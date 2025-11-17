50 Times People Decorated Their Houses For Halloween And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Halloween is nearly upon us, Pandas! Whatever your favorite time of the year, you can’t deny that autumn is magical. The scent of pumpkin spice lattes is in the air, candy purchases are through the roof, and many of your neighbors are rushing about, buying supplies for this year’s deco.
Some folks go above and beyond the call of duty for Halloween, and we believe that they deserve to be celebrated. Our team here at Bored Panda has curated this list of the most awesome ways that people decided to decorate their home exteriors, and their creativity is out of this world! Scroll down to check them out and don’t forget to upvote your fave pics. They really deserve it.
We reached out to Eric, aka redditor u/Turknor, who created the fantastically spooky Arachnid Manor. He told us all about how much effort went into making the decor and how the neighbors have been reacting. You’ll find Bored Panda’s full interview with Eric below. Don’t miss it!
#1 My Pumpkin Arch This Year
Image source: echoes9999
#2 The Reaper Is Finished
Image source: King_Prawn_shrimp, King_Prawn_shrimp
#3 Neighbor’s Halloween Decorations
Image source: tragickingdom05
#4 One Of My Graveyard Spirit Props, Close-Up
Image source: lilibat
#5 Halloween Decoration
Image source: phantom.projector
#6 My Wife And I Are Working On An Uncle Fester Halloween Display. Just Finished His Head And Thing
Image source: kvnorlly
#7 The Kraken House
Image source: krakenhousenola
#8 Anyone Ever Get An Anonymous Letter From Someone In Their Neighborhood Saying That They Dislike Your Halloween Decorations? Here Was My Response
Image source: UptonDide
#9 A Friend Of Mine Has A Weird Bush In Her Yard So She Incorporated It Into Her Halloween Decorations
Image source: CatVideoFest
#10 This House Always Has The Best Decorations In Town
Image source: Bri-guy15
#11 I Made One Of Those Skeleton Fountains For Halloween
Image source: ToProvideContext
#12 It’s Time For A Sophisticated Halloween
Image source: formandtheoryai
#13 My Homemade Plant Monster
Image source: pull_the_curtains
#14 Phase 1 Of Our Halloween Display
Image source: maggiggity
#15 Incredibly Decorated House I Saw Over The Weekend
Image source: Costner_Facts
#16 A Neighbor’s 2022 Halloween Decoration
Image source: throwawaybeauty777
#17 Banshee During The Day And The Night
Image source: lilibat
#18 Silly Garden Halloween Decoration
Image source: AllHisFault21
#19 My Neighbors’ Use Of Their Halloween Decorations
Image source: timmy6169
#20 An Ethereal Visitor
Image source: lilibat
#21 Money Is A Bit Tight Right Now So I Made Some Homemade Halloween Decorations. Turned Out Pretty Good, I Think
Image source: WilliamHarry
#22 Arachnid Manor
Image source: Turknor, Turknor
#23 Monster House
Image source: RAWRthur
#24 An Abandoned Shop Decorated For Halloween
Image source: Crutey
#25 My Halloween Yard Decor
I saw someone do something similar years ago, and it got stuck in my brain. I’m a standard poodle lover, so I couldn’t just use a regular dog skeleton. Hope it makes you laugh.
Image source: Blooreader
#26 The Official Count For This Year Is 105 Headstones. I Still Have A Little Time Left To Make A Few More
Image source: UptonDide
#27 Here Are Some Of The Pictures From Last Year
Image source: undergroundlasersllc
#28 DIY Cardboard Iron Giant Roof Topper
Image source: _gingrsnaps
#29 Halloween Lawn Ghosts
Image source: professorcrayola
#30 I Was Told I Should Share My Newest Creation
Image source: valannjo
#31 Last Year Was The First Time I Had A Home To Decorate, So I Made This Guy. Though You All Might Appreciate It Here
Image source: gourdhorder
#32 I Put Up My Pillars, Arch, Fence, And Mausoleum Today. Not My House (I Just Work There)
Image source: UptonDide
#33 My Neighbor Spared No Expense This Halloween
Image source: smugman246
#34 My Neighbors Constructed A Massive Mind Flayer Decoration In Front Of Their House For Halloween
Image source: S_moT
#35 Neighbors Are Providing Free Outdoor Family Movies As Part Of Their Halloween Decorations
Image source: Planet_Coco
#36 12-Feet Hatbox Ghost
Image source: Kind-Hour6064
#37 We Turned Our House Into A Monster For Halloween
Image source: veeringwhim
#38 Hope Everyone Will Have A Fun And Scary Halloween
Image source: Pajc810
#39 Creative Halloween Decoration
Image source: endofthehold
#40 Halloween 2023
Image source: Ok_Jaguar_5678
#41 Halloween Is A Dark Time Around My House
Image source: jillikinz
#42 Recycling My Old Grill
Image source: dhdave11
#43 I Tried Making A New Kind Of Ghosts This Year. In Addition To My Annual Circle Of Ghostly Dancers
Image source: professorcrayola
#44 Nothing More Terrifying Than Looking Out Your Window And Seeing A Rubber Ducky
Image source: Abraa-Cadaver
#45 I Live Out In The Country And My Front Door Is At The Back Of My House, So I Was Getting Missed At Halloween. So I Made Myself A Sign
Image source: pineappleforrent
#46 Taylor Swift “Eras Tour” Spooky Display
Posting pictures from my Sc-ERAS tour Halloween display in Sun Prairie, WI. The news came by to interview me today.
Image source: Responsible-Phase-10
#47 Super Happy How This Turned Out
Image source: pabloescobarbecue
#48 Decorated House Over The Weekend
Went with an arachnophobia theme this year.
Image source: ZATSTACH
#49 Halloween Decor. I Did These Windows With A Bedroom Sheet, 2 Lights, And A Fan
Image source: mvxngg
#50 Finally, The Skeleton Screen Is Completed
Image source: tubajames07
