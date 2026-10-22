43 Fun And Simple Food Hacks That Even The Most Inexperienced May Find Useful (New Pics)

Now, I can’t say for sure, but the chances are pretty high that I’m a terrible chef. No one’s said as much, and the food I make for myself is edible, sometimes even enjoyable. But when it’s time for a potluck, I either fall back on a few tried-and-tested recipes or buy something on the way. I’m most confident when my only job is chopping whatever someone tells me to. The less mess and stress, the better.
That’s what makes r/foodhacks so appetizing. The subreddit describes itself as “a place to share quick and simple tips on making food that has more flavor, more nutritional value, or both!” And really, shortcuts that make everyday cooking taste like you’ve put in twice the effort? What more could you ask for (besides someone else doing the dishes)? Here are some of the community’s tastiest and most creative tips. Dig in!
#1 You Can Stir Natural Peanut Butter Before You Even Open The Jar By Carefully Putting The Jar Into The Whisk Attachment Of A Stand Mixer
Image source: GameCounter
#2 Pushing Eggs Through A Medium-Sized Mesh To Make Egg Salad Is Fast And E-Z :)
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#3 Do Y’all Grate Frozen Onion?
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#4 Homemade Taco Holders
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#5 Eating Hack
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#6 A Tip For Keeping Hands Warm When Eating Small Tubs Of Ice Cream
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#7 I Freeze Lemons, Whenever I Need Them I Thaw Them And Use It. They Are Fresh And Juicy
Image source: Itsmylife1114
#8 Just Make Your Baked Potato In The Microwave If You Don’t Have 3-5 Business Years To Make It In The Oven
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#9 When Reheating Thick Pizza In The Oven, I Skewer The Centers With Stainless Steel Straws To Ensure The Center Heats More Evenly With The Outside
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#10 Cheddar Bay Biscuit Waffles
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#11 I Eat Cupcakes By Cutting Off The Bottom And Putting It On Top. So I Don’t Have To Worry About Having A Bit Without Icing
Image source: Navifairy1
#12 My Bacon Hack I’ve Been Doing
I found myself constantly forgetting the full pack of bacon after making bacon in the morning because nobody else eats bacon here.
Now I take the bacon 🥓 cut it in half on some parchment paper and roll it so I can simply take out four bacon strips each morning.
It brings me happiness to know I’m not wasting anymore or sad when I forget lol
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#13 Cooking Gone Wrong? These Simple Fixes Might Save Your Meal!
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#14 Add A Bag Of Earl Grey Tea To Your Coffee
I had never seen this, but apparently this is done in certain parts of the world to enhance the flavor and aroma of coffee (probably cheap or weak coffee).
Visited a cafe over the weekend and they had a tea bag in my coffee. I had ordered that coffee without knowing what it is as it was popular at this particular cafe in Korea. I thought it was a mistake, but the person I went with told me that this was their speciality. I was blown away with the flavor. Enough to a point that I went to the local market and bought Earl Grey tea (which I don’t normally drink) and started combining them with my morning coffee.
Who knows….maybe it is that little extra kick of caffeine that got me all excited about this.
Image source: solidgun1
#15 Keeping Raspberries Fresh
I feel a little proud of this. I was tired of the raspberries I get from the store going bad so freakin fast. Looked up some different ways to keep them fresh and I liked this method. I washed the raspberries well, dried them with a paper towel as much as possible, then lined an airtight glass container with a paper towel then placed the berries inside. Stored in the fridge. Throughout the week I made sure to remove the berries that were starting to rot (only really 3). I think it was a success
Image source: Secret_Explorer6495
#16 Microwave Rice Makes Incredibly Good Fried Rice
Do you know those pre cooked (usually steamed) pack/pouches of rice?
I recently discovered you can make the best fried rice out of them. You just take the thing and put it in the pan, and treat it like it’s yesterday’s cold rice.
Have you ever tried doing this?
Ps: this only works with rice/cereals in those pouches. Canned cereals that are stored with a. Water salt brine are not good for this.
