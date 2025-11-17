50 Times People Decorated Their Houses For Halloween And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Halloween is nearly upon us, Pandas! Whatever your favorite time of the year, you can’t deny that autumn is magical. The scent of pumpkin spice lattes is in the air, candy purchases are through the roof, and many of your neighbors are rushing about, buying supplies for this year’s deco.

Some folks go above and beyond the call of duty for Halloween, and we believe that they deserve to be celebrated. Our team here at Bored Panda has curated this list of the most awesome ways that people decided to decorate their home exteriors, and their creativity is out of this world! Scroll down to check them out and don’t forget to upvote your fave pics. They really deserve it.

We reached out to Eric, aka redditor u/Turknor, who created the fantastically spooky Arachnid Manor. He told us all about how much effort went into making the decor and how the neighbors have been reacting. You’ll find Bored Panda’s full interview with Eric below. Don’t miss it!

#1 My Pumpkin Arch This Year

Image source: echoes9999

#2 The Reaper Is Finished

Image source: King_Prawn_shrimp, King_Prawn_shrimp

#3 Neighbor’s Halloween Decorations

Image source: tragickingdom05

#4 One Of My Graveyard Spirit Props, Close-Up

Image source: lilibat

#5 Halloween Decoration

Image source: phantom.projector

#6 My Wife And I Are Working On An Uncle Fester Halloween Display. Just Finished His Head And Thing

Image source: kvnorlly

#7 The Kraken House

Image source: krakenhousenola

#8 Anyone Ever Get An Anonymous Letter From Someone In Their Neighborhood Saying That They Dislike Your Halloween Decorations? Here Was My Response

Image source: UptonDide

#9 A Friend Of Mine Has A Weird Bush In Her Yard So She Incorporated It Into Her Halloween Decorations

Image source: CatVideoFest

#10 This House Always Has The Best Decorations In Town

Image source: Bri-guy15

#11 I Made One Of Those Skeleton Fountains For Halloween

Image source: ToProvideContext

#12 It’s Time For A Sophisticated Halloween

Image source: formandtheoryai

#13 My Homemade Plant Monster

Image source: pull_the_curtains

#14 Phase 1 Of Our Halloween Display

Image source: maggiggity

#15 Incredibly Decorated House I Saw Over The Weekend

Image source: Costner_Facts

#16 A Neighbor’s 2022 Halloween Decoration

Image source: throwawaybeauty777

#17 Banshee During The Day And The Night

Image source: lilibat

#18 Silly Garden Halloween Decoration

Image source: AllHisFault21

#19 My Neighbors’ Use Of Their Halloween Decorations

Image source: timmy6169

#20 An Ethereal Visitor

Image source: lilibat

#21 Money Is A Bit Tight Right Now So I Made Some Homemade Halloween Decorations. Turned Out Pretty Good, I Think

Image source: WilliamHarry

#22 Arachnid Manor

Image source: Turknor, Turknor

#23 Monster House

Image source: RAWRthur

#24 An Abandoned Shop Decorated For Halloween

Image source: Crutey

#25 My Halloween Yard Decor

I saw someone do something similar years ago, and it got stuck in my brain. I’m a standard poodle lover, so I couldn’t just use a regular dog skeleton. Hope it makes you laugh.

Image source: Blooreader

#26 The Official Count For This Year Is 105 Headstones. I Still Have A Little Time Left To Make A Few More

Image source: UptonDide

#27 Here Are Some Of The Pictures From Last Year

Image source: undergroundlasersllc

#28 DIY Cardboard Iron Giant Roof Topper

Image source: _gingrsnaps

#29 Halloween Lawn Ghosts

Image source: professorcrayola

#30 I Was Told I Should Share My Newest Creation

Image source: valannjo

#31 Last Year Was The First Time I Had A Home To Decorate, So I Made This Guy. Though You All Might Appreciate It Here

Image source: gourdhorder

#32 I Put Up My Pillars, Arch, Fence, And Mausoleum Today. Not My House (I Just Work There)

Image source: UptonDide

#33 My Neighbor Spared No Expense This Halloween

Image source: smugman246

#34 My Neighbors Constructed A Massive Mind Flayer Decoration In Front Of Their House For Halloween

Image source: S_moT

#35 Neighbors Are Providing Free Outdoor Family Movies As Part Of Their Halloween Decorations

Image source: Planet_Coco

#36 12-Feet Hatbox Ghost

Image source: Kind-Hour6064

#37 We Turned Our House Into A Monster For Halloween

Image source: veeringwhim

#38 Hope Everyone Will Have A Fun And Scary Halloween

Image source: Pajc810

#39 Creative Halloween Decoration

Image source: endofthehold

#40 Halloween 2023

Image source: Ok_Jaguar_5678

#41 Halloween Is A Dark Time Around My House

Image source: jillikinz

#42 Recycling My Old Grill

Image source: dhdave11

#43 I Tried Making A New Kind Of Ghosts This Year. In Addition To My Annual Circle Of Ghostly Dancers

Image source: professorcrayola

#44 Nothing More Terrifying Than Looking Out Your Window And Seeing A Rubber Ducky

Image source: Abraa-Cadaver

#45 I Live Out In The Country And My Front Door Is At The Back Of My House, So I Was Getting Missed At Halloween. So I Made Myself A Sign

Image source: pineappleforrent

#46 Taylor Swift “Eras Tour” Spooky Display

Posting pictures from my Sc-ERAS tour Halloween display in Sun Prairie, WI. The news came by to interview me today.

Image source: Responsible-Phase-10

#47 Super Happy How This Turned Out

Image source: pabloescobarbecue

#48 Decorated House Over The Weekend

Went with an arachnophobia theme this year.

Image source: ZATSTACH

#49 Halloween Decor. I Did These Windows With A Bedroom Sheet, 2 Lights, And A Fan

Image source: mvxngg

#50 Finally, The Skeleton Screen Is Completed

Image source: tubajames07

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
