Even though they don’t have anything to do with the job itself, who you work with can really make or break a workplace. After all, people sometimes act in inexplicable ways, for better or worse and that doesn’t change just because you’re on the clock.
So we’ve gathered some of the most interesting, unhinged and just unusual stories from a group dedicated to sharing about the sort of eccentric coworkers netizens have had. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if something you read seems familiar, share your tale in the comments down below.
#1 New Hire Got Fired On Day One For Stealing All The Coffee
This really amused me. We hired this lady, who during her morning training process seemed pretty high strung but nothing too hard to deal with. Midway through the day we were in the break room and she gestured at two large full bags of Starbucks beans next to the coffee maker and asked everyone in there, “whose are these?” And someone responded “oh those are free for anyone to use, the company buys coffee for everyone” and she said “oh cool.”
I guess as she was leaving for the day she took this very literally and put both bags of beans in her purse as she was going home. There was a hubbub the rest of the day as everyone was confused there was no more coffee. Eventually it got put together she took them, I think someone saw it happen. She came in today for 10 minutes, was called into the manager office, now she’s gone.
Image source: MiddleComfortable158, senivpetro/Magnific (not the actual photo)
#2 She Quit Because Of Pizza
I am still shocked by this. My husband and I were just talking and he reminded me and I had to run to Reddit to post.
I used to work at a salt production facility. You had one job. Put salt into a bag. It paid more than average for the area, you could listen to music, great benefits, great schedule.
There was a woman named Sues that was about 63 years old that worked there part time. Everyone took it easy on her. We barely made her work. For her age and skills also working part time, she was making good money.
Anyway. She would work Monday- Wednesday.
One time the company ordered us pizza because we had high numbers. They gave us this pizza Thursday.
Monday rolls around and Sues heard about our pizza party. She was LIVID. She marched right to HR and told them it was unfair they served pizza on Thursday because they KNOW she doesn’t work that day. She said if they didn’t serve pizza that Wednesday she would quit. Wednesday rolled around and no pizza. She puts in her two week notice. The two weeks are almost up and Sues can’t find another job, she asks Hr if she can stay. HR SAYS NO!!! Last thing I heard she had to move back to her home town on the other side of the country.
She literally quit over pizza.
Image source: demonslayercorpp, izik_md/magnific (not the actual photo)
#3 I Had A In Office Coworker Who Was Over 450lbs
I used to work in a semi sales environment office. We’ll call my 450lb + coworker Jeremy, because he mentioned liking that name. Jeremy was a really nice guy. Bragged constantly about his daughter and grandson. Our office had a weight loss challenge and he’d always say it’s because of him and I better not be the one leading our department in weight loss (im fairly skinny) He was a great worker and got along real well with our clients, always joking with them and remembering the small details about them. He always talked about how he’d love to go boating like he did when he was a teenager. He loves lifted trucks and talked about how when he looses the weight he’ll get green one and go mudding. He talked about how he missed fishing because he cannot access the spots anymore he was excited for his grandson to get older so he could teach him how to fish. He would always be happy to help when you had a problem. Truly a nice family guy and coworker. Jeremy was in his mid 40s when I worked there, he already had a gastric bypass and had a stint on ozempic. Unfortunately, neither worked. Despite his health problems he still went into work and did his best.
Today, I did something I never do. I looked through the newspaper and saw that he passed recently. I’m not sure why Im sharing this, I never kept in contact with him after leaving that job.
Image source: Skippidydooda232, fentonroma143/Magnific (not the actual photo)
#4 I Have A Picture Of My Coworker’s Sister On My Desk
This is more of a funny story than anything else, and I feel the need to clarify that my coworker finds it hilarious. I (27F) have a picture of my niece (6F/5 in the picture) at Disneyworld on my desk at work. We recently switched from remote to in-person, so a lot of us were meeting people we’ve worked with for years for the first time. My coworker (31M) asked me about the picture of my niece. I didn’t think much of it until he started giggling. Turns out, the Alice actor in the picture is his sister! I guess it’s true what they say; it’s a small world after all.
Image source: throwawayaccountlev, gpointstudio/magnific (not the actual photo)
#5 Coworker Tried To Fake Food Intoxication To Get Out Of Work… Forgot She Posted Brunch Pics On Instagram
So my coworker Tina calls in violently ill on a Monday morning..claims she had some bad sushi and can’t even stand up without getting dizzy. Cool, hope you feel better.
