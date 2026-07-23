59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

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You can’t write the perfect comeback. These gems typically come from a creative, quick-witted mind that can deliver sick burns at will, like Oprah Winfrey giving out brand-new cars to her studio audience. 

You can, however, draw inspiration from the best ones online. Here are some of those we’ve collected and compiled into this list, which you can bookmark for future reference. Feel free to analyze them anytime and see why these work so well. 

But in the meantime, you can read through them and be thoroughly entertained, too. 

#1

“Somewhere out there is a tree providing you oxygen find it and apologize”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Lyssa, gillystewart / Unsplash

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

#2

I’m sure you brighten every room you leave

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: ScoobySnacks, amoon ra / Unsplash

#3

“all quiet on the frontal lobe” is one i heard today and i can’t get over it

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: 𓁣𓂀𓋹 zephyr 𓅀𓌏ᛉ, Fernando Santander / Unsplash

#4

my personal fav “when the wind blows, does your head whistle?”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: wakawaka, africaimages / Envato

#5

“Ur probably the first person ive met to reach their full potential “

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: JAHEIM, jigsawstocker / Magnific

#6

“You should start a business… and mind it” is my favorite

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Sirena LaRee, Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash

#7

U have a unique way of speaking that makes people appreciate your silence

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Ricky, magnific / Magnific

#8

As a person who worked in a call center my favorite was “I can explain it for you, but I cannot understand it for you”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Ses❤️, Getty Images / Unsplash

#9

“I love that you don’t let facts get in the way of your opinions”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: CallmeJo, Getty Images / Unsplash

#10

“Not even Ed Sheeran could describe the Shape Of u”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: kellyrutherforddd, NRK P3 / Flickr

#11

“I envy the people that don’t know you”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: mxjaine, A. C. / Unsplash

#12

keep smiling yellow is my favorite color

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: chukwusom48, pch.vector / Magnific

#13

“I know you tried your best, that’s what makes it so disappointing”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Cade, Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash

#14

Not arguing with someone who should’ve been swallowed

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Ozzy, Drazen Zigic / Magnific

#15

girl i was told by a kid “my aura has ads”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source:  yejoo, kjpargeter / Magnific

#16

“As sharp as a marble”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source:  Livia, gurble / Unsplash

#17

Heard someone say “you make water look like it has calories” and I haven’t been the same since

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Kyla, Lazy_Bear / Envato

#18

“I really admire your courage to speak in the absence of knowledge”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: thatboymoving, wayhomestudio / Magnific

#19

heard this one recently “your two cents is why they’re getting rid of pennies”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: TisJustAFable✨️, PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay

#20

“Intelligence is chasing you, but you are faster”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: jennyferjones2, jcomp / Magnific

#21

“I’d agree with you but then we’d both be wrong.”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source:  Natasha D House Out, ShiftDrive / Envato

#22

Somebody told me I look like a left handed drawing

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: anditsjustjay, wanaktek / Envato

#23

“I expect nothing from you and you somehow still manage to let me down”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: zack sanchez, sammywilliams / Unsplash

#24

Someone called someone a Honda civic on here once and it still makes me giggle

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source:  Mattttie 🐆💋, Willian Cittadin / Unsplash

#25

“You possess a mind that is completely unburdened by the complications of thought”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: The Swedish Fish, magnific / Magnific

#26

If brains were measured in cotton, you’d have enough to make a tampon for a flea

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: mcr_mama26, magnific / Magnific

#27

“thank you for showing me the person i don’t want to be”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: RITZ Crackers, cookie_studio / Magnific

#28

Someone said “whatever makes u feel taller”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Jadeybug, magnific / Magnific

#29

“I would insult you, but then id have to explain the insult to you and I just dont have that kind of time.”

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source:  Gremmy, krakenimages.com / Magnific

#30

“I’m not saying you’re the dumbest person in the world, but you better hope the dumbest person in the world doesn’t die” I heard an old white guy say it and I bust out laughing every time I think of or hear it

59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Alt_Gamer_Girl, engin akyurt / Unsplash

#31

“Now that you’ve made the wrong answer obvious to everyone we can continue”

Image source: Scubasteve⚡️

#32

Your learning curve must be a circle

Image source: Midnight

#33

my sister calls me a “troglodyte” on the regular

Image source: Yaokay

#34

“I see you’re committed to your current level of understanding”

Image source: svt_sean

#35

Shake ya head and let me know if you hear rocks

Image source: wtxangel.22

#36

I’m jealous of the people that haven’t met you yet

Image source: Robert Bauer

#37

„I would explain it slower, but I don’t believe speed is the problem.”

Image source: Wiktorazy

#38

“You couldn’t find your way out of a wet paper bag, with scissors in both hands.”

Image source: anon

#39

“i see you’ve set boundaries between yourself and common sense “

Image source: TreasureJae

#40

I admire your simplicity when it comes to critical thinking

Image source: ღikeala <3

#41

This is my work insult: That’s an interesting conclusion you have come to considering the resources available to you.

Image source: Pilar Noir ♠️

#42

“It must be so peaceful inside your mind”

Image source: Noelle

#43

Besides the obvious what would you change about yourself

Image source: Mishmosh

#44

calling someone a busted radiator has been mine lately

Image source: thisisntgreed

#45

I read somewhere “I want you to be a pallbearer at my funeral so you can let me down one more time”

Image source: AndreaInTheChi

#46

I love telling people. “I hope you have the day you deserve.”

Image source: Dark & Twisted Crochet

#47

My home girl loves calling people “facially challenged” and honestly it’s always stuck with me

Image source: Storm

#48

Telling a man that you love his pixie cut

Image source: Kayla!

#49

“I see you’re allergic to effort”

Image source: AsiaShakira

#50

I saw someone get called an irregular verb earlier today

Image source: Abigail

#51

The answer is trying to catch you but you’re just too fast!

Image source: Desiree | Spicy Sculpt🌶️

#52

As my Grammy said “you’re as sharp as a circle”

Image source: jillian saliba

#53

“and you were the fastest swimmer?”

Image source: k1ss.1t.b3tt3r.xoxo

#54

Working with you is like working alone but harder

Image source: timmykalp

#55

“I know you’re trying YOUR best but can you try someone else’s?”

Image source: Study Allen

#56

Shakespeare’s gems: “Let’s meet as little as we can.” “I do desire we may be better strangers.”

Image source: AnnTNica

#57

Someone said I “look like I earn Monopoly money”

Image source: Shakry

#58

“You couldn’t dump water out of a boot even if the instructions were on the bottom”

Image source: Nevaeh

#59

“You have a brilliant future behind you.”

Image source: I_love_yuri✌️

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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