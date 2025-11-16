170 Best Stoic Quotes To Develop Virtue

Stoicism isn’t exactly a word very familiar to modern audiences. Some people are likely seeing it for the first time ever. And to be fair, it’s not surprising. Stoicism and Stoic Philosophy hails from ancient Greece and Rome in the early 3rd century BC. So when we say that this word is ancient, we really mean it. However, even if we don’t consciously acknowledge it, the many dogmas and ideas ingrained in Stoic Philosophy are prevalent in our everyday lives. After reading through some philosopher quotes written eons ago, you might be surprised how much you can relate to them today.
We could refer to Stoicism as a way of living that emphasizes good feelings, lessens negative feelings, and aids in developing good morals. It’s about self-control and overcoming destructive, hurtful emotions. In modern and simple terms, that’s ensuring one’s wellbeing: controlling your emotions, having high moral standards, staying free of bias, etc. That’s pretty much being stoic in a nutshell. And, likely, the many inspirational quotes you have stumbled upon online were actually stoic quotes from ancient philosophers and the greatest contributors to Stoicism.
While the times change, many of the morals and values in life don’t. Throughout the years, humanity has just applied the teachings, knowledge, and lessons learned from our ancestors to fit modern generations. To this day, the many Stoic Philosophy quotes remain a source for education and a field of study for contemporary philosophers.
Below, we’ve gathered many Stoic quotes from some of the greatest philosophers, writers, and even actors. So indulge in wisdom quotes that speak volumes. Did you like any of these philosophical quotes in particular? Also, do you know any other thinkers and their famous quotes that hit home with you? Let us know! And if you are looking for more inspiring quotes, check out our post featuring quotes to appreciate life!
“It never ceases to amaze me: we all love ourselves more than other people, but care more about their opinion than our own.” — Marcus Aurelius
“We suffer more often in imagination than in reality.” — Seneca
“He who laughs at himself never runs out of things to laugh at.” — Epitectus
“When you realize there is nothing lacking, the whole world belongs to you.” — Lao Tzu
“The best revenge is not to be like your enemy.” – Marcus Aurelius
“Wealth consists not in having great possessions, but in having few wants.” — Epictetus
“No person has the power to have everything they want, but it is in their power not to want what they don’t have, and to cheerfully put to good use what they do have.” – Seneca
“I begin to speak only when I’m certain what I’ll say isn’t better left unsaid.” – Cato
“The ultimate power in life is to be completely self-reliant, completely yourself.” — Robert Greene
“All cruelty springs from weakness.” — Seneca
“The greatest remedy for anger is delay.” — Seneca
“Learn to detach yourself from the chaos of the battlefield.” — Robert Greene
“Stoicism is the wisdom of madness and cynicism the madness of wisdom.” — Bergen Evans
“When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” – Viktor Frankl
“You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Whatever happens at all happens as it should; you will find this true if you watch narrowly.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Anything or anyone capable of angering you becomes your master.” — Epictetus
“Remind yourself that what you love is mortal.” — Epictetus
“The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.” — Marcus Aurelius
“If it is not right, do not do it, if it is not true, do not say it.” – Marcus Aurelius
“He who fears death will never do anything worthy of a man who is alive.” – Seneca
“Life is very short and anxious for those who forget the past, neglect the present, and fear the future.” – Seneca
“The best answer to anger is silence.” — Marcus Aurelius
“When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.” — Marcus Aurelius
“While we wait for life, life passes.” — Seneca
“Self-control is strength. Right thought is mastery. Calmness is power.” — James Allen
“Books are the training weights of the mind.” — Epictetus
“We should always be asking ourselves: ‘Is this something that is, or is not, in my control?'” — Epictetus
“If anyone can refute me — show me I’m making a mistake or looking at things from the wrong perspective — I’ll gladly change. It’s the truth I’m after, and the truth never harmed anyone.” – Marcus Aurelius
“Curb your desire — don’t set your heart on so many things and you will get what you need.” – Epictetus
