54 Scary Facts And Creepy Stories To See You Through Another Sleepless Night

Your body loses fluid, your brain shrinks. It starts pulling away from your skull, causing the membranes to stretch. Then comes the intense pain… It might sound like something from a horror movie but it’s not.
It’s actually a common occurrence for many people if they don’t drink enough water. And it’s one of many creepy explanations featured on the Stories After Dark TikTok account. The page is packed with facts to make your skin crawl and the hair on the back of your neck stand on end. It’s the type of content that might have you wanting to look away but getting so engrossed that you keep scrolling anyway.
Bored Panda has put together some of the best posts for you to scroll through if you’re sick of getting enough sleep, or just want to give your brain a bit of a fright.
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What is it about scary or creepy stories that many of us want more, while wanting to look away at the same time?
“Horror stories do different things to different people. In some cases, they act as cautionary tales; in others, they allow us to explore things that feel transgressive and gives us a safe space to do that,” says Dr Helen Marshall.
Safe being the operative word…
Marshall explains that when you’re choosing to consume creepy content, you have some control of the experience. “You can turn off the TV or close the book when you don’t want to engage anymore,” she adds. “But you can also share that experience with other people, and that gives you a better way of processing it.”
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