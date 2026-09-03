Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New “Shaming Trend” Spreads

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A disturbing video showing a woman being surrounded and filmed in public has sparked a wider debate over how Chinese women in interracial relationships are treated online.

The footage was shared by commentator Mario Nawfal, who claimed a new “shaming trend” is emerging in China, with crowds allegedly confronting Chinese women who are on dates with foreign men.

The disturbing part is that the conversation may go far beyond one viral clip.

Research into Chinese social media has found that some interracial couples face significantly harsher hostility than others, with racism, sexism, and anxieties over nationality all playing a role.

A viral video has put an alleged “shaming trend” targeting Chinese women under the spotlight

Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

MarioNawfal/X

The video that sparked the latest discussion shows a woman surrounded by a crowd as she walks in public with a Black man.

Several people can be seen focusing their attention on the couple and recording the encounter.

Nawfal, a prominent online commentator and host of The Roundtable Show, shared the footage while claiming that Chinese women dating foreign men are increasingly being targeted in this way. 

Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New “Shaming Trend” Spreads

Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

MarioNawfal/X

In the caption accompanying the video, which has since garnered more than 7.2 million views, he wrote, “There’s a new shaming trend in China. When Chinese girls are on dates with foreigners, crowds swarm and film them so it can be posted online to ridicule the women.”

He added, “Research on Chinese social media shows Chinese women dating Black men receive some of the most vicious online backlash of any interracial pairing.”

Some commenters pushed back against the idea that dating someone from another country should become a public spectacle.

Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

MarioNawfal/X

“Love should be about the people involved, not the color of their skin or where they come from,” one person wrote.

Another commenter added, “If you’re following strange women around to shame them and then wondering why no one wants to date you, you might be the problem.”

Notably, the viral footage itself does not establish how widespread this behavior is across China. 

Nor does the research on Chinese social media prove that crowds routinely surround interracial couples in public.

Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Research found Black men and Chinese women couples faced the harshest online backlash

A 2024 study by researchers from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology examined social-media discourse surrounding four types of interracial relationships on Douyin: Black men with Chinese women, Black women with Chinese men, White men with Chinese women, and White women with Chinese men. 

Researchers analyzed 549 short videos and more than 501,000 comments collected between May 2022 and September 2023.

Among the four groups studied, posts featuring Black men and Chinese women received the highest proportion of comments classified as hateful. 

Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

Lia Bekyan/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Of the 185,779 comments analyzed for that pairing, 66.4% were categorized as hate sentiment.

For comparison, the figure was 53.1% for Black women and Chinese men, 52.1% for White men and Chinese women, and 43.5% for White women and Chinese men. 

The researchers concluded that the Black men-Chinese women pairing attracted the most negative commentary, while the White women-Chinese men pairing received the least. 

They also found substantial regional differences, suggesting that attitudes were not uniform across the country.

Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

MythsMonsters

Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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One of the study’s most revealing findings was the way racial hostility became intertwined with attitudes toward women.

The researchers examined the comments through three theoretical perspectives: patriarchal racism, marital exchange, and immigrant integration.

Under the first framework, recurring themes included the objectification of women, racial purity, bloodlines and lineage, anti-Black sentiment, female stigmatization, and traditional gender attitudes.

The backlash has many pointing to racism, sexism, and anxiety over race and family lineage

Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

Yu Ko/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The discussion around “genes,” “lineage,” and “racial purity” was particularly prominent in comments concerning Black men and Chinese women.

That sentiment is reflected in the broader online reaction to the recent viral footage.

One commenter argued that the behavior was not really about protecting cultural values at all, writing, “No matter what a woman does, you’ll always see a group of men trying to humiliate and harass her.”

Another person bluntly commented, “The dignity of Chinese men is as fragile as glass.”

“Public filming and online ridicule of ordinary people on dates is still harassment, whatever the motive is.”

The study also identified a separate cluster of themes around what it described as “marital exchange.”

These included material gains, nationality, marriage of convenience, and the idea that Chinese women were pursuing a better life through relationships with foreigners.

Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

itchaznong/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The researchers also identified themes related to immigrant integration, including attitudes toward racial integration and the presence of foreign populations.

Taken together, the findings suggest that these online arguments are rarely just about two people falling in love.

Race, gender, nationality, migration, and perceived social status can all become entangled in the conversation.

As one commenter put it, “This clearly isn’t just ‘foreigners vs Chinese.’ Race, gender, nationalism, and dating politics are all tangled together.”

The incident has also raised questions about why this hostility survives despite efforts to curb online harassment

Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

Love Don’t Judge/YouTube (not the actual photo)

The most uncomfortable part of the debate may be what happens after the original footage is recorded.

A stranger can film an encounter in seconds. 

Once that footage reaches a social-media platform, thousands of people can react before the original subject has any opportunity to respond. 

The existence of rules against a**sive, discriminatory, or privacy-violating content does not necessarily mean every offending post disappears before it spreads. 

A piece of content can attract substantial attention between being uploaded and being moderated, while reposts and screenshots can make it difficult to contain afterward.

The 2024 study found hateful sentiment across all four interracial relationship categories it examined, although the intensity varied considerably.

Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

Love Don’t Judge/YouTube (not the actual photo)

For Black men and Chinese women specifically, the researchers found that negative sentiment was highest in Guizhou, at 69.22%, while even the lowest reported levels in Qinghai and Shanghai remained around 60%.

For some viewers, the issue is not whether a particular couple should be dating. 

It is why strangers would feel entitled to turn someone else’s relationship into public content in the first place.

The research does not establish that every Chinese woman dating a foreigner faces this treatment. 

But it does offer evidence that certain interracial relationships have attracted unusually intense hostility online. 

“You’re following women around to shame them and then wonder why said women won’t date you. F***ing losers,” one user wrote

Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Crowd Surrounds Woman In Public For Dating A Foreigner As Disturbing New &#8220;Shaming Trend&#8221; Spreads

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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