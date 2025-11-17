When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

With the emergence and growing popularity of artificial intelligence image generators like DALL-E 2 and Midjourney, professionals in the art industry started fearing for their jobs. But despite all the advancements, the technology is still figuring things out. And nowhere is this more evident than on the Facebook group ‘Cursed AI.’

“Beware, these … creations may haunt your dreams and unravel your sanity,” the people looking after the online community write in its ‘About’ section. “Step into the eerie world of AI-generated cursed art, where machines possess powers to create twisted and terrifying masterpieces … These disturbingly beautiful images crafted by AI will leave you questioning the very nature of technology and its place in our world. Enter at your own risk.”

However, 335,500 people ignored the warning and joined the group. Here are some of the most popular pictures that they have shared.

#1 Ancient Egyptian Airlines

Image source: Erik Christopher

#2 Some Scenes From Barbieheimer

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Andrew Ramsey

#3 Tom Hanks On Acid At Target

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Casey Rae

#4 Ancient Statues Doing Modern Things

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Brent E Wilemon

#5 Shoe Anatomy

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Yosi Francos

#6 Workers In Tennessee Collecting Dew From The Mountains

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Andrew Ramsey

#7 Bill Gates Frolicking Through Windows Xp Wallpaper

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Codi Hall

#8 Extremely Fat Cat Driving A Honda Civic At A Demolition Derby

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Michael Babcock

#9 Bring Your Baby To Work Day

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Evan Bochner

#10 Terry Crews Acting As Snow White

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Daniel Kubala

#11 It’s Raining Men

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Lauren Ellice

#12 The Rock Eats Rocks At The Hard Rock Cafe

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Patrick Flavin

#13 Sunburnt British People On The Beach, Eating Full English Breakfasts And Drinking Pints Of Beer

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Jocelyn Cooke

#14 This Was Supposed To Be “Happy Woman Taking A Selfie With A Crocodile” I Don’t Think Ai Knows What A Crocodile Is

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Marian Idigoras

#15 Gymnastics

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Gavan Mitchell

#16 Sauron Is Victorious On The Battle Of Black Friday

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Jim Denham Moon

#17 Sign Language

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Michael Fairchild

#18 Confused Extremely Fat Cat Checking A Map While Riding A Bull At A Rodeo

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Michael Babcock

#19 Extreme Waiting Competition

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Fábio Emerim

#20 “Extreme Competition Of Who Can See The Farthest”

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Santos Oscar

#21 Vegans Trying To Pack In Enough Calories To Make It Through The Night

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Chris Balsamo

#22 Extremely Fat Cat Ufc Fight

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Michael Babcock

#23 Extreme Walking-On-Waters Competition Among Jesus Christ Doppelgangers (I Love How Ai Keeps It Real With The Boards)

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Fábio Emerim

#24 Grass Fed vs. Grain Fed Cowboys

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Chris Balsamo

#25 Unusable Bike Race

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Jorge Bule

#26 Marathon For People With No Sense Of Direction

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Fábio Emerim

#27 Extreme Mushrooms Eating Challenge

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Vilém Kutil

#28 Cursed Ai

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Liam Keenan

#29 Try And Get Anything To Breakdance, I Dare You. I Haven’t Seen A Model That Gets It Right Ever

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Zeek Suds

#30 “Soldiers Competing In A Endless Fried Chicken Eating Competition During A Hurricane In Florida”

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Ian Hinman

#31 Toilet Paper Throwing Festival

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Dustin Richards

#32 Extreme Red Bull Drinking Competition, Turns Out It Wasn’t A Good Idea

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Luis García

#33 A Security Guard Watching A Pregnant Woman Dig Through A Trash Can At A Shell Station

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: David Plybon

#34 People Using The Meat Isle Of A Grocery Store As A Bath

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Eric Wooten

#35 Cursed Ai

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Johan Alvarsson Ligeza

#36 The 1st Annual Gen Z Tide-Pod Eating Competition In Costa Rica. And The Winner Is

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Chris Balsamo

#37 Extreme Lava Eating Competition

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Autumn Brickey

#38 Pov: Sly Stallone Is A Part Time Manager At Your Local McDonald’s

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Jon T. Wahlen

#39 Can Someone Give Me A Hand Here?

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Daniel Allan Lazarus

#40 “Huhhh??”

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: eliz.ai.beth

#41 Some Men Went To The Barbie Movie And Got A Little Upset

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Morgan Bethany

#42 “Guys On Fast Speedboat Cooking Stir Fry Rice With A Lot Of Flames”

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Darren Seepersad

#43 A Funeral Home Throwing A Welcome Party To Client Number One Thousand

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Fábio Emerim

#44 Early 2010s Memes Reimagined With Ai

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Liam Keenan

#45 A Typical Day On Public Transit In My Favourite City Toronto, Canada

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Dylan Ribble

#46 Gopro Footage Of People Standing Barefoot On Pizza

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: John Gochenour

#47 Jeep Owners Parking On Random Things

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Josh Marchellino

#48 Sunburnt British People In Disney World, Florida, Eating Popcorn From A Big Bucket

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Jocelyn Cooke

#49 Australian Crossing Guards. (It’s Just A Joke, I Love Australians)

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Jeff Miller

#50 Foods That Should Never Be Served At A Mcdonald’s Made With Ai

When AI Goes Wrong In The Best Way: 50 Cursed and Hilarious Pictures

Image source: Henry Goldstein

