65 Camera Roll Photos That Need Absolutely No Explanation (But We’d Love One Anyway)

We’ve all got weird and random stuff hidden away in the dark recesses of the camera rolls of our phones. Maybe it’s a random or funny photo you took, or an odd image or screenshot you saved at some point. Well, today, we’re unearthing everything that lies forgotten in your digital folders with tens of thousands of pics.
Inspired by an online post, internet users shared the weirdest, super confusing, cringey, and slightly creepy pics they had on their phones, and we’re featuring the top, most interesting ones. Scroll down to check them out. And if you’re feeling brave, why not share the most random photos from your camera roll in the comments?
#1 I Present To You My Nursing Class
Image source: Jillian
#2 My Dad Said “You Should Get In” And My Mom Was Like “Okay”
Image source: Star
#3 Found In A Different Comment Section, I Laugh About It Every Time I Remember It
Image source: sansan
Based on the findings of a recent poll, the average person takes roughly a whopping 10,000 photos per year, or around 27 pics per day.
Around a third (35%) of people have over 20,000 photos saved on their camera roll, while 29% have between 5,000 and 10,000 photos.
#4 Behold, My Pot Of Luck
Image source: Max Saris
#5 Someone Airdropped This To Me 8 Years Ago While I Was In My Apartment, I Still Have No Idea Who Sent It
Image source: manderzz_27
#6 My Chicken Nugget Had No Chicken In It
Image source: michelle.vandeberg
40% of respondents said that they have had their phone for 1 to 2 years. Meanwhile, 35% have had the same phone for longer.
“It’s interesting to see that the majority of people have over 20,000 photos in their camera roll. With the fewest respondents reporting fewer than 5,000 photos, it’s clear that in our digital age, people are capturing and storing more photos than ever,” said Lizzie Russo, Brand Marketing Expert at Nations Photo Lab, which ran the poll.
#7 Took A Cute Screenshot From A Video
Image source: Swedishgirl29
#8 Snoots
Image source: rosie
#9 Have You Seen A Dog With A Middle Part?
Image source: SaltyFriez
“If photo-taking trends continue, today’s Americans could be capturing over 650,000 photos in their lifetime. Organizing and printing key photos helps ensure the most meaningful ones aren’t lost in the scroll.”
So, if you start taking photos as a teenager and live long enough as a senior, you could have taken more than half a million photos throughout your entire life.
#10 My Man Sleeping Like This
Image source: leviathancooper14
#11 This Is A Photo I Took Of Myself Through A Cardboard Tube. It Is Not Edited
Image source: Ry
#12 It Was Some Weird Statue In A Museum
Image source: jinxedplague
A few things to keep in mind when organizing your photos in the digital realm include the following:
- Declutter your photos, including duplicates, blurry pics, and unneeded images
- Create a folder system, with subfolders by year, month, event, or theme, so that you can locate your photos more easily
- Print out some of your favorite photos so that you preserve your best memories
- Back up your photo collection in at least two places, like a cloud storage service and an external hard drive
#13
Image source: joekimon
#14 Me At School
Image source: 🥀ᛜᏒᚹꖾᛊᏌᛢ 🐾
#15 My Holy Trinity
Image source: emily !
“The first step to organizing your photos is to declutter any photos not needed such as any duplicates, blurry shots or images you no longer need. Once you’ve decluttered you can then create a folder system to make your photos easy to locate. Start by creating folders by year, then subfolders by month, event, or theme (e.g., “2024/January/Family Trip”),” suggests Russo.
#16 I Saw This On A Live The Other Day
Image source: Court
#17 I Found This Very Confusing
Image source: .
#18 I’ll Just Leave This Here
Image source: 𝓜𝓸𝓷𝓪
“Upload your photos into albums based on themes, events, or timelines so they’re ready to go when you want to create prints, photo books, or gifts. By pre-organizing your galleries, ordering is quick and hassle-free!”
Russo also emphasized the importance of thinking ahead and having backups for your photo backups.
