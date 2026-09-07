74 First Dates That Went From Promising To Painfully Awkward In Record Time

A first date can be nerve-wracking. You have no idea if you’ll like the other person or if they’ll like you. And prior to the date, it’s hard to prevent your mind from running wild, imagining all of the possible scenarios. What if he’s super creepy and I want to leave immediately? Or, what if he’s perfect but I end up with food in my teeth the entire night?
There’s only one way to find out if you’re compatible: being brave enough to go on the date. And if it doesn’t work out, well, hopefully you’ll at least get a good story to tell. Netizens have recently been recalling the cringiest moments they’ve ever experienced on first dates, so we’ve compiled a list of their stories below. Enjoy scrolling through these tales that might make you happy to simply stay single, and be sure to upvote the ones that you can’t believe are true!
#1
Dated a lawyer. We met for lunch. After we ordered, his phone rang. It was his business partner. They proceeded to talk THE ENTIRE DATE. I don’t know why I felt I had to stay (old fashion values perhaps?) but I did. When we were done eating (he’s still on the phone), he pays the bill and we start a walk. I’m heading to my car with him walking with me. When we get to my car, he attempted to kiss me! Dude, you just in muted me for 30+ minutes. I don’t think so.
Image source: earlegirl58, taras.nagirnyak
#2
Another date, the guy kept trying to hold my hand and touch my leg. I kept removing his hand from my leg. So finally I said I needed to leave. He said he would walk to my my car. He went to put his arm around me and I couldn’t stop him and he grabbed my boob with his hand. I turned around so fast and was like “you can leave now or I’ll scream” he walked the other way. Men.
Image source: raerica, Budgeron Bach
#3
I met a guy who seemed perfectly fine on paper. Met at a public place where I was comfortable and familiar with the exits. He was so arrogant, rude to our server, very condescending about my drink and food options. When the check came I insisted on paying half and he asked me if I could even afford it?! Then had the audacity to want to follow me home. I told him he had a better chance of seeing Jesus. Drove 20 minutes out of my way home to make sure he didn’t follow me.
Image source: troopsmom01, dragonimages
The best way to go into a first date is with an open mind. But according to a 2023 survey, it takes an extremely short amount of time for people to decide whether or not they want a second date: 19 minutes to be exact. As far as how daters make this decision, physical appearance definitely plays a part. But apparently, manners, personality, and conversation skills are even more important.
Over half of the survey respondents also said that they would get the ick if the other person mentioned intimacy on the first date. Other topics that you should steer clear of on a first date are exes and religion. But something that will impress 76% of people on the first date is making it clear that you’re concerned about the environment and live a sustainable lifestyle.
#4
I turned up and the guy told me he had a gift for me. Kinda freaky, but ok, maybe it’s ok. He hands me this gift bag and inside, was a black lacy thong. I didn’t know what to say. I should’ve just left, but instead I agreed to go for one drink.
The guy was totally different in real life than he was in his messages. After a pretty awkward 30 mins or so, I made my excuses and went to go. He tried to kiss me and then messaged me later, super positive about how it went. Like he legit thought it went well and wanted to arrange a second date.
We did not have a second date.
Image source: DisloyalMouse, Leeloo The First
#5
Mine was WILD This man spent our first date telling me about a very specific bedroom fantasy he wanted his future wife to participate in. Then he casually mentioned that his brother and his brother’s wife do something similar. SIR??? This was our FIRST time sitting together at a table. You don’t even know my favourite food yet and you’re already giving me the requirements for the position of “future wife.” And the funniest part? He only bought me an energy drink.
Image source: ms_shakilo, senivpetro
#6
The guy spent the entire dinner lobbing Seinfeld quotes at me. It got to the point, when he went to the bathroom, the table next to me said if I wanted to run, they would cover for me by claiming I had an emergency.
Image source: techapathy, vershinin89
Now, if you’re determined to land a second date, Hinge has some advice. They explain that the perfect formula for getting a second date is timing + enthusiasm + intent. Three-quarters of Hinge users expect a follow-up message either the same day or the day after their date. Meanwhile, 44% of daters on Hinge say that the most attractive aspect of a follow-up message is the person expressing enthusiasm or interest.
