89 Straight To The Point Posts That Call Out The World We’re Living In

Lately, it feels like we’re all stuck in a permacrisis, experiencing overlapping catastrophes that seem like they’ll never end. And even though things aren’t apocalyptic (yet), there are lots of serious global and societal problems that demand our attention.
Today, we’re featuring some of the most eerily accurate posts criticizing the state of modern society, as shared by members of the sprawling ‘Snorkblot’ online community. Scroll down for their take on the most pressing issues that everyone should care about.
#1 I Pledge Allegiance…
In case you thought you needed another source of anxiety, this week, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists set the Doomsday Clock at 85 seconds to midnight.
The clock is a symbolic representation of how close humanity is to destroying the world. And midnight itself represents the moment when people will have made our planet uninhabitable, CNN reports.
This is the closest to midnight that the clock has ever been since being established back in 1947.
#2 Seems Reasonable
#3 The Next Time… 🫠
Image source: rukittenme4
In 2025, the Doomsday Clock was set at 89 seconds to midnight. It was set at 90 seconds to midnight in 2023 and 2024. Meanwhile, this year, in 2026, scientists believe that not enough progress has been made in fighting global challenges like nuclear risk, the climate crisis, biological threats, and the advances in disruptive tech, like artificial intelligence.
Other existential threats to humanity include things like the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories.
#4 Are Generally Regarded…
#5 Let Them Eat Cake 🍰
Image source: rukittenme4
#6 Communities Pull Together In A Crisis
“Humanity has not made sufficient progress on the existential risks that endanger us all. The Doomsday Clock is a tool for communicating how close we are to destroying the world with technologies of our own making. The risks we face from nuclear weapons, climate change and disruptive technologies are all growing. Every second counts and we are running out of time. It is a hard truth, but this is our reality,” said Alexandra Bell, president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.
#7 It’s Ridiculous That Soda Is Their Main Concern
#8 Number Of Who?
#9 Unfathomable Wealth, Stark Choices
Meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Holz, the chair of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ science and security board, said that instead of heeding this warning, major countries became “even more aggressive, adversarial and nationalistic.”
Holz added: “Grave dangers persist in the life sciences, particularly in emerging areas such as the development of synthetic mirror life, despite repeated warnings from scientists worldwide. The international community has no coordinated plan, and the world remains unprepared for potentially devastating biological threats.”
#10 Too Much Of A Good Thing
#11 At Least Make An Effort To Even The Playing Field
#12 Let’s Take It Back…
That being said, it’s important to remember that the Doomsday Clock is meant to spark conversations about crises and threats. It isn’t designed to accurately measure them, however.
Back in 2022, Dr. Michael Mann, Presidential Distinguished Professor in the department of Earth and environmental science at the University of Pennsylvania, told CNN that the clock is “an imperfect metaphor.” And yet, it is still “an important rhetorical device that reminds us, year after year, of the tenuousness of our current existence on this planet.”
#13 They Have Never…. 🧐
#14 Control The Poor, Excuse The Rich
#15 Freedom 🦅
Meanwhile, Dario Amodei, the co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, which created the chatbot Claude, warns that humanity is entering a “turbulent and inevitable” phase of AI development that will “test who we are as a species.”
In a 19k-word essay, ‘The adolescence of technology,’ he urged the world to “wake up” to the risks, The Guardian reports.
#16 Make The Executives Earn Their Wage!
#17 Wealth Tax Now
#18 Both Have Their Admirers
“Humanity is about to be handed almost unimaginable power, and it is deeply unclear whether our social, political, and technological systems possess the maturity to wield it,” Amodei, one of the most prominent voices for online safety when it comes to unrestrained AI development, warned.
According to him, the world is “considerably closer to real danger” in 2026 than in 2023
“If the exponential continues – which is not certain, but now has a decade-long track record supporting it – then it cannot possibly be more than a few years before AI is better than humans at essentially everything.”
#19 An Attempt To Mislead Public Opinion!
#20 Stories Like This Are Way Too Common Today Across America 🫤
#21 Truth…
The ‘Snorkblot’ online community was founded in early 2019. Now, nearly 7 years later, it is still going strong. The group receives 517k weekly visitors and 4.8k weekly contributions at the time of writing.
