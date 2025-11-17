This Group Is Dedicated To Shaming Horrid Memes Posted On FB, Here Are 30 Of The Worst

by

Your social media feed is, to a large extent, a reflection of your personality. You see posts made by artists who inspire you, athletes whom you admire, and publishers that provide information on the topics you care about.

So whenever something pops up there that doesn’t align with your values and interests, it sticks out like a silly misplaced emoji in a serious conversation. However, sometimes people run into things that they find are so far-removed from their casual online experience that they feel as if they just discovered a UFO artifact.

Turns out, one platform is particularly rich with these “surprises,” and I think you can already sense which one. (Hint: it belongs to Meta.) And there’s a whole subreddit to prove it! So to show you just how wild and unpredictable it can be, we invite you to take a look at what the 2.3 million members of r/TerribleFacebookMemes have been reposting. Oh, darn it, I gave it away. Anyway, here you go!

#1 My Grandpa Just Reposted This Make It Stoppppp

Image source: Activity_Stunning

#2 This Hurts

Image source: maidenfreaker

#3 Somebody Came Into A Restaurant And Left This Irl Meme. Does This Being Here?

Image source: PacmanTheHitman

#4 Tattoo Bad

Image source: vladdiam

#5 Taken Straight From Facebook

Image source: strawberryfawn

#6 Woah Fast

Image source: HaRdCoReMeM

#7 This Definitely Belongs Here

Image source: Responsible-Radio998

#8 So Funny

Image source: babuchabri

#9 A Relative Just Shared This After Sharing Pro Trump Memes For 4 Years

Image source: Jesukii

#10 Omagawd

Image source: dunkradu

#11 Their vs. Ours

Image source: donfavion

#12 Note The Minions

Image source: Max_Stoned

#13 F**k My Wife Lol Xd

Image source: d24ftw

#14 The “Growing Up In The 70s” Fb Page Is A Gold Mine Of Shit Tier Memes

Image source: vaporgaze2006

#15 Haha She Wants A Big Dick

Image source: JoeConor92

#16 🤔

Image source: tea_baggins_069

#17 My Uncle Just Shared This

Image source: Vavrin33

#18 Why Is Kermit Involved

Image source: ciaraaxx

#19 Sure 🙄

Image source: ROTR93

#20 Not Too Terrible, But Pretty Close. Finally Found One In The Wild

Image source: Sorry-Nose-7667

#21 And I’d Love To See You Try To Beat A Level On Mario Bros

Image source: AeroTheManiac

#22 I Think This Speaks For Itself

Image source: slixard

#23 Interesting Facts

Image source: whozayfa

#24 Laugh

Image source: harley_g00d

#25 Yes

Image source: BarrJune

#26 Fellas Is It Gay To Care About The Environment?

Image source: Dread-Muffin

#27 Emem Ynnuf Ahah

Image source: MrM0053M4N

#28 My Uncle Sent Me This. I’m Still Trying To Figure It Out

Image source: Its_Juliiiii

#29 Found This Gem

Image source: 334Chubbs

#30 Woman Scientist Bad Woman Breeder Good

Image source: cvz1982