A few hours later, someone on our team casually checks Instagram… and guess who posted a full photo dump from a bottomless mimosa brunch.. timestamped that morning?
We’re talking:
Selfies
Avocado toast
When life gives you lemons, add vodka captions
A video where she’s literally cheering with friends in the background
The best part? She forgot we follow her. One of the managers even commented:
Glad you’re feeling better
She came in the next day acting like nothing happened. HR had a chat with her. Now she keeps her account on private and suddenly gets really sick only after 5 p.m.
Image source: anon, benzoix/magnific (not the actual photo)
#6 This Means She’s Not Interested Right?
I left the job a week and a half ago
Image source: frvnkwoods
#7 Coworker Gets Extremely Angry If I Get To Work Early But Don’t Clock In. Any Advice
My second job is at a convenience store where there is only 1 worker on shift at a time
My coworker works 2-6 and I work 6-10
I have a job at an investment firm I work 8-5 from and then go here at 6.
However, sometimes I’ll get there at 5:30 and sit in the parking lot to read, eat dinner, etc. quickly before going to clock in.
The thing is, if my coworker sees me, then when I come in at 6 she’s extremely rude, pissy, and angry complaining about how she needs help here.
I’m not scheduled until 6pm so I don’t come in until 6pm. But if she sees me outside before, she’ll text the manager and say I’m sitting in my car
Then my manager will get mad at me because I’m a great employee, but my unstable coworker will have a meltdown and threaten to quit.
Has anyone has similar experiences.
Image source: Thellie11, eanstudio/magnific (not the actual photo)
#8 My Coworker Showed Up To My Apartment Unannounced
My (26f) coworker (36m) knows where I live because we’ve had the same ride home a few times. He had been over once before to help bring my groceries upstairs (we stopped at the store on the way home). We were a little flirty for a few days but I ultimately rejected him, long before this happened. He was pressuring, immature, and I didn’t like the age gap.
I live by myself with my daughter, and this especially made me anxious because of that. Luckily, she was at her dad’s at the time. It was 7am, when I’m usually sleeping. He woke me up with the doorbell. According to him, he got stranded because his truck broke down, so he walked 2 miles to get to my apartment (his home is closer than that, btw). I offered to give him a ride, but when I went in to grab my stuff, he followed me in and tried to kiss me! I ran outside because he can be pushy. Once he got outside, I offered to call him a cab, he said no, and I went back inside.
This happened a while ago, and I barely talked to him for a few days. It’s a little awkward now, but I’ve been planning on getting another job for unrelated reasons. No one thinks he had bad intentions, but doesn’t understand boundaries. I don’t know what to think. Why would he think it’s okay to make a move on me when I rejected him??
ETA: Thank you all for helping open my eyes to just how bad this was. The ones saying he didn’t have bad intentions just don’t want to see him for who he really is. I honestly don’t even want to go to work again but it’s my only income. I’m going to look for other jobs this week.
There is also no HR, and my bosses are similar to him. I told one of them and nothing happened.
Image source: blackcatzombs, stockking/magnific (not the actual photo)
#9 Fake Brit At The Office
I’m originally from London, moved to America, I was working temp jobs in NYC. Got assigned to an office job covering for an employee on extended sick leave. First day, I met the woman training me, who said “Oh, you’re English! So is Mark! I’ll have to introduce you later.” At lunchtime she walked me over to Mark’s cubicle. Mark said “hello, nice to meet you, I’m Mark.” RIGHT away I suspected he was faking his British accent! I said “Whereabouts Im England are you from, Mark?” Mark said “Where are YOU from?” I said “Sydenham, London SE 26.” Mark said “Oh right, I know that area.” Awkward silence. He must have known that I knew. Who knows why he was pretending to be British? Was he even really Mark? Was he using a fake ID? I didn’t know and I never asked. Man must have had his reasons. So I played along the whole two months I was there. We never spoke on it. He had that part right: That’s SO the British way. My last day, Mark walked up to me, shook my hand firmly, and said “Cheers matey, you’re a top bloke.” Which roughly translates into ‘thanks a lot friend, you’re a very decent fellow.” I smiled and winked.
