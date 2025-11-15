50 Pets Looking At Their Owners With So Much Love In Their Eyes, It Might Just Heal Your Soul (New Pics)

by

We know it’s been a tough year, dear Pandas. But it’s time to start the healing process. And we hope this list, full of animals staring deep into their owners’ souls with love in their eyes, will bring a smile to your face and give you the energy to give it your all this week.

We’ve collected some of the most wholesome photos for you to enjoy from the very wholesome r/Catsmirin and r/DogsMirin subreddits (worth following, definitely), so go on and give each pet a gentle pet by clicking the upvote button next to the pics. Pssst, hey you, yeah you… you’ll find some more soul-gazing pets in Bored Panda’s earlier post right over here. Go on, you know you need it in your life. (I gotta tell you that working on this article has done wonders for me!)

You’ll also find Bored Panda’s interview about how social pets are and how they respond to shifts in their owners’ moods with the Arizona Humane Society below, so read on to learn something new!

#1 His Daughter Taught Him How To Take Selfies And This Is What The Result Was

Image source: TheToxicLogic

#2 Was Told To Post Rey Cuddling Up With Me On The Couch

Image source: javawong

#3 Lolita’s First Night At Home!

Image source: reva_r

#4 I Don’t Deserve Her, To Be Honest

Image source: OutgoingOrange

#5 One Time I Got The Rare Double Mire

Image source: AwkwardBalloonMan

#6 Just Rescued My Baby Girl From Being Put Down A Month Ago! Most Loving Dog I’ve Ever Known

Image source: notmelania

#7 She Loves Her Dad

Image source: rijoys

#8 Princess Betty And I Had Almost 16 Years Of Loving Gazes But This Is My Favorite

Image source: icouldusea-hey-yo

#9 Melt My Heart Why Don’t You!

Image source: ritafirefly

#10 Stepdad Was Adamant That We Weren’t Getting A Dog. He Still Calls Her A Gremlin, But I Think Their Love Is Pretty Mutual

Image source: lializzy

#11 Delta Loves Her Dad! This Picture Just Cracks Me Up Haha

Image source: Honbesdl

#12 Charlie Looking Up At Me

Image source: unicorndanceparty

#13 How She Looks At My Husband

Image source: alaelh

#14 Max And I Have Been Together For 17 Years And He Still Tries To Guilt Me Into Feeding Him Early

Image source: mastodonpizzles

#15 Adopted This Lil Guy A Few Weeks Ago, He Was The Last Of His Litter Adopted Because He Was So Shy. Now He Won’t Leave Me Alone!

Image source: lovelyflo

#16 So Much Behind Those Eyes

Image source: boxer44

#17 This Is My Favorite Picture Of Us. She Was My Best Friend

Image source: Carpedicks

#18 Husband Came Back Home After A Couple Days. This Is How The Cat Looked At Him While He Slept

Image source: naazu90

#19 Let A Mangy Stray Dog In From The Cold One Day, Years Later And She’s Never Stopped Looking At Me Like This

Image source: bitchpizzas

#20 Mirin Daddy

Image source: we4donald

#21 He Turns Me Into A Puddle Every Day

Image source: abbiemosk

#22 I Originally Posted This On Another Subreddit. Was Told It’d Be A Good Fit Here

Image source: diggyrex

#23 Caught My Little Sausage Mirin

Image source: heymanmaniac

#24 They Sit Like This Nearly Every Night Before Bed

Image source: aveysophie

#25 I’m In Love With Theses Eyes

Image source: reddit.com

#26 I Call It “Mutual Mirin”

Image source: Primary_Purple

#27 Squid And My Dad

Image source: Warped25

#28 Was Told This Would Be A Well Loved Post Here As She’s Smiling At Me

Image source: RubyJune1993

#29 Koji; 12 Weeks Old And Already Mirin. I Love This Little Fellow

Image source: myapurple

#30 Hopper Loves His Dad

Image source: popaulina

#31 Simon, My Very Best Boy

Image source: LOLELECTRONICS

#32 Smitten Kitten And Her Man

Image source: Faebertooth

#33 A Precious Meowment

Image source: Snoozedoggo

#34 I Was Told My Little Guy Needed To Be Here

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Harlee Only Has Eyes For Her Dad, Not His Quesadilla

Image source: wolfinsocks

#36 Midna Loves Her Grandpa

Image source: kinglucent

#37 My Perfect Girl

Image source: im-actually-a-cat

#38 That Loving Feeling! How Can This Look Not Say, “I Love You!”

Image source: GuybrushBeeblebrox

#39 My Mini Loves Me

Image source: Mr__O__

#40 My Wfh Helper

Image source: Sweet_cherry-pie

#41 10-Week Old Golden Puppy Mirin Pappy

Image source: red-plating

#42 My Little Guy Arlo Likes To Stare At Me While I Work All Day Every Day

Image source: krusty-toast

#43 Mirin While Being Rocked To Sleep

Image source: heyjudesmellthis

#44 I Think He Loves Me..?

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Got (Gay) Married A Year Ago Today. Here’s Our Flower Pup ‘Mirin Us Brides

Image source: howlingoffshore

#46 We Knew She Was The One When She Started Mirin My Partner When We Visited Her. Getting Her In 1 Week And The Waiting Is Hard To Do!

Image source: bendygrrl

#47 It’s Easy To See Who Petra’s Favorite Parent Is…

Image source: noahleeann

#48 This Is Nala’s Very Beautiful “I Love You” Face

Image source: 11_throwaways_later_

#49 Scout Likes To Cuddle Inside My Sweaters, But She Likes The View On The Outside Better

Image source: coolforcatzzz

#50 When You Win Over A Friend’s Puppy It Feels So Validating

Image source: cosjoy

Patrick Penrose
