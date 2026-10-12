40 Comically Bad Dating Profiles That Might Remind You Why You Deleted All The Apps

Putting yourself out there, digitally, means making an account on an app of your choice. Common sense dictates that this is where you put your best foot forward. Common sense, as it turns out, isn’t necessarily that common.
The “Dating profiles that make you cringe” Facebook page is dedicated to exactly that, profiles that any sane person would swipe left on. So get comfortable (you’ll need it) as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your experiences in the comments section below.
More info: Facebook
#1 What In The Winnie The Pooh…
Image source: Kerry Ann Schroeter Klock
#2 You Didn’t Have To Add The Last Part, Mark. We Figured It Out
Image source: Lily Morgan
#3 Well…..i Guess There’s Fiction And Non Fiction, But I Wouldn’t Really Say They’re Genres….oh Wait….
Image source: Jen Boyle
Cringe, at its core, is a gap. It lives in the space between how someone believes they come across and how they actually come across. A dating profile is a tiny billboard for that gap, and some people have rented the biggest one in town. Let’s start where most swiping starts, with the photos.
In a survey of 100 women run by dating consultants The Match Lab, the number one offense on the men’s side was the shirtless picture. Too many group shots and low quality images took the next spots. Nobody asked for a gym tour, gentlemen. Group photos deserve a moment of their own, though.
#4 Well
Image source: Frances Bernier
#5 What Can We Say About This One?
Image source: Ethan Heke-davis
#6 Oh Ok. LOL
Image source: Erica M Sarmiento
When every picture is a crowd, viewers are forced to play detective, and Marie Claire notes that if people are still guessing by the third shot, the game is over. Add sunglasses to every frame and the mystery only deepens. JDate says a main photo should show your whole face, eyes included, while hiding behind shades or ski goggles mostly makes people wonder what you are covering up.
#7 This One’s My Favorite!
Image source: Chris Blazie
#8 I Don’t Understand. Why Would He Think This Picture Would Attract Women. I Suppose He Thought He Was Being Cute?
Image source: LaKisha Double-You
#9 Yikes. In A Chinese Dating Group
Image source: Heather Ambrose
Then comes the great outdoors, or at least the great outdoors as photographed by someone holding a very large fish. According to Sarasota Magazine, women regularly groan about fish photos, hunting pictures and an endless parade of car selfies, while men roll their eyes at filters that sprout animal ears and the ever popular duck lips pout. The dating coach in that piece has a tip for genuine anglers. Mention the fish pictures in your bio with a wink and offer them on request. A little humor beats a surprise trout every time. The same article takes aim at the group shot with an ex clumsily edited out, which tends to leave a mysterious floating arm behind. Please, no.
#10 Uhhhhhh???????? Wat Paired With A Photo Of A Young Female That Was Not Blurred Or Edited. Yikes On Bikes
Image source: Monica Ellis
#11 Choose 3 Different Words Jesus
Image source: Savannah Skye
#12 Honestly, I’m Kind Of Mad I Just Took Out A Line Of Credit To Get My Dental Work Done When Enrique Could’ve Helped Me For Free!
Image source: Tia Kay
Timing matters too. A nine year old photo might survive a passport check, but the Muddy Matches guide recommends keeping dating photos within the past two years. Showing up to a first date looking noticeably different from your pictures is a cringe story that writes itself.
#13 This Is Just…
Image source: Alissa Wood
#14 There Is Misrepresenting Your Age And Then
Image source: Shawn Kane
#15 Tell Me No More…
Image source: Aliona Black
Now for the words. Some profiles skip them entirely, and Top10 warns that an empty bio leaves everyone judging you on photos alone, which is a risky game. Others use the space to push people away. Announcing that you are not here for time wasters, or that people should swipe left unless they are serious, tends to read like a warning label.
#16 SMH
Image source: Ruth E Bradshaw
#17 The Fact He Said “Reading Is Fundamental” Then Almost Gave Me A Stroke Trying To Read This
Image source: Mya Cowley
#18 Idk What To Say On This One!!!!
Image source: Treyada Oneal
Pretoria News suggests a bio should feel like an invitation instead. Online dating coach Laurie Davis makes a similar point in an article for CNBC, recommending that you flip the negatives and describe what you want rather than what you refuse to tolerate.