“You can commit injustice by doing nothing.” — Marcus Aurelius
“We should not, like sheep, follow the herd of creatures in front of us, making our way where others go, not where we ought to go.” — Seneca
“Nothing is more honorable than a grateful heart.” — Seneca
“Wealth is the slave of a wise man and the master of a fool.” — Seneca
“Religion is regarded by the common people as true, by the wise as false, and by rulers as useful.” — Seneca
“The past has no power over the present moment.” — Eckhart Tolle
“It’s not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters.” — Epictetus
“Freedom is the only worthy goal in life. It is won by disregarding things that lie beyond our control.” — Epitectus
“Courage leads to heaven; fear leads to death.” — Seneca
“To stop talking about what the good man is like, and just be one.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Don’t seek for everything to happen as you wish it would, but rather wish that everything happens as it actually will — then your life will flow well.” – Epictetus
“I cannot escape death, but at least I can escape the fear of it.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Settle on the type of person you want to be and stick to it, whether alone or in company.” — Marcus Aurelius
“The whole future lies in uncertainty: live immediately.” — Seneca
“It is not that we are given a short life but we make it short, and we are not ill-supplied but wasteful of it.” — Seneca
“It does not matter how many books you have, but how good are the books which you have.” — Seneca
“If you want something good, get it yourself.” — Epictetus
“No loss should be more regrettable to us than losing our time, for it’s irretrievable.” — Zeno
“Begin at once to live, and count each separate day as a separate life.” — Seneca
“Let us train our minds to desire what the situation demands.” — Seneca
“One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.” — Seneca
“It is a rough road that leads to the heights of greatness.” — Seneca
“Today I escaped anxiety. Or no, I discarded it, because it was within me, in my own perceptions — not outside.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Stoicism teaches how to keep a calm and rational mind no matter what happens to you and it helps you understand and focus on what you can control and not worry about and accept what you can’t control.” — Jonas Salzgeber
“He is most powerful who has power over himself.” — Seneca
“The great law of nature is that it never stops. There is no end.” — Ryan Holiday
“When someone is properly grounded in life, they shouldn’t have to look outside themselves for approval.” — Epictetus
“We have two ears and one mouth so that we can listen twice as much as we speak.” — Epictetus
“Remain silent for the most part, or say only what is essential, and in few words.” — Epictetus
“Caring about the one inevitably means you are going to short change the other.” — Epictetus
“What upsets people is not things themselves, but their judgments about these things.” — Epictetus
“In your actions, don’t procrastinate. In your conversations, don’t confuse. In your thoughts, don’t wander. In your soul, don’t be passive or aggressive. In your life, don’t be all about business.” – Marcus Aurelius
“Nothing, to my way of thinking, is a better proof of a well ordered mind than a man’s ability to stop just where he is and pass some time in his own company.” – Seneca
“This is our big mistake: to think we look forward to death. Most of death is already gone. Whatever time has passed is owned by death.” – Seneca
“Don’t explain your philosophy. Embody it.” — Epictetus
“How ridiculous and how strange to be surprised at anything which happens in life.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Give yourself a gift, the present moment.” — Marcus Aurelius
“The only wealth which you will keep forever is the wealth you have given away.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Conceal a flaw, and the world will imagine the worst.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Silence is a lesson learned through life’s many sufferings.”- Seneca
“The man who has anticipated the coming of troubles takes away their power when they arrive.” — Seneca
“We should always allow some time to elapse, for time, discloses the truth.” —Seneca
“He suffers more than necessary, who suffers before it is necessary.” — Seneca
“When a person spends all his time in foreign travel, he ends by having many acquaintances, but no friends.” — Seneca
“It is the nature of the wise to resist pleasures, but the foolish to be a slave to them.” — Epictetus
“Man conquers the world by conquering himself.” — Zeno
“Remember that pain has this most excellent quality. If prolonged it cannot be severe, and if severe it cannot be prolonged.” — Seneca
