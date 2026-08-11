Online Dating Is Getting Out Of Hand As These 70 Wild And Cringey Screenshots Show

Dating app matches have one job: make a good first impression. But somehow, plenty of people still fumble the bag before the chat even gets going.
To show you just how messy the digital romance scene really is, Bored Panda has collected the cringiest conversations and profile bios.
For example, atrocious icebreakers that instantly ruin the vibe — like dropping a wildly inappropriate pickup line in message one or asking for a long-term relationship in sentence two.
Then there are people who use fake profile pictures that trick nobody, or the ones who don’t care at all about being politically correct.
Scroll down for a painful dose of second-hand embarrassment, and a quick reminder that being single isn’t so bad after all.
#1 Typical Dating App Mentality
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#2
#3 Unsual Skills
Before dating apps monopolized love, it was a family affair. In the 1800s, romantic “courtship” happened in parlor rooms under the watchful eyes of chaperones. But as urbanization accelerated and people entered the workforce, romance moved outdoors.
Young singles started hanging out at dance halls, diners, and movie theaters, giving birth to modern dating culture. In fact, the word “date” in a romantic context didn’t even pop up until 1896, when columnist George Ade joked about a guy upset that a rival had filled up every slot in a woman’s calendar.
#4 Francesca Wya
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#5 Sweet Darling
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#6 Women In My Country Are Different Gravy
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Digital matchmaking isn’t a modern invention, either.
Long before the web went mainstream, Harvard students in 1965 used punch cards and a room-sized mainframe computer to run “Operation Match.”
They paired up thousands of undergrads via mail-in surveys. The internet streamlined the process in the mid-1990s with desktop platforms like Match.com, allowing singles to browse detailed profiles on their own computers.
#7 Everyone Is Cute
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#8 The Absolute Audacity…do People Actually Fall For This?
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#9 Wow This Is Actually Going Really We—
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Fast-forward to the 2010s, and smartphones have completely changed the dating game. Swiping from your couch feels a lot less intimidating than walking up to someone at a bar.
It’s also become a pretty normal way people meet. Around 80 million people in the US are currently using dating apps or websites, which is 30% of the adult population.
But the numbers also show an interesting gap — about 34% of men use dating apps, compared to around 27% of women. This imbalance alone changes the dynamic, like how people interact or how often they match.
#10 Lmao Just Cause I’m A Little Chunky
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#11 Brudka
#12 Her Profile Pic Was A Selfie, Here’s Every Other Photo On Her Profile. What Do You Make Of It?
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Research shows that women collect matches exponentially faster, leaving them with an overwhelming pool of options to filter through.
Men, on the other hand, swipe right on a far higher percentage of profiles and send out way more messages. However, they walk away with a tiny fraction of responses.
But having more options doesn’t make things easier. For women, a higher volume of matches also means navigating a much higher risk of dealing with creeps, red flags, and weirdos.
A study found that women on dating apps are significantly more concerned about harassment or even assault when interacting with matches. On the other hand, men are more worried about rejection or being falsely accused.
#13 Hi I’m Here
#14 Blocked
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#15 I Grew Up Not Believing
Modern dating is a total minefield, and dating apps seem to bring out the worst in people.
A huge reason comes down to basic human psychology. On an app, the person on the other end doesn’t feel like a real human with actual feelings — they just look like a profile on a screen. That digital buffer removes our normal social filters and strips away empathy. When you can’t see someone’s physical reaction or body language, accountability falters a bit.
As Dr Joanne Orlando, an Australia-based researcher and author who focuses on digital wellness, puts it: “The screen mediates our courage, so we will do and say things online that we would never do in real life.”
#16 It Was An Accident
#17 If You Swipe Left
#18 Your Dad
To make matters worse, not everyone swiping is actually looking for love or even a casual hookup.
A ton of people use these apps purely out of boredom or for a quick ego boost. That leaves genuine users vulnerable to bored trolls who get a kick out of causing drama.
