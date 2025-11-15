53 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online

Getting scammed and losing your money is one of the worst feelings in the world. First of all, there’s the financial loss. Then there’s the shame of having been tricked. And finally, there’s the lingering distrust for other people.
However, some scammers’ attempts to bamboozle their victims are so ridiculous, see-through, or just downright weird, they’re making the internet laugh. And people can’t help but shame these scammers on the r/Scams subreddit. With a community of over 237k people, the online group acts both as a way to educate internet users on how to recognize scams, as well as to provide entertainment. It’s a public service and educational fun rolled into one neat package.
Check out the posts from r/Scams below, upvote the ones that made you laugh (even though scams are never funny, the way scammers act can be hilarious), and be sure to visit their group for all of their latest posts when you’re done. One of the subreddit moderators was kind enough to have an in-depth chat with Bored Panda about their community, how it helps spread awareness about identifying potential scams, and what the most recent popular scams are right now. “Once you fall for a scam there is usually not much that can be done, but if you take a short amount of time now to learn more about scams you can save yourself money and hassle in the future. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Read on for the full interview.
#1 This Is Absolutely Awful
Image source: reddit.com
#2 *Confused Happy Noises*
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Very Well Thought Out Scam
Image source: reddit.com
#4 Message I Got From My “Grandma” A While Ago
Image source: reddit.com
#5 My Office Got An Email From Our “Site Manager” Asking Us To Get Ebay Gift Cards For A “Client” And Send The Codes On The Back To Somebody Named Danny. I Tracked Their Ip Address To Enugu, Nigeria And Sent This To The Number
Image source: reddit.com
#6 At Least He Admitted It
Image source: reddit.com
#7 The Best Scam Ever!!!
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Scammer Steals Pictures Of My Dying Son And Uses Them To Create A Gofundme
Image source: reddit.com
#9 My Dog Has Been Missing For A Week And Some Sick Bastard Pulled This Bs
Image source: reddit.com
#10 A Seasoned Professional
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Damn! I Should Have Accepted It When He Said He Would Send Me The Money Via Airmail
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Just Glad To See My BF Has A Good Head On His Shoulders
Image source: reddit.com
#13 How About £1400?
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Wholesome Hacking
Image source: reddit.com
#15 He’s Not Wrong
Image source: reddit.com
#16 An Old Co-Worker Messaged Me. Got Blocked Lol
Image source: reddit.com
#17 A Facebook Group Called “Freedom To Breathe” Are Making These Fake Mask Exemptions Cards As A Way To Get Around Wearing A Mask. If You Come Across These Cards, They Have Absolutely Are Not Official Government Cards Nor Do They Have Any Authority With Any Government Agency
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Looks Legit
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Some Number Texted Me, Said He Was An FBI Agent, And He Sent Me A Picture Of His Id. I Image Searched The Pic If His Id, And Turns Out It Was Photoshopped Version Of A Movie Prop, The Guy On His Id Picture Is Michael Peña. He Didn’t Even Try Hahahhah
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Hold Up
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Nothing Like Being Honest
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Found This At My Local Rite Aid
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Every Hour I Hate You More And More!
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Cristiano Ronaldo Needs A Pair Of Boots, Can We Help Him?
Image source: reddit.com
#25 An Honest Scammer?
Image source: reddit.com
#26 How Do I Even Respond To This
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Sorry, I Don’t Trust You. Not By That Logic
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Hahahaha
Image source: reddit.com
#29 So, These Guys Wanted My Personal Details And A Resume, So I Sent Them Michael Scott’s Details With A Resume
Image source: reddit.com
#30 This Is Just Funny
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Auf Gott
Image source: reddit.com
#32 So Annoying And Honestly, Disrespectful
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Apparently There Is A Market For Scamming People Whose Pets Are Missing
Image source: 8 months ago
#34 You Too Can Live At IKEA For $650 A Month!
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Can’t Wait To Get My Money From My Craigslist Ad!
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Two Different Scams In Two Days From The Same Number, How Amusing And Idiotic
Image source: reddit.com
#37 Someone Hacked My Friends Instagram, And Is Asking For Money To Followers
Image source: reddit.com
#38 The Most Believable Letter You Will Ever Read!!! I Was Told In Another Subreddit To Post This Here
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Mark Zuckerberg Wanted To Buy My iPhone Off Craigslist. Seems Legit To Me
Image source: reddit.com
#40 Ah Yes, The Negotiator
Image source: reddit.com
#41 Watch Out For This One. Could Barely Tell It Was A Fake
Image source: reddit.com
#42 This One Has Just Given Up And Gone For The Direct Approach
Image source: reddit.com
#43 I Rarely Get Scam Emails But… When I Do
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Said He Had Some Metal Boxes For Me Worth Millions. I Demanded A Picture
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Do People Actually Fall For This?
Image source: reddit.com
#46 I Own The Appstore Now You Guys
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Got An Email With This Attachment A Few Years Ago, Found It Pretty Funny
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Uhhh What Just Happened?
Image source: reddit.com
#49 If You Say So
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Sweet Justice Had Been Served!
Image source: reddit.com
#51 Love The Email Address It Came From!
Image source: reddit.com
Follow Us