“To wish to be well is a part of becoming well.” — Seneca
“Of this one thing make sure against your dying day – that your faults die before you do.” — Seneca
“You should live in such a way that there is nothing which you could not as easily tell your enemy as keep to yourself.” — Seneca
“Whatever can happen at any time can happen today.” — Seneca
“In life, it doesn’t matter what happens to you or where you came from. It matters what you do with what happens and what you’ve been given.” — Ryan Holiday
“If you are irritated by every rub, how will your mirror be polished?” — Rumi
“Stay calm and serene regardless of what life throws at you.” — Marcus Aurelius
“From now on, then, resolve to live as a grown-up who is making progress, and make whatever you think best a law that you never set aside.” — Epictetus
“Just keep in mind: the more we value things outside our control, the less control we have.” — Epictetus
“Progress is not achieved by luck or accident, but by working on yourself daily.” — Epictetus
“He who is brave is free.” — Seneca
“Choose not to be harmed — and you won’t feel harmed. Don’t feel harmed — and you haven’t been.” – Marcus Aurelius
“You could leave life right now. Let that determine what you do and say and think.” – Marcus Aurelius
“Be tolerant with others and strict with yourself.” – Marcus Aurelius
“I judge you unfortunate because you have never lived through misfortune. You have passed through life without an opponent—no one can ever know what you are capable of, not even you.” – Seneca
“First say to yourself what you would be, and then do what you have to do.” – Epictetus
“That’s why the philosophers warn us not to be satisfied with mere learning, but to add practice and then training. For as time passes we forget what we learned and end up doing the opposite, and hold opinions the opposite of what we should.” – Epictetus
“The chief task in life is simply this: to identify and separate matters so that I can say clearly to myself which are externals not under my control, and which have to do with the choices I actually control. Where then do I look for good and evil? Not to uncontrollable externals, but within myself to the choices that are my own.” – Epictetus
“Sometimes even to live is an act of courage.” — Seneca
“Cease to hope and you will cease to fear.” — Seneca
“A bad feeling is a commotion of the mind repugnant to reason and against nature.” — Zeno
“A happy life is one which is in accordance with its own nature.” — Seneca
“I am not born for one corner; the whole world is my native land.” — Seneca
“Remember Matter. How tiny your share of it. Time. How brief and fleeting your allotment of it. Fate. How small a role you play in it.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Floods will rob us of one thing, fire of another. These are conditions of our existence which we cannot change.” — Seneca
“Is a world without pain possible? Then don’t ask the impossible.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Endurance is not just the ability to bear a hard thing, but to turn it into glory.” —William Barclay
“Respect the past, be open to the future.” — Seneca
“Stoicism is designed to be medicine for the soul.” — Ryan Holiday
“Unhappy man, who are the slave even of a girl… Why then do you still call yourself free?” — Epictetus
“If you want to make progress, put up with being perceived as ignorant or naive in worldly matters, don’t aspire to a reputation for sagacity.” — Epictetus
“Because he not only wants to perform well, he wants to be well received — and the latter lies outside his control.” — Epictetus
“So why be upset if it happens now? If it isn’t now, it’s later.” — Epictetus
“Whatever happens at all happens as it should; you will find this true if you watch narrowly.” — Marcus Aurelius
“No one can keep you from living as your nature requires. Nothing can happen to you that is not required by Nature.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Think of the life you have lived until now as over and, as a dead man, see what’s left as a bonus and live it according to Nature. Love the hand that fate deals you and play it as your own, for what could be more fitting?” – Marcus Aurelius
“It’s time you realized that you have something in you more powerful and miraculous than the things that affect you and make you dance like a puppet.” – Marcus Aurelius
“External thinks are not the problem. It’s your assessment of them. Which you can erase right now.” – Marcus Aurelius
“If a man knows not which port he sails, no wind is favorable.” – Seneca
“How does it help… to make troubles heavier by bemoaning them?” – Seneca
