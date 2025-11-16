40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

No matter how travel-savvy you think you are, taking a trip usually comes with a fair bit of chaos. Whether you’re a seasoned globetrotter who’s hit up many corners of the world or a travel novice who’s never explored beyond the comfort of your own country, something can always go wrong. No one is immune to little mishaps on the road, but if you want to improve your travel know-how, we’ve got you covered.
After all, the pleasure you get from your vacation generally depends on the amount of preparation you put into it. So our adventure-loving team here at Bored Panda has scoured the web for some of the most clever charts, maps, and infographics about traveling to help you prepare for your next journey.
From packing tips and flying tricks to tourist scams to be on the lookout for, we’ve put together this informative list to make sure you leave your home stress-free and ready to enjoy a phenomenal vacation. So take out your notebooks, get ready to pack your bag, and enjoy scrolling through these guides. Keep reading to also find our interview with travel writer and blogger from the US, Megan Starr. Upvote the ones you found most handy, and be sure to let us know what you think of them in the comments!
Psst! If you’re looking for even more insight to take your traveling to the next level, check out our earlier piece about the biggest mistakes most tourists make.
#1 Power Socket Type Guide
Image source: informationtiger
#2 Just A Cool Guide
Image source: Al_Controls
#3 Most Popular Tourist Scams To Avoid When Traveling
Image source: sproggs44
#4 Different Electrical Outlets Per Countries
Image source: jeff_tatum
#5 Backpacking Tip
Image source: zodman
#6 The Worst (And Safest) Countries For Solo Female Travel Based On The 50 Most Visited Destinations Around The World (2019)
Image source: asherfergusson
#7 Pre-Trip Checklist
Image source: Bonboniru
#8 Places Where Birthright Citizenship Is Based On Land And Places Where It Is Based On Blood
Image source: india.in.pixels
#9 Is It A Crime To Knock On A Door And Run Away?
Image source: geo.facts_
#10 Airplane Etiquette
Image source: ndorokakung
#11 For Couchsurfers And Vagabonds In Europe, Here’s An Interesting Map Showing Which Countries Are Most Likely To Offer You Food As A Guest In Their House
Image source: loverofgeography
#12 Guide To Metric System For U.S. Travelers
Image source: surfvivalist
#13 Cool Little Guide I Found
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Map Showing Safest To Worst Countries For LGBTQ+ Travel
Image source: IshiKawae
#15 For Your Next Trip: How To Order Coffee In 8 Different Languages
Image source: rdgabino
#16 The Best Time To Buy Plane Tickets
Image source: davegoldblatt
#17 Travel Etiquette Tips Around The World
Image source: James_Korbyn
#18 This Is So Useful For Road Trips
Image source: alec_sg
#19 The Safest And Worst Destinations For LGBT Travelers (Updated March 2021)
Image source: asherfergusson.com
#20 How To Avoid Bed Bugs While Traveling
Image source: big_macaroons
#21 A Backpacker’s Guide To Packing
Image source: petitkraken
#22 Found This While Researching Possible Routes For A Road Trip
Image source: roadtripusa.com
#23 Calling Codes Of Asian Countries
Image source: geo.facts_
#24 Countries Where You Can Drink Tap Water
Image source: itchyfeat
#25 The Eurovelo Is A Net Of Cycleways With More Than 70000 Kilometres Of Extension Which Crosses The Whole European Continent
The Eurovelo is made by 15 routes that go through 42 counties, making traveling Europe by bike not only possible but quite easy as well.
Image source: stefphotoo
#26 How To Fly Like A Pro
Image source: silvers944
#27 Travel Packing Do’s And Don’ts
Image source: CTRL_ALT_DELTRON3030
#28 The Essential Travel Guide To Rome
Image source: theculturetrip
#29 Traveling To The US From European Countries (Visa Requirement And Refusal Rate)
Image source: PepperBlues
#30 Which Side Of The Road Should You Drive On In Each Country?
Image source: etymologynerd
#31 Packing A Backpack
Image source: ghostshelltaken
#32 A Guide To Off Season Travel In Countries Around The World
Image source: jy31
#33 Canadian Travel Advisory Country Safety Ratings
Image source: ReaylOfficial
#34 How To Fold A Suit Jacket For Travel
Image source: StylishMike
#35 Gay Travel Index Across The EU And The US. The Index Takes Into Account Matters Like Law, Rights, And Locals’ Friendliness Toward The LGBTQ+ Community
Image source: maps_us_eu, spartacus.gayguide.travel
#36 Useful Business Travel Apps
Image source: MaxSch
#37 Travel Safe, From Start To Finish
Image source: cwt
#38 The Essential Travel Guide To Paris
Image source: theculturetrip
#39 An American’s Guide To European Capitals Pronunciation
Image source: jakubmarian
#40 Regions Considered Safe To Travel To By The French Ministry Of Foreign Affairs
Image source: iscreamcoke