And nearly half of all Hinge users prefer their match to show interest in a second date, but it’s not a requirement to immediately lock down the location or specific details. Of course, it doesn’t matter what the person says later if the first date was a trainwreck. But if you’re genuinely interested in them, don’t be scared to make that clear!
#7
He was late and he forgot his wallet so I bought myself some coffee and at the end of the date he yelled at me, “did you want me to be on time or did you want me to bring my wallet?” And I just told him, “I want you to go home and think about what you just said.”
Image source: poltronofficial, frimages
#8
He asked if I was 100% female. I passed his test but took him to task on how he would treat a trans girl on a date and he said he’d leave immediately. I told him that seemed rude. He left immediately.
Image source: sarekins, drobotdean
#9
He said to me, in all seriousness, “I hold the women I date to a higher standard than I hold myself”. Buddy said the quiet part out loud.
Image source: 3beerkelly, cookie_studio
Are you enjoying these stories about absolutely terrible first dates, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones about dates that you would have run away from too, and let us know in the comments below what the cringiest moment you’ve ever experienced on a date was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda discussing absolutely awful first dates, look no further than right here!
#10
He showed up late with flowers wearing a track suit. A TRACK SUIT. When the bartender asked for a credit card to take out drinks he just looked at me. I looked at the bartender. And we both looked at him like he was crazy. Because hello. You invited ME. You pursued me. So as he hands over his card he says “I mean I’m not a rich man” and we both cringed. I should have got up and left right there. He spent the entire date talking about how broke he was. It was SO gross.
Image source: melscan, Tânia Mousinho
#11
My very first date after getting divorced in my thirties was a man who met me for ice cream at the mall. He then invited me to lunch at another restaurant. During the lunch he bragged that he got paid $600 an hour as a consultant. I never even asked what he did for a living. When the bill came he insisted I pay my share… Which was $12.00. He then had the nerve to unzip his pants and expose his erect pp to me in the parking lot.
Image source: julienamastegraynyc, Lukas Blazek
#12
We had to climb over a lil fence thing to get out of the parking lot.. he put his hand out to help me and STILL LET ME FALL!!! I hated him after that.
Image source: jessicaivanna_, Jessica Da Rosa
#13
He was already at the restaurant when I showed up with a friend! I didn’t know the friend was there a waitress told me afterwards. About 15 mins into the date; after he ordered a pitcher of beer when I told him I don’t drink. The friend casually walked over and pretended to be shocked to see him. Then told him about a friends birthdays BBQ he was off to and my date was like omg that’s today. I excused myself to go to the bathroom and that’s when the waitress told me. So I left.
Image source: raerica, Getty Images
#14
After I already told him that I’m not really comfortable with physical touch he kept rubbing my back he kept trying to hug me and he tried to kiss me. Fast forward to the guy I’m dating now literally first date we’re making out and more LOL so maybe it wasn’t not being comfortable with physical touch maybe it’s just being not attracted to him.
Image source: crysaniareads, Wavebreak Media
#15
After talking a couple of hours with a german guy, he tried to get to my apartment because apparently he lost his key and couldn’t reach his roommate when called. The theater he played was amazing when he tried to fake call his friend knowing that i speak german and would understand that he is asking friend to lie. Of course I cut the date way ahead of my home. Never saw him again.
Image source: bloomingeve, Shaharia Islam
#16
He did all of the talking…. I learned about his service as a County Commissioner and then he transitioned to his mother’s battle with cancer and every step he took for her care, including changing her diapers and wiping her bum…. And her painful death. We’d JUST MET. THIS WAS A FIRST DATE. And he NEVER asked me a question about myself.
Image source: balmerchick
#17
The last date I went on…. buckle up. Dude was at least 20 years older than his photos. And 100 pounds heavier. Wore pajama pants and crocs. We had a weird date that started at 3 pm. Not lunch, not dinner. I ordered one drink, he had 2 and an appetizer. The whole time leading up to the date, he had been bragging about being rich, having multiple homes, cars. He had no homes or cars and was living in his sisters basement and driving her car. Bill comes, he says “I’ll get the bill THIS TIME.
