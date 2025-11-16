30 Times Staff Transformed Their Lifeless Office Cubicles Into Something Wonderful

It is always a brilliant idea to make yourself feel comfortable in your office – or else, there is a chance that you might not perform as well as you’d want to. Your working area should indeed act as one of your safe spaces, even if there are times when your bosses make your life a living hell. After all, it’ll be your most visited location, and who wants to feel awkward for the most part of their week? 

Whether you own an entire office or just a cubicle, it’s always exciting to get rid of that dull atmosphere by sticking to a very well-known tradition and putting a picture of your pet or your entire family on the desk. Though this type of practice has become way too ordinary, and some people decide to turn into full-on DIY enthusiasts:

Bored Panda scanned the web and brought together the best-looking and most creative cubicles, additionally focusing on a mind-blowing workspace transformation done by this company’s newbie. The post went viral with over 296K likes and 47K retweets, resulting in more people sharing their own equally impressive desks and offices.

More info: Twitter

#1

Image source: hilljb

#2

Image source: mikebeckhamsm

#3

Image source: thefirstmr1492

#4

Image source: otherlifeform1

#5

Image source: losbishop

#6

Image source: ValdiviesoParks

#7

Image source: kozzdraws

#8

Image source: jlkragt

#9

Image source: taylor_h2

#10

Image source: DaddyDM

#11

Image source: jasper_hd

#12

Image source: aggiewife95

#13

Image source: CRISTINEsaid

#14

Image source: RobertBails

#15

Image source: olgaymasna

#16

Image source: MicheleFeghali

#17

Image source: oamike

#18

Image source: FrustratedinNO

#19

Image source: cecysofiabee

#20

Image source: reallittlewilly

#21

Image source: lukejameslarson

#22

Image source: LO_Monaghan

#23

Image source: TuxedoTn

#24

Image source: Demotional_Guy

#25

Image source: ktsammy

#26

Image source: theaestrocat

#27

Image source: sarahgidget

#28

Image source: diegoanfossi

#29

Image source: TheGymBo

#30

Image source: germbanks

