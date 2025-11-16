“I’m So Thankful I Got Out Of That”: 30 Cults That Pretend They’re Not Cults, According To This Online Thread

While many of us have seen fictionalized accounts of what it’s like being in a cult in movies and in TV shows, few of us actually know just how horrifying and dangerous it actually is to be part of such an organization. Especially from an early age. We’ve covered that in detail before, here at Bored Panda.
One of the hallmarks of a cult is that its leaders highlight the fact that they’re definitely not a cult. They try to present themselves as innocuous organizations or simply close-knit communities, sometimes with strong quasi-religious overtones, who ‘care’ about the ‘welfare’ of their ‘flock.’ But if it looks like a cult and quacks like a cult, odds are that it is one.
Redditors from all around the globe shared their opinions about what organizations they believe are actually cults in disguise, and explained why in a viral r/AskReddit thread. We’ve collected their insights and opinions to share with you. Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with the author of the viral thread, whose family had been in a small cult themselves. The redditor was kind enough to answer our questions in detail.
#1
Megachurches. They’re money cults.
Image source: Neat-Fun-7149, Wikipedia
#2
MAGAs. Very culty. They basically worship one man who is supposed to be a public servant. They pay him money, go to his events, let him decide their healthcare
(antivax, hydroxychloroquine, etc), they have “secret phrases” (let’s go Branden”, they make it their whole personality (flags, stickers, hats, shirts, their cars), they have conspiracy theories, and they’re willing to get violent for him (Jan 6).
Image source: StressedEMT, Wikipedia
#3
The Church of Scientology
Some of the illegal s**t they’ve done is so ridiculous. Been wanting to make a video where I just read a list of this b******t with fun goofy music in the background. You could do the same with the ridiculous things they actually believe.
Here’s an example: Their founder was a science fiction writer and the only holiday they recognize is his birthday
Edit: the entire “religion” is also banned from changing any and all articles on Wikipedia because they abused that feature.
Image source: Amish_Warl0rd
#4
The Mormon church. I realized it was a cult when I was a kid and started asking questions. Figured I’d be met with optimism and willingness to answer those questions. Instead I was met with aggression and shut down.
Image source: Orcas_are_badass, Wikipedia
#5
As someone who comes from a family of Jehovahs and has actively practiced this faith in past times
It is 100% a cult.
Ninjapig101 replied:
Came here to see this. I was raised JW, and finally mustered up the courage to leave when I turned 18. Literally overnight everyone I knew my whole life cut contact with me. Not even a goodbye. Friends and family. The stress from it all made me physically ill, I was in and out of the hospital constantly. I’m doing much better now, I have a beautiful little family. In the entire time I’ve been gone, now about 6ish years, my biological father has called me one time. This is how the conversation went (BD – bio dad)
BD- hello is this ninjapig101 (literally using my first and last name)
Me- yes….
BD- this is first name last name (yes he literally used just his first and last name) calling to inform you of the passing of grandma (except he uses grandmas first and last name in referring to her as well)
It was like I was just immediately no longer part of the family, just like that.
I’m so thankful I got out of that when I had the chance.
Image source: Excellent-Captain-93, Wikipedia
#6
Not necessarily a cult, but children having to say the pledge of allegiance everyday in school gives off cult vibes.
Image source: jimbo_slice_12
#7
QAnon.
foco_del_fuego replied:
My wife’s parents fell off deep into the Q-hole. It’s more sad than anything.
SableyeFan replied:
I lost a mother to this. I left home because it was unsafe for my physical well-being to remain with how ready she was to shoot anyone who ‘attacked’ our home.
Image source: TopOwn5260, Wikipedia
#8
I was born & raised as Independent Fundamental Baptist, which is Duggar family level of fundie. Their cult, IBLP, is a bit more restricting than IFB though — IFB didn’t force the long modest dresses or shotgun courtships, at least.
But anyways, I’m 26 now and didn’t realize I was in a cult until about 3 months ago, and it was totally accidental while I was reading about Josh Duggar’s trial. Literally a wrong click on the page is how I found out.