Image source: Ponder_wisely, prostophotokate/magnific (not the actual photo)
#10 She’s Giving Me The Silent Treatment After I Refused To Give Her A Ride
I started working at a suburban school that is 40 mins – 1 hour away from my house (downtown) approximately 3 months ago. I’m kind of an introvert, so I don’t talk a lot, I like to focus on doing my job, but I also try to remain polite and make small talk here and there. There’s one coworker that I’d never talked to before, but due to a specific situation only a few of the employees had to show up the other day. We spoke for the first time and she ended our little conversation with “Oh well, let’s hope we’ll finish early so you can give me a ride home”. I was speechless because I think that’s kind of rude, but I brushed it off with an “Oh, we’ll see hahaha”.
For context, I HATE carpooling, specially with people I don’t know (I don’t mind it if they’re close friends or family). I tend to clock out feeling tired mentally and physically, so I like to relax with some music, take my time, fart in the comfort of my car IDK hahaha. That day I kind of sneaked out at the end of my shift, so I didn’t see her again.
The other day she came to my office and started talking with my coworkers, but quickly shift the conversation to where do we live, how we get to work, etc. She asked me to give her a ride (then I realized she meant a 40 minute drive at least) and I refuse with the typical “Oh, I’m kind of busy today, so…” and she said it was fine. After a while she said goodbye to everyone in the room… but me.
Today we were clocking out at the same time, so I said hello but she ignored me and started talking to someone else. I clocked out and said “Well, have a good weekend!”. Ignored again.
I mean, I think I dodged a bullet, but I still find it extremely rude hahaha.
Image source: Arias_Stella, lookstudio/magnific (not the actual photo)
#11 She Tried To Flirt With A Latte… It Didn’t Go Well
A girl at my job likes this dude who always orders the same iced latte every morning. She thought she’d be cute and surprise him with one. She hands it to him and says: “I noticed you get these a lot… figured I’d treat you today ” He smiles, super grateful, and goes: “That’s awesome! My wife will LOVE this.” She froze like someone unplugged her brain. He walked away happily with the drink. She walked away and poured HER coffee into the trash like it personally betrayed her.
Moments like that are exactly why you should never date someone you work with. One minute you’re trying to be cute with a latte, the next minute you’re finding out he has a whole wife and you still have to see him every day at the printer. Office romance? Hard pass.
Update
Y’all need to stop being haters. It was just a cute moment that went sideways happens to literally everyone. Too many low IQ people out here who can’t seem to understand a story/moment that happens all the time in the workplace….
Image source: InevitablePain2005, freepic.diller/magnific (not the actual photo)
#12 She Tried To Play The UNO Reverse Card
There is a woman at my job that is incredibly lazy and, to be honest, incompetent at her job. She works the night shift (when there is only a few people around) and she will routinely sleep 4-5 hours of her 12 hour shift. We just got a new manager and since he has to cover both the day and night shifts he has been getting in super early to have some coverage with both shifts. He comes in and she is sleeping at her desk. He talks to another coworker about it. “How often is this happening” questions and the like. Manager takes out his phone and takes a picture of her sleeping to show HR. Manager is still talking to the other coworker when the sleeping lady wakes up. She sees the phone still in his hands, and puts two and two together. She says “did you just take a picture of me while I was unconscious?” And starts acting like this is harassment and she has an HR issue with him. Hilarious.
Image source: animal_chin9, pressfoto/magnific (not the actual photo)
#13 Coworker Has Hilariously Bad Geography Knowledge
Here is an honest to God conversation I had with him last week.
Him: “Hey, how do I get to Key West from Maui?”
Me: “What?”
Him: “I’m going to Maui next
Month and I want to visit Key West while I’m there”
Me: “Key West is in Florida”
Him: “Yeah, I know”
Me: “Maui is thousands of miles from Florida”
Him: “Yeah it’s in Hawaii”
Me: “Florida and Hawaii are not the same place”
Him: “I thought Hawaii was part of the Florida Keys?”
Me: “What??? They’re nowhere near each other”
Him: “Well we”ll have to look it up”
He asks me other stuff like “Why does it take so much longer to get to Europe from here(LA) than it does it does from New York?” He travels a lot which makes it even more puzzling.
Image source: Worried_Lobster6783, magnific (not the actual photo)
#14 Fired For Theft
I worked at an aluminum smelter in Washington State for 25 years. Every so often, security would do lunch box checks to keep employee theft to a minimum.
One day, a co-worker was heading out of the locker room to clock out. Security was at the time card shack, asking guys to open their lunch boxes for a quick visual check. Unbeknownst to him, there was a second security guard stationed to watch for anyone trying to sneak back into the locker room.
