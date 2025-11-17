This Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Horrid Memes Posted On FB, Here Are 30 Of The Worst

Your social media feed is, to a large extent, a reflection of your personality. You see posts made by artists who inspire you, athletes whom you admire, and publishers that provide information on the topics you care about.
So whenever something pops up there that doesn’t align with your values and interests, it sticks out like a silly misplaced emoji in a serious conversation. However, sometimes people run into things that they find are so far-removed from their casual online experience that they feel as if they just discovered a UFO artifact.
Turns out, one platform is particularly rich with these “surprises,” and I think you can already sense which one. (Hint: it belongs to Meta.) And there’s a whole subreddit to prove it! So to show you just how wild and unpredictable it can be, we invite you to take a look at what the 2.3 million members of r/TerribleFacebookMemes have been reposting. Oh, darn it, I gave it away. Anyway, here you go!
#1 My Grandpa Just Reposted This Make It Stoppppp
#2 This Hurts
#3 Somebody Came Into A Restaurant And Left This Irl Meme. Does This Being Here?
#4 Tattoo Bad
#5 Taken Straight From Facebook
#6 Woah Fast
#7 This Definitely Belongs Here
#8 So Funny
#9 A Relative Just Shared This After Sharing Pro Trump Memes For 4 Years
#10 Omagawd
#11 Their vs. Ours
#12 Note The Minions
#13 F**k My Wife Lol Xd
#14 The “Growing Up In The 70s” Fb Page Is A Gold Mine Of Shit Tier Memes
#15 Haha She Wants A Big Dick
#16 🤔
#17 My Uncle Just Shared This
#18 Why Is Kermit Involved
#19 Sure 🙄
#20 Not Too Terrible, But Pretty Close. Finally Found One In The Wild
#21 And I’d Love To See You Try To Beat A Level On Mario Bros
#22 I Think This Speaks For Itself
#23 Interesting Facts
#24 Laugh
#25 Yes
#26 Fellas Is It Gay To Care About The Environment?
#27 Emem Ynnuf Ahah
#28 My Uncle Sent Me This. I’m Still Trying To Figure It Out
#29 Found This Gem
#30 Woman Scientist Bad Woman Breeder Good
