57 Vintage Easter Bunny Pics That Will Give You Nightmares

None of the children in these pictures were ever seen again; they were too terrified to come back to the mall lest they run into a creepy bunny again!

Did you know that the hare, later named the Easter Bunny, came to be associated with churches because many believed it was a hermaphrodite? The belief that a rabbit could reproduce without losing its virginity led to hares being likened to the Virgin Mary! Looking at these vintage creepy Easter Bunny photos, nobody would be able to imagine that cute bunnies exist. The creepy Easter Bunny didn’t just pop into existence; there is a story behind it.

Where Does the Easter Bunny Originate From?

Easter is a time to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus and mark the end of the Lenten season. But, for young kids, it also means they will get many Easter eggs from the famous Easter Bunny. Legend has it that this bunny was introduced by German immigrants in the 1700s. They brought over their tradition of an egg-laying hare called “Osterhase” or “Oschter Haws.” This rabbit was known to lay colorful eggs to reward good children (it seems like the Easter Bunny and Santa operate with the same rules).

Another theory for the eggs is that it all started with Orthodox churches abstaining from eating eggs during Lent. German protestants continued the custom of eating eggs and brought it to the US in the 18th century. With them came the tradition of the Easter Hare (or really pops clad in a creepy Easter Bunny costume) bringing eggs as gifts to good children.

So now that you know where the Easter Bunny came from, what do you think of these vintage creepy bunny pictures? Let us know which one terrified you the most, and upvote your favorite. We would also love to see your horrifying childhood photos with Easter bunnies.

#1 Yes, yes… Her soul will do

Image source: Ragingbonoboboner

#2 Easter Bunny From Hell

Image source: juankossoff

#3 The Easter Bunny Was Scarier In The 80s

Image source: Benjimus

#4 Creepiest Easter Bunny

Image source: VosCacas

#5 Really? You Call This Nightmare A Bunny?

#6 Go home Easter Bunny, You’re Drunk

Image source: nymrawd

#7 And That’s Why, Children, you Can’t Trust Anybody Who Is Offering You Candy

#8 Hello, I Am Your New Nightmare. Sweet Dreams!

#9 My Son’s School Easter Picture

Image source: Jessica Pitre

#10 Huh?

#11 Umm.. Mom? Is This How You’re Betraying Me?

Image source: Claude Riley Leitner Junior

#12 Yes! Two More Children On My Menu!

#13 The Easter Bunny Is Coming

Image source: VosCacas

#14 Umm… What About No?

#15 Daddy, Save Us!

#16 This Bunny Is Totally Laughing Evil Laugh on The Inside

#17 I Wasn’t Too Thrilled About This Back In 1948 Either

Image source: Barbara Galentin

#18 The Year I Met The Easter Bunny

Image source: KellyAlyce24

#19 Ruuun For Your Lives!

Image source: Courtney Blair

#20 The Bunny Grinch That Stole Easter Somewhere Around 1971

Image source: Angelia’s Photography

#21 Poor Baby In Giant’s Hands

Image source: Brandice Coletta

#22 Those Creepy Eyes

#23 Arthur And Annette

Image source: Bobby Rustad

#24 The Easter Bunny Is Real

Image source: realtree23

#25 And I Keep Asking Why, Oh Why

#26 Why, Mom?

Image source: imgur.com

#27 Nooo

Image source: Morgan Hand

#28 Easter In The 1970’s.

#29 This Bunny Would Scare Anyone

Image source: Mary Rivard Tantillo

#30 Take Me Back!

Image source: Kelly Lynn

#31 My Friend Used To Be The Easter Bunny At The Mall

Image source: kim32856

#32 Happy Easter!

#33 One Moment Before The Disaster

#34 Did I Really Deserve This?

#35 Easter Bunny Photo Fail

Image source: bradybluhm

#36 My Cousins Are Fond Of The Easter Bunny

Image source: thisisevan

#37 My Maddie And The Easter Bunny

Image source: Andrea Turek

#38 My Nephew Really Likes The Easter Bunny

Image source: stink_pot

#39 Layla was not impressed

Image source: Molly Mack

#40 Kid In The Corner!

#41 Pretty Sure She’s Traumatized

Image source: Maggie Guzman Losole

#42 Thank You Ma’am For This Kid,Finally I Will Have A Nice Dinner Tonight!

Image source: Melissa Johnson

#43 Noo, Won’t Take It, This Lollipop Is Probably Poisoned

#44 My Grandbaby Emma Jean

Image source: Sylvia Ragina Badillo

#45 I’m Sorry, But Nobody Will Hear Your Scream, Kid

Image source: Jen Hank Brubaker

#46 Is It Our Last Easter, Bro?

#47 This Rabbit Doesn’t Eat Carrots. He Eats Children!

Image source: Maria Cristina Carbajal Schut

#48 My Son Was Not A Fan Of Mr. Cottontail

Image source: Jennifer Christopher Clark

#49 Twins: Brady And Madison

Image source: Anna Hatlestad

#50 Little Bro To Sis: Ain’t No Way I’m Sitting Here

Image source: Holly Gladfelter

#51 Why Would You Choose To Punish Us Like That?

Image source: Jennifer Walker Dornback

#52 Take Me Out Of Those Hands, Somebooody

Image source: Melissa McKown

#53 Sadie And Cooper

Image source: Christy Caldwell Randles

#54 Plan: Escape

Image source: Beth Codding

#55 Easter Bunny Not As I Remembered

#56 2016 Easter

#57 Rex Fighting The Easter Bunny

Image source: Russell Yarwood

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
