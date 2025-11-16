30 Of The Creepiest Things People Have Ever Witnessed, As Shared On This Online Thread

A scary movie or book can sure get your blood pumping at the moment, but for the most part, you go to bed and can close your eyes calmly, knowing full well the ghost won’t drag you into the barn because, well, he’s fictional.
#1
My husband and I were taking the bus back from an event that we didn’t want to drive to. There was a man on the bus with a little boy about 6 or 7 sitting in his lap. The kid was very, very tired and looked drugged.
My husband put a memo in his phone that said “I am not sure that man is related to that child. I think something is very off” and went to the bus driver and pretended to be asking for directions. The driver stopped the bus and called for “maintenance” due to a malfunction.
The guy jumped up and tried to get off the bus with the kid and my husband and the bus driver blocked him. Metro police showed up really quickly. They asked the little boy if this man was his daddy. He said “He’s my new friend. We’re going to play at his house”. The kid wandered out of his house without anyone knowing and he met Mister creepy pedo on the sidewalk.
I was lost in my phone when all of this was going on. Had my husband not been aware of the surroundings, I would have not even noticed. I have such guilt over that. So grateful he was there.
#2
Something that happened to me: When I was around 9ish I answered the landline phone in our house, the man knew me by name, said he knew my mom, tried to chat with me. I didn’t know him (and didn’t like talking to adults) so I said “let me get my mom” and ran to get her. She answered the phone and the man had hung up.
A few weeks later a girl in the grade ahead of me went missing. She’d apparently told her friends that a man contacted her, said he was a “friend of her mom’s” and was going to pick her up after school to pick a present out for her mom as surprise. She was kidnapped and murdered (they found her body months later) but never caught the man. This was in early 90s.
Turns out quite a few young girls had gotten the same phone call I had, he seems to have been choosing his victim. The FBI came to my house to ask me questions about that phone call. It still haunts me 30 years later. Still hoping they catch the guy. Absolutely heartbreaking.
#3
Looking back this is extremely creepy but it wasn’t at the time.
I grew up as a Jehovah’s Witness, was baptized at age 12 (to JWs, baptizing means you have dedicated the rest of your life to following JW rules). By the time I turned 15 I knew I wouldn’t be happy as a JW and started to rebel. I got a bf at school and when my parents found out, they immediately brought me to the elders. In my case, the group of elders were 4 men all above the age of 45. My dad had to be in the room with me because I was a minor.
At one of about 5 meetings, they were trying to get me to admit to premarital sexual acts because that would be grounds for punishment. I lied and told them that I had only made out and touched/been touched outside of the clothes. The elders proceeded to ask me questions like: was there tongue? Who touched who? How long? How many seconds/minutes did you touch each other? Did either of you orgasm?
I. Was. 15. Years. Old. And my father was in the room, waiting for these answers just like the elders.
What’s the creepiest to me about this is that it took me 3 full years to realize just how creepy and disgusting this interaction was.
#4
As a SA survivor. After it happened, I was too much in a shock. So I did nothing about it. After around 4 months I finally got to call the police, tell them what happened.
The dude that was supposed to help me, he went like “we have no proof it happened. No proof. And no way the person is gonna admit that he did it.” So obviously,as the a*****e he was. He left. Left me a 50$ fine for “false alarm situations.” The dude that SAd me killed 3 women after that. In 2 weeks.
Reporting that I know who the guy is. The officer went like “If he did that to you. Why didn’t he kill you? you think you’re so lucky, dont you.” He got fired. It’s been around a decade ago. It was the most cold blooded creepiest thing ever ever anyone told me. And trust me, ive heard plenty of messed up stuff.