A 2017 study found that dating app trolls scored high in sadistic behavior — meaning they genuinely enjoy causing distress. The trolls also scored highly on dysfunctional impulsivity, making them prone to flaking and breaking promises without a second thought.
#19 I Hate That We’re Strangers
#20 The Real Question
Another big reason behind these cringe texts and bizarre bios comes down to performance anxiety and social awkwardness. Trying to stand out in a sea of millions of profiles can make people panic, leading them to overcompensate with aggressive humor or wildly inappropriate pickup lines.
“Online dating is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it creates wonderful connections,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. “The downside is that it can often bruise your self-esteem. Many singles struggle with feeling rejected, competition, or extreme pressure to create a false front or be perfect online.”
#21 Life Partner
#22 Your Eyes
Dating apps aren’t going anywhere, but navigating them doesn’t have to drain your sanity. Recognizing these online red flags can help you spot bad behavior early and save you time and energy.
The trick is to take the digital chaos with a grain of salt and refuse to let bizarre messages lower your standards.
Have you ever received a dating app opener so unhinged that you wanted to delete the app immediately? Tell us in the comments.
#23 Guy On Tinder Sent Me Literal Dating Application
#24 Matched With The First Boy I Ever Kissed, I Wasn’t Sure If He Would Remember
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#25 Oscar
#26 What The Hell The Sober Curious Even Mean?
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#27 Seems Like Someone Peaked In Middle School
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#28 Attempting To Resist Posting Dating App Screenshots But I Need Y’all’s Opinion On This Because
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#29 I’m Ugly And I’m Proud
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#30 We Matched A While Ago, Talked A Little Then Stopped Messaging Each Other. I Made A New Tinder And Swiped Right On Him And He Swiped Right On Me. Apparently That’s Stalking
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#31 This Made Me Laugh 😂 I Liked And Commented And Seen Past The ‘Looks’ 🤷🏻♂️
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#32 Bullet Dodged
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#33 Matched With A Girl 4 Days Ago, We Haven’t Met, And She Gets Mad I Won’t Send Her Money
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#34 Yikes?
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#35 I Hate It Here 😂
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#36 I Like How He Went From No Hard Feelings To I’m Pushing The Age Limit 😂✌🏽
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#37 Her Profile Said She Had A Phd
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#38 Jason Is Apparently The Expert In Dating
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#39 Guess I’m Unhinged 🤷🏽♀️
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#40 And They Say Men Can’t Hold Conversations
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#41 The Audacity…
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#42 Make It Make Sense
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#43 For The Greater Good
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#44 My Friend Matched With This Guy On A Dating App
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#45 Which Red Flag Is The Reddest?
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#46 Does Anyone Actually Send These Girls Money?
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#47 That’s A New One
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#48 Love How My Pictures Give Guys The Urge To Vote🤚🏼
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#49 But They Run Like Sheet
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#50 I’ve Been Thinking
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#51 Let’s Play A Game Of What’s The Worst Tinder Message You’ve Ever Received
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#52 Is That A 69
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#53 I Just Find This Very Unattractive ??
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#54 Fed Up Of Being Fetishised For Being A Redhead🙄
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#55 Another Win For The Men 🙃
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#56 Alright Boys, What Do I Do Here? 🤔
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#57 Do You Indentify
#58 Lies
#59 Is Tinder Making Fake Profiles?
#60 Girls Always Want Deep Conversations But Never Respond When I Try To Start
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#61 Creeps Use Super Swipe
#62 She Has A ‘Type’ LOL They All Look The Same
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#63 Won’t Pay Off From Me
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#64 Confused Like 🤦♂️
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#65 I’m Starting To Think Tinder Isn’t For Me
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#66 Took A Trip Down Memory Lane
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#67 I Hate This App
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#68 First Day On Bumble, Going Well
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#69 I Must Be Losing My Touch
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#70 Matched With This Guy That Work IT In My Company So I Had To Shoot My Shot
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