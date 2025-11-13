Child Photo Competition Awards And Honors The Beauty Of Child Portraiture

CPC Portrait Awards is a monthly photo contest devoted to discovering and awarding the very best child portraits from all around the globe.
It is hosted by the Child Photo Competition – photography & art community that runs a series of competitions with aim to encourage emerging child photographers and give them exposure and recognition.
Feel free to have a scroll through the gallery of all the winners of CPC Portrait Awards.
Enjoy!
More info: portraitawards.childphotocompetition.com
#1
Winner of October 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Waiting” by Emma K. Sato, Japan.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#2
Winner of May 2019 CPC Portrait Awards – “Shades of Melancholy” by Oliwia Major, Netherlands.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#3
Winner of June 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Amelia” by Kamila Celary-Kmiecik, Poland.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#4
Winner of March 2019 CPC Portrait Awards – “Nadia” by Kamila J Gruss, Poland.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#5
Winner of November 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “The Girl and Her Raven” by Rachel Stewart, UK.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#6
Winner of July 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Red & Green” by Mariola Glajcar, Poland.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#7
Winner of May 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Sisters Leida and Laëlle” by Tati Itat, Brazil.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#8
Winner of January 2019 CPC Portrait Awards – “Marcys and Friends” by Rachel Stewart, UK.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#9
Winner of December 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Kadinand Cane Corso” by Lizzie Gilmour, New Zealand.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#10
Winner of April 2019 CPC Portrait Awards -“Butterfly Effect” by Mariola Glajcar, Poland.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#11
Winner of April 2918 CPC Portrait Awards – “Ava’s Portrait” by Magdalena Kolakowska, UK.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#12
Winner of October 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Between” by Monika Serek, Poland.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#13
Winner of September 2018 CPC Portrait Awards – “Black and White” by Aga Tetera, UK.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#14
Winner of March 2019 CPC Portrait Awards – “Izzy” by Anna Salek, UK.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
#15
Winner of February 2019 CPC Portrait Awards – “Carnival” by Kaat Stieber, The Netherlands.
Image source: CPC Portrait Awards
Follow Us