Image source: beckyb2219
#18
We met for ice cream. He said he was good, but I could get myself something
Then spent the entire time talking about all the fckng btchs at his job.
He was so engaging in text. It was a wild transition to see in person.
Image source: lenoroar
#19
I had a first and last date with this man that was nothing but cringe. He showed up and a ratty T-shirt, cargo pants and flip-flops. He was barely talking and I asked him if he was nervous, and he said no he ate three Gummies on the way there. He was talking about his failed marriage and how he messed up and he started crying. He didn’t eat, and I had a full a meal because I was hungry. Then, toward the end of the date, there was a young woman across the aisle, who stood up and he.
Image source: kimbolishious1959
#20
So I agreed to meet this guy for drinks and music at a bar. I was part of the itty bitty club so i wore the chicken cutlets in my bra. We’re sitting there next to each other watching the band and he put his arms around my shoulder. I look down and he’s fondling my breast and I had no idea! Hahahahahahaha (couldn’t feel it bc it was the chicken cutlets.) Told him I needed to make a phone call (pay phone days) check on my kids…called a cab. Excused myself to go have a smoke and hopped in the cab.
Image source: muddsplatter
#21
Went on a date where this man decided to mock everything that I loved: hobbies, movies, books, etc and then doubled down and began criticizing anyone who actually enjoyed anything about those things. He got heated, I felt threatened. I shut down and just waited for my ride to get there. It was bizarre.
Image source: chaotic.hobbit
#22
Went to lunch with a guy, said he’d be a few minutes late cause he’s scared to drive on the freeway. (Valid if you’ve ever crashed,been hit etc)
After lunch he says let’s go walk the mall and I say okay. We started walking around, he goes I’ll get you a new loungefly if you try on lingerie for me at Victoria’s Secret. I said absolutely not. He wandered into a shoe store and I called my best friend to stage an emergency and leave.
That ick has lived in my head rent free for many years ahaha.
Image source: miissleanna
#23
I was in the military and lived in the barracks on base. He said we were going out to eat, so I dressed up cute. He picked me up in a Mercedes that was filthy on the inside, trash everywhere. Then he took me to the Wendy’s on base- through the drive through! At the window, his card was declined so I had to pay. He apparently thought we were going to go back to my room and have s*x. I made him drop me off and sent him on his way.
Image source: cecefromtheburgh
#24
He said he was a non smoker. I got there early and saw him smoking in his car. When he came inside he reeked, and when asked told me that he had to drop a family member off and they smoked in his car. The lying already.
Image source: samk.nh
#25
I’m gluten & dairy free. This dude insisted on ordering for me because “he knew what was best on the menu.” He never asked me what I liked or anything about me, really. After the server wrote down the order I interjected and asked for something that accommodated my needs. He was extremely put out and said “I could have saved him the embarrassment” and told him before the server came. I said I didn’t have an opportunity to get a word in edgewise and he hadn’t asked me a single thing about myself.
Image source: kyndkate
#26
Many years ago in LA I went on a first date with a handsome successful lawyer… it was going well til he told me he was planning on quitting law to go into stand-up comedy and started reciting the vaguely racist towards Asians routine he’d been working on.
Image source: darthlux
#27
This adult man with a house and a job looked me in the eyes and said, “You definitely have curves, which I like. Well, boob curves.” He then tried to lure me over state lines to his secluded home to get in his hot tub. SIR. Even if I liked you, I watch too much Dateline and Forensic Files for that bull.
Image source: loriegabidel
#28
In the days I would go on bumble dates I had a few awful ones. One met for a walk at a rivertown park – with possibility of a meal after. This one won the worst date award: he got upset that I could tell he was over 15 years older than posted – claimed everyone lies about that so it’s ok, then just super aggressive when I wasn’t impressed enough by his car. He only talked about himself or complained about women. I left. Then he found my company on yelp and wrote several fake reviews trashing me.
Image source: estelleblooms
#29
I dated a guy who told me on the first date over tacos and a slightly elevated Taco Bell- that he’d been on To Catch A Predator. Yes, girls. I dated a celebrity.
