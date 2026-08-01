64 Times Someone’s Final Day At Work Became The Craziest Office Story Ever Told

While most employees swallow their anger and get back to work, some walk out in a way that tells their employer exactly how they feel. And on the flip side, some bosses aren’t waiting around for staff to quit — they are handing out pink slips with an equal amount of unbelievable chaos and drama.
We dug through a viral Reddit thread where people shared the craziest ways their coworkers got fired or quit on the spot. Some stories involve people screaming, stealing, or damaging company property. Others feature workers being unfairly fired or tossed out for the most absurd, petty reasons imaginable.
Grab your popcorn and scroll through… these wild work stories will make your worst Monday feel like a breeze.
#1
Mine was pretty simple but hilarious.
Big box retail electronics store. All hands meeting, so probably 60ish employees.
Management fired a guy right before the meeting (seems like a dumb decision), and before he walked out, he stood up in front of the crowd and said “Well I’m going to miss you all. These idiots fired me because they think I’ve been stealing stuff, and well I haven’t!”
Right then an iPod touch came tumbling out of his hoodie’s pocket and hit the floor. Sealed in a box with the company’s inventory and antitheft stickers still on it.
Image source: fanta_is_nazi_soda, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
A co-worker of mine lost her mother. She was on the floor at work when she got the call, management sent her home and since I was standing right there I heard him say to her “Take all the time you need, we’ll figure it out.”
Yeah they fired her for taking time off.
Image source: kawakunai, Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
When I was in college, I worked dorm security over the summer. A guy who had just graduated who had been a senior RA in the building was working staff with us too. He knew where an unused, unlocked closet was, and decided to secretly move in over the summer. Most of us on staff knew about it but didn’t tell our boss.
As it turns out, he was doing more than that. He also stole a meal card for the dorm cafeteria that was intended for use by kids at summer campers, and he and a couple other people on staff were using it. They got caught and all banned from the building. Not coincidentally, there were a lot more hours available for those of us who were still there.
Image source: AcrossTheNight, Austin / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Companies across tech, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing are cutting jobs at a massive scale right now. The main drivers? Artificial Intelligence (AI), tight budgets, and major company shake-ups.
According to a report by outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, US companies announced over 97,000 job cuts in May 2026 — the highest total for that month since the peak of the 2020 pandemic.
Employers said AI was the primary reason for almost 40% of May’s announced job cuts.
#4
Receptionist is interviewed at my job, gets hired, does a pretty good job and is well liked. A few months later it comes out that the person working the front desk was actually her identical twin. Turns out the girl who applied ended up getting more than one offer, so rather than turn down the job, her unemployed identical twin just came in and did the job instead.
They only found out because she had to go by the original twin’s name, and that twin updated her employment status to the OTHER job on Facebook.
They fired her, but I mean, she did a good job and was a pretty cool person, so I would have just hired her instead.
Image source: xmod2, Brooke Cagle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#5
Many years ago an architect in my firm hooked up with a secretary after a party. One thing lead to another, and they end up [doing the deed] on the main conference table in the center of the office in the middle of the night. The next day, the architect is confronted by the head of security who had CCTV footage of the event which he threatened to reveal to the firm leadership. Instead of being blackmailed, the architect went directly to the leadership himself. The head of security was fired immediately.
Image source: Brit-Yank, Łukasz Klimkiewicz / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
A girl at my work was fired for never showing up except for employee appreciation events that involved free food. She showed up to one after being fired and had to be escorted off the premise by security because she refused to leave.
Image source: punkterminator, RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
But pink slips only tell half the story… employees are also walking away on their own terms, both quietly and loudly.
Quiet quitters are the workers who stay on the payroll but mentally check out. Instead of making a scene, they simply set strict boundaries and refuse to do a single task beyond their job description.
Gallup’s global workplace tracking reveals that quiet quitters actually make up at least 50% of the US workforce. These aren’t underperformers, they are employees doing the exact job they were hired to do, but nothing more.
They’re defined as workers who are “not engaged” — physically present, but psychologically detached.
Studies show it is often a coping mechanism for chronic stress and lack of recognition at work.
#7
A coworker at an IT company [defecated] in a bowl, placed it in a microwave, set it for 99 minutes and left. The microwave was no longer suitable for use and the smell got us the rest of the day off.
A group of us tracked him down and bought him beer later that night.
Image source: thebightwoo, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
There was a lady at my place of employment that robbed a bank on her lunch break, then parked her car in the garage of a hospital across the street and came back to work like nothing had happened. Unfortunately she had forgotten to take off her ID badge before the robbery, so the cops came to the building and arrested her by the end of the day.
