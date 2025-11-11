183 Of The Most Creative Cakes That Are Too Cool To Eat

Some of us eat with our eyes as well as our mouths, so for us, food presentation is as important, if not more so, than the taste. These cakes are perfect examples – we can’t taste them (unfortunately), but most of them look as delicious as can be.
Most of these cakes owe their artistic magic to fondant, a controversial cake decoration ingredient that is delicious to some and foul to others. Fondant can be made in various colors and consistencies, so it is the perfect foundation for incredible sculpted cakes like these.
If you’ve made or eaten a beautiful cake that’s not on this list, submit it below!
#1 Library Cake
Image source: Kathy Knaus
#2 Up Cake
Image source: Classic Cakes And Confections
#3 ‘Pigs In The Mud’ Cake
Image source: Taartjes Van Fiona
#4 Planet Cake
Image source: Cakecrumbs
#5 Red Dragon Cake
Image source: Jessica's Cake
#6 Panda Cake
Image source: unknown
#7 Giraffe Mom And Baby Cake
Image source: Sharon Wee
#8 Ice Age Cake
Image source: imgur
#9 Beer Bucket Cake
Image source: Rouvelee
#10 Sorting Hat Cake
Image source: imgur
#11 Anti Gravity Maltesers And M&M’s Cake
Image source: Rose Aurora
#12 Polo Shirt Cake
Image source: reddit
#13 Snake Cake
Image source: North Star Cake
#14 James Bond Cake
Image source: Davil Malki
#15 Book Cake
Image source: ivaneivane.blogspot.com
#16 Earth Cake
Image source: Cakecrumbs
#17 Nikon Cake
Image source: fsumaria
#18 Sweet Cake
#19 Paleontology Cake
Image source: Proteon
#20 Sushi Cake
Image source: Ana
#21 Alice In Wonderland Cake By Occasion Cakes Rochdale
Image source: OccasionCakesRochdale
#22 Mining Cake
#23 Picnic Cake
#24 Night Full Of Stars
#25 Marlin Cake
#26 Beat The Cake
Image source: martinacake.wordpress.com
#27 Pug Cake
#28 This Epic Lego Cake
Image source: fong-kitchen-journal.blogspot.hu
#29 Daisies
Image source: gracecc.ro
#30 Heinz Beanz Cake
Image source: funnyjunk.com
#31 Frozen Olaf Cake
Image source: facebook.com
#32 Death Star Cake For A 7 Year Old’s Birthday Bash
#33 Not After Midnight Cake!
#34 Harry Potter Spell Book
#35 Turkey Cake
Image source: Sarah Hardy
#36 Totoro Cake!
#37 Mice Cake
#38 Penguin Castle
#39 Rabbit In A Hole
#40 Beefcake!
#41 Giraffee Cake
#42 Eeyore (from Winnie The Pooh)
#43 Quidditch
#44 Baby Shower Cake
Image source: lucyinthesky22
#45 Scrabble Cake :)
#46 Ramen Cake Made From Scratch For My Youngest Boy
#47 Monster Cake
Image source: Charm City Cakes
#48 Level Up Cake
#49 Arabian Touch… Fb/sugarrush.hannah
#50 Mad Hatter (jonny Depp)
#51 “take Me Out To The Ball Game….!”
Image source: RLCakeDesigns.com
#52 M&m’s Pool
#53 Dog Bowl
Image source: facebook.com
#54 The Silver Comet Band Of Atlanta, Ga., Fabulous Guitar Case Cake
Image source: VictoriaofIBakeABitinSheffied,UK
#55 Parchís De Martina Cake
Image source: martinacake.wordpress.com
#56 Guitar Cake (i’m Not Going To Do This Again..)
#57 Wedding With Butterflies
#58 Dm Fans Cake
#59 Autumn Fairy Land
#60 Here Is My Creative Cake – Cute&sweet&edgy…. ;)
#61 80’s Cake
#62 Dinos In A Pirate Ship
#63 Snooker Table Cake From Cakesutra
#64 Purple Dragon
#65 Frozen
Image source: RLCakeDesigns.com
#66 Alien-facehugger Cake
Image source: Christine McConnell
#67 Princess Castle
Image source: facebook.com
#68 Beauty Bag
#69 Fish Cake
Image source: dulcesilusiones.es
#70 Bacon Cake
Image source: Ana
#71 Fashion Victim
Image source: LescréadeMona
#72 Boxing Glove I Made Today
#73 Baby Cake
#74 Flowers
#75 Water And Fishing
#76 Cleopatra
#77 Arp Odyssey Synthersizer (forgot To Add My Name Before)
#78 Adventure Time
Image source: facebook.com
#79 Mermaid Splash
#80 Human Organ Cake
Image source: conjurerskitchen.com
#81 Nightmare On Elm Street
Image source: Ricky Brigante
#82 Dj Decks- Get The Party Pumping
#83 Halloween Skeleton & Coffin Cake By Heather
#84 Princess Castle
#85 Candy Crush Level 378
Image source: CTALBOT
#86 Wedding Cake With Hand Made Topper
#87 Prada Handbag Cake
#88 Flying High
#89 Jake And The Neverlands Cake
#90 Tennis Bag
#91 Rapunzel Tower
#92 Hamburger Cake
#93 Harry Potter :-)
#94 Hand Painted Skateboard Cake
#95 Free Hand Painted Thistles On Fondant
#96 Louboutin
Image source: LescréadeMona
#97 Rainbow Cake From Cakesutra
#98 Who Can Resist Kittens?
