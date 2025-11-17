My Cross Stitch Patterns, 10 Ideas For Landscape Lovers

The themes of cross stitch are endless! Flowers, animals, phrases, cartoon and movie characters and much more. Today I want to show my ideas for landscape patterns.

Details can be found by following the link.

Thank you very much for your attention!

More info: inspireuplift.com

#1 Small And Simple Pattern (100x100st). I Think All My Patterns Are Quite Simple ☺

#2 Volcano (100x100st)

#3 Simple Landscape (100x100st)

#4 I Really Love This Pattern (200×200 St), But Unfortunately I Didn’t Save The Black And White Version

#5 And Another Landscape 200×200 St. Thank You For Your Attention!

#6 Houses In The Forest (100x100st)

#7 Palm Trees. The Size Of This Pattern Is 100×100 St. (But There Are Still 200×200)

#8 This Landscape Is Larger – 150×150 St

#9 This Landscape Is Even Larger – 200×200 St

#10 Also A Volcano, But 200×200 St