Image source: GeeEhm, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9
The Titanic museum exhibit travels with a large “iceberg” made using some mechanical wizardry. He was one of the techs who took care of the place. Something led to something and as he closed up for the night, he disabled the iceberg causing it to melt, thereby flooding the whole museum in several inches of water. Rumor has it he was already back home in Australia by the time they opened the next morning.
Image source: TimeSlipperWHOOPS, Israyosoy S. / Pexels (not the actual photo)
If you think mentally checking out is a tad too dramatic, wait until you see what the “loud quitters” are doing.
Unlike quiet quitters, these folks make sure everyone knows when they are done. They aren’t afraid to post their resignations on social media or call out bad bosses publicly. They are also not scared to drop an out of the blue “I quit” message in the team group chat before walking out the door.
According to Gallup, around one in five workers are overtly pushing back and loud quitting.
#10
Was buying a car and one of the salesmen at the dealer was arguing with the manager over $50. All glass walls in this place so I can see everything. The guy walks into the manager’s office, slams his fists down on the manager’s glass desk shattering it into a million bits. Computer, phone, paperwork, all go flying. Without so much as a flinch while the whole thing happened, the manager, still sitting where his desk used to be, calmly said, “Get out. Do not come back”. Being the only customer there at the time, the manager then apologized for what I’d witnessed and said he’d knock $2500 off whatever price I’d already haggled my own salesman down to if I continued my business with them. Ended up with a nice car for a good price.
Image source: zeeker1985, AI25.Studio Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
I work in IT and have seen a few crazy exits.
1. A developer had access to the master code repository. Upon leaving, he deleted ALL of his contributions to a project he was working on, replaced it with gibberish, and had it pushed to the server.
2. I’m not sure if he did this intentionally, but a DevOps guy set up a bunch of huge EC2 instances on Amazon Web Services and didn’t tell anyone about it. Upon a monthly audit of AWS charges, it was discovered and ended up costing the company over US$10,000. The company had to eat that expense.
3. There was a gastro-pub in a building with a bunch of tech companies. I was picking up lunch whilst this guy was getting wasted on whiskey. The guy orders a triple whiskey to go. He says, “I’ve got to go to a meeting where I know I’m going to get fired, so I’m going out big.” Tiger blood, indeed.
Image source: nola-radar, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
I used to work as a slot machine attendant at a casino. Every now and then, a co-worker would start stealing tips. Tip money was shared by all department employees, so they were literally taking money out of our pockets. In my five years, I saw three get busted, and heard of a few others
They all would hide $10 or $20 at a time, and surveillance always caught them. Surveillance would notify the gaming regulators, in my state they were highway patrol officers on gaming assignment. Gaming would order a constant monitor, which meant for their entire shift, that employee was recorded. They (surveillance and gaming) would allow the employee to keep stealing until the grand total reached in excess of $500, which was a state felony.
Every time, gaming would call the manager on duty and security. They’d let the employee count into their bank, and as soon as they were on the floor working, would come in, place the person under arrest – in front of their co-workers and customers – and walk them out thru the casino floor in handcuffs.
It was meant to be a lesson for us, but I couldn’t imagine the shame and embarrassment of being called out as a thief and a liar in front of my friends. The looks of hate those people got were awful.
Image source: pedantic_dullard, Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Loud quitting stems from a deep wave of workplace burnout, especially as strict return-to-office mandates after the pandemic disturbed work-life balance.
And workers with high-demand skills aren’t hesitating to make a scene on their way out, believing they can land a new job almost instantly.
The fallout from loud quitting can be severe for an organization. These employees often resign without notice, create public disruptions, or criticize the company on social media. In extreme cases, they refuse basic job duties or actively disrupt daily operations before walking away.
#13
Back when I got my first FT job as a developer, I was with a start-up that I’m sure nobody will really know even 5 years later. They had one Web Developer at the time, and I was brought on with a few other people to round out the team making us 4 people strong.
What we were working on was an LMS.
We had one woman there who would be in & out of the office, and have the door closed a lot of the time if she was even in. She was generally nice if we did pass by, but if she needed something she was always very specific about it. Turned out she was leaking company data, and proprietary info to a key competitor and was fired on the spot.
Image source: PAFaieta, Sora Shimazaki / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
**Tl;Dr** My husband was being framed by a coworker who was later found out and fired/arrested.
So a couple years ago my husband worked for a security company. One of his main security sites was a very secluded equipment yard for the gas and electric company.