#99 Friday Night
#100 Cheese Cake
#101 Spring Cake
#102 Tmnt Cake
#103 Chicken Biryani Cake
Image source: buttersideup,Bangalore,Indiafacebook.com
#104 A Tea Cup Cake With Biscuits And Cookies
Image source: facebook.com
#105 Minion Cake
#106 Amazing Red Panda Cake
#107 Shih Tzu Dog Cake
#108 Going Away Luggage Cake – Nocout Cakes
#109 Cath Kidston Teapot Cake
Image source: MyGravityCake
#110 3d Minion
#111 Roasted Pig
#112 Basket With Balls Of Yarn And Knitting Needles
#113 Easter Basket Cake
#114 Mazda Cake
#115 Lazy Boy Cake From Cakesutra
#116 Canon Camera Cake
Image source: MadebyMeVictoriaBramwell
#117 Candy Crush Cake Level 378.
Image source: CTALBOTCANDYCRUSHCAKE.
#118 Mothers Day Cake
#119 Scrabble Cake:)
#120 Tony Montana Cake
#121 Lullacake De Martina Cake
Image source: martinacake.wordpress.com
#122 Now That’s Some Steak!
#123 Fruit & Flower Cake
#124 Elsa Cake
#125 Inspired By Japanese Painting – Cake
Image source: facebook.com
#126 Choclad Cake
#127 Inspired By Fashion
Image source: source
#128 X Box Cake
Image source: ByCarlilecakes
#129 Sweet Cake By Nassolda
#130 Beer Mug Cake
#131 Baby Cake
Image source: Michelle Wibowo
#132 Maki-nigiri Sushi Cake
#133 Mouse On A Piece Of Cheese Cake
#134 Frozen / Olaf Cake
#135 Menswear Cake By: Rl Cake Designs.com
Image source: RLCakeDesigns.com
#136 Frozen Cake
#137 Gemma Puddle Duck
Image source: source
#138 Mlp Rainbow
#139 Skittles Cake
Image source: ByCarlilecakes
#140 Westie Cake
Image source: ByCarlilecakes
#141 Handbag Cake
Image source: ByCarlilecakes
#142 Caravan Cake
Image source: ByCarlilecakes
#143 Everyone Loves Dolly
Image source: source
#144 Ashley Brown Made This Wonderful Cake For My Sons 1st Birthday!!!!
#145 Mixing Bowl Gravity Cake
#146 Sponge Bob Cake By Nassolda
#147 Log Cake
Image source: TallT66
#148 Insight
#149 Goodnight Moon Cake
#150 Boba Fett
#151 Red Caviar Cake
Image source: Ana
#152 Cute Message Cookies From Cakesutra
#153 Spiderman Cake
#154 Karimeen Cake Aka Kerala Fried Fish Cake
Image source: facebook.com
#155 Tarta Patitos
#156 Birthday Cake For Casper
#157 Louis Vuitton Handbag Cake
Image source: ByCarlilecakes
#158 Hotdog Gravity Cake
#159 Canon Camera Cake
#160 Doc Mcstuffins
#161 Cuddly Sheep Baby Shower
#162 Brain Cake
Image source: Genevieve Griffin
#163 Avengers
Image source: LescréadeMona
#164 Miss Piggy
#165 Noddy
Image source: MaggyClark&
#166 Handbagcake
#167 Transformer Cake For My 4 Year Old
#168 Frozen / Olaf Cake
#169 Monica
#170 Pink Panther Cake
#171 Halloween
#172 The Boob Cake By Cakesutra
#173 Minion Cake
#174 Instagram Cake
#175 Shopping Frenzi
#176 Diver Cake
#177 Fashion Bag
#178 Doll Cake
Image source: cakebymysister..
#179 My Children’s Birthday Cake
#180 Caleb’s Minion Cake September 2013
Image source: 3DaMinionCake(don&
#181 Bag And Shoe Cake
Image source: Momcmaxcin
#182 Spider-man Birthday Cake