Image source: selcouth.suz
#30
First date with a guy. I was 30. He was 35ish. I ask him what we are doing so I can dress accordingly. He says we are having a picnic – he then takes me to a family bbq at his mom’s house. First date. His whole family.
Image source: michellebrownlee
#31
He ordered two dinners that he ate concurrently with a fork in each hand whilst chewing like a pirahna with his mouth open as he regaled me with tales of him having the shttiest job ever…a plumber.
Image source: antoinettexarrington
#32
He took me to a restaurant where his daughter was the server. He bragged about how beautiful I was. She was VISIBLY uncomfortable. As the evening wore on, I figured out his goal was for his child to bring back a message to her mom that he was able to “find” someone. Yeah dude. For about 90 minutes until she figured out what a jerk you are.
Image source: travelinsenior
#33
So I went on three dates: First, he was so nervous, he walked a good 5-6 ft ahead of me on the way to the movies. Second date, took me to a pork restaurant (I don’t eat pork) and proceeded to tell the karaoke guy that he just asked if I wanted to go out and I said yes when asked how he “won me over”. Third, loudly called HIS MOTHER to tell her he wasn’t going home after our movie, a couple ft away from me, trying to be discreet.
Image source: elianaifillt
#34
I am dating a shi tzui. When we go to restaurants I pay. He’s well behaved, respectful, polite, and amusing. The only cringe is when he poops on the sidewalk. I sigh, then pick it up.
Image source: avanduren
#35
we met, we talked for at least 3 hours. i could form one or two sentences max. he talked. he even told me how his grandma died in a wedding party while she was dancing. then when we were leaving he said he really enjoyed our date, def wanna meet again. dude thought he liked me when he didn’t even hear a whole sentence from me.
Image source: _nilben
#36
He showed up in jeans with bling on the back pockets. Told me how successful he was in selling antiques – he bought junk at flea markets and sold it on eBay. His favorite past time is having wine night with ‘the girls’ while watching The Bachelor together. When I declined a second date with him, he pulled out the “you know why you’re single…” bs. I know why I’m single, because I’d choose the bear. Thanks, bye.
Image source: crochetcleveland
#37
Guy spent the entire date giving me hypothetical questions “let’s say I’m running late from work and you were planning on cooking dinner, would you make the meal and eat alone or would you wait for me?” “Let’s say you were wearing a dress I didn’t like, would you insist on wearing it or change for me?” Also he was about 10 years older, and 75 lbs heavier than what his profile showed. Like you think I won’t notice?!
Image source: nerdytattooedwitch
#38
Once had a guy ask me about a million times if I’d ever been beat up and then couldn’t understand why I wouldn’t go home with him.
Image source: henderson2743
#39
Date with the best looking man I have ever date sweet smart good job then when we were talking about football it was over. A running back fumbled on a play that would have gotten the team to the playoffs they ended up losing the game. He said and thus is a direct quote, “if it had been a watermelon he wouldn’t have dropped it.”
Date over.
Image source: lyndac07241962
#40
Went out with some guy. An artist, allegedly. He was late bc he was at the gym. Met at a small plates and drinks place. When the waiter asked if we wanted something to eat he said no, he already ate!? After a couple of drinks he acted like it was time for us to go back to his place.. I said I would be going home (alone). He said I didn’t seem serious about the date and if I wanted to pursue it, I would have to contact him.
Deleted his number.
I am so so happy to be single.
Image source: tastytrix
#41
Told me he was enjoying being unemployed and living on someone’s couch. Asked me to find him a job in his field and before I could answer said nvm, he wants to keep collecting the free money (unemployment). Told me he love reading National Geographic for the “bare boobies”. And his retirement plan was to join a cult because they make all your decisions for you.
The people at the next table alternated between laughing and looking horrified.
I literally ran away from the bar. RAN!
Image source: simplyalissa
#42
Went to diner and everything was fine. Waiter asked how we’d like the check and he quickly said to bring one. Waiter puts it down and he proceeds to stare at it for 10 min. I finally said… do you want to split it? He was like yeah and we both put our cards down. Left and never saw him again.
