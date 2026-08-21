73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

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For anyone even the least bit interested in crafting, the internet can be a gold mine – a place to find inspiration, patterns, or a community to cheer you on and share your finished work with. And when it comes to crochet, there’s plenty to admire in various corners of the internet. We’ve seen our fair share of breathtaking projects that have changed our perception of crochet from something of a granny pastime to a modern craft you’d be proud to wear or display in your home.

But to be clear, those aren’t the crochet projects we’re looking at today. They’re eye-catching, for sure, but this time, there’s a different reason we can’t tear our eyes away. In short: they’re cursed. Just keep scrolling to see what I mean.

#1 Reverse Mermaid

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: pokedpixels

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

#2 Scrat

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Waddiwasi893

#3 My Therapist: “Slenderfrog Isn’t Real, He Can’t Hurt You”

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Limosa

Just over a decade ago, in 2015, a photo of a man standing in a room full of tomatoes appeared on Tumblr, posted by the account CursedImages. Staring expressionlessly into the camera, the old farmer looked like “someone’s nice grandpa,” as Emma Grey Ellis wrote for Wired. Yet there was something unsettling about the scene: the fuzzy focus, the crates of produce piled up in a wood-paneled basement, the inexplicable context. The caption, therefore, was oddly fitting: “This image is cursed.”

#4 Two-Faced Bride

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Fotontr

#5 Pink Panther

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: idk1dk

#6 My First Attempt…

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Chrysocanis

The initial image gained just over a thousand notes, making it hardly viral by today’s standards. Still, it seems that with that one blurry image, a whole new internet genre was born: “The concept of the cursed image took off,” Paper’s Matt Moen explains, “with scores of copycat blogs popping up across Tumblr, then migrating to Twitter, Reddit, Instagram and, if you were particularly desperate, Facebook.”

#7 “It’s A Waste Of Time,” They Said. “You’ll Never Wear It,” They Said. 13 Years Later…

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: zeroduckszerofucks

#8 Carrot 🥕💀

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Fotontr

#9 Got Mum A Crochet Kit And This Is What She Made. So Proud 😊

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: TurnMajestic3608

Since then, as Jia Tolentino wrote for The New Yorker, we’ve seen “cursed” become “central in the online vernacular,” with countless accounts across the internet dedicated to sharing cursed content. And so perhaps it was only a matter of time before that fascination with all things captivating in an “ew-lol way,” as Ellis put it, found its way into the crafting world.

#10 Crocheting Myself A Life-Sized Friend (Guy On The Right) And It Turns Out The Masks I Make Fit Him! I’m Open To Any Name Suggestions For My Friend 💜

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: ashleighbuck

#11 I Think My Most Recent Creation Belongs Here

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Miserable-Piglet9008

#12 8th Year Of Costumes! Gremlins!

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: zeroduckszerofucks

And really, it makes sense. We’ve all surely seen a kid’s drawing that’s inexplicably creepy, an ambitious cake-icing project that’s taken a turn for the horrifying, or a handmade doll that looks more Annabelle than adorable. And if you thought the cozy, homely crafts of crochet and knitting could be spared, think again. That’s exactly where r/cursedcrochet comes in.

#13 My Girl/Pfp Hummus Would Like To Say Hello

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Extra-Progress-3272

#14 “Oops!… I Did It Again” I Meant To Make A Cute Bunny, But Well… Things Happened

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Fotontr

#15 Tan Buff Hello Kitty

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Any_Peanut7115

“Home of your best crochet fails and scares,” the subreddit was created at the start of 2025 and has since amassed some 36.7K followers who delight in yarn projects gone terribly—or wonderfully—wrong. Its members share creations that range from a little derpy to downright disastrous: pattern fails, amigurumi atrocities, creepy-cute creatures, and the occasional Frankensteinian oddity.

Some look nothing like what their makers intended. Others leave you wondering why anyone would want to make them in the first place—let alone spend hours doing it. And yet, somehow, they’re hard to look away from.

#16 I Wanted To Do Something Funny. You Can Take The Eye Out Of The Ice Cream Cone 😅

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: AnnaCarax

#17 Just Looking 👀

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Fotontr

#18 Accidentally Crocheted My Inner Demon

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Massive-Association2

Part of that comes down to a tension at the heart of most “cursed” things. Speaking to Tolentino, artist Jenny Odell called it an “unholy juxtaposition”—things that shouldn’t go together but are combined anyway to create what she calls “normcore horror.” And crochet, it turns out, is perfectly suited to this kind of juxtaposition.

#19 My Take On Marcus The Worm AKA The Most Cursed Way To Present A Gift

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Competitive-Town8299

#20 Crochet Behelit Bag From Berserk (1997)

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: moodyjuicecrochet

#21 I Freehand Weird Dolls Out Of Scrap Yarn. This Is Gibberellen, My Latest Creation

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: ultimate_hamburglar

The craft comes loaded with preconceptions: cozy blankets, delicate patterns, cute amigurumi, things made with care to be cherished. So when those same stitches are used to make something bizarre or unsettling instead, the contrast becomes the joke itself.