In the picture you can see one of my early attempts with brown rice
Image source: Snoo88071
#17 Avoiding Toast Sweat
Image source: Gawdiwishiwasdead
#18 Back Again With Some Marshmallow Hack ! Strawberry Covered In Fluff Marshmallow. Roast It Over A Fire. Voilà
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#19 Put Your Bacon In Your Pancake 😍
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#20 I Was Lazy And I’m Broke So I Made These Caramel Candy Thingies:3
It’s literally just caramel poured into upside down waffle mold (the kind you use in a sandwich maker).
Their price is their weight in sugar and energy used to caramelize and melt said sugar.
Image source: randomsmthh
#21 I Can Never Go Back
Behold, my greatest invention.
I can never choose between the cream cheese frosting cinnamon rolls or the icing topped cinnamon rolls.
So I sliced the bottom off of one of each and combined them.
Now I can never go back.
Image source: fireplug911
#22 The “Frozen Spark” Hack: A 30-Second Ritual To Beat The Summer Heat 🍋🧊
Image source: Responsible-Fudge983
#23 A Life Hack For Removing Burned Sticked Food Without Scrubbing Or Ruining The Pan/Pot Is To Boil Water On It And The Food Easily Comes Out 👍
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#24 Unhinged Hack To Use Up The Rest Of A Coffee Creamer I Wasn’t Crazy About
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#25 Added 75 Cents Worth Of Pepperoni To A Sad Frozen Pizza, Which Turned It Into A Completely Different Experience
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#26 This Little Kitchen Hack Saves Me Tons Of Time: I Prep And Sauté Onions And Carrots In Advance, Freeze Them, And Just Break Off What I Need Later
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#27 Frozen Grapes Are The Best
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#28 Carne Asada Street Tacos
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#29 If There Are No Spoons Around, And You’re In A Jam
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#30 I Accidentally Learned Onions Save Avocados
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#31 The Dumbest Food Hack No One Asked For
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#32 Use A Metal Spatula To Easily Scoop Icecream
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#33 Use A Pizza Cutter For Your Cinnamon Rolls
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#34 This Is A Five Pound Plate Of Solid Copper That I Bought From A Local Metal Supplier And It Solved My Tiny Stove Hob Problem
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#35 My Husband Is Using Our Baby Monitor To Keep An Eye On The Temperature Of His Smoker While He Works
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#36 Frozen Treat That’s Low Sugar
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#37 Accidentally Figured Out How To Make That Beautiful Diner Style Pancake
I’ve spent my whole life unable to make that uniformly colored pancake like diners etc. Tried a whole bunch of stuff over the years that never worked. Accidentally did it tonight after forgetting to add oil/butter etc. to the pan because I was cooking hashbrowns, eggs and sausage and I’m really bad at multitasking. Please excuse that little folded corner. It’s not my instinct to photograph my food so this was the one and only pic I took lol. For the record, this was not a fluke. I made another 12 pancakes that looked exactly like this!
Edit: TLDR; the hack is add your batter straight to your pan/skillet whatever. No oil, butter, sprays etc. Also keep the heat low, as in 2-3 on an electric stove
Image source: yeahcheckmeout
#38 Caramelized Onion Cubes
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#39 Grated Butter
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#40 🍉 I Was Today Years Old When I Figured Out How To Easily Drain All The Juice From Cut Watermelon
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#41 Love Grilling Onions? Hate Losing Half The Slices Down The Grill? Little Metal Skewers!
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#42 Turn Leftover Seasoning From Your Snack Bags Into Compound Butter
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#43 Pasta Made From Leftover Lasagna Sheets *hack*
I had some lasagna sheets and decided to turn them into pasta. I boiled the sheets in salted water with a little olive oil and black pepper, then strained them and saved some of the pasta water. After cooling, I sliced the lasagna sheets into thin pasta like strands.
For the veggies, I sautéed corn and capsicum in olive oil with oregano, dried garlic, salt and black pepper. Then I made a simple béchamel with butter, flour and milk, adding some of the reserved pasta water to loosen it. Added salt, pepper and cheddar cheese cubes, then mixed in the sautéed veggies and my lasagna sheet pasta.
Honestly turned out way better than I expected
Image source: ctrlpluszedd
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