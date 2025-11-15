53 Times People Received Such Pathetic Scam Messages, They Just Had To Laugh And Share Them Online

Getting scammed and losing your money is one of the worst feelings in the world. First of all, there’s the financial loss. Then there’s the shame of having been tricked. And finally, there’s the lingering distrust for other people.

However, some scammers’ attempts to bamboozle their victims are so ridiculous, see-through, or just downright weird, they’re making the internet laugh. And people can’t help but shame these scammers on the r/Scams subreddit. With a community of over 237k people, the online group acts both as a way to educate internet users on how to recognize scams, as well as to provide entertainment. It’s a public service and educational fun rolled into one neat package.

Check out the posts from r/Scams below, upvote the ones that made you laugh (even though scams are never funny, the way scammers act can be hilarious), and be sure to visit their group for all of their latest posts when you’re done. One of the subreddit moderators was kind enough to have an in-depth chat with Bored Panda about their community, how it helps spread awareness about identifying potential scams, and what the most recent popular scams are right now. “Once you fall for a scam there is usually not much that can be done, but if you take a short amount of time now to learn more about scams you can save yourself money and hassle in the future. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Read on for the full interview.

#1 This Is Absolutely Awful

#2 *Confused Happy Noises*

#3 Very Well Thought Out Scam

#4 Message I Got From My “Grandma” A While Ago

#5 My Office Got An Email From Our “Site Manager” Asking Us To Get Ebay Gift Cards For A “Client” And Send The Codes On The Back To Somebody Named Danny. I Tracked Their Ip Address To Enugu, Nigeria And Sent This To The Number

#6 At Least He Admitted It

#7 The Best Scam Ever!!!

#8 Scammer Steals Pictures Of My Dying Son And Uses Them To Create A Gofundme

#9 My Dog Has Been Missing For A Week And Some Sick Bastard Pulled This Bs

#10 A Seasoned Professional

#11 Damn! I Should Have Accepted It When He Said He Would Send Me The Money Via Airmail

#12 Just Glad To See My BF Has A Good Head On His Shoulders

#13 How About £1400?

#14 Wholesome Hacking

#15 He’s Not Wrong

#16 An Old Co-Worker Messaged Me. Got Blocked Lol

#17 A Facebook Group Called “Freedom To Breathe” Are Making These Fake Mask Exemptions Cards As A Way To Get Around Wearing A Mask. If You Come Across These Cards, They Have Absolutely Are Not Official Government Cards Nor Do They Have Any Authority With Any Government Agency

#18 Looks Legit

#19 Some Number Texted Me, Said He Was An FBI Agent, And He Sent Me A Picture Of His Id. I Image Searched The Pic If His Id, And Turns Out It Was Photoshopped Version Of A Movie Prop, The Guy On His Id Picture Is Michael Peña. He Didn’t Even Try Hahahhah

#20 Hold Up

#21 Nothing Like Being Honest

#22 Found This At My Local Rite Aid

#23 Every Hour I Hate You More And More!

#24 Cristiano Ronaldo Needs A Pair Of Boots, Can We Help Him?

#25 An Honest Scammer?

#26 How Do I Even Respond To This

#27 Sorry, I Don’t Trust You. Not By That Logic

#28 Hahahaha

#29 So, These Guys Wanted My Personal Details And A Resume, So I Sent Them Michael Scott’s Details With A Resume

#30 This Is Just Funny

#31 Auf Gott

#32 So Annoying And Honestly, Disrespectful

#33 Apparently There Is A Market For Scamming People Whose Pets Are Missing

#34 You Too Can Live At IKEA For $650 A Month!

#35 Can’t Wait To Get My Money From My Craigslist Ad!

#36 Two Different Scams In Two Days From The Same Number, How Amusing And Idiotic

#37 Someone Hacked My Friends Instagram, And Is Asking For Money To Followers

#38 The Most Believable Letter You Will Ever Read!!! I Was Told In Another Subreddit To Post This Here

#39 Mark Zuckerberg Wanted To Buy My iPhone Off Craigslist. Seems Legit To Me

#40 Ah Yes, The Negotiator

#41 Watch Out For This One. Could Barely Tell It Was A Fake

#42 This One Has Just Given Up And Gone For The Direct Approach

#43 I Rarely Get Scam Emails But… When I Do

#44 Said He Had Some Metal Boxes For Me Worth Millions. I Demanded A Picture

#45 Do People Actually Fall For This?

#46 I Own The Appstore Now You Guys

#47 Got An Email With This Attachment A Few Years Ago, Found It Pretty Funny

#48 Uhhh What Just Happened?

#49 If You Say So

#50 Sweet Justice Had Been Served!

#51 Love The Email Address It Came From!

