Person Online Asked “What Culinary Hill Are You Willing To Die On?”, 40 People Delivered

by

It’s bizarre to think that if you’re, hypothetically speaking, forced to do something for all eternity, you’d wager it would be something that is also eternally painful or dull or, simply put, anything but pleasant. Well, eating is one thing we’re “doomed” to do for all eternity and so far most of us quite like it.

So much, in fact, that some even form very strong opinions about food, cuisine, and everything in between. And there’s been an AskReddit post about it, with thousands of people sharing their culinary hills they’d die on.

Bored Panda has collected some of the best opinions from the now-viral post, which currently clocks in at nearly 27,000 upvotes, 29,000 comments and 60 Reddit awards. Scroll down to check them out, and while you’re at it, vote on the ones you like and comment your strong opinions in the comment section below!

More Info: Reddit

#1

When you’re baking from an online recipe, don’t change three or four ingredients “to make it healthy” and then leave a one star review about how bad it is.

Image source: cliff99, Wonderlane

#2

Only edible items should be plated. Garnishes should be edible, Hate it when I see rocks and sticks on a plate. Fight Me.

Image source: inter-dimensional, Alpha

#3

Being poor isn’t a culinary crime. It takes talent to make cheap food taste as good as my mom did.

Image source: urbancowgirl42, Eugene Kim

#4

Life is too short to not use butter.

Image source: jasontronic, Quinn Dombrowski

#5

Putting gold leaf on food is f**king stupid.

Image source: HeinrichLK, Toukou Sousui 淙穂鶫箜

#6

COOKING AND BAKING ARE DIFFERENT.

Image source: moanahere, CopperCatStudios

#7

A burger should fit in your mouth and shouldn’t require a stick to hold it together or cutlery to eat it.

Image source: Jimboberelli, Jorge Michel

#8

If you think it’s enough garlic, it’s probably not enough garlic.

Image source: poisonpurple, Mike Mozart

#9

Being snobby about food to the point where you’re hindering someone else’s enjoyment is not a positive personality trait.

Image source: swordcowboy, Maxim B.

#10

if you are writing a recipe, write a recipe. Not an autobiography

Image source: lickety_split_69, The Marmot

#11

Homemade chili is almost always better the next day.

Image source: burritokiller1971, Moxieg

#12

Grilling on charcoal taste way better than propane, Hank Hill is an idiot

Image source: Cuss-Mustard, Ben Stanfield

#13

That cheap bag of frozen peas and diced carrots you get at the grocery store is an outstandingly versatile source of nutrition. And tasty too.

Image source: UncleIrohsPimpHand, Joel Kramer

#14

Cereal first and then milk

Image source: myAOLsn, Shiloh tillemann-d**k

#15

This is actually something I’m willing to pass on

YOU DON’T NEED TO WASH YOUR GOD DAMN MEAT!

If you cook it right, you kill all the bacteria you’re “washing”. All you’re doing is spreading the germs all over your kitchen sink.

Image source: FritztheChef, Andy Melton

#16

Pasta water must be salted

Image source: SneakiestSquidAlive, stu_spivack

#17

DON’T WEAR YOUR APRON INTO THE BATHROOM.

Image source: andre3kthegiant, Ann Larie Valentine

#18

We need to make burgers wider not taller

Image source: John_Lives, Tnarik Innael

#19

That fondant is Play doh with sugar.

Image source: Argyleskin, bittle

#20

The most expensive food isn’t always the “best” food. No, I’m not impressed by a $200 slice of pizza with it’s price driven up with truffle and gold flake.

Bonus: cereal or crushed Oreos on a donut isn’t revolutionary.

Image source: RenzoGee, Jeena Paradies

#21

A quality knife can replace 90% of your kitchen gadgets

Image source: xCp3, Lisa

#22

Worcestershire sauce can work magic.

Image source: dberis, Edsel Little

#23

If it tastes good it tastes good

Image source: Danielwols, Lori L. Stalteri

#24

We need to stop letting people put raisins where they don’t belong…. It’s getting out of hand.

Image source: Commercial_Suit_9440, stu_spivack

#25

I like dipping my sushi rolls and sashimi in a soy sauce and wasabi mixture and I don’t care if it goes against proper sushi etiquette. It tastes good.

Image source: scrodytheroadie, Bernt Rostad

#26

instant ramen is delicious

Image source: TiredSkylar, David Pursehouse

#27

All food is fusion. No dish is above adoption or adaptation.

Image source: jackatman, Guilhem Vellut

#28

I don’t want to hear that you’re bad at cooking if you don’t follow a recipe or measure your ingredients. You can get so far by just reading and actually do it what it says.

Image source: beckisnotmyname, Jenny Cestnik

#29

There’s no such thing as a “dry” brine. By definition, brines are liquid based. A salt-based dry rub is a cure. Brines are also a type of cure, but they are liquid based. All brines are cures, but not all cures are brines.

Image source: wzl46, Warren Layton

#30

I live in the Midwest, I love the Midwest but just because you call something a salad does not mean it is healthy and an acceptable side dish to your main course. Snicker-marshmallow-mayo-whatever is not salad.

Image source: ArachnesChallenge, Günter Hentschel

#31

Peanut butter is a fantastic savoury ingredient with a shockingly enormous range of applications.

Image source: BigmanCee93, Heather

#32

The moment something gets hyped as a superfood, I’m out.

To clarify, “superfood” is a buzzword that cues bulls**t incoming and rising prices. The author loses all credibility. It’s the point where I stop reading and close the window. Might look up the stats for the food afterward from an actual resource such as a university’s nutrition summary.

Image source: doublestitch, Marco Verch Professional Photographer

#33

Season your tomatoes, especially for sandwiches.

Image source: shaddowkhan, Jinx McCombs

#34

Baked donuts are not donuts. Donuts must be fried. Baked donuts are just small cakes, which are delicious but NOT DONUTS

to clarify the exact type of donut imposter I am raging against

Image source: pineapple_cyclone, Miia Sample

#35

Learning how to cut an onion is the first lesson in the cooking world

Image source: lemursteamer, Aaron Goodwin

#36

Often doing things “the right way” or “from scratch” just isn’t worth it. There are plenty of shortcuts that give you 90% of the result with 50% of the effort. I’ll take those shortcuts just about every time.

Image source: Annhl8rX, Joe Hall

#37

Use salt dammit

Image source: Inner-Possible5533, cyclonebill

#38

People who hate cooking with stainless steel don’t know how to cook with stainless steel.

Image source: 3Me20

#39

MSG is amazing

Image source: Snatch_Liquor, bossco

#40

If you can’t drink it through a straw it’s not a milkshake.

Image source: Recdrumz, allan brown

