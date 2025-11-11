Creative Packaging Design Turns Pasta Into Hair

“Clever” and “pasta packaging” are two things that rarely go together – until now. Maverick Moscow based company Nikita has recently published a playful design concept that turns pasta into hair. Well, at least makes pasta look like hair, when viewed through the clear plastic cutouts on the box.

What do you think, Pandas? Is this packaging enough to convince you to switch brands? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

More info: Instagram | Behance

Creative Packaging Design Turns Pasta Into Hair
Creative Packaging Design Turns Pasta Into Hair
Creative Packaging Design Turns Pasta Into Hair
Creative Packaging Design Turns Pasta Into Hair
Creative Packaging Design Turns Pasta Into Hair

