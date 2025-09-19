Colin Farrell Confesses Married Margot Robbie Turns Him On

Irish actor Colin Farrel has teamed up with Margot Robbie for the romantic film Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and a comment he made to Seth Meyers on The Late Night Show suggests that he may be into his co-star in real life too.
The two have been giving interviews ahead of their film, which is set to be released on September 19.
In the interviews, they enthusiastically heaped praise on each other, complimenting their previous roles and showing a lot of chemistry.
But it must be noted–as tabloids like Page Six have pointed out: Robbie is married while the Irishman is in a serious and committed relationship with a member of his support team, Kelly McNamara.
It was during Robbie’s first appearance on the Late Night Show when Colin Farrell made a telling statement
Image credits: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images
On September 16, the two pitched up on The Late Night Show. Robbie was dressed extravagantly in a number that would arrest attention at any red carpet event, while Farrell opted for a muted theme of black.
Perhaps it was not as big an event for the 49-year-old, since he had been on the show on numerous occasions prior. As a nod to this, he was seen giving their host a hug as Meyers met them halfway to their seats.
Meyers highlighted this when he said: “Colin, you’re an old friend of the show,” and the host addressed the Wolf of Wall Street alum, saying, “It’s your first time here, Margot, and we’re absolutely thrilled.”
Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers
This little detail appeared to surprise Farrell too.
One reason Robbie took the role was that she likes a long title—the other was Farrell
The trio touched on Robbie’s dress, with Meyers calling it wonderful, and Farrell joking that Robbie had sent a message before they arrived on the show with a picture of her planned wardrobe.
This, Farrell joked, saved her as he had initially intended on wearing something similar. The trio went on to talk about the upcoming movie’s writer, Seth Reiss, who is also the brains behind the Late Night Show.
Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers
Meyers dug out a picture of the latter in a group hug, posing for the camera at the London premiere, and Margot and Farrell joked about how they “don’t like him.”
Meyers then steered the conversation towards the influencing factors behind Robbie’s decision to take on the role—despite her initial plan to take a break after the 2023 movie Barbie.
One of Margot’s motivations, according to her at least, was that she loves a long title and thus Big Bold Beautiful Journey caught her eye.
The second reason was perhaps less whimsical.
Image credits: Late Night with Seth Meyers
She told Meyers when she heard “Colin was going to be doing it, and I was like, ‘I’ve always wanted to work with him.’”
And then, she claimed, she read the script. It was then that she realized there would be no turning down the role.
“It was impossible to say no to,” Robbie elaborated.
“Such a beautiful woman; anyone who sees her will be confused,” said one commenter
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment
Meyers then observed that the two A-listers had never worked together before, although they had met.
The host probed deeper, asking if they had put out the feelers for insider information on each other.
Margot said yes–rather enthusiastically–but Farrell skirted the question with an explanation about “hearing things” due to the industry being so small.
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment
He claimed that “through the years” he had met with actors and production crew who had worked with the Barbie actress.
Farrell specified that men and women alike saw her as extraordinary.
Then Farrell made a comment that drew a spotlight to the fact that both he and Robbie were in relationships
He elaborated that these shared titbits transcend people’s opinions of her acting. They gave these sterling accounts of her, which, according to Farrell, included personality traits like “kind” and “fun” .
Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
He went on to say that his favorite characteristic in a cast member is when they are part of a team.
This trait occurred in Robbie, said Farrell, to the point that it “turned” him “on.”
This statement was not lost on social media or the tabloids with outlets like Page Six, who delivered commentary like: “The ‘Barbie’ star is married to Tom Ackerly and they share a son.”
Some think the statement has little to do with Robbie and everything to do with Farrell
Image credits: Capital FM
Social media has since also weighed in on the observation, with one person blaming Robbie’s appearance for Farrell’s admission.
“Such a beautiful woman, anyone who sees her will be confused,” they wrote.
Another thought it was just Farrell being Farrell. They substantiated this opinion with a tale of how the actor had catcalled their sister while he was filming the 2003 movie, Phone Booth.
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment
At the time, Farrell allegedly stuck his head out and asked his sister to “take care of him.”
When said sister refused, he allegedly got angry.
The internet is not surprised that Farrell is smitten