Our guy, thinking he was being sneaky, turned around and headed back into the locker room. The second guard spotted him immediately and stopped him, asking to look in his lunch box. Inside were 12 packs of gloves that the company handed out to all employees. Not huge on its own, but apparently he thought he was running a glove black market.
Security asked to see his locker. He claimed he “lost the key.” Security cut the lock—and found 12 more 12-packs of gloves hiding inside.
He got fired that day from a cushy, untouchable union gig with great pay and benefits. All because he decided to sell some gloves to local hardware stores. Honestly, it was impressive in a dumb, “what were you thinking?” kind of way.
ETA: these were just plain old White Ox cotton gardening gloves. Absolutely nothing special about them.
Image source: marc_t_norman, magnific (not the actual photo)
#15 Got Fired Because Of A Sticker
I put it in our staff washroom At the top of the mirror Everyone besides the boss knew what I was doing because I had joked about doing it as an April fools joke and HR said to do it and even told me what washroom to put it in.
I went into work the next day and noticed all my things weren’t where I left them so I knew immediately I was getting suspended for it. I had full intentions of admitting it and speaking with him about it so that’s what I continued to do that morning. I didn’t want anyone getting blamed.
As soon as I went in his office I explained to him that as a leader I shouldn’t have done that. And said sorry. He then told me we have to let you go. Not sure why he said we, HR was not there.
I asked him if there was anything that I had done in the past that betrayed his trust like this had. And he brought up the pushback I gave him about toonies. About four months ago he wanted to stop buying toonies for the safe fund and cash registers. I told him that it was silly and we would just burn through more loonies. It turned into an argument. I told him I don’t want to hand guests 4 loonies back. No one likes a pocket full of change and his argument was then use debit.
So anyways with that as his reasoning which in my opinion, there’s no reasoning with. So, I said okay thanks for everything if you need me I’m here and I said goodbye to the morning cleaner and left.
10 months I worked there and not once was I written up or suspended.
Part of me is so sad because I spent so much time focusing on making sure everyone felt comfortable and confident so we could have a successful shift.
My heart is broken because a lot of the staff believed in me as a leader.
My ex-boss cried too after everything was said. Which I thought was weird. It’s like he expected a fight from me. Or to beg for my job. But that’s not my character.
I need to bring my uniform back still. I don’t want to cry so I’ve been waiting. I know everyone’s going to ask questions and be super happy/sad to see me. And I want to be able to handle that.
Anyways, Should I go to the labour board or is it a bad case of he said she said because ultimately I have no written proof HR said to do it.
I did get approved for E.I thankfully.
Image source: Dear-Description3215
#16 My Coworker Resigned Last Month
Before he left he wrote this resignation letter (censored in some places to remove identifying information) and asked everyone what they thought about it. My coworker took a picture because…well, look at it.
He clocked out on break and never came back to complete his shift.
This month, he was rehired.
Image source: anon
#17 Coworker Found Me On A Dating App And Won’t Let It Go. What Do I Do?
I am a female that works in a primarily male dominated field. I truly love my job, it’s probably the best one I’ve had by far. Here’s the coworker issue: one of my coworkers found me on a dating app. Well, he said his brother found me and asked him if he worked with me, due to my specification of the industry I worked in/my location. I wasn’t working the day he made this discovery. Upon finding out I was on said dating app, he made it a point to let EVERYONE know I was. I found it odd. Why should he or anyone else care? I then realized it was in a “oh she’s desperate” fashion. Not only is the workplace and field in general male dominated, but I am more than 20 years younger than the majority of my coworkers- with the exception of the guy who spread the info and a couple others.
I didn’t care initially, I presumed it would blow over; but it indeed has not. He and a few others bring it up in a mocking or teasing way quite regularly. It really wasn’t funny the first time, and it definitely wasn’t the second, third, or fourth time. I want to highlight that the intention does not feel playful, but instead is delivered in a very demeaning way. I will occasionally get unsolicited advice on my appearance from the same coworker.
I’m looking for advice on what I can do in this situation without turning it into an HR fiasco. I only plan to stay at this job until mid 2026. I want to make my next year enjoyable. What should I say next time he or another coworker brings it up? Something that will really embarrass them perhaps? Any advice is appreciated, thanks.
Image source: No-Bathroom8194, benzoix/magnific (not the actual photo)
#18 I Found Out Who Has Been Stealing My Lunch
Since October, once every couple weeks or so, my lunch was going missing.
I’m a hybrid worker and only in the office a couple days a week, if that, so it was still a pretty high rate of theft.
