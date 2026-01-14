32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

by

Most of us would agree that one of the best parts of a wedding is reliving it months or even years later through tons of pictures. With stunning backdrops and carefully planned moments, these photos are meant to be elegant, romantic keepsakes, but sometimes they totally miss the mark. From hilariously awkward poses to ridiculous Photoshop fails, it’s easy to see why some of them turn out to be downright cringeworthy. Get ready to laugh and maybe even cry when scrolling through this list of 32 wedding photos that are truly unforgettable…for all the wrong reasons.

#1 Wedding Procession

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: ghatroad

#2 The Wedding Squat Spot

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: snowwhitenoir

#3 Wedding Fun

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: cooked_owl

#4 Traditional Wedding Photography

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: PerspectiveHuman3800

#5 A Normal Wedding Day

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: somedud

#6 Just Another Wedding

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: seriesfeel55

#7 Just Another Wedding

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: itsjamie31

#8 Wedding After Party

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: danteafk

It may come as a surprise to learn that wedding photography gained popularity way back in the 1840s. With early processes like daguerreotypes, couples could only pose for photos in formal studios, largely due to the equipment limitations at that time. Unlike the over-the-top wedding photography options that are widely accessible today, people back then had to settle for stiff shots with very little creativity.

#9 Wedding

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: brewsterandy

#10 Pro Wedding Photo

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: Pikaburu

#11 A Wedding Portrait

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: platypuspuppie

#12 Another Happy Wedding

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: konoplya

#13 So Glad The Term ‘Barn Wedding’ Still Means Something!

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: vernazza

#14 Wedding Photo

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: Pikaburu

#15 Wedding And Coronavirus

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: Svalbard77

#16 Now Kiss The Bride

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Gopnik’s Wedding

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: kosmos-sputnik

#18 Beautiful Wedding

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Bolshevik Wedding Sponsored By Adidas

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: CrocodileTeeth

#20 Strongest Groom On The Planet

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: TaraBHuynh

#21 Jesus Wedding Reference

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: TaraBHuynh

#22 Wedding Photo Idea

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: TaraBHuynh

#23 No Comments

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: TaraBHuynh

#24 Wedding Photo

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: Pikaburu

It’s pretty expected that photography now comes in a variety of forms. But what most people probably don’t know is that wedding photography often ranks among the most sought-after. This is mainly because it captures special moments that only happen once in a lifetime and can never be recreated.

#25 Wedding

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Gopnik’s Wedding

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: docivan

#27 An Everyday Wedding Picture

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: gravity_is_right

#28 Wedding #3

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: quick_justice

#29 Wedding

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: lamprey187

#30 Who Kisses Best, Wins The Bride

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: Fedor_Gavnyukov

#31 Pigeons Were Unavailable

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: TaraBHuynh

#32 Wedding March At Its Finest

32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Image source: TaraBHuynh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman Overheard The Craziest Conversation Of A Guy Revealing To His Girlfriend His 12-Year-Old Son
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Vets Save Man’s Dog From Cancer, He Thanks Them With A $6M Super Bowl Ad
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Cheri Cheri Lady”: Trend Shows How 30 Regular Women And Celebs Looked In Their Prime
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
A Matrix 4 is Coming? Seriously?
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2019
Mom Illustrates How A 2-Year-Old Can Hurt You And It’s Too Painful
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hawkeye: “So This is Christmas?” Recap
3 min read
Dec, 24, 2021