Cruz Beckham Mocks Brooklyn’s Claim Mom Victoria Danced ‘Inappropriately’ With Him At His Wedding

After Brooklyn Beckham’s six-page statement accusing his family of manipulation went public, his brother, Cruz Beckham, appeared to poke fun at the 26-year-old.
The reaction came shortly after the model broke more than a year of silence surrounding rumored family tensions.
In his statement, Brooklyn accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of behaving inappropriately during his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022.
“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song,” he wrote.
“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”
Cruz Beckham hilariously mocked brother Brooklyn after his allegation that Victoria “hijacked” his wedding dance
Image credits: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
Brooklyn’s bombshell revelations immediately sent the internet into a frenzy, with users sharing jokes, memes, and theories about what might have happened at the reception.
In the middle of an online firestorm, fans noticed that Cruz Beckham had liked a viral Instagram reel poking fun at Brooklyn’s account of the dance.
Image credits: Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images
The skit was posted by comedian @olly_101, who imagined a DJ announcing, “And now for the song requested by the mother of the groom for her first dance with her son!” before playing Ginuwine’s Pony.
The video was captioned, “Interesting moves Victoria.”
Image credits: cruzbeckham
Image credits: myateif
While the video directly ridiculed Brooklyn’s accusation, several commenters zeroed in on Cruz’s visible “like” on the post.
“The fact Cruz has liked this!” one user wrote, while another added, “Cruz Beckham likes this tho lmfaooooo.”
Image credits: victoriabeckham
Others tagged Brooklyn directly, adding, “Liked by Cruz @brooklynpeltzbeckham you’re so funny you should be a comedian, mate.”
The comedian later acknowledged the 20-year-old’s reaction himself, reposting the clip on his Instagram Story with the message, “Made a skit about the Beckhams. Looks like they’re enjoying it.”
Brooklyn’s allegations came weeks after Cruz posted a dance video with Victoria, adding fuel to the backlash
Image credits: olly_101
Image credits: olly_101
As the mockery gained traction, attention quickly shifted to a video Cruz had posted weeks earlier, predating Brooklyn’s statement.
On December 29, 2025, Cruz shared a reel of himself dancing with his mom during their Christmas celebrations. The duo grooved to Bob Seger’s Old Times Rock and Roll.
Following Brooklyn’s allegations, the clip resurfaced as viewers began recontextualizing its meaning and connecting it to the model’s claims.
“Proof she likes to dance inappropriately with her son(s),” one commenter wrote.
Another added, “This must be the dancing Brooklyn was talking about.”
Image credits: DannyWxo
Others speculated that the resurfacing of the clip itself was telling. “Instagram knowing exactly what it’s doing pushing this video out today. Literally never seen him on my feed before,” one person commented.
However, reports published shortly after the 2022 wedding appeared to complicate Brooklyn’s narrative.
According to Vogue, Brooklyn and Nicola’s first dance was to Lloyiso’s rendition of Can’t Help Falling in Love.
Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham
Image credits: Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Later in the evening, Marc Anthony reportedly performed I Need to Know, at which point Brooklyn invited his mom onto the dance floor, joined by David Beckham and their 14-year-old daughter, Harper.
These details led some online users to accuse Brooklyn of misrepresenting the sequence of events, calling him a “liar.”
Further into his scathing statement, Brooklyn clarified that the wedding dance was not an isolated grievance.
Brooklyn Beckham called out the dance incident as part of a wider family narrative war
Image credits: romeobeckham
Image credits: brooklynpeltzbeckham
Elsewhere in his allegations, Brooklyn also accused his parents of controlling media narratives and prioritizing “Brand Beckham” over genuine family relationships.
“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote on Instagram.
“The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”
He alleged that family members had told him Nicola was “not blood” the night before the wedding and claimed his parents had worked for years to undermine his marriage.
As of now, neither David nor Victoria have officially responded to their estranged son’s claims.
“Victoria has never been a dancer and always moved awkwardly,” one netizen wrote
Image credits: myateif
Image credits: Sarah234132
Image credits: daveoconnor1309
Image credits: jameslaura86
Image credits: LouOGLV
Image credits: greggsymonds
Image credits: 12aszx
