I Do My Own Manicure And Illustrate Imaginary Creatures Matching Its Style (11 Pics)

I learned how to do my own manicure! I really wanted to show the result of my work on social networks! But in all my accounts I only posted my illustrations, and posting just my nails there would be “lowering the bar.” I started drawing imaginary creatures in manicure style and this is the result of my work!
#1 Baby Stitch And Blue Manicure
#2 Little Toothless And Black Manicure
#3 Little Dragon Haku And White Manicure With Turquoise Sparkles
#4 Cat Griffin And Chrome Manicure
#5 Baby Axolotl And Nude Manicure With Mermaid Sparkles
#6 Silver Water Dragon And Silver Manicure
#7 Rainbow Fluffy Animal And Light Manicure With Rainbow Lines
#8 Pink Fluffy Dragon And Pink Nude Manicure
#9 Pink Imp And Neon Pink Manicure
#10 Small Gold Idol, Nude Manicure And Belt From Zara
#11 Little Fluffy Angel And Nude Manicure
