Craig Ferguson: Bio And Career Highlights

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Craig Ferguson: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Craig Ferguson

May 17, 1962

Springburn, Glasgow, Scotland

64 Years Old

Taurus

Craig Ferguson: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Craig Ferguson?

Craig Ferguson is a Scottish-American comedian and television host, renowned for his incisive wit and improvisational style. His work often blends humor with candid observations.

He gained widespread recognition after hosting The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson from 2005 to 2014. The program earned critical acclaim for its unconventional interviews and Ferguson’s unique approach.

Early Life and Education

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Craig Ferguson grew up in Cumbernauld with his parents, Robert and Janet Ferguson, a post office worker and a primary school teacher. He was raised Scottish Presbyterian.

He attended Muirfield Primary School and Cumbernauld High School before leaving at age sixteen to apprentice as an electronics technician. His early exposure to punk bands in Glasgow fostered a passion for performance.

Notable Relationships

Craig Ferguson has been married three times, first to Anne Hogarth from 1983 to 1986, then to Sascha Corwin from 1998 to 2004, and currently to art dealer Megan Wallace-Cunningham since 2008.

He shares a son, Milo Hamish Ferguson, with Sascha Corwin, and welcomed another son, Liam James Ferguson, with Megan Wallace-Cunningham in 2011.

Career Highlights

Craig Ferguson notably hosted The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson from 2005 to 2014, a tenure celebrated for its unscripted humor and engaging interviews. During this time, he earned a Peabody Award for his interview with Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Beyond late-night, Ferguson secured two Daytime Emmy Awards for hosting the syndicated game show Celebrity Name Game. He also has a significant voice acting career, including Gobber in the How to Train Your Dragon film series.

Signature Quote

“I don’t know why I was so afraid of failure; the most interesting people I know have failed more than they have succeeded.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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