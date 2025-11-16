Person Online Asked “What Culinary Hill Are You Willing To Die On?”, 40 People Delivered

It’s bizarre to think that if you’re, hypothetically speaking, forced to do something for all eternity, you’d wager it would be something that is also eternally painful or dull or, simply put, anything but pleasant. Well, eating is one thing we’re “doomed” to do for all eternity and so far most of us quite like it.
So much, in fact, that some even form very strong opinions about food, cuisine, and everything in between. And there’s been an AskReddit post about it, with thousands of people sharing their culinary hills they’d die on.
#1
When you’re baking from an online recipe, don’t change three or four ingredients “to make it healthy” and then leave a one star review about how bad it is.
#2
Only edible items should be plated. Garnishes should be edible, Hate it when I see rocks and sticks on a plate. Fight Me.
#3
Being poor isn’t a culinary crime. It takes talent to make cheap food taste as good as my mom did.
#4
Life is too short to not use butter.
#5
Putting gold leaf on food is f**king stupid.
#6
COOKING AND BAKING ARE DIFFERENT.
#7
A burger should fit in your mouth and shouldn’t require a stick to hold it together or cutlery to eat it.
#8
If you think it’s enough garlic, it’s probably not enough garlic.
#9
Being snobby about food to the point where you’re hindering someone else’s enjoyment is not a positive personality trait.
#10
if you are writing a recipe, write a recipe. Not an autobiography
#11
Homemade chili is almost always better the next day.
#12
Grilling on charcoal taste way better than propane, Hank Hill is an idiot
#13
That cheap bag of frozen peas and diced carrots you get at the grocery store is an outstandingly versatile source of nutrition. And tasty too.
#14
Cereal first and then milk
#15
This is actually something I’m willing to pass on
YOU DON’T NEED TO WASH YOUR GOD DAMN MEAT!
If you cook it right, you kill all the bacteria you’re “washing”. All you’re doing is spreading the germs all over your kitchen sink.
#16
Pasta water must be salted
#17
DON’T WEAR YOUR APRON INTO THE BATHROOM.
#18
We need to make burgers wider not taller
#19
That fondant is Play doh with sugar.
#20
The most expensive food isn’t always the “best” food. No, I’m not impressed by a $200 slice of pizza with it’s price driven up with truffle and gold flake.
Bonus: cereal or crushed Oreos on a donut isn’t revolutionary.
#21
A quality knife can replace 90% of your kitchen gadgets
#22
Worcestershire sauce can work magic.
#23
If it tastes good it tastes good
#24
We need to stop letting people put raisins where they don’t belong…. It’s getting out of hand.
#25
I like dipping my sushi rolls and sashimi in a soy sauce and wasabi mixture and I don’t care if it goes against proper sushi etiquette. It tastes good.
#26
instant ramen is delicious
#27
All food is fusion. No dish is above adoption or adaptation.
#28
I don’t want to hear that you’re bad at cooking if you don’t follow a recipe or measure your ingredients. You can get so far by just reading and actually do it what it says.
#29
There’s no such thing as a “dry” brine. By definition, brines are liquid based. A salt-based dry rub is a cure. Brines are also a type of cure, but they are liquid based. All brines are cures, but not all cures are brines.
#30
I live in the Midwest, I love the Midwest but just because you call something a salad does not mean it is healthy and an acceptable side dish to your main course. Snicker-marshmallow-mayo-whatever is not salad.
#31
Peanut butter is a fantastic savoury ingredient with a shockingly enormous range of applications.
#32
The moment something gets hyped as a superfood, I’m out.
To clarify, “superfood” is a buzzword that cues bulls**t incoming and rising prices. The author loses all credibility. It’s the point where I stop reading and close the window. Might look up the stats for the food afterward from an actual resource such as a university’s nutrition summary.
#33
Season your tomatoes, especially for sandwiches.
#34
Baked donuts are not donuts. Donuts must be fried. Baked donuts are just small cakes, which are delicious but NOT DONUTS
to clarify the exact type of donut imposter I am raging against
#35
Learning how to cut an onion is the first lesson in the cooking world
#36
Often doing things “the right way” or “from scratch” just isn’t worth it. There are plenty of shortcuts that give you 90% of the result with 50% of the effort. I’ll take those shortcuts just about every time.
#37
Use salt dammit
#38
People who hate cooking with stainless steel don’t know how to cook with stainless steel.
#39
MSG is amazing
#40
If you can’t drink it through a straw it’s not a milkshake.