He worked a 12 hour graveyard shift by himself every night out at the yard. Strange things started happening around the yard, namely a few of the big (and very expensive) generators started to go missing.
Then one night, my husband and I are sitting on the couch watching a movie (on one of his rare days off) and he gets a call from his boss. Apparently, some woman had just called my husband’s boss *from my husband’s phone number*, claiming to be my husband’s girlfriend and chewing out his boss. His phone had been on the table right in front of us the entire time, and he wasn’t on it at all.
So then we find out that my husband’s coworker had been calling his boss telling him that my husband was doing all this stuff that he wasn’t doing at all.
The climax of this all happened when the boss finally started getting suspicious of the coworker, and decided to search Craigslist for the generators that had gone missing from the job site.
Lo and behold! They were listed for sale, and the contact name and number were none other than the coworker himself.
The next day, they had police waiting for him at the job site when he arrived.
We found out that this guy had been plotting and working over the boss and my husband the entire year, hoping to cover his tracks and make my husband look guilty and like he was the one that was stealing equipment.
Image source: flargle_queen, Mathias Reding / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
I saw a post in my Facebook feed. The poster was not a friend of mine, but one of my Facebook friends had left a comment, so it showed up on my feed. The original poster shared a picture of some flowers she had received, along with a note from a suitor, asking her to dinner. The photo included the guy’s name and phone number. Apparently she was in HR and a recent applicant was the one that left the note/flowers. She posted a comment with the picture, something to the effect of, “yeah right, like I would go out with this guy…and he has a criminal record!”. Many “haha, OMG, what a loser!” comments were visible from her friends.
I texted the guy that there was a pic about him on FB he might want to check it out. After a couple “who the [hell] is this” texts, I sent him a screenshot of the post (with my info blacked out). He brought it to the head of HR at the company. She got fired. He got the job he was applying for.
You think that would be taught in HR 101, but I guess people are still idiots.
Image source: birdonfly, Büşra İnce / Pexels (not the actual photo)
To understand how we got to quiet and loud quitting, we have to look back at “The Great Resignation.”
Coined by organizational psychologist Anthony Klotz in early 2021, the term describes a massive wave where millions of workers voluntarily quit their jobs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the US alone, a record 47 million people handed in their resignations in 2021, followed by another 50 million in 2022.
#16
We had one employee come in with his cell phone to talk to our boss. Our boss talked to the employee’s mother who told our boss he could not work that evening because he was too sick to work.
Image source: anon, RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
Relaying a story from a coworker: One of the chefs at a big swanky (iirc Gordon Ramsay) restaurant had to make the food for the other employees. This took time away from what he actually wanted to do in the kitchen so he hated this daily task and having to deal with the picky eaters, food allergies and religious dietary requirements of a few dozen people every shift. What he hated most was not being able to use pork in anything, ever, because of the 5 muslims working there.
So one day he’s had enough and is making fried rice and he takes a pan of bacon drippings and pours it into the rice. He waited until they ate it then burst into laughter after they complemented his food. He told them what he did and they were furious. The dude could not stop laughing as they chased him out of the kitchen. He was fired the next day.
Image source: RAMPAGINGINCOMPETENC, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
After high school I worked at walmart unloading trucks for a summer. Two of my coworkers, lets call them Paul and Henry, completely hated each other and were constantly harassing one another. One day, Paul lost his [cool] and started punching Henry and an all out brawl occurred for a few minutes before managers broke it up. My other coworkers and I told the management that Paul started it and he agreed. 30 minutes later, Henry got fired for being slow at his job.
Image source: anon, Jace Miller / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Months of remote work, health scares, and severe burnout during the pandemic caused a fundamental shift in how people viewed their lives. However, millions didn’t just drop out of the labor force. They actively upgraded their careers, took new roles, or started their own ventures.
“As organisations make changes, employees are migrating to the work arrangements they want at this stage of their lives. We could see an unsettled labour market as people move around and companies try to provide solutions that bring out the best from their employees — and that takes a while,” says Klotz.
#19
A woman started insisting that we were all sneaking up on her so she bought a mirror and taped it to her monitor. Then another and another. Then every time someone walked by her cubicle and she noticed she would yell,”YOU SCARED ME!”. All of this was mostly ignored. She was getting her work done I guess.
One fateful day she slapped and pulled the hair of one of the cafeteria workers because she was certain that cafeteria worker was poisoning her soup. She was escorted off of the premises by a police officer and we never heard from her again.
