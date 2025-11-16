“Can Someone Please Tell Me”: American Says They Are “Confused” By These 30 Things In Britain

by

Even though Britain and America share the same language, these two countries couldn’t be more different. Whether it’s their quirky accent, absurd sense of humor, or baffling obsession with tea and the weather, Brits have a gift of leaving people on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean scratching their heads from confusion.

So when swfinds moved across the pond, they began noticing all the things in the UK that “puzzle” them. Getting to a new country and immersing in its culture left the American so baffled, they started a satirical TikTok account to create hilariously exaggerated videos and to make others laugh.

Bored Panda collected some of the “weirdest” things the user has posted. Check them out below and make sure to upvote the most comical ones. And if you have a funny explanation on hand, don’t be shy and share it with us in the comments!

#1

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#2

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#3

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#4

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#5

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#6

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#7

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#8

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#9

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#10

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#11

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#12

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#13

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#14

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#15

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#16

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#17

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#18

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#19

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#20

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#21

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#22

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#23

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#24

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#25

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#26

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#27

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#28

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#29

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

#30

&#8220;Can Someone Please Tell Me&#8221;: American Says They Are &#8220;Confused&#8221; By These 30 Things In Britain

Image source: swfinds

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Flipping Exes
Five Life Lessons “Flipping Exes” Teaches Us
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2019
Woman Livid By Roommie’s Audacity to Let His GF’s 5YO Sleep In Her Bed, Confronts Him, Drama Ensues
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
50 Hilarious Dog Snapchats That Are Impawsible Not To Laugh At (Part 5)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is A Question You Want To Ask, But Can’t Irl (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Designs That Are So Bad, It’s Hard To Believe Someone Came Up With Them (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s A Job You Didnt Even Know Existed Until You Met Someone Who Did It?
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.