“People are frugal in guarding their personal property, but as soon as it comes to squandering time they are most wasteful of the one thing in which it is right to be stingy.” – Seneca
“How long are you going to wait before you demand the best for yourself?” – Epictetus
“If anyone tells you that a certain person speaks ill of you, do not make excuses about what is said of you but answer, ‘He was ignorant of my other faults, else he would have not mentioned these alone.'” – Epictetus
“What man actually needs is not a tensionless state but rather the striving and struggling for some goal worthy of him.” – Viktor Frankl
“Accept the things to which fate binds you, and love the people with whom fate brings you together, but do so with all your heart.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Confine yourself to the present.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Each day provides its own gifts.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Life is neither good or evil, but only a place for good and evil.” — Marcus Aurelius
“How trivial the things we want so passionately are.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for kindness.” — Seneca
“To bear trials with a calm mind robs misfortune of its strength and burden.” — Seneca
“He who indulges in empty fears earns himself real fears.” — Seneca
“It is better to conquer our grief than to deceive it.” — Seneca
“What really ruins our character is the fact that none of us looks back over his life.” — Seneca
“No man is free who is not master of himself.” — Epictetus
“A ship should not ride on a single anchor, nor life on a single hope.” — Epictetus
“Extravagance is its own destroyer.” — Zeno
“Steel your sensibilities, so that life shall hurt you as little as possible.” — Zeno
“Better to trip with the feet than with the tongue.” — Zeno
“We begin to lose our hesitation to do immoral things when we lose our hesitation to speak of them.” — Musonius Rufus
“Humanity must seek what is NOT simple and obvious using the simple and obvious.” — Musonius Rufus
“Since every man dies, it is better to die with distinction than to live long.” — Musonius Rufus
“Only by exhibiting actions in harmony with the sound words which he has received will anyone be helped by philosophy.” — Musonius Rufus
“Thus whoever destroys human marriage destroys the home, the city-the whole human race.” — Musonius Rufus
“He with the most who is content with the least.” — Diogenes
“Dogs and philosophers do the greatest good and get the fewest rewards.” — Diogenes
“Poverty is a virtue which one can teach oneself.” — Diogenes
“Regard a friend as loyal, and you will make him loyal.” — Seneca
“Look back over the past, with its changing empires that rose and fell, and you can foresee the future too.” — Marcus Aurelius
“Stoicism, in our day, is not strength to overcome wishes, but to hide them” — Rollo May
“The one who puts the finishing touches on their life each day is never short of time.” — Marcus Aurelius
“They lose the day in expectation of the night, and the night in fear of the dawn.” — Seneca
“To love only what happens, what was destined. No greater harmony.” — Marcus Aurelius
“You will find no one willing to share out his money, but to how many does each of us divide up his life!”— Seneca
“Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response.” — Viktor Frankl
“Every one of us is, in the cosmic perspective, precious.” — Carl Sagan, ‘Cosmos’
“If a man knows not which port he sails, no wind is favorable.” — Seneca
“Whatever you have been expecting for some time comes as less of a shock.” — Seneca
“Don’t wait to do things that matter, and savor the time you have.” — Paul Graham
“Nothing endures but change.” — Heraclitus
“Uncertainty is an uncomfortable position. But certainty is an absurd one.” — Voltaire
“Ignorance is the cause of fear.” — Seneca
“Do what you will. Even if you tear yourself apart, most people will continue doing the same things.” — Marcus Aurelius
“To be evenminded is the greatest virtue.” — Heraclitus
“The willing are led by fate, the reluctant dragged.” — Cleanthes
“It’s far better to seem like a downer than to be blindsided or caught off guard.” — Ryan Holiday
“Be silent for the most part, or, if you speak, say only what is necessary and in a few words.” — Epictetus
“No great thing is created suddenly, any more than a bunch of grapes or a fig.” — Epictetus
“It isn’t the things themselves that disturb people, but the judgments that they form about them.” — Epictetus
“Try to enjoy the great festival of life with other men.” — Epitectus
“You ask what is the proper limit to a person’s wealth? First, having what is essential, and second, having what is enough.” — Seneca
“The day which we fear as our last is but the birthday of eternity.” — Seneca
