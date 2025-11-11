Crocheted Knight’s Helmet Cap

by

Good news for guys – now you’ll have a legit reason to wear a knight’s gear on a daily basis! Two dedicated crocheters are now offering awesome knight’s helmet caps on Etsy.

This brilliant pattern was originally created for kids and offered on Etsy by Cutecraftycrochet. For those who’re into knitting, the artist started selling the instructions for $4.99. This is exactly what another Etsy user Hattie Hooker used to make the adult version of the Knight’s Helmet Cap.

All you need is $40 and some patience, since both of them now have orders for 3 to 4 weeks ahead. Which is no wonder, since the helmet cap went viral all over the Internet!

Available at: etsy/hattiehooker & etsy/cutecraftycrochet

Crocheted Knight&#8217;s Helmet Cap
If you like this helmet cap, be sure to check out the Grey Knight Armored Hoodie!

