Creative Packaging Design Turns Pasta Into Hair

“Clever” and “pasta packaging” are two things that rarely go together – until now. Maverick Moscow based company Nikita has recently published a playful design concept that turns pasta into hair. Well, at least makes pasta look like hair, when viewed through the clear plastic cutouts on the box.
More info: Instagram | Behance