#5
I was in a shop when I was about 13 once after school. I’m from England so I was in a shirt and it had been raining so it was see through. Some guy, I’d say about 50 was just being an absolute pedo and telling me I looked great and asking if I wanted to go to his and have tea, he must have thought I was stupid or something. Some man about 30 noticed I looked uncomfortable and came up to me and said “hey Jess (not my name) I’ve been looking for you everywhere you said you were looking at lego, come with me” I gave him the thank you look and once we were out of earshot he asked if I had a parent nearby and I said no so he asked if I knew there numbers so they could come get me and he’d wait with me. He must have been careful to not come across as creepy too (he was probably a dad) and the sad fact is I only lived a block away so if he were a woman, he’d probably have offered to take me home. My parents thanked him anyway and I said goodbye. I never saw him again and I hope he knows I’m grateful, even to this day.
#6
At a large playground, a commotion occurred on the other end. Apparently a strange man had attempted to walk off with a little 5/6 year old girl. Her mother had caught on, raised the alarm, and several fathers at the playground had tackled and pinned him. The cops came and arrested the man and took interviews with everyone.
Terrifying, when you consider what this man’s likely plans for that innocent child were. Hopefully he’s having a *terrible* time in prison.
#7
I’ve seen a lot of s**t. I’ve watched people die. I saw a guy who had just blown half his face off with a shotgun and lived (he was making a horrible wet sucking sound as he breathed waiting for the ambulance. Bad bad stuff.
But the thing that creeped me out the most was it was maybe 2-3am. I was restless and didn’t know why. I got up to get a glass of water and was walking through the kitchen and I saw the door wasn’t closed all the way so it was lightly banging in the breeze. It clicked, that’s why I was restless, I was hearing the tapping of the door. Then it clicked, my wife and I would NEVER go to bed with the door open/unlocked. So now I’m in the kitchen in near total darkness convinced someone came in the house. I started walking toward the light switch and I hear “I can see you” from across the room. I nearly s**t myself and dove for the light switch so I knew what I was dealing with.
Light came on and it was a f*****g doll. My nieces had visited and one of them left behind a motion-activated doll that said 5-6 different phrases when it detected movement and “I can see you” was one of them. I never did figure out why the door wasn’t closed.
#8
Moved into a new house. House smelled like paint so I left the bedroom window open one night before falling asleep. The next morning I wake up after having this wierd dream of a lady saying “help me”. I go down stairs make a cup of coffee then go out on the back porch to smoke. Then I hear it again, “help me”. I look into my woods in the direction the voice came from and there is a car hanging upside down from the lower limbs of a tree. I lived close to a highway in a sharp curve and a lady had driven off the road and flipped into my backyard. She was stuck hanging by her seat belt. She came out of it with minor injuries.
#9
Driving on the interstate late at night. Road was decently foggy so visibility was somewhat reduced. In this distance there was a light waving back and forth through the fog in the middle of the road, slowly getting more pronounced as I got closer. I got close enough to then see that it was a guy waving his phone flashlight to alert oncoming traffic. Right in the area past him was two cars that had just crashed, and bodies all over the road. No first responders there yet or anything. Just carnage and a man flashing a light.
#10
17 years ago, had my first baby and was laying in the hospital room with the baby in her crib thing next to me that night. A nurse came in and said they can take the baby to the nursery for a few hours so I could get some sleep. I said no thanks, I want my baby next to me so I can stare at her. The next night I was pretty tired and asked the nurse if she could take the baby to the nursery for a couple hours. That nurse was like- we don’t have a nursery. All babies stay with the mom in room. Nobody would ever come take your baby from you!
#11
Not a spooky ghost story but the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen was working my college job. I look a lot younger than my age in general. A 50 year old man was intently set on talking to me and getting up real close to me while he did so. That alone made me incredibly uncomfortable. Then he asked “by the way, how old are you?” When I said 24 he looked at me with an absolutely disgusted look on his face and said “oh… I thought you were way younger than that”.
To this day I am creeped out by that single comment.