#19 ……oh
Image source: Sarah Power
#20 All Ex Boyfriends Will Be Quivering In Their Boots
Image source: Vicky Wakelam
#21 What In The A.I. Is Going On Here?
Image source: Christine Bailey
Then there is the wish list. A profile is a snapshot, not a therapy session, so skip the saga of past romances, the ex’s dirty laundry and the long speech about your perfect future spouse. When viewers meet a checklist of demands, they usually start measuring themselves against it, and then they usually keep scrolling. The Match Lab survey also flagged men who sound self focused, bring up their height again and again, or sneak in sexual references, none of which scream charming.
#22 Woah, Easy Ladies! One At A- Two At A Time, Please
Image source: Jay Russell
#23 I Finally Got One
Image source: William Brasier
#24 Ah Yes, The Intro Of Christ Followers
Image source: Amber Lynn
Even your vocabulary can trip you up. A bio stuffed with internet slang may lead people to take you less seriously, so go easy on the LOLs and OMGs. Clichés are just as risky. If your bio says you love to travel, laugh and live life to the fullest, you have described roughly nine million other people.
#25 Then Why Are You Here My Guy? And He Wonders Why Dating Sites Don’t Work For Him
Image source: Mya Cowley
#26 I’m Sure There Will Be An Influx Of People Defending This Guy’s Choice To Be Super Negative While Saying Virtually Nothing About Himself
I guess if you like to complain and moan about how much you hate certain people (most likely his ex)… swipe right?
Image source: Julie Jones
#27 Frank, 78: Swiping On 38 Year Old Women. I Mean, If The Beard Offers Doesn’t Seal The Deal, At Least He Still Has His Stamina…
Image source: Joanna Russell
Swap vague adjectives for a specific detail, like a perfect weekend spent getting lost in a bookshop. Details make you memorable. Adjectives make you wallpaper. Dial back the thirst, too. A dating coach writing for the AJC says there is a line between attractive and overly suggestive, and plenty of profiles sprint right past it. And whatever you do, proofread.
#28 Save Some For The Rest Of Us, Patrick
Image source: Heather Reaps
#29 He’s 46, Yet Still Interested In College Age Girls
Image source: Diana Ganić
#30 I Bet He Loves To Call Women Gold Diggers Too But He’s Flaunting About Money And Success And Probably Wants To Go Dutch And 50/50
Image source: Mery Caves-Cinnamon
Another CatholicMatch guide notes that a polished, well written profile shows how invested you are in finding a relationship, while a pile of typos suggests your search for love ranks somewhere below your grocery list. Put it all together and you get the profiles below, which cheerfully commit nearly every offense on this list at once. Consider this your field guide to what not to do, and keep a scorecard handy.
#31 Anyone Up For A Game?! Guess The Creeps Code And Decode Their Profile!
Image source: Nikki Allison
#32 Ew
Image source: Sara Chambers
#33 Well… That’s An Interesting Way Of Putting It
Image source: Melissa Schneider
#34 Uhm. Just Here For The Plot? How About A Plot Twist
Image source: Bee Spino
#35 He’s a real prize
Image source: Lisa Johnston
#36 I officially give up
Image source: Diana Ganić
#37 This Guy Liked Me, From Canada And Not Only Did His Bio Put Me Off With The Whole “If I Don’t Reply I’m More Than Likely Playing Fornite Or Sleeping” But Definitely Didn’t Align Politically
And he wore the same hat in multiple pictures and had the same expression which is what I can only describe as someone who’s been pushing a log out for too long and their face got stuck like that
Image source: Shoo Katie
#38 The Way I Almost Dropped This Phone While Swiping Yeah, You Definitely “Got It Done” By Scaring The Soul Out Of Me
Image source: Sierra J. Ball
#39 Unsure What The Vision Was Here… The Christmas Lights??!! And Why Is He Strangling Himself With Them???
Image source: Shay Hodges
#40 What Is A Highway Therapist And I Think He Needs A Therapist If He Really Thinks The Joker And Harley Had A Wonderful Relationship. Do People Really Forget The Fact The Joker Was Toxic
Image source: Moona May
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