Image source: ledelate12
#43
We went to the park where he proceeded to insist he had had “all the s*x, I could have anyone”, but also that “I don’t want anything serious”. He said he was interested in human psychology, asked me weird questions about my s*xuality and than said and I quote “Honestly, only thing I haven’t done yet is f*ck a rhino”.
Image source: TurbulentCherry
#44
We went to his house (I know) where I met his family. He proceeded to tell me that they were all werewolves and they all (everyone in the family) howled in the livingroom. I stayed mostly for fear i would die if I wasn’t nice. He told me he loved me and then said i should keep my neck covered “for my own safety” because I guess he was also a vampire? I don’t like talking about it because it sounds like a lie but I’m pretty sure it traumatized me I talked to some other girls in my high school about it and they all described similar experiences.
Image source: FallOuchBoy
#45
Went on a date to the zoo with an acquaintance I knew from school. He proceeded to loudly point out all the animals he could take in a fight. In what world could your 12 stone a*s beat a fully grown adult gorilla or rhino, Paul? He also said that if he was on a plane and the pilot died mid-flight, he would be able to take over and fly the plane for the rest of the journey. And no, he was not a pilot.
We had lunch in the park and he kept pointing out how I’m prettier than his ex, I’ve got a better body than his ex, I’m funnier and smarter than his ex. Shut the f*ck up about your ex and don’t you dare try to lift me up by putting another woman down.
Three days later he and his ex got back together.
Image source: anon
#46
He was wearing a suit and brought a briefcase to a dive bar. Said vegetarians (like me) were destroying the environment. Got angry when I beat him at ping pong. Also mentioned he had some “skin condition” that made it so he couldn’t do dishes so I would need to do all of them, but luckily we could just turn it into a s*xy dom/sub game. 🙄🙄🙄 What a weirdo.
Image source: AbbeyRoad1977
#47
A guy that was super into himself and rude to the baristas – I was working on my master’s at the time and so we he but it was almost like he made it a competition over whose degree was harder – like it all sucks and then he ordered a drink and was like, ‘you know how to make that right, i know not many people order it and it’s pretty complicated’ – I asked him if he’d even been a barista before to be able to talk about the difficulty of the drink or the rarity of it and he was like ‘god no’ – f**king douchebag.
It was everything you’d seen in some poorly produced 80s HResque video about how to not act on a first date.
Image source: anon
#48
This guy took me to a restaurant and ate all of my garlic knots in front of me and then started saying all this stuff about how horrible women were and they need to learn to respect men and how he hated his sister for dating a black guy. Then when we got back in his car he started unbuckling his pants and said “hey wanna give me a blow job?” I said that I would just walk and thanks but no thanks!
He texted me after trying to set up our second date. Blocked.
Image source: anon
#49
This is one I’ve blocked from my memory because it’s SO cringey. To preface, this was early high school and it’s a guy I had done theatre with so we were friends beforehand.
It was the 4th of July and I went to a restaurant with him and his family. After dinner, there were fireworks set off in view of the balcony where our table was, so we all sat with blankets and watched. His mom was sitting on one side of me and he was on the other side of me. He and I shared a blanket and he kept trying to SHOVE HIS HANDS UP MY SHIRT AND DOWN MY PANTS under the blanket. As if his mom wasn’t sitting directly next to me and it wasn’t obvious what he was doing despite the blanket. He did not understand the word ‘no’. I want to die every time I remember that this happened to me. I broke up with him very shortly after, and it turns out he has s*xually a***ulted numerous girls since then.
Image source: Deadlift_Queen
#50
Some mutual friends set me up with a guy they knew who they thought I would really like. They gave me his number and we texted for a while and set up a date! We agreed to get coffee and walk to a park across the street.
So we get to the park and 20 minutes into the date he started trying to shove his tongue down my throat. I wasn’t really into it at all and it was like kissing a dead fish. I was clearly uncomfortable but this guy would not take a hint. After a little while of deflecting his advances, I made an excuse and left.
By the time I got home he had already told all of our friends that I was his girlfriend and I was getting congratulations texts from people. I had to tell all those people that the date did NOT go that well and that we were not in a relationship. Then I had to gently break it to the guy that I didn’t feel a spark and it wasn’t going to work out between us.
That guy is now married to a girl he’s known for six months.