#12
Neat that this came up in my feed today. Last night, directly outside my apartment, a dude tried to kidnap a woman. Like straight up movie-kidnap this lady. Now, maybe the guy was putting a little more faith in the bystander effect than he should have because there were 3 more dudes on top of him within seconds, basically tearing him apart. The lady called the cops and the guys sat there on top of him until the police showed up. I got to watch the entire thing unfold right outside my window like a big screen tv.
#13
I was the sole witness to a murder. I’ve told this story before. I was in a jeep with the top down, waiting for two guys on the sidewalk to stop arguing. One guy pulls a shank out of his sock and stuffs it, stiff armed, into the other guy’s eye. The crunch was sickening. He took off. I ran up, blood was spurting out of the dude’s face onto the sidewalk in spurts. Long story short, dead by the time the ambulance showed up. I was going to testify in court but the other dude plead guilty and got 20-ish years I believe. It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound though. :(
#14
When I was 9 I used to sleep over regularly at my friends house. We played video games all night and drank Mountain Dew code red and just did silly 9 year old stuff. At the time, my friends mom had a new boyfriend. He was quiet and spent most of his time in the bedroom watching movies or sleeping. One day my friend and I went to sleep early as we had stayed up the previous night. I typically just slept in the same bed as him but that day I stayed in his step brothers (not the son of the my friends moms boyfriend) room since he wasn’t there. In the middle of the night I felt someone lying next to me and I thought it was my friend and shoved him because I was mad he woke me up. He got out of my bed and left the room. Then I heard weird sounds coming from my friends room and I thought he was crying because I shoved him too hard. So I went to see if he was okay and found the boyfriend naked in my friends bed. As soon as the boyfriend saw me he ran up to me and said if I told anyone my friend would get in big trouble. I talked to my friend the next day and whatever it was (I didn’t understand what was going on at the time) has been going on for some time. I convinced my friend to ask his mom why her boyfriend was such a weirdo, being quiet all the time and walking around naked at night and coming into our rooms. We asked her together and I remember the color draining from her face. After that I talked to some counselor person at school and they asked me a bunch of questions that I don’t remember anymore. My friend switched schools shortly after that and I think the boyfriend went to jail. Now that I understand what happened it’s terrifying to think about. And the experience of peering into the hall way into my friends room and hearing the whimpering noises haunts me to this day. Also remembering the feeling of the boyfriends fleshy mush when I shoved him on the bed makes me wince.
#15
A man gets out of a white van by the Metropolitan Museum of art. He throws bird seed, and then proceeds to produce a burlap sack, scoop up a bunch of pigeons, jumps back into the van and takes off.
I have no additional context.
#16
I was a kid and it was Christmas Day and there was a knock on our front door. Expecting it to be family, my Dad and I opened the door together and there was an old man standing there who was asking for directions to the train station. Our house was smack bang in the middle of suburbia so he must have been walking in the wrong direction for hours.
My Dad gave him the directions and offered to drive him but he declined, and thanked us. As he was leaving he looked down at me and said something really strange.
“Never go to that place that scares you”.
This man was really, really old and walked at a shuffling pace. Shrugging off his comment as well-intentioned senility, I went back to the living room. As he was walking down our path it started to rain. My Dad went to get an umbrella from under the stairs to give to him and when he went back outside the man was gone. My Dad ran down the path and up and down the street trying to find him, but he was nowhere to be seen.
The place I was scared of was this shack in the woods I used to walk past on my way to and from school. Always gave me a bad feeling. A few years later, someone was arrested for murdering a child there.
#17
I was out walking my two dogs (100lbs shepherd/Great Pyrenees mix, 40lbs shepherd/husky mix) and passed by a house party. On my way back home 20 minutes later I passed the same house party. The house party was on another street, I was passing their back yard fence, but it was short enough you could see over.
