89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We’re Living In

Lately, it feels like we’re all stuck in a permacrisis, experiencing overlapping catastrophes that seem like they’ll never end. And even though things aren’t apocalyptic (yet), there are lots of serious global and societal problems that demand our attention.

Today, we’re featuring some of the most eerily accurate posts criticizing the state of modern society, as shared by members of the sprawling ‘Snorkblot’ online community. Scroll down for their take on the most pressing issues that everyone should care about.

#1 I Pledge Allegiance…

Image source: rukittenme4

In case you thought you needed another source of anxiety, this week, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists set the Doomsday Clock at 85 seconds to midnight.

The clock is a symbolic representation of how close humanity is to destroying the world. And midnight itself represents the moment when people will have made our planet uninhabitable, CNN reports.

This is the closest to midnight that the clock has ever been since being established back in 1947.

#2 Seems Reasonable

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11, x.com

#3 The Next Time… 🫠

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

In 2025, the Doomsday Clock was set at 89 seconds to midnight. It was set at 90 seconds to midnight in 2023 and 2024. Meanwhile, this year, in 2026, scientists believe that not enough progress has been made in fighting global challenges like nuclear risk, the climate crisis, biological threats, and the advances in disruptive tech, like artificial intelligence.

Other existential threats to humanity include things like the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories.

#4 Are Generally Regarded…

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4, x.com

#5 Let Them Eat Cake 🍰

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

#6 Communities Pull Together In A Crisis

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11, x.com

“Humanity has not made sufficient progress on the existential risks that endanger us all. The Doomsday Clock is a tool for communicating how close we are to destroying the world with technologies of our own making. The risks we face from nuclear weapons, climate change and disruptive technologies are all growing. Every second counts and we are running out of time. It is a hard truth, but this is our reality,” said Alexandra Bell, president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

#7 It’s Ridiculous That Soda Is Their Main Concern

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: snowpie92, x.com

#8 Number Of Who?

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#9 Unfathomable Wealth, Stark Choices

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: CapitanJackSparow-33

Meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Holz, the chair of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ science and security board, said that instead of heeding this warning, major countries became “even more aggressive, adversarial and nationalistic.”

Holz added: “Grave dangers persist in the life sciences, particularly in emerging areas such as the development of synthetic mirror life, despite repeated warnings from scientists worldwide. The international community has no coordinated plan, and the world remains unprepared for potentially devastating biological threats.”

#10 Too Much Of A Good Thing

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11, x.com

#11 At Least Make An Effort To Even The Playing Field

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#12 Let’s Take It Back…

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4, x.com

That being said, it’s important to remember that the Doomsday Clock is meant to spark conversations about crises and threats. It isn’t designed to accurately measure them, however.

Back in 2022, Dr. Michael Mann, Presidential Distinguished Professor in the department of Earth and environmental science at the University of Pennsylvania, told CNN that the clock is “an imperfect metaphor.” And yet, it is still “an important rhetorical device that reminds us, year after year, of the tenuousness of our current existence on this planet.”

#13 They Have Never…. 🧐

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4, x.com

#14 Control The Poor, Excuse The Rich

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: biswajit388

#15 Freedom 🦅

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: mo_with_the_floof, x.com

Meanwhile, Dario Amodei, the co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, which created the chatbot Claude, warns that humanity is entering a “turbulent and inevitable” phase of AI development that will “test who we are as a species.”

In a 19k-word essay, ‘The adolescence of technology,’ he urged the world to “wake up” to the risks, The Guardian reports.

#16 Make The Executives Earn Their Wage!

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Cultural_Way5584

#17 Wealth Tax Now

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery, x.com

#18 Both Have Their Admirers

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

“Humanity is about to be handed almost unimaginable power, and it is deeply unclear whether our social, political, and technological systems possess the maturity to wield it,” Amodei, one of the most prominent voices for online safety when it comes to unrestrained AI development, warned.

According to him, the world is “considerably closer to real danger” in 2026 than in 2023

“If the exponential continues – which is not certain, but now has a decade-long track record supporting it – then it cannot possibly be more than a few years before AI is better than humans at essentially everything.”

#19 An Attempt To Mislead Public Opinion!

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: snowpie92, x.com

#20 Stories Like This Are Way Too Common Today Across America 🫤

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4, x.com

#21 Truth…

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

The ‘Snorkblot’ online community was founded in early 2019. Now, nearly 7 years later, it is still going strong. The group receives 517k weekly visitors and 4.8k weekly contributions at the time of writing.

The subreddit itself is meant to be a space for folks to share a variety of content “designed to spark great conversation, promote civil debate, and relieve boredom.”

