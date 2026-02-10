Creepy 21YO Confesses Feelings To GF’s 17YO Sis, Gaslights And Manipulates When She Tells Her Sis

When you’re a teenager and still figuring out the world, it can be hard to take a stand for things that are important to you, especially if few people are on your side. That’s why most teens hope that at least their family will be there for them during difficult times, but, unfortunately, it isn’t always the case.
This is what one 17-year-old faced when her sister’s 21-year-old boyfriend told her he had a crush on her, and then manipulated her family to take his side. She didn’t know how to handle the situation without support.
When a person’s family treats them like they’re crying wolf, even if they’re telling the truth, it can be heartbreaking to deal with
The teen poster shared that during her family’s Halloween party, her sister’s 21-year-old boyfriend took her aside and confessed his feelings to her
The teenager told the man that she didn’t have feelings for him and that he’d have to come clean to her sister or else she’d expose him
Since the man refused to tell the truth, the poster told her sister everything, but instead, she was accused of being jealous, and her family didn’t take her side
After the blowup with her family, the poster stayed at her grandparents’ house for a week and was glad that they were at least on her side
The poster refused to talk to her mom and blocked her sister while she was at her grandparents’ house, but once she returned, her sister immediately confronted her
The poster was trapped in her own room by her sister and boyfriend, who tried to get her to apologize, so she kept her dad on call as a source of support
The dad tried to ban his older daughter’s pushy boyfriend from coming over, since he kept harassing the teen and tried to give her a $300 gift
Unfortunately, the teen’s family ended up arguing over the situation, with neither her mom nor her sister taking her side, and her dad trying to keep the peace
As the poster mentioned, when she initially met her sister’s boyfriend, he seemed nice and talked to her about anime. He also made her sibling happy and got along with her family, but things took a turn when he secretly confessed to having a crush on the teen and tried to see whether she was into him or not.
In situations like this, where an adult tries to have a romantic relationship with a minor, experts say that it’s important for them to report the situation to a person they trust as soon as possible. This will help them get the necessary support to be safe, and also keep the offending adult at bay so that they don’t cross any boundaries.
Unfortunately for the poster, her family didn’t seem to believe her when she told them what her sister’s boyfriend had said. Even her sibling accused her of being jealous and trying to sabotage her relationship, which she definitely didn’t want to do. Eventually, her father seemed to take her side and offered her support.
The reason why everyone might have been wary of accepting the teen’s story is that it can be shocking for a person to fall for their partner’s sibling. According to professionals, this kind of thing can break even the closest family relationships and bring old insecurities or feelings of resentment to the surface.
Since the poster had to face half of her family not believing her story, she decided to stay at her grandparents’ place. Luckily, they took her side, made sure that she was okay, and told her father that he needed to ban his oldest daughter’s boyfriend from coming over to the house, as he was a threat.
Later on, the teen’s mom tried to change her tune and reconnect with her daughter, while the sister still stubbornly sided with her boyfriend. That’s why the OP eventually blocked her sibling, but when she went back home, she ended up getting cornered by the couple, who tried to get her to apologize.
In tense situations like this, where controlling adults are trying to influence or manipulate children, it’s important for the parents to intervene as soon as possible. Lawyers explain that groomers often try to integrate into families and win over their trust so that they can have easy access to the kids or teens.
This is definitely what the man seemed to be doing, especially since he had his girlfriend and her mom wrapped around his finger. The OP’s dad was also not able to keep the man out of his house, which left the teen vulnerable to his constant harassment. Hopefully, her family opens their eyes to the danger the man poses to her safety and decides to do something about it.
How do you think such a concerning situation should be handled? Do share your honest thoughts down below.
Folks were worried for the teen’s safety and felt that the boyfriend needed to be kicked out immediately
