Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

by

The horror genre is having a serious comeback at the moment. True crime shows are more popular than ever, scary movies have never been as authentic and original (thank you Ari Aster, Jordan Peele and Robert Eggers!) Even officials from the U.S. military have admitted that UFOs are real. Well, more accurately, they said that the government is in possession of “inhuman” remains. That probably creeped us out even more.

To celebrate this resurgence of all things creepy, we have prepared another list of unsettling photographs from the r/OddlyTerrifying subreddit. Whatever, I wasn’t planning on sleeping tonight anyway. Let’s scroll down and satisfy our morbid curiosity together, pandas! And to know more about why we’re so into recreational horror, read our interview with American Literature lecturer Dr. Kevin Corstorphine.

#1 Hidden Microphones

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: One_Warthog_3520

#2 Abdandoned House’s Porch Looks Like A Mouth With Fangs

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: allthecoffeesDP

#3 A Tunnel Dug By The Giant Ground Sloth In Brazil (10,000 Years Ago)

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#4 Dark Hedges Ireland

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#5 Subtropical Swamp In Louisiana, USA

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: colapepsikinnie

#6 Driving At Night With Astigmatism

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Mint_Perspective

#7 Sinkhole In Turkey

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#8 This Is A Single Shot And Not Two Pictures

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#9 My Dog Was Pretty Nervous About Heading Down This Trail For Some Reason

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: grichardson526

#10 Was Leaving My House At 6am And Found This In The Dew On The Front Steps

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: NastyPotatoes

#11 My Job Is To Inspect Every Single One Of These Car, Night Time Hits Different

I can’t ever shake the feeling someone, or something, is going to jump out from one of these. Always hearing these weird whisper noises that I’m sure is the wind, but still makes your hair stand up.

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: TikTokBoom173

#12 A Female Omothymus Spider Spotted In Malaysia

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: damagedgoodz99824

#13 Nasa’s James Webb Telescope Has Spotted A Giant ‘Question Mark’ Object In Deep Space

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: MrSpankMan_whip

#14 Lighthouse Perched On A Rock Pillar In The Westman Islands, Iceland

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: j3ffr33d0m

#15 The Cork-Lid Trapdoor Spider. If You See What Looks Like An Ancient Coin Buried In Sand, Leave It Alone

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: badlybloviate99

#16 Vegetables Shaped Like Humans

This farmer couple used silicon to create molds in the shape of their own feet. They then planted turnips using these molds. As the turnips grew, they filled the molds and took on the shape of their feet.

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Blueberry_Conscious_

#17 Close-Up Of An Ant

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: goldensnakes

#18 This Monstrosity On The Bathroom Ceiling Of A Local Restaurant

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: yarbed

#19 This Shark Has Seen Some Shit

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Unfair_Buddy_870

#20 Coal Miners Returning From The Depths After A Days Work, Belgium, Circa 1900

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Homunculus_316

#21 Brine Pools At The Bottom Of The Sea

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Rumhed

#22 The Sun Being Compared To A Lovecraftian Deity Is Terrifying

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: aconnor105, bamboodle.tumblr.com

#23 David And Louise Turpin Together With Their Children They Kept Imprisoned And Abused For Many Years

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: austinpowers100

#24 Chris Mccandless Note That Was Found In His Truck In The Middle Of Alaska

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: CapitalCompass201

#25 Two Prison Guards Posing For A Photo With Ed Kemper, Who Was 6’9 And 300lbs

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: CalmlyOpen

#26 Hong Kong Apartments

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: tandyman234

#27 Wait… A Victim Of The What??

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Quick_Presentation11

#28 Partially Submerged Statue Of Shiva The Destroyer During The Flash Flood In Uttrakhand

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: lonely_dude__

#29 Sinking Of Amoco Cadiz In Brittany 1978 Looks Like A Giant Whale Surfacing

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#30 A Nursing Home Flooding

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: WhitePinoy

#31 Saw The Full Mirror In My Hotel Room Randomly Shake And Discovered This Space In The Wall Behind It

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Schlower288

#32 Poor Matthew

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: smoothloam

#33 Came Across This Abandoned Building In Vermont While Hiking In The Woods. There’s No Door And The Windows Have Been Boarded Up And Caged

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: lawyersgunznmoney90

#34 Ferris Wheel On A Local Night Fair

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: steikul

#35 What Rip Current Looks Like

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: zhangyuandyou

#36 Youtuber Dallmyd Vlogged Their Trip To The Same Submersible That Would Later Implode A Few Days Later. Their Trip Down The Titanic Was Cancelled Due To The Weather. This Is What The Inside Looked Like

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: TheWebsploiter

#37 Bear Paw Armor, Used By Warriors In Islamic, Indian, Persian & Pakistani Civilizations

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: secretslut991

#38 Walked Outside To See What The Dog Was Barking At

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: sparkzsims

#39 I Was There… January 15, 2018

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Historical-Remove401

#40 This Was New York City Earlier Today, Which Was Temporarily Ranked #1 For The Worst Air Quality In The World Due To The Wildfires In Canada

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: consoLe_-

#41 Friend Found This Outside Her Door With Some Damage At The Lock, What Would This Be?

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: revoltinglemur

#42 House While Hiking In The Appalachian Trails. There Were No Paths Or Roads Going To This House

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Mobile-Historian-33

#43 Abandoned Summer Camp Closed Due To A Child Drowning In The Lake. Sound Familiar ?

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: darkexploration_

#44 Ad About Work Accidents On A Colombian Magazine, Posted 30 May 2001

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Absolve_N0ne

#45 The Wreck Of The Titanic From Afar

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: clusterlove

#46 This Is Jocelyn Wildenstein, The Wealthy Socialite Nicknamed “Bride Of Wildenstein” And “Catwoman” Because Of Her Extreme Plastic Surgery

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: No_Pea_476

#47 The Vegas Msg Sphere

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Kalunda2

#48 1 Am And My Cop Neighbor Is Doing This Through My Kitchen Window

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Trick_Tracy1125

#49 Hiding In The School’s Communal Showers During A Code Yellow Turned Red (Few Months Ago)

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: yaniiiio

#50 Pyongyang, North Korea

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: psychoPiper

#51 This 9000-Year-Old Stone Mask Is The Oldest Mask In The World, And Was Found In The Judean Desert In Israel [3000×4000]

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: -SimplyLemonade-

#52 Dendrocnide Moroides, Or Deadly Stinger, Is One Of The Most Dangerous Shrubs In The World And Even Morphine Is Rendered Ineffective Against Its Venom

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#53 What My Fingers Look Like When I Get Out Of The Bath After Years Of Biting Them

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: LORROTORRO

#54 GF Taking The Dog Outside For A Shit And The Crappy Amazon Solar Lights Illuminating Her Face

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: KennKennyKenKen

#55 This Dead(?) Spider I Found In My Basement Cellar

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: sleepynatt

#56 Abandoned Diner

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#57 Unattended Toddler Crawled Inside An X-Ray Machine Scanner

Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

Image source: AbatNaBitin

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pub In The UK ‘Trapped In Time’ For 27 Years And The Glasses Are Still Unwashed
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman’s Unexpectedly Savage Revenge On Petty Neighbor Sends Them Into Panic
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2025
Guy Rescues A Baby Moose, And Now It Visits Him Every Day
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Stop Cutting Posts Petition
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Jeremy Irvine
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2017
Hey Pandas, Write A Mini-Story About A Cat (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.