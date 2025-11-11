The University of North Texas Really Didn’t Think This Through

What do you see in this picture? A plain white mug with the letters UNT on it? Then you probably haven’t spent much time on the internet. If you were ruined just like us, you would clearly see: CUNT.

The University of North Texas really messed up here. Whoever designed these mugs obviously didn’t think everything through. Or did they…? Well, either way, it ended up on sale on UNT’s official Barnes and Noble store and now people can’t stop laughing at it.