#22 Just A Concept

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Background_Cry3592, x.com

#23 Ah, The American Dream. How’s That Working Out?

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#24 Do You Have A Moment To Talk About…

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

The moderators who keep the ‘Snorkblot’ group running smoothly stress that it’s vital not to make any personal attacks in the community. “If you can’t be friendly, at least be civil. When debating, attack ideas, not individuals,” they point out.

What’s more, they note that some users might have different views from yours, so it’s important not to demean or insult them.

On top of that, everyone’s urged not to spam, propagandize, or sloganize the community. And if you want to post about politics, you can discuss the topic only in the weekly megathread.

#25 Non-Toxic

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#26 Suggestions To Improve…

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

#27 A Lot Of The Mess Is Left Over From His Last Time As President

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Cultural_Way5584

In your personal opinion, what are the biggest, most urgent issues plaguing society and the world at large? Realistically speaking, what do you think could and should be done to fix these problems?

What are you doing in your daily life to directly impact these challenges? Join the discussion in the comments at the bottom of this list.

#28 Yes, Your Life Might Be Significantly Better, But Think Of The Landlords

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#29 Hypocrisy Weaponised

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#30 It’s A Bit More Complicated Than That, But Essentially True

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#31 Good To See He’s Focussed On The Important Issues

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#32 Taking Into Account Interest And Inflation

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#33 The Rich Tell Them… 🫤

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

#34 Any Relation To Debbie Does Dallas?

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#35 Interesting Approach

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#36 He Couldn’t Resist, His Head Would Turn Into A Tomato 🍅

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Amavin-Adump

#37 Does The World Need Billionaires?

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Cultural_Way5584

#38 Keep Accepting It, They’ll Keep Doing It

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#39 Our History Should Never Be Suppressed, However Bad It Makes Us Or Our Ancestors Look

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Cultural_Way5584

#40 The Sad Thing Is, I Think The Maga Crowd Would Happily Say It

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Cultural_Way5584

#41 Revolutionary Idea

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#42 Tariff 101 For Dummies

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Tulpah

#43 The Decision Should Be Easy

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: EsseNorway

#44 Not In My Bingo Card

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: mo_with_the_floof

#45 Latte Lies, Rocket Riches

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Busy-Government-1041

#46 The Unseen Cook

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

#47 Wear Theem Down And Declare Victory

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#48 Grumpy Boomer Moan

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#49 A Helpful Warning…

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

#50 At The Bottom… ?

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

#51 Nailed The Ultimate Frame

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: NoHhaloHere

#52 I’d Love To Know How To Define ‘Most’

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: snowpie92

#53 Is Simply Divided… 😗

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

#54 You’re Part Of The Problem Too. So Shut Up

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#55 May We Never…

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

#56 History

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#57 Can’t Insult A Good Man

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#58 Welcome To The Machine. How Can You Serve Us?

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#59 They Want Money…… 😗

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

#60 Wages Can’t Cover

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: johnmory

#61 Let’s See What The Backlash Is

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#62 You Don’t Get Paid For That

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#63 A Non-Partisan Question

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#64 $150b Tax Boast

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

#65 Freedom Of Speech

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#66 Learning A Second Language Is Unpatriotic

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#67 Was This A Fair Result?

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#68 Who Is The Real Monster?

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#69 Don’t Waste My Time With Money

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#70 Oh, How Can We Forget The “Summer Of Love” Where They Beat Police Officers Over The Head With Fire Extinguishers, Metal Poles, And 2×4’s. They Are Trying To Gaslight All Of Us

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Evidencelogicfacts

#71 Odd How Many Proverbs People Get Backwards

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#72 Also In 4d?

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#73 A Man Fitting The Description

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#74 When The System Shows It Can Work For People, You Never Forget It’s A Choice Not To

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: biswajit388

#75 We Have Concluded That You Are Worth Less Than A Big Mac Meal

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#76 It Takes A Village

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

#77 I Really Need To See What A Relentlessly Gay Yard Looks Like

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#78 Just In Case Anybody Forgot

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: earthman34

#79 We Must Build A System…

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

#80 The Game Is Rigged…

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: rukittenme4

#81 I Was Going To Go With Ska-Rock And Related Genres, But This Works

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#82 Fve Years Is Not A Culture’n’heritage

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#83 Is There An Ethical Difference?

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#84 ’til Debt Do Us Part

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#85 Misplaced Spotlight

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: Love-the-Tau

#86 Basic, Innit?

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#87 I Suppose We Have To “Accept” Them, But I Still Think They Have A Sinister Agenda

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

#88 Morality Bends Differently Depending On Who Holds The Money

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: biswajit388

#89 Hey, Work’s Work

89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We&#8217;re Living In

Image source: LordJim11