Image source: voraa
#51
Immediately after meeting, he tried to offer me ten bucks for the jacket I was wearing (in December). When I said no, he decided that instead of coffee, we should go thrift shopping so he could find a jacket like mine. Okay…
He then shoplifted from the thrift store, stole my stamp card when I actually bought something, and then asked me to go home and have s*x with him. I made an excuse about doing laundry and noped right out of there.
Image source: anon
#52
I met a guy at 8 at a restaurant, only to find out he’d been at the restaurant’s bar since 6, getting drunk. He asked me the same questions over and over, he took a phone call in the middle of the date and talked to his roommate about how the date was going, and went to the bathroom at one point and was gone for 15 minutes (definitely either passed out or he was puking).
I… don’t know why I didn’t leave when he was in the bathroom.
Image source: cbratty
#53
He took me to a restaurant where a band was playing. He chewed with his mouth open and was generally horrendous at conversation. I excused myself to the restroom and when I came back, a man was sitting in my seat.
It was his father.
Apparently his father played in the band at the restaurant.
Image source: anon
#54
He told me he would have s*x with me even if I was dead. Wasn’t into that.
Image source: anon
#55
I went out with a “local author” and found out that he lived with his parents and delivered pizzas for a living YET he was dead set on negging me the entire time. We both ended up blogging about the terrible date and I ended up as part of the group blog that he wrote on because the other bloggers thought the whole situation was so entertaining.
Image source: SlightlyDisheveledId
#56
We’d talked for over a week. He said he was good with polyamorous relationships and had been in them before. I drive 40 minutes to get to his place. We’d talked about clothes before hand. I was dressed somewhat nice, hanging out comfortable, but nice. He was in basketball shorts and a dirty shirt. He gives me a tour of his house asking for compliments the whole time. Even shows me the empty room with stacks of video games on the floor that he locks because he doesn’t trust his housemate. I’m already feeling awkward as we sit down and start talking, at which point it comes out that his prior experience with polyamory involved him deciding that he wanted to make it a goal to disrupt the pre-existing relationships, just because he could. That he saw making his meta jealous as a challenge. That he saw it as a challenge to try to replace the meta. I told him thank you for his time but this was obviously not going to work. I spent less than 40 minutes there. I spent over twice as long driving as I did actually on the date. I was livid but proud of myself for just saying nope and leaving.
Image source: Artoo-Squeetoo
#57
I’m Floridian (don’t hold it against me) and meet a guy from Arkansas who had recently moved to Florida. We chatted and chatted and really hot it off. He rented a small boat for our first date, which I thought was really romantic. I’m a decently known fetish model, and he knew of me. When I got down to my bikini on the boat, he fan-boyed obnoxiously hard and was being kind of gross about it. A storm started to roll in. Being from the area, I knew when a storm was actually going to hit or not. He refused to listen to me and rode past the docks and got us stuck in a down-pour. He wanted to go eat… Soaking wet, but I asked him to just take me home. When he did, he tried to kiss me (ew, no, I’m cold and wet now from you acting like a pig). He then asked if he could come in to dry off, which I agreed to. He then presented be with literal rope from Home Depot (I do some bondage stuff professionally) and had been practicing and wanted to test it out. I denied him of that too… For multiple reasons at that point and then had to tell him quite a few times that the date was over. He was really something special. He then text me afterwards to say he realized it wasn’t going to work out and he was sorry, but ask if we could just fool around? Umm, no.
Image source: MotherSuperiorNu
#58
We met at a bar a few nights before. A few days after our drunken info exchange he asked me out to drinks. Sure, why not. We were having a decent time and we started walking towards a few clubs downtown, stopping at a bar or two on the way. He kissed me at some point. Nothing major, not unwelcomed. The kisses continued- just a peck here or there in between laughs and drinks. We were finally at a more club-type bar downtown.
We were joking about something. I was playing coy. He went in for a kiss, and I jokingly turned my head to the side, just enough that he caught my cheek. He sat back in his chair and kind of stared off into space. Then he got up and walked outside. I waited for a while. I thought he may have gotten a call or something. I chatted with the people around me while I waited. After about 10 minutes I went outside and he was nowhere to be found. I walked ~35 blocks back to my car in the pouring rain. I called my roommate because I couldn’t believe that he just up and left.
