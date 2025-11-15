We know it’s been a tough year, dear Pandas. But it’s time to start the healing process. And we hope this list, full of animals staring deep into their owners’ souls with love in their eyes, will bring a smile to your face and give you the energy to give it your all this week.
We’ve collected some of the most wholesome photos for you to enjoy from the very wholesome r/Catsmirin and r/DogsMirin subreddits (worth following, definitely), so go on and give each pet a gentle pet by clicking the upvote button next to the pics. Pssst, hey you, yeah you… you’ll find some more soul-gazing pets in Bored Panda’s earlier post right over here. Go on, you know you need it in your life. (I gotta tell you that working on this article has done wonders for me!)
You’ll also find Bored Panda’s interview about how social pets are and how they respond to shifts in their owners’ moods with the Arizona Humane Society below, so read on to learn something new!
#1 His Daughter Taught Him How To Take Selfies And This Is What The Result Was
Image source: TheToxicLogic
#2 Was Told To Post Rey Cuddling Up With Me On The Couch
Image source: javawong
#3 Lolita’s First Night At Home!
Image source: reva_r
#4 I Don’t Deserve Her, To Be Honest
Image source: OutgoingOrange
#5 One Time I Got The Rare Double Mire
Image source: AwkwardBalloonMan
#6 Just Rescued My Baby Girl From Being Put Down A Month Ago! Most Loving Dog I’ve Ever Known
Image source: notmelania
#7 She Loves Her Dad
Image source: rijoys
#8 Princess Betty And I Had Almost 16 Years Of Loving Gazes But This Is My Favorite
Image source: icouldusea-hey-yo
#9 Melt My Heart Why Don’t You!
Image source: ritafirefly
#10 Stepdad Was Adamant That We Weren’t Getting A Dog. He Still Calls Her A Gremlin, But I Think Their Love Is Pretty Mutual
Image source: lializzy
#11 Delta Loves Her Dad! This Picture Just Cracks Me Up Haha
Image source: Honbesdl
#12 Charlie Looking Up At Me
Image source: unicorndanceparty
#13 How She Looks At My Husband
Image source: alaelh
#14 Max And I Have Been Together For 17 Years And He Still Tries To Guilt Me Into Feeding Him Early
Image source: mastodonpizzles
#15 Adopted This Lil Guy A Few Weeks Ago, He Was The Last Of His Litter Adopted Because He Was So Shy. Now He Won’t Leave Me Alone!
Image source: lovelyflo
#16 So Much Behind Those Eyes
Image source: boxer44
#17 This Is My Favorite Picture Of Us. She Was My Best Friend
Image source: Carpedicks
#18 Husband Came Back Home After A Couple Days. This Is How The Cat Looked At Him While He Slept
Image source: naazu90
#19 Let A Mangy Stray Dog In From The Cold One Day, Years Later And She’s Never Stopped Looking At Me Like This
Image source: bitchpizzas
#20 Mirin Daddy
Image source: we4donald
#21 He Turns Me Into A Puddle Every Day
Image source: abbiemosk
#22 I Originally Posted This On Another Subreddit. Was Told It’d Be A Good Fit Here
Image source: diggyrex
#23 Caught My Little Sausage Mirin
Image source: heymanmaniac
#24 They Sit Like This Nearly Every Night Before Bed
Image source: aveysophie
#25 I’m In Love With Theses Eyes
Image source: reddit.com
#26 I Call It “Mutual Mirin”
Image source: Primary_Purple
#27 Squid And My Dad
Image source: Warped25
#28 Was Told This Would Be A Well Loved Post Here As She’s Smiling At Me
Image source: RubyJune1993
#29 Koji; 12 Weeks Old And Already Mirin. I Love This Little Fellow
Image source: myapurple
#30 Hopper Loves His Dad
Image source: popaulina
#31 Simon, My Very Best Boy
Image source: LOLELECTRONICS
#32 Smitten Kitten And Her Man
Image source: Faebertooth
#33 A Precious Meowment
Image source: Snoozedoggo
#34 I Was Told My Little Guy Needed To Be Here
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Harlee Only Has Eyes For Her Dad, Not His Quesadilla
Image source: wolfinsocks
#36 Midna Loves Her Grandpa
Image source: kinglucent
#37 My Perfect Girl
Image source: im-actually-a-cat
#38 That Loving Feeling! How Can This Look Not Say, “I Love You!”
Image source: GuybrushBeeblebrox
#39 My Mini Loves Me
Image source: Mr__O__
#40 My Wfh Helper
Image source: Sweet_cherry-pie
#41 10-Week Old Golden Puppy Mirin Pappy
Image source: red-plating
#42 My Little Guy Arlo Likes To Stare At Me While I Work All Day Every Day
Image source: krusty-toast
#43 Mirin While Being Rocked To Sleep
Image source: heyjudesmellthis
#44 I Think He Loves Me..?
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Got (Gay) Married A Year Ago Today. Here’s Our Flower Pup ‘Mirin Us Brides
Image source: howlingoffshore
#46 We Knew She Was The One When She Started Mirin My Partner When We Visited Her. Getting Her In 1 Week And The Waiting Is Hard To Do!
Image source: bendygrrl
#47 It’s Easy To See Who Petra’s Favorite Parent Is…
Image source: noahleeann
#48 This Is Nala’s Very Beautiful “I Love You” Face
Image source: 11_throwaways_later_
#49 Scout Likes To Cuddle Inside My Sweaters, But She Likes The View On The Outside Better
Image source: coolforcatzzz
#50 When You Win Over A Friend’s Puppy It Feels So Validating
Image source: cosjoy
