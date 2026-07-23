59 Amazing Comebacks That Turned Insults Into Art

You can’t write the perfect comeback. These gems typically come from a creative, quick-witted mind that can deliver sick burns at will, like Oprah Winfrey giving out brand-new cars to her studio audience.
You can, however, draw inspiration from the best ones online. Here are some of those we’ve collected and compiled into this list, which you can bookmark for future reference. Feel free to analyze them anytime and see why these work so well.
But in the meantime, you can read through them and be thoroughly entertained, too.
#1
“Somewhere out there is a tree providing you oxygen find it and apologize”
Image source: Lyssa, gillystewart / Unsplash
#2
I’m sure you brighten every room you leave
Image source: ScoobySnacks, amoon ra / Unsplash
#3
“all quiet on the frontal lobe” is one i heard today and i can’t get over it
Image source: 𓁣𓂀𓋹 zephyr 𓅀𓌏ᛉ, Fernando Santander / Unsplash
#4
my personal fav “when the wind blows, does your head whistle?”
Image source: wakawaka, africaimages / Envato
#5
“Ur probably the first person ive met to reach their full potential “
Image source: JAHEIM, jigsawstocker / Magnific
#6
“You should start a business… and mind it” is my favorite
Image source: Sirena LaRee, Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash
#7
U have a unique way of speaking that makes people appreciate your silence
Image source: Ricky, magnific / Magnific
#8
As a person who worked in a call center my favorite was “I can explain it for you, but I cannot understand it for you”
Image source: Ses❤️, Getty Images / Unsplash
#9
“I love that you don’t let facts get in the way of your opinions”
Image source: CallmeJo, Getty Images / Unsplash
#10
“Not even Ed Sheeran could describe the Shape Of u”
Image source: kellyrutherforddd, NRK P3 / Flickr
#11
“I envy the people that don’t know you”
Image source: mxjaine, A. C. / Unsplash
#12
keep smiling yellow is my favorite color
Image source: chukwusom48, pch.vector / Magnific
#13
“I know you tried your best, that’s what makes it so disappointing”
Image source: Cade, Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash
#14
Not arguing with someone who should’ve been swallowed
Image source: Ozzy, Drazen Zigic / Magnific
#15
girl i was told by a kid “my aura has ads”
Image source: yejoo, kjpargeter / Magnific
#16
“As sharp as a marble”
Image source: Livia, gurble / Unsplash
#17
Heard someone say “you make water look like it has calories” and I haven’t been the same since
Image source: Kyla, Lazy_Bear / Envato
#18
“I really admire your courage to speak in the absence of knowledge”
Image source: thatboymoving, wayhomestudio / Magnific
#19
heard this one recently “your two cents is why they’re getting rid of pennies”
Image source: TisJustAFable✨️, PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay
#20
“Intelligence is chasing you, but you are faster”
Image source: jennyferjones2, jcomp / Magnific
#21
“I’d agree with you but then we’d both be wrong.”
Image source: Natasha D House Out, ShiftDrive / Envato
#22
Somebody told me I look like a left handed drawing
Image source: anditsjustjay, wanaktek / Envato
#23
“I expect nothing from you and you somehow still manage to let me down”
Image source: zack sanchez, sammywilliams / Unsplash
#24
Someone called someone a Honda civic on here once and it still makes me giggle
Image source: Mattttie 🐆💋, Willian Cittadin / Unsplash
#25
“You possess a mind that is completely unburdened by the complications of thought”
Image source: The Swedish Fish, magnific / Magnific
#26
If brains were measured in cotton, you’d have enough to make a tampon for a flea
Image source: mcr_mama26, magnific / Magnific
#27
“thank you for showing me the person i don’t want to be”
Image source: RITZ Crackers, cookie_studio / Magnific
#28
Someone said “whatever makes u feel taller”
Image source: Jadeybug, magnific / Magnific
#29
“I would insult you, but then id have to explain the insult to you and I just dont have that kind of time.”
Image source: Gremmy, krakenimages.com / Magnific
#30
“I’m not saying you’re the dumbest person in the world, but you better hope the dumbest person in the world doesn’t die” I heard an old white guy say it and I bust out laughing every time I think of or hear it
Image source: Alt_Gamer_Girl, engin akyurt / Unsplash
#31
“Now that you’ve made the wrong answer obvious to everyone we can continue”
Image source: Scubasteve⚡️
#32
Your learning curve must be a circle
Image source: Midnight
#33
my sister calls me a “troglodyte” on the regular
Image source: Yaokay
#34
“I see you’re committed to your current level of understanding”
Image source: svt_sean
#35
Shake ya head and let me know if you hear rocks
Image source: wtxangel.22
#36
I’m jealous of the people that haven’t met you yet
Image source: Robert Bauer
#37
„I would explain it slower, but I don’t believe speed is the problem.”
Image source: Wiktorazy
#38
“You couldn’t find your way out of a wet paper bag, with scissors in both hands.”
Image source: anon
#39
“i see you’ve set boundaries between yourself and common sense “
Image source: TreasureJae
#40
I admire your simplicity when it comes to critical thinking
Image source: ღikeala <3
#41
This is my work insult: That’s an interesting conclusion you have come to considering the resources available to you.
Image source: Pilar Noir ♠️
#42
“It must be so peaceful inside your mind”
Image source: Noelle
#43
Besides the obvious what would you change about yourself
Image source: Mishmosh
#44
calling someone a busted radiator has been mine lately
Image source: thisisntgreed
#45
I read somewhere “I want you to be a pallbearer at my funeral so you can let me down one more time”
Image source: AndreaInTheChi
#46
I love telling people. “I hope you have the day you deserve.”
Image source: Dark & Twisted Crochet
#47
My home girl loves calling people “facially challenged” and honestly it’s always stuck with me
Image source: Storm
#48
Telling a man that you love his pixie cut
Image source: Kayla!
#49
“I see you’re allergic to effort”
Image source: AsiaShakira
#50
I saw someone get called an irregular verb earlier today
Image source: Abigail
#51
The answer is trying to catch you but you’re just too fast!
Image source: Desiree | Spicy Sculpt🌶️
#52
As my Grammy said “you’re as sharp as a circle”
Image source: jillian saliba
#53
“and you were the fastest swimmer?”
Image source: k1ss.1t.b3tt3r.xoxo
#54
Working with you is like working alone but harder
Image source: timmykalp
#55
“I know you’re trying YOUR best but can you try someone else’s?”
Image source: Study Allen
#56
Shakespeare’s gems: “Let’s meet as little as we can.” “I do desire we may be better strangers.”
Image source: AnnTNica
#57
Someone said I “look like I earn Monopoly money”
Image source: Shakry
#58
“You couldn’t dump water out of a boot even if the instructions were on the bottom”
Image source: Nevaeh
#59
“You have a brilliant future behind you.”
Image source: I_love_yuri✌️
Follow Us