#19 This Is The Most Random I Have If You Know What This Is, I’ll Be Impressed
Image source: queekusme
#20 Genuine Order At Work
Image source: Ash(ton)
#21 I Saw A Man Holding These…
Image source: ☆ Holly Laing ☆
“To protect your memories, always backup your photos in at least two places. Use cloud storage services like Dropbox, iCloud, or Google Drive, along with an external hard drive for extra security. This ensures your photos are safe, even if one source fails,” Russo said.
Keep in mind that no tech solution will last forever.
Cloud services can go bankrupt, accidentally delete your archives, change their storage allotments, or get hacked. External hard drives can (and do!) fail. So, you will need to renew your backups and think of alternative solutions as the years go by.
#22 Hmm
Image source: Rachel🏵
#23 Someone In Front Of Me Bought 7 Bottles Of Vinegar Cleaner And About 30 Bars Of Chocolate
Image source: twxirdo
#24 Please Don’t Ask
Image source: Sinne
The logic behind having multiple backups is to reduce the probability of your beloved photos getting lost in the ether. This requires a bit of patience and potentially some resources, but it’s better than worrying all the time.
For us, personally, having physical copies of our best moments is our favorite way to back up our backups for our backups for our camera rolls. Besides, picking out which photos to print is a wonderful excuse to go through your entire gallery!
Furthermore, we absolutely love taking instant photos with an Instax or a Polaroid. They have an analogue vibe and retro feel that is hard to reproduce with digital-only cameras.
#25 This Is On My Ceiling… Above My Bed
Image source: Mike
#26 Saw This Table At My Therapist
Image source: mickininaj
#27 For My School Project
Image source: 西蒙娜
Which of these random pics confused, amused, and weirded you out the most, and why? Be honest, what are the weirdest photos you’ve ever taken and images you’ve ever saved on your phone?
How many photos, images, and screenshots do you have on your smartphone’s camera roll? How long have you had your current phone for?
If you woke up one morning and your camera roll was completely deleted, how would you feel? Do you make backups, whether digital or physical, of your favorite snapshots?
Share your thoughts below.
#28 Found At A Local Distillery
Image source: sarah
#29 I Was Hungry
Image source: Cooper
#30 Its All Potatoes
Image source: A
#31
Image source: shey
#32 This Is My Cake Alfred
Image source: I_kiss_girls
#33 “Make A Mug Cake” They Said “Itll Be Fun” They Said
Image source: Bellerosewild_
#34 Beautiful Views While I’m In My Zoom Class
Image source: MJ
#35 I Was Standing In Line For The Checkout And This Was How The Guy Infront Of Me Stood The Whole Time
Image source: I
#36 This Is My Dad
Image source: Teodora
#37 From Comic Con Holland
Image source: wrdro
#38 How My Dad Greets Me In The Morning When I Go To Work
Image source: chiiaraa♉︎ ⧗
#39 She Just Wanted To Take Part In Our Game
Image source: AurawithanL
#40 There Was A Random Bucket In The Shop I Was Hella Confused
Image source: ☽ ⛤ ☾
#41 Idk Bro
Image source: anonymous
#42 Marketplace Gold
Image source: softclquds
#43 At My Job
Image source: enola
#44 At The Doctor’s
Image source: baileysarah307
#45 God Telling Me To Take A Bath
Image source: Lucian
#46 This Is How The Mcflurry Came Server Btw
Image source: Dilppydoo
#47 Broccoli Under A Microscope
Image source: ☆ India ☆
#48 My Papas Rat Fink Thing
Image source: sen
#49 I Don’t Even Know Why
Image source: .
#50 Shh They’re In A Meeting
Image source: codes
#51 When I Was In Hs
Image source: yeyra
#52 Fountain
Image source: ☆ the arts are left ☆
#53 Pickled Watermelon Anyone?
Image source: Lavieen_rosse
#54 *cough Cough*
Image source: impending.doom
#55 Thats An Egg Btw
Image source: ✮Ember✮
#56 Phasmophobia Core
Image source: amyah
#57 My Bro Had A Bad Day
Image source: eatass.smoke.grass
#58 School Lunches Are Something Else
Image source: aSilverNight
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