Image source: rosaparksand-rec
#9
The Amish. They control nearly every aspect of their followers’ lives and live in incredibly insular society. Sure they let their kids experience the outside world and choose for themselves through rumspringa, but they seemingly set them up for failure by throwing them into the deep end with no preparation at a time in their lives (17-21) when people aren’t noted for great decision making. When the kids almost inevitably end up crashing and burning back into the fold, they are forced to remain for the rest of their lives through the threat of shunning where even your own parents will treat you as if you are dead and invisible. Sure they look quaint with their beards, buggies, and barns, but if you actually look at them critically, they’re as bad as any other cult, they’ve just been around longer.
Image source: TrueKamilo, Wikipedia
#10
Flat earthers.
Image source: Square_Pringles, Wikimedia
#11
Most religions. They are “soft cults” but cultish nonetheless. Some may not physically stop you from leaving but fear of existential threat is a very real thing for many.
Prime example: My grandmother was raised Catholic and had a child out of wedlock. At one point in the 80s she was on her deathbed (did not die fortunately), she asked for last rites and a priest denied her because of her infidelity. Now, she had also been raised in a HIGHLY abusive Catholic orphanage that has in recent times been exposed for mass child graves as well as child rape and torture, so she was exposed to every abuse known under these people. Even after all that she lived the rest of her life entirely convinced that when she died she would spend an eternity in hell. I can’t imagine how terrifying that thought must be for a believer. She was an amazingly sweet person but that indoctrination made her feel like she was unworthy of love her entire life while living in fear of what may come next. If that’s not a cult by any reasonable definition then I don’t know what is.
Image source: EverythingIsLiminal
#12
Don’t see anywhere where someone’s said Fraternities/Sororities. Wildly a cult. Was in one. Now I’m mid-thirties and it’s ridiculous what they make you do and how they make you feel. Especially at such a vulnerable age.
Image source: ziggyzaggyziggyzaggy
#13
Elon Musk fans.
He could literally murder somebody and they would still be like “he is so innovative! A tech genius! My IDOL!” and would come up with an excuse as to why the murder was justified
Image source: FailedTheTuringTest1
#14
Mommy groups.
Tsunamiis replied:
Amen. I’ve been a stay-at-home dad for ten years. When I go to kids things alone everyone looks at me like a p**ophile. Not a single parent will give me their name if I don’t directly ask and no one wants to hear anything I have to say. My kids don’t have friends.
Image source: ArkadyKirilenko
#15
The Herbalife company. Despite being accused of being a pyramid scheme, they continue to function similarly. There are some people from my childhood who became addicted to it, and they act very much like members of a cult.
Image source: Flimsy_Breadfruit86
#16
Southern Pentecostal Baptist Snake Handlers
Grew up going to one of these churches. Long drive to a small church hidden in the woods. They honestly believed only their members were gonna make it to heaven. We saw some crazy stuff in that building.
Image source: psychotrshman, Wikipedia
#17
Yesterday, I actually observed a job posting that stated “Don’t bother applying if receiving money is your main motivation. Here, we live like a family.”
One of the most degrading things I’ve ever read was that.
Just to be clear, this job was compensated. They simply stated that they wouldn’t be paying you much, I presume.
Image source: No_Raspberry71, krakenimages
#18
Evangelical conservatives.
Image source: WillisVanDamage
#19
MLMs.
BoothWilkesJohn replied:
Absolutely yes. My folks are in Amway, starting when I was in middle school. They were supposed to be millionaires by the time my dad retired (they are not).
Growing up, they were hardly ever home. They were gone every weekend at events that of course they paid to attend. Every time we were driving, they played self help tapes. The worst though was that they wanted everything to be positive, nothing negative. Sad? Be happy. Angry? Be happy. I couldn’t have any kind of relationship with them beyond pretending everything was fine. A whole household bottles up their feelings for years. Once I was 17, I was hardly ever home. I slept at friends’ homes or came back super late, after everyone was asleep. I left the day I turned 18.
