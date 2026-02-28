87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

by

People like to cringe; otherwise, “The Office” wouldn’t be one of the most-watched shows in TV history. But cringing sometimes goes hand in hand with another emotion, and it’s not laughter. Some events may start out as delightfully cringy, but end up being only awkwardly sad.

To celebrate these times, Bored Panda brings you the newest compilation of posts from the Internet’s favorite “Sad Cringe” subreddit. It’s a community dedicated to awkward and embarrassing screenshots that suddenly take an unfortunate and sad turn. “Cringing until you’re sad,” their bio reads, so, let’s do just that, Pandas, shall we?

More info: Reddit

#1 More Sad Than Cringe

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: BonoboBamboozler

#2 Christ

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: SoonerFan619

#3 Ahh

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: RyanWhittaerFE16

#4 How Are They Supposed To Cope With The Fact That The Person They’ve Never Met Isn’t The Person That They Thought They Were?

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: MCA1910

#5 A Naughty Husband

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Melodic-Spirit-9539

#6 Ouchie

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: pyreonfire

#7 My Friend Went On A First Date A Few Days Ago. I Ask Him How It Went, He Sends Me This Screenshot

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: ijfalk

#8 He’ll Never Show His Face In That Place Again

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: QuirkyWafer4

#9 Ah Okay

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Kes0n

#10 Say You’re Insecure Without Saying You’re Insecure

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: nekkototoro

#11 Walmart

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: slowkay

#12 Jesus Dude Get Off The Internet For A Bit

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: B34TBOXX5

#13 He Bought Tinder Gold To Improve His Chances But Still

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Lock47

#14 Why Would You Trust Some Random Billionaire?

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Boernator

#15 Why Tho?

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: BonoboBamboozler

#16 This Is Sad

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: prasanth-g

#17 Girl Pretends To Be At Hospital To Get Her Man Back

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Rootel

#18 My Girlfriend And My Best Guy Friend Going On A Trip Alone For 3 Weeks (I Was Not Invited)

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: malk500

#19 When A Mental Breakdown Is The Better Option

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#20 If You Can’t Convince Him, Surely Everyone Else Can!

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: twerkycat

#21 How Do You Even Recover From This?

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: ContributionOk4879

#22 Sent Out A Drunk Text To My Project Peer Last Night And Just Found Out Whatsapp Won’t Let You Delete Messages Older Than An Hour

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: McD**kenballs

#23 Jeez

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Appointment-Funny

#24 Three Years

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: jackothereturned

#25 That Is Just Sad

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#26 How Rude

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: trash4spence

#27 Realization

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Ubereats Driver

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: dcsabika14

#29 You Ever Realise That It’s You Who Is The Sad Cringe?

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Nyctofaz

#30 I Dont Even Know What To Say About This

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: putridcorer

#31 F

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Aggravating_Taste821

#32 Caption Was “My Wife Made Donuts”

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#33 My Dad Forgot My Birthday Again And This Text Exchange Hurts To Look At

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Man Tries To Get Two Lesbians To Marry Him And His Homie

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: itzirenebae

#35 These Kids Won’t Even Have A Chance

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: esporx

#36 “Relationship”

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: ParamedicNo1965

#37 Capitalism Level: 500%

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Market_Insider

#38 Just Dont Go Man

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Reddit Moment

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: KennKennyKenKen

#40 Good Intentions, Terrible Execution

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: eraserway

#41 Never Seen Anyone Begging It As Hard As This Guy

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: ujp567

#42 Deport?

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: nilanganray

#43 Thank You For Your Service

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: DEMAG

#44 I Found This While Shopping At Tj Maxx. I Completely Forgot About This Whole Mess

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Ebiki

#45 Ahhhh

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Legitimate_Pay2355

#46 Not My Type

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Girlfriend, AKA Paid Model

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: asday515

#48 Yikes

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: peepoette

#49 Getting Upset When AI Doesn’t Have Feelings

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: DryPessimist

#50 Every Vote Counts

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: nactaremax

#51 I Don’t Even Know What To Say

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#52 That’s Just Sad, Man

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: moccadiP

#53 D(AI)ly Reminder This Exists

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Surely_Nowwlmao

#54 Couldn’t Bear To Complete Even Half The Video

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Badassganu

#55 No Refunds!

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Trump_FTW_2024

#56 Self Report: Spent About $200 On Food, Drink And Decorations For My 30th Birthday Party. Nobody Showed Up (Either Ghosted, Cancelled Last Minute, Or Couldn’t Come Until Late)

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: rebel_nature

#57 Hurts To The Bone

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: ellzoni

#58 “Worst She Can Say Is No”

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#59 Pls No

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: nekkototoro

#60 Redditor Has An Imaginary Wife

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Feiruzz

#61 Somebody Hurt Her…

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#62 When I Tried To Breakup With My Ex, He Sent Me A Picture Of Myself Eating Steak

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#63 How Pathetic Is That?

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Midnite_St0rm

#64 Over-Compensating

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Fearless-Purpose-133

#65 Nft Bro

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: adz568

#66 Millennial Birthday Card

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: _Levitated_Shield_

#67 The Dogefather Badge #69420

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: drjmontana

#68 Most Embarrassing AI Slop I’ve Seen In A Minute

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: AnonPinkLady

#69 Oh… I Just Got Dumped, I Think

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: imsorrytobother

#70 This Is Just Really Sad, Man

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: WhatYouThinkYouSee

#71 How Can Someone So Rich Have Such A Sad Life?

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: ujp567

#72 Cool Guy In A Cybertruck

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: No-Session5955

#73 Its So Ridiculous That Its Funny

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: PuppyKicker82

#74 People Mad At Vtuber For Getting Flowers For Her Dad On International Men’s Day

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Surely_Nowwlmao

#75 Why Would Anyone Post It

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Tararator18

#76 Buying An Ad To Wish Yourself Happy Birthday

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: OnlyChaseReddit

#77 :(

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: sk000muh

#78 “Staff Takeover”

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: freeradioforall

#79 Whole Foods Women Must Be Stopped 😰

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Any-Dig4524

#80 Dude Pays $10k For Onlyahug

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: WigsbyLittleMix

#81 54 Year Old Billionaire Is Rating The Hotness Of An 18 Year Old Girl

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: IAdmitILie

#82 Totally Normal Thrift Store Finds

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Alextricity

#83 This Post On Pet Free

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Zealousideal_Sign665

#84 Remember Kids! To Wash Your Hands Before Being Picked Up By A Clout Chaser!

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: Sufferer-Of-Cheese

#85 These People Are So Miserable

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: DayScary1041

#86 Celebrity Second Hand Embarrassment

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: 4reddityo

#87 A Creepy Text I Received From A Coworker 😬

87 Cringy And Sad Moments That Will Forever Live As Screenshots Online (New Pics)

Image source: doonsies

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Family Dinner Leads To Arrest After Dad Discovers Teen’s ‘Shocking’ Texts With Teacher
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Weirdest Cheese Habit? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Trans Woman Confronted By Lesbian In Gym’s Locker Room Breaks Silence, Reveals Bombshell Twist
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025
Pandas, Draw Some Logos From Memory (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Company Offers $5K To “Karen” Who Snatched Home Run Ball From Boy’s Hands—But There’s A Catch
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Five Lessons the Show Kindred Spirits Teaches Us
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2020