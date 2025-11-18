Cristiano Ronaldo Smashes YouTube Record By Hitting 20 Million Subscribers In 24 Hours

Cristiano Ronaldo has added a YouTube Gold Play Button plaque to his trophy collection.

The football star has won five Ballon d’Or awards, the most prestigious individual award in the sport, throughout his career.

 He has also won 33 trophies, including five Champions Leagues—a competition in which he holds the record for most scored goals (140)— the European Championship, and the Nations League.

Image credits: Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player recently broke another record, this time off the pitch, after his YouTube channel became the first to hit 20 million subscribers in just 24 hours.

Cristiano beat Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, the previous record holder of the fastest-growing YouTube channel, which hit 10 million subscribers in 132 days.

Image credits: @cristiano

On his channel, called UR Cristiano, the 39-year-old player offers fans a glimpse into his family life, sharing videos with his wife, Georgina Rodríguez, and his five children. The family resides in Saudi Arabia, where Cristiano’s team, Al Nassr, is based.

He also has videos meeting his Madame Tussauds wax likeness, rating his best Euro goals, and doing a father vs. son free-kick challenge with Cristiano Jr.

The channel run by the former Real Madrid and Manchester United player hit 20 million subscribers in  just 24 hours, the fastest time ever for that milestone

Image credits: @cristiano

The channel currently has over 30 million subscribers (or siuuubscribers, as he calls them, referring to his famous goal celebration).

Cristiano shares football-related content as well as family videos and challenges with his wife, Georgina Rodríguez

His two most-watched videos each have 24 million views, an impressive number considering they are less than two minutes long combined.

Cristiano’s YouTube presence follows other sports stars joining the video-sharing platform, including Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Cam Newton, and Jimmy Butler.

The Portuguese international still has a long way to go to reach Mr. Beast, the most subscribed channel with 331 million.