As I pass them, some guy in black pants and a black coat with a hood up came walking at a brisk pace. He starts to ask me about my dogs, he has a Russian/Ukraine/Eastern European accent. He says “those are beautiful dogs” and “I bet if anyone tried to hurt you they’d stop them.” I said probably. He said “and that big one I bet he would bite someone if they tried to touch you.” I got this creeping feeling on my spine that he was actually asking ‘does your dog ever bite?’ The honest answer would have been “he’s an absolute angel, he would never hurt anyone in his life.” But instead I said “yes he definitely would, he’s bitten people before.”
I sent a message to my roommate at the time, saying “hey I’m being followed.” Roommate calls me immediately and asks where I’m at, I say casually, “Oh I’m just out for a walk with the dogs, I’m just turning on Streetname by the stop sign.” Roommate says “be right there.”
The man continues to ask where did I get the dogs? What breed are they? How much were they worth. He’s probably 3 feet away from me, close enough to touch one of my dogs. The shepherd/husky mix actually does bite so since she was between me and him I felt a little better. Roommate comes running up the street to intercept, and the stranger suddenly puts his head down and walks very intentionally forward down the street. We get to the side road where our McMansion neighborhood is, the main road continued for another 100 or 200 feet, and I swear to god a van pulls around the corner, very slowly, and I can’t say for sure if the man got in, or if he kept walking, but the van completely stopped and we were bathed in headlights. We turned the corner to get out of the light and walked down the more private narrow street for our McMansion neighborhood and are checking over our shoulders. The van pulls up to the T section between our neighborhood and the main road and stops again. I square my shoulders, turn to them, and falsely put my hand on my hip and lift my shirt slightly as if reaching for a gun that isn’t there. The van drives away. We go inside. I didn’t walk the dogs for 6 months.
Maybe kidnappers, maybe dognappers, maybe a crazy coincidence of a van trying to find the house party. I’ll (hopefully) never know.
#18
I took my nephew to this park semi- surrounded by woods. While pushing him on the swings I heard rustling and turned around to see a man in a ski mask watching us. 10/10 will never go back
#19
Stayed on a psychiatric unit for a weekend in my teens (depression). There was a nice older lady there who I started talking to about science and random stuff. She was kind, articulate, and intelligent and I liked her a lot.
Mid-convo, she shrugs and says, “I never understood men. My own father cut off my arms and legs, and burned my torso.”
The way she smiled like the conversation was normal just made my stomach drop. Figured there’s no reason to upset her, so I said, “Relationships are hard.”
A nurse told me that she was a respected science professor that suddenly developed a psychotic disorder. I hope they were able to help her.
#20
Moved in with my elderly (80+) grandmother. On day 4, she was to go to a funeral at the church about two miles down the road (it’s a tiny community, Bois D’ Arc; Texas) and I come downstairs at ten in the morning. I see through a window her and my dogs standing over her body in the backyard. Honestly, and I think some people might agree; I KNEW she was dead. She looked like she just fell but I could feel it. Maybe it was the dogs not leaving her, I don’t know. I had to wait twenty minutes for an ambulance because we were in the middle of cousin fu**** Texas, I pushed the life alert and also found the church in her Rolodex and a lady from the church made it before EMS to confirm death. 911 had me perform CPR even though I said she was cold, etc. Worst experience of my life. 1/10, do not recommend. (I know that comment is inappropriate but that’s how I deal with grief and trauma, sarcasm. This occurred almost a decade ago.)
#21
When I was 14 or so, I was alone in my room. The house phone rang, and my mother answered it downstairs in the kitchen. I still remember everything I heard her say:
“Hello? … OK … oh my goodness! … oh, that’s awful. … oh, god bless him … are you OK? … Do you want me to come over? I’ll come over right now … OK, I’ll see you at church. Thanks for calling. Oh, how awful.“
I could only hear my mother’s side of the conversation. She was really shocked and upset. I heard her climb the stairs to my room, and suddenly in one single instant, I went from being confused to absolutely clear on exactly what happened. It was like a fact just appeared in my mind as if I remembered the spelling of a word.
David hung himself in his bathroom.
