Created In The Dark

When you want to create something from scratch without a massive studio setup, minimalism is highly recommended.
So within a one-day shooting, I tried to create new unique light painting beauty shots with Timea the hacker girl as a model with the theme “Cyberpunk”. Together with VFX makeup artist Adam Du Soleil, we dived into the world of neon UV color makeup and I ended up with color-gels on torches to make the invisible glow visible, shot straight out of the camera (SOOC).
Most of the shots were created in entire darkness, lightened by handheld torches and LED sticks, mirror foil as reflecting background worked pretty good on some of the images and the darkness doesn’t make it easier to predict what comes out but made it much more fun.
More info: lightwriting.de
