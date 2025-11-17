Here Are The Creepiest ‘Oddly Terrifying’ Photos If You Don’t Feel Traumatized Enough (50 Pics)

The horror genre is having a serious comeback at the moment. True crime shows are more popular than ever, scary movies have never been as authentic and original (thank you Ari Aster, Jordan Peele and Robert Eggers!) Even officials from the U.S. military have admitted that UFOs are real. Well, more accurately, they said that the government is in possession of “inhuman” remains. That probably creeped us out even more.
To celebrate this resurgence of all things creepy, we have prepared another list of unsettling photographs from the r/OddlyTerrifying subreddit. Whatever, I wasn’t planning on sleeping tonight anyway. Let’s scroll down and satisfy our morbid curiosity together, pandas! And to know more about why we’re so into recreational horror, read our interview with American Literature lecturer Dr. Kevin Corstorphine.
#1 Hidden Microphones
Image source: One_Warthog_3520
#2 Abdandoned House’s Porch Looks Like A Mouth With Fangs
Image source: allthecoffeesDP
#3 A Tunnel Dug By The Giant Ground Sloth In Brazil (10,000 Years Ago)
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#4 Dark Hedges Ireland
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#5 Subtropical Swamp In Louisiana, USA
Image source: colapepsikinnie
#6 Driving At Night With Astigmatism
Image source: Mint_Perspective
#7 Sinkhole In Turkey
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#8 This Is A Single Shot And Not Two Pictures
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#9 My Dog Was Pretty Nervous About Heading Down This Trail For Some Reason
Image source: grichardson526
#10 Was Leaving My House At 6am And Found This In The Dew On The Front Steps
Image source: NastyPotatoes
#11 My Job Is To Inspect Every Single One Of These Car, Night Time Hits Different
I can’t ever shake the feeling someone, or something, is going to jump out from one of these. Always hearing these weird whisper noises that I’m sure is the wind, but still makes your hair stand up.
Image source: TikTokBoom173
#12 A Female Omothymus Spider Spotted In Malaysia
Image source: damagedgoodz99824
#13 Nasa’s James Webb Telescope Has Spotted A Giant ‘Question Mark’ Object In Deep Space
Image source: MrSpankMan_whip
#14 Lighthouse Perched On A Rock Pillar In The Westman Islands, Iceland
Image source: j3ffr33d0m
#15 The Cork-Lid Trapdoor Spider. If You See What Looks Like An Ancient Coin Buried In Sand, Leave It Alone
Image source: badlybloviate99
#16 Vegetables Shaped Like Humans
This farmer couple used silicon to create molds in the shape of their own feet. They then planted turnips using these molds. As the turnips grew, they filled the molds and took on the shape of their feet.
Image source: Blueberry_Conscious_
#17 Close-Up Of An Ant
Image source: goldensnakes
#18 This Monstrosity On The Bathroom Ceiling Of A Local Restaurant
Image source: yarbed
#19 This Shark Has Seen Some Shit
Image source: Unfair_Buddy_870
#20 Coal Miners Returning From The Depths After A Days Work, Belgium, Circa 1900
Image source: Homunculus_316
#21 Brine Pools At The Bottom Of The Sea
Image source: Rumhed
#22 The Sun Being Compared To A Lovecraftian Deity Is Terrifying
Image source: aconnor105, bamboodle.tumblr.com
#23 David And Louise Turpin Together With Their Children They Kept Imprisoned And Abused For Many Years
Image source: austinpowers100
#24 Chris Mccandless Note That Was Found In His Truck In The Middle Of Alaska
Image source: CapitalCompass201
#25 Two Prison Guards Posing For A Photo With Ed Kemper, Who Was 6’9 And 300lbs
Image source: CalmlyOpen
#26 Hong Kong Apartments
Image source: tandyman234
#27 Wait… A Victim Of The What??
Image source: Quick_Presentation11
#28 Partially Submerged Statue Of Shiva The Destroyer During The Flash Flood In Uttrakhand
Image source: lonely_dude__
#29 Sinking Of Amoco Cadiz In Brittany 1978 Looks Like A Giant Whale Surfacing
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#30 A Nursing Home Flooding
Image source: WhitePinoy
#31 Saw The Full Mirror In My Hotel Room Randomly Shake And Discovered This Space In The Wall Behind It
Image source: Schlower288
#32 Poor Matthew
Image source: smoothloam
#33 Came Across This Abandoned Building In Vermont While Hiking In The Woods. There’s No Door And The Windows Have Been Boarded Up And Caged
Image source: lawyersgunznmoney90
#34 Ferris Wheel On A Local Night Fair
Image source: steikul
#35 What Rip Current Looks Like
Image source: zhangyuandyou
#36 Youtuber Dallmyd Vlogged Their Trip To The Same Submersible That Would Later Implode A Few Days Later. Their Trip Down The Titanic Was Cancelled Due To The Weather. This Is What The Inside Looked Like
Image source: TheWebsploiter
#37 Bear Paw Armor, Used By Warriors In Islamic, Indian, Persian & Pakistani Civilizations
Image source: secretslut991
#38 Walked Outside To See What The Dog Was Barking At
Image source: sparkzsims
#39 I Was There… January 15, 2018
Image source: Historical-Remove401
#40 This Was New York City Earlier Today, Which Was Temporarily Ranked #1 For The Worst Air Quality In The World Due To The Wildfires In Canada
Image source: consoLe_-
#41 Friend Found This Outside Her Door With Some Damage At The Lock, What Would This Be?
Image source: revoltinglemur
#42 House While Hiking In The Appalachian Trails. There Were No Paths Or Roads Going To This House
Image source: Mobile-Historian-33
#43 Abandoned Summer Camp Closed Due To A Child Drowning In The Lake. Sound Familiar ?
Image source: darkexploration_
#44 Ad About Work Accidents On A Colombian Magazine, Posted 30 May 2001
Image source: Absolve_N0ne
#45 The Wreck Of The Titanic From Afar
Image source: clusterlove
#46 This Is Jocelyn Wildenstein, The Wealthy Socialite Nicknamed “Bride Of Wildenstein” And “Catwoman” Because Of Her Extreme Plastic Surgery
Image source: No_Pea_476
#47 The Vegas Msg Sphere
Image source: Kalunda2
#48 1 Am And My Cop Neighbor Is Doing This Through My Kitchen Window
Image source: Trick_Tracy1125
#49 Hiding In The School’s Communal Showers During A Code Yellow Turned Red (Few Months Ago)
Image source: yaniiiio
#50 Pyongyang, North Korea
Image source: psychoPiper
#51 This 9000-Year-Old Stone Mask Is The Oldest Mask In The World, And Was Found In The Judean Desert In Israel [3000×4000]
Image source: -SimplyLemonade-
#52 Dendrocnide Moroides, Or Deadly Stinger, Is One Of The Most Dangerous Shrubs In The World And Even Morphine Is Rendered Ineffective Against Its Venom
Image source: reddit.com
#53 What My Fingers Look Like When I Get Out Of The Bath After Years Of Biting Them
Image source: LORROTORRO
#54 GF Taking The Dog Outside For A Shit And The Crappy Amazon Solar Lights Illuminating Her Face
Image source: KennKennyKenKen
#55 This Dead(?) Spider I Found In My Basement Cellar
Image source: sleepynatt
#56 Abandoned Diner
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#57 Unattended Toddler Crawled Inside An X-Ray Machine Scanner
Image source: AbatNaBitin
