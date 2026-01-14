32 Awkward Wedding Photos That Will Make You Laugh And Cringe At The Same Time

Most of us would agree that one of the best parts of a wedding is reliving it months or even years later through tons of pictures. With stunning backdrops and carefully planned moments, these photos are meant to be elegant, romantic keepsakes, but sometimes they totally miss the mark. From hilariously awkward poses to ridiculous Photoshop fails, it’s easy to see why some of them turn out to be downright cringeworthy. Get ready to laugh and maybe even cry when scrolling through this list of 32 wedding photos that are truly unforgettable…for all the wrong reasons.
#1 Wedding Procession
#2 The Wedding Squat Spot
#3 Wedding Fun
#4 Traditional Wedding Photography
#5 A Normal Wedding Day
#6 Just Another Wedding
#7 Just Another Wedding
#8 Wedding After Party
It may come as a surprise to learn that wedding photography gained popularity way back in the 1840s. With early processes like daguerreotypes, couples could only pose for photos in formal studios, largely due to the equipment limitations at that time. Unlike the over-the-top wedding photography options that are widely accessible today, people back then had to settle for stiff shots with very little creativity.
#9 Wedding
#10 Pro Wedding Photo
#11 A Wedding Portrait
#12 Another Happy Wedding
#13 So Glad The Term ‘Barn Wedding’ Still Means Something!
#14 Wedding Photo
#15 Wedding And Coronavirus
#16 Now Kiss The Bride
#17 Gopnik’s Wedding
#18 Beautiful Wedding
#19 Bolshevik Wedding Sponsored By Adidas
#20 Strongest Groom On The Planet
#21 Jesus Wedding Reference
#22 Wedding Photo Idea
#23 No Comments
#24 Wedding Photo
It’s pretty expected that photography now comes in a variety of forms. But what most people probably don’t know is that wedding photography often ranks among the most sought-after. This is mainly because it captures special moments that only happen once in a lifetime and can never be recreated.
#25 Wedding
#26 Gopnik’s Wedding
#27 An Everyday Wedding Picture
#28 Wedding #3
#29 Wedding
#30 Who Kisses Best, Wins The Bride
#31 Pigeons Were Unavailable
#32 Wedding March At Its Finest