Image source: Onid8870, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#20
I was working at a call centre, on a Canadian Tire campaign, and I worked alongside this dude Ben, who was friends with one of my friends at the call centre. He had only been working there a few weeks (I had been there a few months, actually enjoyed the job and did well).
Ben received another job offer and decided to quit the call centre the next day. Not only did he quit, he terrified the entire sales floor, slandered customers on calls all day (essentially bashing the company he worked for and its customers, which is definitely illegal) and simultaneously got me fired.
The day Ben quit, after our lunch break- he dressed up in a gorilla costume, jumped on a few desks and screamed “THIS JOB IS DRIVING ME BANANAS” and proceeded to lumber out of the building like a gorilla.
People were terrified. No one could tell who it was in the costume.
Unfortunately i was privy to his brilliant gorilla scheme and in an attempt to calm everyone down, i said “DONT WORRY EVERYONE IT WAS JUST BEN QUITTING”
in hindsight i probably should have kept my mouth shut, because i got fired immediately after for being a “liability to security” for having known Ben was going to do that. (he told multiple people not just me.)
So yeah i got fired because of some jerk.
Pretty good story for the grandkids or w.e though.
Image source: emildee, Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
My first wife had a seasonal job at a depertment store one christmas. The guy she worked for was a real [jerk]. He kept calling her in to work 3 hour shifts on her days off.
One day he called her right after we had a fight about it. She told him she couldn’t go in because she had an eye problem. He pressed her, so she told him she just couldn’t see working for him anymore.
Image source: jcooli09, Selim Çetin / Pexels (not the actual photo)
A Pew Research Center survey on why Americans leave their jobs found that 57% of people who quit cited “feeling disrespected at work” as a main driver. It ranked right alongside low pay and lack of advancement.
The gamble seems to be working out. The same survey results showed that workers who left for new roles are much happier, due to higher pay, better opportunities and a healthier work-life balance.
#22
Had a guy’s mother call in on a Friday saying the guy was hit by a car while on his bike and had a broken leg. He came in on Monday with no cast, no limp, no nothing. Turns out he got hammered on Thursday night and kept drinking way into the morning and made his girlfriend pretend to be his mom on the call in, then forgot about it somehow. He later went to jail for selling stolen scrap metal.
Image source: nhexum, Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
I worked in a call center once, and some chick just throws down her headset, gets up, punches a hole in the wall, and walks out. All of this without a word. When she put her headset down I thought she was just going for a break or something. Noooope.
Image source: ParadoxBorne, www.kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Behind every headline about AI and job cuts are real people trying to survive the daily grind. And these crazy workplace exits prove just how wild things can get when employees, and bosses, have finally had enough.
Which of these stories shocked you the most? Share your own work-drama tales in the comments.
#24
When I was in high school, I worked at this local coffee shop. One night when I was going through the necessary closing procedures, I return to the kitchen area to bring to dishes to the back only to find my very peculiar coworker stark bare and climbing into one of the giant sinks. If it wasn’t alarming in itself, he stood up when he saw me come in to show me that he had “hilariously” put one of the leftover bagels on his [privates]. It was pretty weird, I remember being speechless and just walking away. I finished my nightly tasks, called my boss up and told her and just left. The next day I heard he had been fired.
Image source: zombreness, Beyzaa Yurtkuran / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
I heard one of the associates at my retail store got bronchitis, they wouldn’t let him have time off to go to the hospital, threatened to fire him, so he kept working to keep his job. He [passed away]. I heard his family is suing the company, hope they win.
Image source: IBlewUpHerDeathstar, Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
She screamed at me in front of customers for moving some things on the store shelves. She had blackmail material on the head manager, so she didn’t get fired for her 10 minute screaming fit.
But then! Months later, I was quitting to go to college. Everyone was tearfully hugging me goodbye, and the manager on duty was remarking how they’ll miss me and all that good stuff. Her eyes practically turned green, she was so envious of all the attention. She hated when the focus wasn’t on her. So she loudly announced “Yeah, I’m quitting too. This place just isn’t right for me.”
The manager on duty got this big Cheshire cat grin on his face and said “Oh I’m so sorry to hear that. Let’s get you started on the paperwork right now.”
She shamefacedly followed him into the office *and actually signed the paperwork to quit.*
They did not rehire her.
Image source: Hereibe, Radik 2707 / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
This was my dad’s company rather than mine, but it’s a good enough story that it’s worth sharing anyway.
