Sarah Rosado Turns Everyday Food Into Playful Works Of Art (25 New Pics)

For most of us, food is something to eat. For Sarah Rosado, it can also become a surprisingly versatile art material. The New York-based, self-taught artist arranges everything from fruits and vegetables to cereal, candy, pasta, bread, and other everyday ingredients into playful images that can turn an ordinary plate into a miniature scene. Rosado’s interest in art started early. She began drawing around age five, filling notebooks and whatever other surfaces she could find with sketches. Over time, her creativity moved through traditional drawing and digital art before she began experimenting with food. That shift opened up an entirely different way of working, where the shape, color, and texture of each ingredient could become part of the picture.
Bored Panda previously featured Rosado’s food creations inspired by familiar cartoon characters, but her work stretches far beyond those recognizable faces. Her edible compositions include animals, seasonal scenes, objects, clothing, landscapes, and imaginative characters, with some pieces built almost entirely from fresh produce while others make clever use of sweets or pantry staples. Even simple ingredients can take on a completely different identity once she begins arranging them.
Scroll down to see more of Sarah’s imaginative food creations, and let us know which edible artwork caught your eye the most.
More info: sr-artwork.com | Instagram
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