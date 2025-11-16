40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

by

No matter how travel-savvy you think you are, taking a trip usually comes with a fair bit of chaos. Whether you’re a seasoned globetrotter who’s hit up many corners of the world or a travel novice who’s never explored beyond the comfort of your own country, something can always go wrong. No one is immune to little mishaps on the road, but if you want to improve your travel know-how, we’ve got you covered.

After all, the pleasure you get from your vacation generally depends on the amount of preparation you put into it. So our adventure-loving team here at Bored Panda has scoured the web for some of the most clever charts, maps, and infographics about traveling to help you prepare for your next journey.

From packing tips and flying tricks to tourist scams to be on the lookout for, we’ve put together this informative list to make sure you leave your home stress-free and ready to enjoy a phenomenal vacation. So take out your notebooks, get ready to pack your bag, and enjoy scrolling through these guides. Keep reading to also find our interview with travel writer and blogger from the US, Megan Starr. Upvote the ones you found most handy, and be sure to let us know what you think of them in the comments!

Psst! If you’re looking for even more insight to take your traveling to the next level, check out our earlier piece about the biggest mistakes most tourists make.

#1 Power Socket Type Guide

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: informationtiger

#2 Just A Cool Guide

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: Al_Controls

#3 Most Popular Tourist Scams To Avoid When Traveling

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: sproggs44

#4 Different Electrical Outlets Per Countries

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: jeff_tatum

#5 Backpacking Tip

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: zodman

#6 The Worst (And Safest) Countries For Solo Female Travel Based On The 50 Most Visited Destinations Around The World (2019)

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: asherfergusson

#7 Pre-Trip Checklist

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: Bonboniru

#8 Places Where Birthright Citizenship Is Based On Land And Places Where It Is Based On Blood

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: india.in.pixels

#9 Is It A Crime To Knock On A Door And Run Away?

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: geo.facts_

#10 Airplane Etiquette

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: ndorokakung

#11 For Couchsurfers And Vagabonds In Europe, Here’s An Interesting Map Showing Which Countries Are Most Likely To Offer You Food As A Guest In Their House

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: loverofgeography

#12 Guide To Metric System For U.S. Travelers

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: surfvivalist

#13 Cool Little Guide I Found

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Map Showing Safest To Worst Countries For LGBTQ+ Travel

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: IshiKawae

#15 For Your Next Trip: How To Order Coffee In 8 Different Languages

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: rdgabino

#16 The Best Time To Buy Plane Tickets

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: davegoldblatt

#17 Travel Etiquette Tips Around The World

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: James_Korbyn

#18 This Is So Useful For Road Trips

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: alec_sg

#19 The Safest And Worst Destinations For LGBT Travelers (Updated March 2021)

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: asherfergusson.com

#20 How To Avoid Bed Bugs While Traveling

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: big_macaroons

#21 A Backpacker’s Guide To Packing

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: petitkraken

#22 Found This While Researching Possible Routes For A Road Trip

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: roadtripusa.com

#23 Calling Codes Of Asian Countries

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: geo.facts_

#24 Countries Where You Can Drink Tap Water

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: itchyfeat

#25 The Eurovelo Is A Net Of Cycleways With More Than 70000 Kilometres Of Extension Which Crosses The Whole European Continent

The Eurovelo is made by 15 routes that go through 42 counties, making traveling Europe by bike not only possible but quite easy as well.

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: stefphotoo

#26 How To Fly Like A Pro

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: silvers944

#27 Travel Packing Do’s And Don’ts

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: CTRL_ALT_DELTRON3030

#28 The Essential Travel Guide To Rome

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: theculturetrip

#29 Traveling To The US From European Countries (Visa Requirement And Refusal Rate)

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: PepperBlues

#30 Which Side Of The Road Should You Drive On In Each Country?

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: etymologynerd

#31 Packing A Backpack

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: ghostshelltaken

#32 A Guide To Off Season Travel In Countries Around The World

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: jy31

#33 Canadian Travel Advisory Country Safety Ratings

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: ReaylOfficial

#34 How To Fold A Suit Jacket For Travel

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: StylishMike

#35 Gay Travel Index Across The EU And The US. The Index Takes Into Account Matters Like Law, Rights, And Locals’ Friendliness Toward The LGBTQ+ Community

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: maps_us_eu, spartacus.gayguide.travel

#36 Useful Business Travel Apps

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: MaxSch

#37 Travel Safe, From Start To Finish

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: cwt

#38 The Essential Travel Guide To Paris

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: theculturetrip

#39 An American’s Guide To European Capitals Pronunciation

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: jakubmarian

#40 Regions Considered Safe To Travel To By The French Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

40 Interesting And Helpful Charts And Infographics For Every Traveler Out There

Image source: iscreamcoke

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Share Unflattering Photos Of Your Pets (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Upcycles Trash By Sculpting Vibrant Coral-Like Growths On It, And We’re Digging The Message
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
20 Children Effortlessly Performing Impossible Dance Moves
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Students Produce Music Video About Genetics To Get Grades Curved
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2017
50 Of The Most Hilarious And Cute Cat-Themed ‘Important Animal Images’ To Brighten Your Day
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Sith Stormtrooper
Check Out the Trailer for Star Wars Fan Series “Bucketheads”
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.