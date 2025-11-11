57 Vintage Easter Bunny Pics That Will Give You Nightmares

None of the children in these pictures were ever seen again; they were too terrified to come back to the mall lest they run into a creepy bunny again!
Did you know that the hare, later named the Easter Bunny, came to be associated with churches because many believed it was a hermaphrodite? The belief that a rabbit could reproduce without losing its virginity led to hares being likened to the Virgin Mary! Looking at these vintage creepy Easter Bunny photos, nobody would be able to imagine that cute bunnies exist. The creepy Easter Bunny didn’t just pop into existence; there is a story behind it.
Where Does the Easter Bunny Originate From?
Easter is a time to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus and mark the end of the Lenten season. But, for young kids, it also means they will get many Easter eggs from the famous Easter Bunny. Legend has it that this bunny was introduced by German immigrants in the 1700s. They brought over their tradition of an egg-laying hare called “Osterhase” or “Oschter Haws.” This rabbit was known to lay colorful eggs to reward good children (it seems like the Easter Bunny and Santa operate with the same rules).
Another theory for the eggs is that it all started with Orthodox churches abstaining from eating eggs during Lent. German protestants continued the custom of eating eggs and brought it to the US in the 18th century. With them came the tradition of the Easter Hare (or really pops clad in a creepy Easter Bunny costume) bringing eggs as gifts to good children.
So now that you know where the Easter Bunny came from, what do you think of these vintage creepy bunny pictures? Let us know which one terrified you the most, and upvote your favorite. We would also love to see your horrifying childhood photos with Easter bunnies.
#1 Yes, yes… Her soul will do
#2 Easter Bunny From Hell
#3 The Easter Bunny Was Scarier In The 80s
#4 Creepiest Easter Bunny
#5 Really? You Call This Nightmare A Bunny?
#6 Go home Easter Bunny, You’re Drunk
#7 And That’s Why, Children, you Can’t Trust Anybody Who Is Offering You Candy
#8 Hello, I Am Your New Nightmare. Sweet Dreams!
#9 My Son’s School Easter Picture
#10 Huh?
#11 Umm.. Mom? Is This How You’re Betraying Me?
#12 Yes! Two More Children On My Menu!
#13 The Easter Bunny Is Coming
#14 Umm… What About No?
#15 Daddy, Save Us!
#16 This Bunny Is Totally Laughing Evil Laugh on The Inside
#17 I Wasn’t Too Thrilled About This Back In 1948 Either
#18 The Year I Met The Easter Bunny
#19 Ruuun For Your Lives!
#20 The Bunny Grinch That Stole Easter Somewhere Around 1971
#21 Poor Baby In Giant’s Hands
#22 Those Creepy Eyes
#23 Arthur And Annette
#24 The Easter Bunny Is Real
#25 And I Keep Asking Why, Oh Why
#26 Why, Mom?
#27 Nooo
#28 Easter In The 1970’s.
#29 This Bunny Would Scare Anyone
#30 Take Me Back!
#31 My Friend Used To Be The Easter Bunny At The Mall
#32 Happy Easter!
#33 One Moment Before The Disaster
#34 Did I Really Deserve This?
#35 Easter Bunny Photo Fail
#36 My Cousins Are Fond Of The Easter Bunny
#37 My Maddie And The Easter Bunny
#38 My Nephew Really Likes The Easter Bunny
#39 Layla was not impressed
#40 Kid In The Corner!
#41 Pretty Sure She’s Traumatized
#42 Thank You Ma’am For This Kid,Finally I Will Have A Nice Dinner Tonight!
#43 Noo, Won’t Take It, This Lollipop Is Probably Poisoned
#44 My Grandbaby Emma Jean
#45 I’m Sorry, But Nobody Will Hear Your Scream, Kid
#46 Is It Our Last Easter, Bro?
#47 This Rabbit Doesn’t Eat Carrots. He Eats Children!
#48 My Son Was Not A Fan Of Mr. Cottontail
#49 Twins: Brady And Madison
#50 Little Bro To Sis: Ain’t No Way I’m Sitting Here
#51 Why Would You Choose To Punish Us Like That?
#52 Take Me Out Of Those Hands, Somebooody
#53 Sadie And Cooper
#54 Plan: Escape
#55 Easter Bunny Not As I Remembered
#56 2016 Easter
#57 Rex Fighting The Easter Bunny