Then he called me. I asked why he left and he said it was because I denied his kiss. Okay, fine. I told him that he should have been an adult and talked to me about it. It turned into a screaming match. Then he begged me to come over and I told him to kindly f*ck off.
Image source: probswinedrunk
#59
Even though it wasn’t MY first date, I felt very much a part of it.
My two theater friends in high school liked each other and decided to go to the movies together to watch the new Spongebob movie. I was friends with both of them and they asked me to come along and I said yes, thinking it was going to be a group thing…
NOPE-it was just us three at the movies. I guess they thought having me there would make their first date less awkward? Idk but I sat there watching spongebob at the movies while she sat on his lap sucking on his tongue. And it felt like they thought I couldn’t hear them but they were whispering“dirty” things to each other and uhh yeah…So cringe.
Image source: ClassicCorndogs
#60
We were having pho, and he had nothing to add to conversation, everything I said, he replied with a nod and “100%”
I’ve never tried to eat pho so fast!
Image source: shugz92
#61
It was my second year at university, went on an internet blind date with a law student. He turned out to be a Christian Right extremist who patiently explained to me that men just wanted to take care of women, and I should let them by being obedient and settling down.
On one hand, way to go all in on a first date. On the other hand, thank you for helping me dodge nice and early.
Image source: youdoublearewhy
#62
Met her at a bar, proceeded to laugh and spit beer all over her arm. Why she continued to date me, I’ll never know.
Image source: anon
#63
Probably the one where the guy tried to get me to play improv comedy games with him and I went on a weirdly long tangent about how I think rabies is cool.
The other one would be the guy who would not stop talking about my old cosplay pics he saw on my Facebook and then went in for a kiss goodbye, I dodged, it landed INSIDE my ear and then we started walking in the same direction to our cars.
Image source: thwoorrpthereitis
#64
Omg. I’ve had so many. I don’t remember most now. One of them, I recall telling the guy my academic aspirations and my interest in math. And he was like, “Oh I didn’t know girls liked math” in a very sly way and continued saying that he hasn’t met any woman who did. We were at a comedy show, and I looked at him, like what the eff? … But, I was young and was still planning on seeing if he can redeem himself.
So we went out to dinner afterwards and I was noting the biased things that would slip out. I think the last straw was towards the end of dinner, he started saying very homophobic things about how as a man he wouldn’t watch American Idol or Top Model because that was for gay people or women. I think this was after I stated my interest in reality shows. Anyway, that did it. Because I got my bag and left him sitting on the second floor of the restaurant and went to the first floor to recoup and figure out directions.
Little did I know that just a few moments later, my date would come storming down the stairs. He made a beeline for the exit that I was standing some distance to the side of. He didn’t see me, but I saw him. But he yanked open the door, and yelled “DAMN IT” really loud, and slammed it shut.
I’m looking up from Google Maps, just in shock. Like did that really happen. He did text me sometime later blaming his views and his actions on liquor, and that he was so nervous for our date that he drank too much before hand… Sure, Roger.
Image source: Starwhisperer
#65
Went out with a dentist, 5 mins in he stares at my smile and goes: “You need braces, a little whitening won’t hurt either”.
Haven’t seen him since.
Image source: alwaysapractice
#66
I am not sure if it was the part where he took his shirt off in the middle of a crowded bar to show me the Blessed Virgin tattoo he had done on his back in memory of his mother.. the part where he reached under my skirt to squeeze the inside of thigh and say “a little toning up and you’d be super hot,” the part where he yelled at me for not finishing my meal.. or the part where he licked my face in the car because I didn’t want to make out.. I am so glad that young women today have Uber and cells phones! Getting out of bad situations in the early ‘90’s was hard!!!!