Then there’s the time involved: a single piece can take hours, days, or even longer to complete. In other words, someone didn’t just dream up a cursed object—they sat down with a hook and yarn and patiently brought it into being, one stitch at a time, which somehow makes it all the more wonderfully absurd.

#22 The Build Of This Project Is Looking Pretty Cursed Along The Way

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: ScarletOnyx

#23 Behold, I Have Made My First Child

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: freejazzisntfree

#24 Me Too, Little Guy

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Massive-Association2

Perhaps that’s why these creations can inspire such a strange reaction. Ellis describes cursed images as being “unaccountably horrifying, hilarious, and baffling all at once.” And it’s that “yuck-yum, ew-lol, love-hate tension” that she says is at the heart of creepiness and cursed images: we’re repelled and entertained at the same time.

And maybe that’s the perfect response to cursed crochet. It doesn’t matter if the result comes from questionable execution, questionable judgment, or deliberate design. You don’t necessarily have to understand why it exists, appreciate the craftsmanship, or even like what you’re looking at. Sometimes being simultaneously horrified, amused and utterly baffled is enough.

#25 Cursed Amulets (Halloween Edition)

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Sufficient_Inside_59

#26 It’s An Otter I Swear

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: ArtsyRabb1t

#27 Alice In Wonderland Cheshire Cat Fail

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: HurricaneJoy

#28 Oobi And Friends!

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Moneywench

#29 I Crocheted An Angel Ornament For The Tree

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Louiesloops

#30 I Almost Left Him As A ‘Work In Progress,’ But I Pulled Myself Together And Finished This Horse.😁

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Allatpro

#31 Had To Skin Roger To Restuff Him

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Rude-Log-158

#32 Peep My Glasses Holder

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: whattheella

#33 I Tried To Make My Mom A Turkey Hat But I Dont Know How To Read Patterns

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: 1egg_4u

#34 Bald Cat, He’s So Dumb

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Intelligent-Mind-258

#35 Ok Which One Of You Unleashed This On The Uninitiated [general Public], And Whoever You Are: I Salute You! 😂

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: [deleted]

#36 Tea For One

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: ashlewhy

#37 New Pics Of My Cursed Spider

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: [deleted]

#38 A Ring-Deer, Maybe?

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Extra-Progress-3272

#39 The Giant Worm!

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Common-Operation-842

#40 My Beholder Plushie

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Pusheenqueen12

#41 Roger The Banini Is Complete. Thank You For All The Support

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: darthmozz

#42 Least Favorite

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: The_Poppeteer

#43 He Has Seen The 6th Dimension

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: SapphireScully

#44 I Accidentally Made The Most Anxious Ghost

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Mountain-Inside5391

#45 My Second Two-Headed Plushie Friend!

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: algoreithms

#46 I Got Spooked By Fb Marketplace. This 2-Eyed Wonder Was Listed For $90

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: LiquidCryptic

#47 Made An Octopus/Pug Hybrid: An Octopug!

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: TheKnottyDruid

#48 Remembered I Have Free Will

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: AizaSouto

#49 Just Discovered This Sub!! I Want Everyone To Meet The Cat Snail

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: lovefromneptune

#50 Nailed It

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: braingoesblank

#51 He Has Come

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Toob_Brother

#52 Tried To Make A Frog. Ended Up With A Monster

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: SadBoyKlaus

#53 T. Ocellus From Alien Earth

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Al1n1x

#54 Perfectly Horrifying Jar Jar Binks Hat For My Boyfriend

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Potatisprinsessan

#55 Biblically Accurate Star Hat

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: soundandcooler

#56 I’m Sorry, Rum Ham

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: S_L33T

#57 Sometimes All Ideas Are Not Good Ones And Should Stay Inside Your Head 😂😂😂

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: ILikeHornedAnimals

#58 Fantasy Top That Was Inspired By Something Iconic

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: moodyjuicecrochet

#59 Wandering Eyes!

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: The_Poppeteer

#60 Bigfoot Is Done 👣

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: KatarinaMyne

#61 My 12 Yr Old Requested A Crocheted Jar Of Pickles, For A Friend’s Birthday. I Did My Best!

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: zeroduckszerofucks

#62 The Intrusive Thoughts Won

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: deadblackwings

#63 I Love/Hate It When A Project Goes Through A Cursed Baby Phase Before It Gets Cute

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: FerretFaerie

#64 No Longer Cursed Flotsam And Jetsam Scarf 🙌

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: KatarinaMyne

#65 Patrick Star

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: AlyzaQ

#66 Barefeet Sonic

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Public_Somewhere_624

#67 My First Project…

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: Snakesrlife

#68 My Crobubu

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: GoodcupofTea

#69 Cursed Derpy

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: No-Preparation3139

#70 Was Told This Belongs Here, Made For Coworker

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: [deleted]

#71 Tardigrade I Crocheted While In Labor To Ease The Pain Haha

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: terribubblejill

#72 After Many Requests, I’ve Finally Finished My Newly Designed Catfish!

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: TheKnottyDruid

#73 Teaching My Husband How To Crochet And This Is Just Some Of What He’s Come Up With. They All Have Names And Backstories

73 Crochet Creations That Prove Not Every Craft Project Turns Out As Intended

Image source: brittanypdeluca

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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