The boss goes into the office of one of my dad’s co-workers to discuss some kind of technical issue. They disagree about the proper corrective measure, it escalates into a screaming match, and the boss fires the co-worker on the spot. Tells him to take his stuff and get out.
The co-worker comes back the next morning, just like nothing happened. Nobody’s really sure what’s going on, and since the boss had to go out of town for a meeting, they can’t get ahold of him to ask. He doesn’t seem to be causing any problems, though, so they just kind of do their thing and leave him alone. The co-worker keeps coming in and doing work, and a couple of days later, the boss walks past his door and does a double-take.
“Co-worker, didn’t I fire you?”
Without looking up from his desk, the co-worker replies, “You can’t fire me – I have too much work to do.”
The boss thinks about that for a minute, shrugs, and walks off. Dude kept working there for another couple of years after that.
Image source: The_Year_of_Glad, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
The CEO of a company I was working for was convinced an employee was stealing. Asked me to write a falsified affidavit claiming I witnessed it, told me to find a new job when I refused to.
Image source: Ankleshank, Vanessa Garcia / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
I worked in HR for many years, and have been a part of any number of interesting job exits, but for me, the one that stands out most was having to fire a woman who was quite obviously a victim of domestic [violence].
She had frequent absences and tardies, sometimes could not be physically able to perform, sometimes could not be mentally able to perform, and her spouse called and visited the workplace a disruptive number of times. Her management and co-workers were very compassionate and protective towards her and were constantly working to get her away from the situation. But when he began threatening employees, mentioning his arsenal of guns, and stalking the office to the point police were called multiple times, they finally escalated the situation to our office. Leadership was livid that they had waited so long to communicate to HR, because now it was too late to help the woman; the risk to the rest of the workers was just too great.
To the company’s credit, they did ultimately try to arrange a shelter escape for her, which she refused. Within about 45 days, we rolled out an addition to the Employee Assistance Program and changes to our security escalation procedures.
Image source: Durbee, MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
Had a co-worker who was into arm wrestling. We’re talking arm wrestling competitions and everything. He would take anybody on, and almost always won. Most people just stayed pretty far away from him, he’s pretty nuts.
The cleaning crew didn’t know how nuts he was, as they only came in at night, shortly before the regular employees left.
Our arm wrestling buddy was working one night when the cleaning crew arrived. I was on the sales floor by myself. The store is quiet. All of a sudden, there is an audible POP that comes from the backroom, and seconds later, one of the cleaning crew comes running onto the floor, crying and clutching his dislocated elbow.
Arm wrestling buddy comes out a second later. “I feel bad for the guy, but he had terrible form.”
Never saw him again.
EDIT: After discussing this with my wife (who also worked there at the time) turns out his arm was actually broken, not dislocated.
Image source: antoniusmilo, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
A number of years ago, a guy chose to bring his young son to work one day. However, independently, that was the day he was being fired. Awkward.
Image source: bourekas
#32
My partner had terminal cancer and needed 24 hour care, but I didn’t want him to go to a nursing home. I worked at my job for 35 years and asked for a leave of absence to care for him. They denied it under FMLA because we were not related. So, I quit to care for his needs before he passed away on Halloween last year. It was far more satisfying than my job ever was and I was here for him until he took his last breath.
Image source: anon
#33
I worked for a psycho lady who fired a woman while the woman was on vacation by certified letter. The only problem was the woman’s apartment office signed for the letter and wasn’t open on the Sunday that she returned from vacation. The woman came into work that Monday having no clue why everyone was looking at her so oddly. She was refired that afternoon. Same psycho boss promoted a guy into management on Monday afternoon then fired him Tuesday morning.
Image source: MsPersona
#34
My former boss told me of a guy who went to grab a coffee from Tim Hortons (which is about 100 feet away) and never came back.
Image source: anon
#35
Was a mid-level developer in a smallish team back in the late ’90s. We hired a guy based on his CV and a phone interview (bad idea) and from the get-go he was weird.
A few weeks after he started he claimed he’d found so major bugs in my code and would reveal all to the managers when he’d fully investigated. Fine, I said — if there’s problems, let’s fix them. His claims vanished pretty quickly after that.
He started getting really, really paranoid about his own work — wouldn’t allow anyone to see it, deleting the C$ administrative share that Windows liked to create at the time, etc.
It came to a head when he was finally walked out of the building for non-performance.
That’s not the crazy bit though. I had a ’91 Land Rover Discovery at the time, and parked it in a multi-storey not far from the office. Went to go home that night, stepped out of the lift, and there’s a Discovery with the rear window smashed in with a rock. Weird — looks exactly like my car, except for the registration number. I’d got out at the wrong floor. Mine was on the floor above, just fine.
