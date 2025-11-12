12 Inappropriate Oven Mitts That Will Make You Feel Like The Next Gordon Ramsay

by

While there was quite a buzz going around a while back about a study that seemed to find that people who use curse regularly are more intelligent, it is not as simple as that and unfortunately no such correlation exists.

However thanks to TV, the internet and, as some people might say, the general breakdown of civilized society, profanities are now more acceptable in everyday speech than ever. To the point that now, even the humble oven mitt cannot escape from obscenity! These mitts are a must for the sassy cook with attitude, and if you’ve got kids around the place, who you would prefer to keep sheltered from the harsh realities of modern life (they will learn them all anyway), there are slightly watered-down versions available too.

So if you are proficient at profanity, curse creatively, excel at expletives and swear with a smile, check out these oven mitts below. They just might be for you!

Editor’s note: the oven mitts actually do not have censorship on them, we added the punctuation marks with Photoshop ourselves!

#1

Image source: amazon

#2

Image source: amazon

#3

Image source: amazon

#4

Image source: amazon

#5

Image source: amazon

#6

Image source: amazon

#7

Image source: amazon

#8

Image source: amazon

#9

Image source: amazon

#10

Image source: amazon

#11

Image source: amazon

#12

Image source: amazon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
