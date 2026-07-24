31 Street Photos By PSP Where Animals Became The Most Interesting Part Of The Frame

Street photography is usually associated with crowded sidewalks, fleeting encounters, and the unpredictable theater of human life. But people aren’t always the most compelling characters in the frame. Animals move through these same spaces on their own terms, and their unexpected presence can subtly shift the mood, composition, or meaning of a photograph.
The images in this collection were featured by Pure Street Photography (PSP), a global platform founded in 2020 by photographers Dimpy Bhalotia and Kamal Kumaar Rao. Bringing together photographers from more than 39 countries, PSP curates work for its storytelling, timing, emotion, authenticity, and visual impact rather than social-media popularity.
While we’ll be sharing the 2026 award winners in a separate upcoming feature, today the focus belongs to the four-legged, feathered, and occasionally unexpected characters photographers encountered on streets around the world.
More info: purestreetphotography.com | Instagram
#1
Image source: sonyanewellsmith
Earlier this year, the Pure Street Photography Awards Exhibition welcomed more than 25,000 visitors in India. The platform has expanded beyond online curation through exhibitions, awards, grants, and educational initiatives. Its 2026 awards attracted 1,582 submissions from photographers across 50 countries, with eight winners and 158 finalists selected. The finalist exhibition is scheduled for November 20–22 at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur, with The Guardian’s Head of Photography Fiona Shields and acclaimed street photographer Rui Palha among this year’s judges.
#2
Image source: Leonard McCombe
#3
Image source: pure.street.photography
#4
Image source: Natali Voikevich
#5
Image source: thesolorover
#6
Image source: Max William
#7
Image source: sonyanewellsmith
#8
Image source: mamaralte
#9
Image source: sonyanewellsmith
#10
Image source: Phill Moria
#11
Image source: true_musings
#12
Image source: okirakuoki
#13
Image source: Johnson Brad
#14
Image source: dimpy.bhalotia
#15
Image source: vesisst_4
#16
Image source: zszsfoto
#17
Image source: sonyanewellsmith
#18
This image was taken in Hollywood in 1961, during an audition for a black cat role in a low-budget horror film by Roger Corman, part of his anthology film Tales of Terror (based on works by Edgar Allan Poe). The call went out for a “sagacious black cat” for the film.
Image source: pure.street.photograph
#19
Image source: Rupinder shah
#20
Image source: paulvanwalree
#21
Image source: streetsbyvc
#22
Image source: okirakuoki
#23
Image source: paulvanwalree
#24
Image source: paul.bell.63
#25
Image source: dont_smile_nyc
#26
Image source: daviesmd61
#27
Image source: ulf.finndahl
#28
Image source: joanna_madloch
#29
Image source: daviesmd61
#30
Image source: inga_englund
#31
Image source: man_plus_fuji
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