TLDR; weird developer smashed the wrong LandRover window after being walked out of the building.
Image source: anon
#36
A guy was fired after threatening to destroy us all with the “tornado attractor” he was building in his back yard with the financial assistance of his next door neighbor, who happened to be a secret billionaire.
I believe his post-employment experience included some in-patient psychiatric care.
Image source: fareven
#37
Call center. Gay male was fired. He went home and emailed the entire company several pages of text messages between him and the gay male supervisor. Very graphic and inappropriate messages. Supervisor was fired the next morning.
Image source: fruitdonttalk1
#38
We had one guy who seemed to get into these disputes quite often. He was originally going to be fired, but managed to negotiate staying for a lower salary. He then went home and told the wife who convinced him to just quit and travel back to their home town.
When he came back to the office the next day to quit and get his amenities he was told he doesn’t qualify for anything since he’s a ‘new employee’. He went apeshit crazy and threw a punch at the HR guy but another dude pulled him away before it landed. It all happened in the reception area in clear view of everyone.
He eventually got $32,000 from one case and is waiting on the hearing for another.
Image source: t4coffee
#39
A woman I know called into work because she had the “flu”. Her boss excused her and worked her shift that night. When the boss got home that night she checked facebook and saw the night before her employee had been drinking it up at the local bar. She immediately called the employee the next day to come in but she couldn’t because she was still “sick”. So when the employee finally did show up she was obviously very hungover(being on a drinking binge for two days) and they sacked her. They showed her two days worth of facebook pictures for drinking and etc. one should not add their boss on facebook O_o.
Image source: anon
#40
This happened when I worked at a family restaurant chain.
He got into a screaming match with a few employees, went into the bar and poured himself a pint, chugged it and left the tap running… then went into the men’s change room and smashed things… then left.
He called an hour later to ask if he still had a job.
Image source: twentyeightseconds
#41
A vp at my company caught wind that she was going to be fired. Her secretary told her that the higher ups were on their way. The vp told her secretary that she was going to the bathroom. After waiting for 30 minutes they had someone check the bathroom. The VP never went to the bathroom. She went home to try to avoid being fired.
Image source: drshmoo
#42
About 11 or so years ago I used to deliver pizza. I got a job doing cable installs that paid better, so I put in notice.
They had a tradition where they would “tar and feather” (garlic sauce and corn meal) employees that were well liked and quitting.
Everyone came, including the store manager.
When the moment came, I ran out the back door, with the crew right behind me with a bucket of sauce.
Then, I gave the order.
Three guys in full black tactical gear stepped out of the woods behind the shop and opened fire on the staff with paintball guns.
We had been out there at three in the morning for several days rehearsing and planning it out. I even stashed a paintball gun under the dumpster the night before.
I grabbed the gun and charged the store manager, putting several paintballs on his chest. He then charged me, put me in a headlock and held me still while my friends turned their guns on me and unloaded the rest of their hoppers.
I ordered a pizza a year or so ago from that location, and asked if the manager still works there. I told them to tell him that I said hi. The girl recognized my nickname from when I worked there and said “is this the (name) from the paintball incident?”
They still tell stories about it.
Now, ten+ years later,i know it was stupid and somebody could have been hurt, but luckily nobody was.
Everyone had a good time (and a few welts).
Tldr: shot my manager several times.
Image source: thndrchld
#43
I was an assistant manager for McDonald’s way back in the day. Had a drive thru customer come inside, furious because instead of a Filet-O-Fish in her packaging, there was nasty, dirty, grill towel. The store manager happened to be there that day, and handled this customer. She asked of the people working in the grill area, “Who did this?”, and this one guy proudly takes credit for it. She was in the process of telling him he was fired, when he just yells out, “I Quit!” and marches out with a big old smile on his face.
Also, when I ended up quitting, I was at that time a 1st asst manager, and pretty much ran the store. We had just had an evaluation done on our store and the manager was not happy with the grade, so he took it out on me, even though the grade was nonsense, they give you 3 reviews, and the first one is always bad. Anyway, I got sick of him chewing [me out], so I told him I would quit right now. He just said, “Whatever…”, so I did. I handed him my keys and walked out. To show just how out of touch with his job he was, I was scheduled to open the next day. No body ever covered that shift, so when he pulled up to work at 9am, all the opening crew was across the street at a donut shop. Its a pretty big offense to not open a McDonald’s (especially a corporate one) on time.
