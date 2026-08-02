Cr1TiKaL: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Cr1TiKaL
August 2, 1994
Tampa, Florida, US
32 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Cr1TiKaL?
Charles Christopher White Jr. is an American YouTuber, streamer, and entrepreneur who shaped digital commentary with his unique, deadpan humor. He cultivated a massive online following through consistent, insightful content across multiple platforms.
His breakout moment arrived with the widespread popularity of his “Moist Meter” video series, offering sharp, often satirical, reviews of internet culture and video games. White’s signature white t-shirt and monotonous delivery are instantly recognizable to millions.
Early Life and Education
A focus on family life marked Charles Christopher White Jr.’s early years in Tampa, Florida. He developed an enduring passion for video games and comedy, interests that later defined his online persona.
White attended Carrollwood Day School, where he was a member of the varsity basketball team, later earning a bachelor’s degree in human sciences from the University of Tampa, concentrating on exercise physiology.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc defined Charles Christopher White Jr.’s most public relationship with Tiana Tracy, dating from 2016. They were frequently seen together in his content and on social media, becoming a recognizable couple to his fanbase.
White and Tracy mutually announced their separation in December 2023, confirming they continue to co-parent their pets.
Career Highlights
Over billions of views across platforms underscore Charles Christopher White Jr.’s impact, with his penguinz0 YouTube channel accumulating over 18 million subscribers and his Twitch channel gaining 6 million followers. He earned Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards in 2025.
He expanded into tech and gaming ventures by co-founding Moist Esports, an organization that quickly achieved significant success in various competitive titles. White is also a co-owner of Shopify Rebellion and a member of the musical duo The Gentle Men.
Signature Quote
“That’s really about it, see ya.”
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