Child Photo Competition Awards And Honors The Beauty Of Child Portraiture

CPC Portrait Awards is a monthly photo contest devoted to discovering and awarding the very best child portraits from all around the globe.

It is hosted by the Child Photo Competition – photography & art community that runs a series of competitions with aim to encourage emerging child photographers and give them exposure and recognition.

Feel free to have a scroll through the gallery of all the winners of CPC Portrait Awards.

Enjoy!

More info: portraitawards.childphotocompetition.com

#1

Winner of October 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Waiting” by Emma K. Sato, Japan.

#2

Winner of May 2019 CPC Portrait Awards – “Shades of Melancholy” by Oliwia Major, Netherlands.

#3

Winner of June 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Amelia” by Kamila Celary-Kmiecik, Poland.

#4

Winner of March 2019 CPC Portrait Awards – “Nadia” by Kamila J Gruss, Poland.

#5

Winner of November 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “The Girl and Her Raven” by Rachel Stewart, UK.

#6

Winner of July 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Red & Green” by Mariola Glajcar, Poland.

#7

Winner of May 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Sisters Leida and Laëlle” by Tati Itat, Brazil.

#8

Winner of January 2019 CPC Portrait Awards – “Marcys and Friends” by Rachel Stewart, UK.

#9

Winner of December 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Kadinand Cane Corso” by Lizzie Gilmour, New Zealand.

#10

Winner of April 2019 CPC Portrait Awards -“Butterfly Effect” by Mariola Glajcar, Poland.

#11

Winner of April 2918 CPC Portrait Awards – “Ava’s Portrait” by Magdalena Kolakowska, UK.

#12

Winner of October 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Between” by Monika Serek, Poland.

#13

Winner of September 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Black and White” by Aga Tetera, UK.

#14

Winner of March 2019 CPC Portrait Awards – “Izzy” by Anna Salek, UK.

#15

Winner of February 2019 CPC Portrait Awards – “Carnival” by Kaat Stieber, The Netherlands.

100% secure your website.