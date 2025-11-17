I Do My Own Manicure And Illustrate Imaginary Creatures Matching Its Style (11 Pics)

by

I learned how to do my own manicure! I really wanted to show the result of my work on social networks! But in all my accounts I only posted my illustrations, and posting just my nails there would be “lowering the bar.” I started drawing imaginary creatures in manicure style and this is the result of my work!

More info: Instagram

#1 Baby Stitch And Blue Manicure

#2 Little Toothless And Black Manicure

#3 Little Dragon Haku And White Manicure With Turquoise Sparkles

#4 Cat Griffin And Chrome Manicure

#5 Baby Axolotl And Nude Manicure With Mermaid Sparkles

#6 Silver Water Dragon And Silver Manicure

#7 Rainbow Fluffy Animal And Light Manicure With Rainbow Lines

#8 Pink Fluffy Dragon And Pink Nude Manicure

#9 Pink Imp And Neon Pink Manicure

#10 Small Gold Idol, Nude Manicure And Belt From Zara

#11 Little Fluffy Angel And Nude Manicure

