When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

With the emergence and growing popularity of artificial intelligence image generators like DALL-E 2 and Midjourney, professionals in the art industry started fearing for their jobs. But despite all the advancements, the technology is still figuring things out. And nowhere is this more evident than on the Facebook group ‘Cursed AI.’
“Beware, these … creations may haunt your dreams and unravel your sanity,” the people looking after the online community write in its ‘About’ section. “Step into the eerie world of AI-generated cursed art, where machines possess powers to create twisted and terrifying masterpieces … These disturbingly beautiful images crafted by AI will leave you questioning the very nature of technology and its place in our world. Enter at your own risk.”
However, 335,500 people ignored the warning and joined the group. Here are some of the most popular pictures that they have shared.
#1 Ancient Egyptian Airlines
Image source: Erik Christopher
#2 Some Scenes From Barbieheimer
Image source: Andrew Ramsey
#3 Tom Hanks On Acid At Target
Image source: Casey Rae
#4 Ancient Statues Doing Modern Things
Image source: Brent E Wilemon
#5 Shoe Anatomy
Image source: Yosi Francos
#6 Workers In Tennessee Collecting Dew From The Mountains
Image source: Andrew Ramsey
#7 Bill Gates Frolicking Through Windows Xp Wallpaper
Image source: Codi Hall
#8 Extremely Fat Cat Driving A Honda Civic At A Demolition Derby
Image source: Michael Babcock
#9 Bring Your Baby To Work Day
Image source: Evan Bochner
#10 Terry Crews Acting As Snow White
Image source: Daniel Kubala
#11 It’s Raining Men
Image source: Lauren Ellice
#12 The Rock Eats Rocks At The Hard Rock Cafe
Image source: Patrick Flavin
#13 Sunburnt British People On The Beach, Eating Full English Breakfasts And Drinking Pints Of Beer
Image source: Jocelyn Cooke
#14 This Was Supposed To Be “Happy Woman Taking A Selfie With A Crocodile” I Don’t Think Ai Knows What A Crocodile Is
Image source: Marian Idigoras
#15 Gymnastics
Image source: Gavan Mitchell
#16 Sauron Is Victorious On The Battle Of Black Friday
Image source: Jim Denham Moon
#17 Sign Language
Image source: Michael Fairchild
#18 Confused Extremely Fat Cat Checking A Map While Riding A Bull At A Rodeo
Image source: Michael Babcock
#19 Extreme Waiting Competition
Image source: Fábio Emerim
#20 “Extreme Competition Of Who Can See The Farthest”
Image source: Santos Oscar
#21 Vegans Trying To Pack In Enough Calories To Make It Through The Night
Image source: Chris Balsamo
#22 Extremely Fat Cat Ufc Fight
Image source: Michael Babcock
#23 Extreme Walking-On-Waters Competition Among Jesus Christ Doppelgangers (I Love How Ai Keeps It Real With The Boards)
Image source: Fábio Emerim
#24 Grass Fed vs. Grain Fed Cowboys
Image source: Chris Balsamo
#25 Unusable Bike Race
Image source: Jorge Bule
#26 Marathon For People With No Sense Of Direction
Image source: Fábio Emerim
#27 Extreme Mushrooms Eating Challenge
Image source: Vilém Kutil
#28 Cursed Ai
Image source: Liam Keenan
#29 Try And Get Anything To Breakdance, I Dare You. I Haven’t Seen A Model That Gets It Right Ever
Image source: Zeek Suds
#30 “Soldiers Competing In A Endless Fried Chicken Eating Competition During A Hurricane In Florida”
Image source: Ian Hinman
#31 Toilet Paper Throwing Festival
Image source: Dustin Richards
#32 Extreme Red Bull Drinking Competition, Turns Out It Wasn’t A Good Idea
Image source: Luis García
#33 A Security Guard Watching A Pregnant Woman Dig Through A Trash Can At A Shell Station
Image source: David Plybon
#34 People Using The Meat Isle Of A Grocery Store As A Bath
Image source: Eric Wooten
#35 Cursed Ai
Image source: Johan Alvarsson Ligeza
#36 The 1st Annual Gen Z Tide-Pod Eating Competition In Costa Rica. And The Winner Is
Image source: Chris Balsamo
#37 Extreme Lava Eating Competition
Image source: Autumn Brickey
#38 Pov: Sly Stallone Is A Part Time Manager At Your Local McDonald’s
Image source: Jon T. Wahlen
#39 Can Someone Give Me A Hand Here?
Image source: Daniel Allan Lazarus
#40 “Huhhh??”
Image source: eliz.ai.beth
#41 Some Men Went To The Barbie Movie And Got A Little Upset
Image source: Morgan Bethany
#42 “Guys On Fast Speedboat Cooking Stir Fry Rice With A Lot Of Flames”
Image source: Darren Seepersad
#43 A Funeral Home Throwing A Welcome Party To Client Number One Thousand
Image source: Fábio Emerim
#44 Early 2010s Memes Reimagined With Ai
Image source: Liam Keenan
#45 A Typical Day On Public Transit In My Favourite City Toronto, Canada
Image source: Dylan Ribble
#46 Gopro Footage Of People Standing Barefoot On Pizza
Image source: John Gochenour
#47 Jeep Owners Parking On Random Things
Image source: Josh Marchellino
#48 Sunburnt British People In Disney World, Florida, Eating Popcorn From A Big Bucket
Image source: Jocelyn Cooke
#49 Australian Crossing Guards. (It’s Just A Joke, I Love Australians)
Image source: Jeff Miller
#50 Foods That Should Never Be Served At A Mcdonald’s Made With Ai
Image source: Henry Goldstein
Follow Us