Image source: somethingblue331
#67
Mine was a few years ago.. At the time, I had just graduated the police academy and was a new rookie. Met the guy through tinder, and noticed he had gone through the academy too. Told me he graduated, and his favorite parts were A,B and C. Said he planned on being an officer, but his parents business needed help and he was working there. Some of what he said wasn’t matching up with me.. but still, we decided to meet for dinner. Prior to going I did some research on him. Found out he did go to the academy, but was expelled two weeks before graduation, and he had committed a burglary a few months afterwards. Met him for dinner to confront him about it.. he wore 90’s jeans that were more like parachute pants, a strange oversized button up shirt and the whitest dad sneakers ever. The date quickly became an interview as to why he lied, and how he thought I wouldn’t find out. He was so unnecessarily and disgustingly cocky about everything until he realized what I knew.. then he turned into a pathetic sad child.
Image source: 10-99NCIC
#68
My first foray on Tinder back in college landed me a few of these. One guy seemed pretty chill over messaging, so I agreed to meet him for a drink. Like 20 minutes before the date he asked if we could meet at Huddle House instead. Ok, sure, I like milkshakes. I told him this. Met him there, apparently he had been there for 30 minutes already, and had already ordered and eaten most of his pancakes. He gestures to a half-drank milkshake on the table with two straws in it and says “I got us one to share”. Uhhh.
Through the entire date he was shaking and his voice kept cracking and shaking. It looked like he hadn’t washed his hair and was wearing dirty clothes. He barely talked, I had to keep asking questions to keep the conversation going. I kinda felt bad for him, it was clear he was really nervous. Date ends, he goes in for a hug but I shake his hand. Later he texts me and asks if I want to come with him the next day to a bonfire his friend is having at a farm an hour away. Because that doesn’t sound creepy at all. I politely told him I had plans and then never heard from him again lol
Image source: CurvyBadger
#69
One I didn’t agree to. A friend asked if I wanted to hang out and make pancakes (not in his room – we were in a dorm so it was a communal kitchen downstairs, people hanging out, watching tv etc) and I like pancakes so said sure. He keeps trying to get me to dance with him while we’re making pancakes and trying to pull me closer and I keep trying to pull away. Also at some point I had to run up and get something and he kept doing pull-ups for no reason. At some point he says “so this is our first date, right?”
NO. You didn’t ask me on a date. We are not on a date. YOU BRIBED ME WITH PANCAKES AND I FEEL SO BETRAYED.
Image source: anon
#70
I ended up leaving and cancelling my order with the server on the way out the door. Dude sent me nasty messages on the dating app the next day.
I’m 40 now and about to marry a guy who makes every meal at home to fit my needs. He researches new recipes and keeps the kitchen stocked with safe ingredients. Ladies, if he wanted to, he would.
Image source: kyndkate
#71
He was 45 minutes late, ordered off the kid’s menu, and proceeded to call my salad (spinach with cranberries, feta, and seeds) “gross”.
Sorry it wasn’t chicken fingers.
Image source: author.diana.riley
#72
They were an hour late but I was already downtown and it was a long way home. Went to an ok bar and had ok conversation. They insisted they could handle their liquor. An hour into the date I was sober and they were so drunk that they threw up all over me and my coat. It was winter in Canada. I had to transit home in a t shirt.
Image source: dusklilypad
#73
10 years ago (I was 16 he was 18), I made out with a Mormon guy who said that he wanted to learn how to makeout in a nonthreatening environment. I agreed, I was his first kiss. We made out in his car for a while, he got super handsy so I asked him to take me home.
Fast forward 5 years. I hadn’t heard from this guy since and he texts me out of the blue and asks me out on a formal date. I was in a bit of a dry spell, so I agreed. 5 minutes into the date he tells me all about how I’m all he’s been able to think about since that day 5 years prior. He said that the only women he should have acted like that with was his wife, and he thinks that we would be a great couple. I promptly told him that was never going to happen. Aside from all the other blaring crazy issues, I’m an atheist and he’s a mormon- trust me dude, you dont want to actually be with me. He then spent the rest of the date trying to convert me to mormonism, so that this would work out. Everytime I would ask him to take me home he said that there was just one more place we needed to go. Eventually I said that I was going to tell someone that I was being held against my will if he didnt take me home.
Image source: notacaliforniagirl
#74
Current husband. We were at dinner at this great funky Mexican, Chinese, and American place. A mosquito landed on his neck so I slapped it. Didn’t even think twice.
Image source: Karen125
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