My mom knocked on the door and opened it, tears in her eyes. I was sitting at my desk and looked up at her and said, “David hung himself in his bathroom.” And she immediately started panic crying and asking me how I knew.
David was a guy from my church. I didn’t know him very well, but my mom was friends with his mom. He hung out with my brother sometimes, but he went to a different school. He was about 16 or 17. I had no idea he was depressed. He was just a guy who I sort of knew.
I had to talk to a social worker (or something?) who was working with David’s family about it because my mother was convinced I knew something about it.
But, I didn’t. My mother didn’t say his name on her side of the phone conversation. I couldn’t hear the other side of the conversation. I just suddenly knew. I have no idea why or how this happened.
I’ve never had another instance like that since.
#22
I had a baby monitor that would turn on whenever the baby made enough noise or moved enough to activate it. When it turned on there would be this little ‘click’ just a moment before the video feed turned on. Baby cried a lot so the monitor was *always* at hand – she cries, I go up and put the binky in her mouth and hold it in place for a few minutes until she settles back down.
One night I’m home alone and the thing clicks – I grab it and the video turns on a half second later and I see my baby in her crib with a hand reaching out holding the binky up to her mouth. And then the hand disappears.
I freak out and run upstairs and there’s nothing there. Baby is a bit fussy. I settle her down and as I settle her down I realize that it had been my arm I saw.
You see – when the stupid thing activates the first frame of the video is the last frame from the last time the thing was turned on. Normally it wouldn’t turn off while we were there with her because our motion kept the video feed active. For some reason, this time, it had turned off while I was settling her down – and the next time it turned on the first frame of video was from my hand holding her binky in place.
Knowing what it was helps but I was running hot the rest of the night. I don’t know if I’ve ever experienced that level of sheer terror in my life and even to this day, knowing that *nothing* actually happened I get a little freaked out by the memory.
#23
This is a bit of a different take on creepy.
When I was about 12, I accidentally went off-piste on a ski run and got a bit lost. I found myself on a flat expanse. I skied in the direction of a massive board that I assumed was a sign, offering directions, but the lettering was on the other side. When I got around to face it, it was a danger sign warning people not to go near the lake due to thin ice (this is Australia – it’s not cold enough to produce reliable ice). I realised I could have simply disappeared and perhaps no one would ever have found out what happened to me.
#24
I was in a swamp in southern Arkansas. My uncle and I were hunting and had gotten out there pretty early. We were just sitting and waiting and then we both see this coyote walking past. The coyote looked at us for a minute, stood up on its hind legs then walked back into the woods on those hind legs.
I swear this happened. I’ve never seen anything like it before or since.
#25
Went to bed in a hotel room with the balcony door open because it was hot. Had a bad dream of a guy in a red checked shirt peering into the room, entering, and eating an ice cream at the end of the bed. When I woke up I discovered a half melted banana colored ice cream between the bed and the wall.
#26
I was riding some ATV trails with my uncle and the family dog was running along following us. It was a beautiful sunny summer day in northern Wisconsin. As we we went deeper into the woods my uncle was speeding up, getting the dog excited and running faster. Both of them started to disappear from sight as the gap got bigger. Around this same time, i started to notice how unusually quiet the forest had become. For some reason i slowed to a stop, and looked around. The area had become dark, devoid of life and sound. The trees all bare, sickly, and twisted. I had an extremely difficult time trying to process my surroundings when my hair stood up. I made eye contact with some kind of dog-like creature watching me from behind a tree. It was sick, hair missing, massive yellow eyes and long slender fingers clutching the tree next to it for support. It stood around 6ft tall and just watched me. This moment felt like eternity until suddenly the back of my neck became warm, i turned to see the sun seemingly appear from nowhere. I then spun my head back around to face the creature, and was met by a beautiful green, healthy forest. Birds chirping, wind nudging the leaves and grass. My surroundings had died and become reborn in a matter of seconds. Within moments my uncle came back down the trail and said “We need to go home.” I am unsure what he saw exactly, but both of us knew it was time to leave. We haven’t been down that trail since that day almost 10 years ago, and i still find myself wondering exactly what happened. In all of my time spent outdoors i have never had a similar experience.