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#44
One guy I worked with had worked with the company for almost ten years. When he decided to quit, he got a big cardboard box and filled it with packing peanuts. Deep at the bottom of the box, under all those packing peanuts, he left a note that simply said, “I quit.”
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#45
I heard this second hand, but apparently a guy that I knew was sacked from his call centre job (where I also worked) for transferring an irate customer to Pizza Hut instead of escalating it to a manager.
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#46
When I was in the Army we had a guy tell the predeployment psychiatrist that he saw a ghost in the shower. He didn’t deploy. He then preceded to get drunk everyday while on restriction (confined) in the barracks. One day he was walking around in the middle of the work day only wearing a partial uniform and dranking beer, when his 1st Sergeant spotted him. His 1st Sergeant got in his face and started yelling at him drill sergeant style. 1st Sergeant was so pissed and so close to his face he didn’t realize the guy unzipped his fly. He preceded to [urinate] on his 1st Sergeant. He got kicked out for being crazy.
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#47
About 4 years ago I was a receptionist in a medical office. One morning I arrived to open our urgent care center and the MD on call wasn’t there ( normal, he was always late). After an hour had passed and patients were lining up, I walked down to his office to see if he was just waiting to be called down, he wasn’t there. I went back down to urgent care and started checking people in. I heard some commotion down the hall , while another MD came down to start seeing the patients that were now piling up. It turned out the the MD that was on call, cleaned his office out and quit via letter he slipped under his office door.
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#48
I am a little late to the party, but I will add my story just because I don’t get to share it too often.
I was finishing up my degree and working full time for a regional big box style electronic retailer. Our warehouse manager, we will call him Bryan, was a very interesting character. He was your typical “good ole boy” drove a pick-up truck, never finished high school, but was very large and intimidating because of his tendency to be quick to anger. Bryan constantly complained about his home life and how terrible his marriage was, and his “ole woman’s” gambling problem.
One day while working in the Camera section (front of the store) Bryan comes bursting out of the warehouse, quickly gaining the attention of everyone on the floor. He began shouting expletives to everyone, screaming how he was “rich” and ran into the general mangers office and told him to “kiss his [behind]” and began to walk around the store screaming at all the customers and employees about how much he hated them.
A mere six hours later Bryan re-enters the store, still wearing his company shirt, and heads straight into the GM’s office. About 30 minutes later he leaves. Come to find out he had gotten a call from his wife screaming she had won 100,000 while gambling. Bryan upon hearing this went into a frenzy quickly telling everyone off and giving his 2 second notice. Once he arrived home he realized it was not $100,000, but 100,000 pennies. He came back to the store to ask for his job back.
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#49
A coworker once left a company MacBook Pro in the bathroom of a Starbucks, but that’s not why he got fired. He got fired for leaving a company MacBook Pro in the bathroom of a Starbucks a second time.
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#50
I was working in Iraq as a contractor and our DPM (deputy project manager) was fired after he was caught with liquor in his room while throwing a party for with other managers. He got the liquor by driving off base to the press hotel. Along with him 10 other managers and supervisors were fired.
They were on the first flight out of Baghdad that morning. Didn’t even get a chance to pack (their stuff was mailed to them). Eleven people lost $230k/year jobs because they wanted to drink so badly.
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#51
I work in IT- one of my co-workers got fired. The managers let him walk back to his desk where his account was STILL ACTIVE with the same password he already knew. He at least managed to get an email out to every single employee in the company badmouthing his boss, I have no idea what else he may have done. Who lets a just fired employee have unsupervised access to his workstation?
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#52
There’s an apocryphal story at my work where someone needed more space to do some work on the weekend, so she grabbed a table from the conference room. Sounds innocuous. But I should mention we work with live viruses. And she was doing tests with radiolabeled virus (^(32)P). The table and the hallway and parts of the conference room were described to me as “hotter than hell”. And the only reason she was found out: they had rewaxed the floors the day before and the table she dragged left looooong scratch marks pointing right to the lab. She didn’t last long.
Image source: unimatrix_0
#53
I used to work at Nortel Networks.
One of the employees got in the papers and news: “Mile High Mandy got Randy on Brandy”.
Basically a married female exec that worked for Nortel had got completely drunk on a red-eye flight, and then had got into fairly major heavy petting with some guy she had just met on the flight and they had stripped down to their undies, and she apparently made ‘meowing noises’.
Arrested and fined, divorces all round and although Nortel made no public comment at all, she lost her job, her name disappeared off the internal phone list shortly after.
