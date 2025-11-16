50 Times People Showed True Skill When It Came To Carving Halloween Pumpkins (New Pics)

Rejoice, Pandas! Spooky season is in full swing and we’re watching Halloween decorations pop up everywhere we go. Though some of them are looking a bit suspicious. Was that decorative bat always there in the corner of the office or did it fly in through the window when your back was turned? Did your neighbor always have so many skeletons in their yard or did they crawl out from the basement when everyone went to sleep? But nothing screams Halloween more than jack-o’-lanterns—carved pumpkins, lit from within by hellfire (or candles if you’ve run out of the former).
Pumpkin carving is a lot of fun, and it grants a ton of creative freedom. All you need is whatever root vegetable you think looks the best, a sturdy set of tools, the ability to use Google and YouTube, and a bit of patience. To get you in the mood for Halloween and to inspire you to up your decorative game, our team at Bored Panda has collected pics of the most impressive and imaginative carved pumpkins from all over the net.
Check out the coolest jack-o'-lanterns you've probably ever seen below, Pandas.
Bored Panda wanted to learn more about the art of pumpkin carving, so we reached out to award-winning artist Alex Wer, better known online as The Pumpkin Geek. We’re also sharing a couple of his designs in this article. Check out our full interview with him below.
#1 Every Halloween For 50 Years, My Dad Carved A Story Into A Pumpkin. This Year It’s The Man-Against-Machine Tale Of John Henry
Image source: juliagalef
#2 Happy Halloween, Donnie
#3 Forgot To Post A Picture Of The Pumpkin I Carved. Hope Everyone Had A Happy Halloween
Image source: Burgleroid
#4 Happy October! This Is My Submission To A Pumpkin Carving Contest At Work. The First Image Is A Meyda Tiffany Glass Lamp, Which Was My Inspiration. Took Me About 8 Hours
Image source: rikkarikka
#5 Beehive Pumpkin Carving
Image source: ktownpark
#6 These Pumpkins
Image source: thepumpkingeek, thepumpkingeek
#7 Halloween Ver
Image source: CRONA7DO
#8 Custom Made
Image source: David-Davis1
#9 Have You Ever Seen A 1,000 Lb Plus Pumpkin?
Image source: villafanestudios
#10 Grandma Sent Us This Photo Of Her Beautiful Grand Baby Aria. She Had Created A Pumpkin With Our Vine Arms And Legs
Yesterday we received one of the most special emails we’ve ever gotten. Grandma also thanked us for the joy that was brought to this little girl.
Image source: VillafaneStudios
#11 I Was Told My Pumpkin Carving From This Year Belongs Here
Image source: DoggieDoc83
#12 My Dad Next To A Pumpkin Carved At A Competition In My Town
Image source: TheZetaMonster
#13 Balrog (Durin’s Bane) vs. Gandalf Pumpkin Carving 2.0
Image source: ebrad77
#14 Little Buddy Posing Next To The Racc-O’-Lantern Hubby And I Carved Tonight
Image source: MammothElderberry628
#15 A Pumpkin For A Competition At Work
Image source: _______________5
#16 Eddie Foam Pumpkin Carved By Me
Image source: drewbert2000
#17 Halloween Season Busting Out All Over. First Live Carve Of The Season In The Books
Image source: jimbille_creatives
#18 Stuffed Pumpkin I Did
Image source: C00li012345
#19 It’s The Night Before Halloween
Image source: thepumpkingeek
#20 May Have Gone A Little Overboard On My Pumpkin This Year
Image source: DeCurt1998
#21 This Two-Face Was Carved For Dc Comics Many Years Ago. I Think It Took A Solid 8 Hours To Carve It
Image source: andy_bergholtz
#22 It’s Been A While Since I’ve Carved A Pumpkin That’s More On The Simple Side, But This Was A Fun One
For anyone wondering, the tongue is a carved sweet potato and the staples are carved pumpkin painted to look like metal. The eyes and teeth are potatoes/ carrots.
Image source: the_pumpkin_artist
#23 We Did A Minecraft Pumpkin This Year, It Was A Hit
Image source: Hemwil
#24 This Was My First Attempt About 10 Years Ago. Uncle Creepy Based On The Classic Portrait By Frank Frazetta
Image source: andy_bergholtz
#25 My Pumpkin King Celebrating His 10th Birthday Today
Image source: everybodysbestie
#26 I Decided To Carve A Self-Portrait
Image source: TeaTimeAtThree
#27 These Are Some Of The Most Beautiful, Creative Pumpkins I’ve Seen
Image source: Discokitty14
#28 Fish Skeleton, Carved Pumpkin
Image source: ktownpark
#29 My Girlfriend’s Halloween Pumpkin This Year
Image source: CloudOoT
#30 As I Reflect Over The Past Month, I Have To Smile Because It Has Undoubtedly Been One Of The Lightest “Carving” Seasons I Have Done In Decades
Image source: villafanestudios
#31 Accidentally Walked In On My Pumpkin This Morning
Image source: mccarthybergeron
#32 I Carved Myself A Pumpkin Today
Image source: Jocobs4
#33 We Worked Our Magic Together Last Year For Maniac Pumpkins And Had A Blast
Image source: lennycalvincreations
#34 50-Year-Old Pumpkin, He Is
Image source: Patricia Tallman
#35 The Level Of Detail That Artists Put Into Carving Thousands Of Pumpkins At The MN Zoo Is Incredible
Image source: DjentleCries
#36 Water, Earth, Fire, Air… Pumpkin? Louisville, KY, Jack-O’-Lantern Festival
Image source: garebear1993
#37 My Entry Into The Pumpkin Carving Contest At My Job. Wish Me Luck
Image source: Joke_OfAll_Trades_13
#38 Just Keep Smiling Whatever It Takes. I Always Have To Take Time For At Least One Pumpkin Carving This Time Of Year
Image source: milesofcarvings
#39 Lazy Pumpkin Carving
Image source: SirPrized
#40 “The Kid Comes With Me”. My 2021 Pumpkin Carving
Image source: DoggieDoc83
#41 My Pumpkin This Year
Image source: TheCommentLurker
#42 My Demogorgon Pumpkin
Image source: calm–clam
#43 Got To Carve An 853-Pound Pumpkin
Image source: dannykissel88
#44 This Year’s Pumpkin
Image source: Lorelart
#45 Nosferatu Carved Pumpkin
Image source: VillafaneStudios
#46 Paleman 3D Pumpkin Carving
Image source: Ronnyandfriends
#47 Yes, I’m A Total Amateur At Carving, But There’s Something So Satisfying About Scraping Away At The Flesh Of A Pumpkin
Image source: illustrious_interiors
#48 I’m 33 Years Old And Third Time Ever Carving A Pumpkin In My Entire Life. Was Ambitious, Very Happy With It
Image source: sizlecs
#49 Evil Eye, Me, Pumpkin Carving, 2019
Image source: ktownpark
#50 Carved A Night King Pumpkin
Image source: ktownpark