#27
I was living in a rental house ten years ago, the backdoor was leading to a narrow enclosure adjacent to which was the neighbour’s house, their bedroom was right next to it. There was a lightbulb socket in that small backyard but I never used that place for anything so I never put a bulb there. At night that place always remained very dark.
One day my neighbour told me they could hear movements in my backyard like someone jumping down from wall on to the concrete ground. They said it happened on multiple occasions and they think it was probably a thief. So I bought a CFL bulb and went to put it there, the socket was very high and I had to stand on a tall wooden stool to reach there. That night before I went to bed I switched it on(the switch to the bulb was inside my house) and checked the backyard which was now fully illuminated. The nexy morning I didn’t go to the backyard and just switched off the light before going to work.
On the second night when I switched it on again before going to bed there was no light it remain dark, I tried multiple times but there was no light. I thought the bulb was defective but was scared of the dark and the thief so I didn’t go to check that night and decided to check it in the morning. When I went there in the morning the bulb was not in the socket, first I thought the thief stole it but then I saw the bulb was on the ground completely undamaged, there was no way it could have survived a fall from that high and why would the thief won’t take the bulb with them. I took the bulb inside and checked, the bulb was working fine. I put the bulb back in the socket and went to work.
It was the third night and when I switched on the bulb it was working. I went to bed. Around 3 am I went to the backdoor and slightly opened it to see if the bulb was still working, it was pitch dark. I closed the door quickly and went to sleep. Next morning found the bulb on the ground again undamaged. I avoided going to the backyard as much as possible from that day and didn’t attempt to put any bulb there again. There was no incident of theft happened in that neighbourhood as far as I know.
#28
When I was 17yo my friend and I went off trail while hiking up a mountain and we found a path that led to a quarry at the top. This path on both sides was lined with trees and while we were heading up we noticed an opening, and when we looked into it while passing there was a man maybe 30 metres away hidden in the trees on his knees digging the ground with something wrapped up next to him. He looked up at us with a no emotion look and we noped out of there quick.
#29
In the moment it wasn’t creepy or scary, but in hindsight it is absolutely terrifying. Not just because of what happened but what could’ve happened
I don’t remember exactly when it was, but I was between 6 & 12 years old, cause it was when I was walking home from my first school. To get a better picture, my house was at the middle of a stretch of dirt road in the middle of a wheat field, with long rows of trees splitting the different properties. At the time there wasn’t anything growing there
On my way home one day, I notice the most stereotypical white van you can imagine behind one of the rows of trees, making it obscured from the main road
It confused me and for some reason my first thought was “maybe they need help?”
So I, dumb as I was, just walked up and called out “excuse me?” No response, but what sounded like a woman screaming incoherently could be heard. I called again “excuse me, do you need help?”
Some rough middle aged man voice came from inside the back through the open passenger window “No!”
I asked again “are you sure?”
He responded “Yes! Go away!”
And so… I did, never though to mention it, never told anyone and didn’t think about the situation at ALL until like 4 years ago, where it hit me like a dump truck, what the f**k actually was going on then. I have absolutely no idea who they were or what happened or if either of them were in the news as missing people, kidnapping, murder etc… no clue… I just know that whatever was happening might’ve been prevented or helped if I had known anymore about such a situation. I hope to everything that is good that it was just two people getting busy and I am imagining the screaming. But if not… I’m just grateful he made me go away and didn’t capture me too
#30
I go outside, it’s dark, I bend over to pick up this shriveled cherry on the patio. Then it moves. I go inside, get a glass cup, put it over the “cherry.” Then it starts shaking frenetically and all these teeny baby spiders climb off its body and stream out from under the glass.