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#54
I worked for one of the 25 largest lawfirms in the world. One of the partners was a male chauvenist pig, and one day his female associate had enough and quit there and then. As she was walking out, and in front of all the staff, the partner shouted after her “good luck ever finding a job again!” She whips around and says “I’ll probably have to take a job in a restaurant for a while, have my a$$ pinched 20 times per day and earn 10% of what I earn here – but it will be a million times better than working for you!!” Applause broke out.
Image source: anon
#55
Worked at a big shoe store at the mall towards the end of college. Only one guy there was older than me, he was like 25 at the time. To this day the best salesman I’ve ever seen. Just super personable and comforting to talk with and really knowledgable, had several customers give them their cards to apply for positions with their companies. Just a really rare guy.
Anyways, I guess he was expecting a promotion. One day we got a phone call and the manager gave him the phone at the desk in the middle of the store. I guess it was corporate telling him that someone else got the promotion. Really calm, he was like “Ok… Yeah… ok…” then hung up the phone, removed his work shirt and walked out of the store shirtless without saying anything. Never saw or heard from him again. Godspeed, Jason.
Image source: anon
#56
A couple weeks ago someone at my restaurant got fired for repeatedly asking customers to borrow about $200. He wasn’t even a waiter, he worked as a prep cook.
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#57
I didn’t work there, but a guy at a nissan dealership was fired and before he left, he gave my mom and incredible deal on a new car. My mom signed all the papers, and nissan just felt bad so they let my mom keep the car at the ridiculously low price. Not sure what happened to that salesman though.
Image source: Master_Cracker
#58
Working for a delivery company. A guy starts stealing confiscated, counterfeit money being shipped from banks to the Secret Service (not sure if he knew it was counterfeit). He got caught spending the money. Got arrested and fired. And, I think, 3 years in prison.
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#59
Saw a pretty intense situation at work that led to a firing, was like something out of a movie.
A new guy started in IT (we’ll call him John) at my office and it turned out he was taking annual leave days to run around for his ‘Home IT Service’ that he worked for on the side. Obviously the company I worked for frowned on him taking days off to work to go to another job so his boss decided to confront him. From what I remember they were going to give him a warning originally, not fire him. Anyway, the confrontation is happening in the office down the hall from me and then suddenly I hear the sound of things being thrown. Myself and a few other employees run down to the office only to witness John strangling his boss with an extension cord. Apparently John was pretty messed up and flipped out when confronted about his side business. So obviously the situation went from a simple warning to flat out firing and there may have been some legal implications as well.
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#60
My senior at the time told me of a how a team member quit the previous year:
Everyone was going down to the cafeteria for lunch and the team member says, “I’ll meet you guys downstairs. Going to the restroom first.” Of course nobody thinks twice about it until he doesn’t show up at all.
After lunch, the team comes upstairs, thinking that the employee got caught up with work or was on a call. He left a post-it stating, “I quit”. Pretty funny story, but isn’t completely surprising as an auditor. Busy season isn’t the most pleasant of times.
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#61
In high school a lot of my friends and I worked for Aldo shoes or accessories. One of my friends was at the company the longest working the shoe store, lets call her friend A… The management decided to put friend A in the position of manager at the accessory store while the current manager was on vacation. While she was working one of our friends since elementary school’s father dragged her into the store with a bag of stolen merchandise. (Let’s call her friend B)… Turns out friend B had been stealing from the store for months and kept her haul under her bed and would slowly bring it out…. So her father brought her in with the bag of merchandise. Friend b was crying here eyes out… So friend A had to fire her and notify the head ups…. Luckily the company did not press charges.
Image source: Kgzombie
#62
Feels lame compared to these, but we had a guy work with us for about a year. It was his first job out of college. When his contract ended, he sent a pretty standard goodbye email (it was nice working with all of you, here is my personal email, blah blah blah). Except he sent it to everyone. In the entire 20k+ employee company. We assumed it was some stupid accident, but apparently he did it on purpose thinking it was standard protocol to email the CEO and everyone else to say goodbye.
Image source: anormalgeek
#63
Not all that crazy, just stupid. This guy had given notice that he was quitting, and that was fine. But on his last day he disappeared for a couple of hours, and came back having gone book shopping for awhile. So he got fired instead of quitting.
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#64
A manager in another department went on vacation. When he got back 2 weeks later, a new manager was in his office and all of his stuff was in a cubicle. While he wasn’t fired, the message was clear and he quit after about a month.
Image source: ogh
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