The subreddit itself is meant to be a space for folks to share a variety of content “designed to spark great conversation, promote civil debate, and relieve boredom.”
#22 Just A Concept
#23 Ah, The American Dream. How’s That Working Out?
#24 Do You Have A Moment To Talk About…
The moderators who keep the ‘Snorkblot’ group running smoothly stress that it’s vital not to make any personal attacks in the community. “If you can’t be friendly, at least be civil. When debating, attack ideas, not individuals,” they point out.
What’s more, they note that some users might have different views from yours, so it’s important not to demean or insult them.
On top of that, everyone’s urged not to spam, propagandize, or sloganize the community. And if you want to post about politics, you can discuss the topic only in the weekly megathread.
#25 Non-Toxic
#26 Suggestions To Improve…
#27 A Lot Of The Mess Is Left Over From His Last Time As President
In your personal opinion, what are the biggest, most urgent issues plaguing society and the world at large? Realistically speaking, what do you think could and should be done to fix these problems?
What are you doing in your daily life to directly impact these challenges? Join the discussion in the comments at the bottom of this list.
#28 Yes, Your Life Might Be Significantly Better, But Think Of The Landlords
#29 Hypocrisy Weaponised
#30 It’s A Bit More Complicated Than That, But Essentially True
#31 Good To See He’s Focussed On The Important Issues
#32 Taking Into Account Interest And Inflation
#33 The Rich Tell Them… 🫤
#34 Any Relation To Debbie Does Dallas?
#35 Interesting Approach
#36 He Couldn’t Resist, His Head Would Turn Into A Tomato 🍅
#37 Does The World Need Billionaires?
#38 Keep Accepting It, They’ll Keep Doing It
#39 Our History Should Never Be Suppressed, However Bad It Makes Us Or Our Ancestors Look
#40 The Sad Thing Is, I Think The Maga Crowd Would Happily Say It
#41 Revolutionary Idea
#42 Tariff 101 For Dummies
#43 The Decision Should Be Easy
#44 Not In My Bingo Card
#45 Latte Lies, Rocket Riches
#46 The Unseen Cook
#47 Wear Theem Down And Declare Victory
#48 Grumpy Boomer Moan
#49 A Helpful Warning…
#50 At The Bottom… ?
#51 Nailed The Ultimate Frame
#52 I’d Love To Know How To Define ‘Most’
#53 Is Simply Divided… 😗
#54 You’re Part Of The Problem Too. So Shut Up
#55 May We Never…
#56 History
#57 Can’t Insult A Good Man
#58 Welcome To The Machine. How Can You Serve Us?
#59 They Want Money…… 😗
#60 Wages Can’t Cover
#61 Let’s See What The Backlash Is
#62 You Don’t Get Paid For That
#63 A Non-Partisan Question
#64 $150b Tax Boast
#65 Freedom Of Speech
#66 Learning A Second Language Is Unpatriotic
#67 Was This A Fair Result?
#68 Who Is The Real Monster?
#69 Don’t Waste My Time With Money
#70 Oh, How Can We Forget The “Summer Of Love” Where They Beat Police Officers Over The Head With Fire Extinguishers, Metal Poles, And 2×4’s. They Are Trying To Gaslight All Of Us
#71 Odd How Many Proverbs People Get Backwards
#72 Also In 4d?
#73 A Man Fitting The Description
#74 When The System Shows It Can Work For People, You Never Forget It’s A Choice Not To
#75 We Have Concluded That You Are Worth Less Than A Big Mac Meal
#76 It Takes A Village
#77 I Really Need To See What A Relentlessly Gay Yard Looks Like
#78 Just In Case Anybody Forgot
#79 We Must Build A System…
#80 The Game Is Rigged…
#81 I Was Going To Go With Ska-Rock And Related Genres, But This Works
#82 Fve Years Is Not A Culture’n’heritage
#83 Is There An Ethical Difference?
#84 ’til Debt Do Us Part
#85 Misplaced Spotlight
#86 Basic, Innit?
#87 I Suppose We Have To “Accept” Them, But I Still Think They Have A Sinister Agenda
#88 Morality Bends Differently Depending On Who Holds The Money
#89 Hey, Work’s Work