It has completely consumed their lives. All of their social life is Amway, not because they cut people out who didn’t join, because everyone who wouldn’t got sick of the sales pitch over and over. After I became an adult and left their home, any time we came back to visit, they were trying to recruit me and my wife. We stopped going over except for the primary holidays, and now hardly that anymore. They’ve stopped the sales pitch, but it’s their whole identity. We have nothing to talk about, except what’s going on with us, which doesn’t last long. It’s beyond awkward.
Fortunately, my wife has a delightful family.
Image source: Individual_Lemon_139
#20
Crossfitter here. We are absolutely a cult.
Phish fan also. HUGE cult.
Image source: RunawaYEM
#21
Ballet.
You are basically at their whim. You are expected to pay tuition, costumes, dance wear, dance shoes, travel fees, competition fees, production fees, tickets, and do volunteer work and give up your entire schedule.
If you complain at all about anything valid or not- they shun you by not giving your kid a good role or not moving them up a level. And they withhold attention to your child.
You literally must schedule all life around ballet. And pay thousands and thousands of dollars so your kid can be in the back.
If you quit all the former dance parents and friends will shun you.
Image source: glitterbomb222, Javon Swaby
#22
MLMs, particularly Mary Kay. I once attended a convention as a consultant’s guest in an effort to persuade me to go. Very stepford-like. She also failed to inform me that you were supposed to dress up, so I arrived in jeans and a hoodie.
Image source: Previous_Proof21, Geraldshields11
#23
Literally all of them. There isn’t a single cult, including the really scary ones that people make documentaries about, that believes it’s a cult.
Source: I was raised in the Children of God/Family International. We never thought we were in a cult, but we very much were.
Image source: rose_reader
#24
The Duggar Family.
lemonrence replied:
They’re associated with IBLP and Gothard was their leader so definitely a cult. Someone is dropping a highly anticipated documentary about it some time next year, really can’t wait to watch it
If you go to r/DuggarsSnark there was a recent AMA done with a childhood friend of Anna Duggar, wife of convicted pedophile/oldest Duggar son. Very enlightening read
Image source: Ok_Garden571
#25
Masons! My husband joined and was in it for a long time. I used to joke with him that it was a cult and he’d defend the masons. He tried for a while to have me join the Order of the Eastern Star and I declined. Then one day I noticed he didn’t go to his meeting, then his missed another and another. When I asked he just said he no longer had the time. I jokingly said oh did you finally realize that you joined a cult? He turned 3 shades lighter and walked away.
Image source: BamaInFlorida
#26
The troubled teen industry (youth residential “therapy” programs that are underregulated and rampant with abuse, SA, and children’s deaths)
Edit: the earlier programs were closely based off the teachings of a cult called Synanon. Not every program open right now is a cult itself but their history is abusive and most programs do significantly more harm than good.
Image source: ThrowAwayy05401, cottonbro
#27
Here in the Philippines, we have a pretty big one called “Iglesia ni Cristo / Church of Christ”.
Don’t even think about leaving once you become a member. You’ll be heavily ostracized and shamed on by your family, friends, and other church members. They’ll even send an official out to “convince(harass)” you until you come back.
It’s gotten so bad that there’s many support groups for ex-members. There’s even one on Reddit called: r/exIglesiaNiCristo
It’s not as bad as the f****d up cults in the world that do very bad things, but they’re still generally hated here.
If I were to compare them with another religion, they’re probably like those aggressive super-Mormons you hear about here. But to me, INC is worse since they actually meddle in the country’s politics for their own interests.
Image source: pm-me-cute-butts07
#28
The Andrew Tate fandom.
SomeEntityHere replied:
Andrew Tate’s War Room is definitely a cult as well.
Image source: alima_2007, Wikipedia
#29
My parents sent me to this all girls “Christian reform” school. Long story short, it was a cult, only took me 30 years to figure out through therapy. F’d me up
Image source: level 2 Winter_Day_6836
#30
Jared Leto and his followers.
That mf is fake, and has a messiah complex.
And his followers, don’t get me started on them
Image source: theygrilledT
Follow Us