I work in a small organization where everyone knows everyone so it struck me as especially odd.
This week I spotted the person eating my lunch! I confronted them, it was someone I knew but not well, and they insisted it was their lunch.
After a minute of back and forth they realized I had no incentive to make something like that up. We looked into it and to make a long and tedious story short, they got an identical lunchbox as mine around October.
Their wife packs their lunch so they didn’t recognize it as not being their food. They never know exactly what they’re getting in their lunch.
He apologized and said he’ll buy me lunch for the next couple weeks. I told him it wasn’t necessary but he was nice about it and dropped off a gift card anyways.
Mystery solved!
Image source: JetPlane_88, magnific (not the actual photo)
#19 Ew Co-Worker Just Speedrunned Herself To A Termination – Have You Saw Worse?
I work in a fairly corporate environment in a midlevel job. We had a new hire who came in and for some reason – made every single thing a massive drama despite just walking in the door.
She would start to cry, claim that people “are victimising” her without ever saying what they are doing. Blatantly stole my work on a project and changed a few fields and fonts in a sheet and claimed that she had “streamlined” it and she was entitled to 50% credit. She would raise a formal grievance about multiple people in the team for making her feel bad about messing something up when in reality, it had to be addressed and corrected. She felt bad about it and therefore she was the victim. Im heavily against any workplace bullying but this was far from that.
The final straw seems to have come when she invited herself to an office on the other side of the country and made advances to the senior director (who is married). She’s now been fired for misconduct.
Have you ever had a colleague like this who basically just crashes out?
Image source: trampstar9, unaihuiziphotography/magnific (not the actual photo)
#20 Things My Man Child Coworker Finds “Offensive”
My man child coworker acts like a toddler. Here’s a list of things that me or other coworkers have said or done that’s “offensive”:
1) asked if he remembered a popular kids show from the 90s. Apparently he didn’t have cable and I was calling him poor and it made him insecure.
2) supervisor asked him to move his car on trash day because it was in the way of the dumpster. Something about it’s his car he can park where he wants to.
3) asked what he brought for lunch. According to him we were calling him fat or something.
4) asked if he’d looked at SHEIN to buy his girlfriend clothes after he complained about the prices at Torrid. Said she deserves better and was offended someone suggested she didn’t.
5) supervisor reminded him of a report terms. Said he was a micromanager.
6) accidentally scared him when saying good morning. Refused to speak to me the whole day.
7) walked behind him in the hallway. Makes him feel followed but we were going to the same place.
That’s just this week! Every day it’s a roll of dice if he’ll be offended by something. He never goes to HR just gets snappy towards everyone if he’ll speak to us at all.
Image source: bladesm0312, Stockbusters.magnific (not the actual photo)
#21 Creepy Coworker
I’ve worked with this guy for 7 months now. He was weird but I was always nice and kept small talk. I knew he liked me somewhat after he tried asking me out for a burger a couple months ago but I changed the subject before he could even finish his sentence. He would always find reasons to talk to me and paid attention to everything I did (like what I ate for lunch, any slight changes in my appearance etc) I thought he would take a hint but I guess not. He kept texting me this past weekend and left me 2 voicemails saying that he really needed to talk to me “about something important” so I finally responded that I wasn’t comfortable (in the nicest possible way I could). That’s when he decided to dump all this on me. And yes I did report him, he’s no longer an employee as of yesterday. He’s also 56 years old with kids older than I am. And just to put it in perspective he was 33 when I was born
Image source: nuglove3
#22 35 Y/O Coworker Complained To Boss Bc I Didn’t Invite Her To My Party
So I’m 24 turning 25 and my bf and I have very close birthdays so we usually celebrate together. We planned our party and I invited a couple of my girls from work. These are friends I hang out regularly with outside of work and I sent them all a discreet message with the invitation. Well my 35 year old coworker found out about it because someone was talking about it out loud. She calls me into her room and goes “I’m just really sad.” And goes on whining about how I didn’t invite her to my birthday party and how upset she is about it. To make it worse she went to our bosses and complained to them and then they spoke about being “sensitive to others” in a staff meeting. I sent my FRIENDS a private message idk how much more sensitive I can be.
Image source: queentyra, DC Studio/magnific (not the actual photo)
#23 My New Deaf Coworker Called Her Disability Rep On Us
I work at a satellite laboratory with three other people. The four of us have worked very well together for a while now. Earlier this month a deaf woman with a hearing aid devise started in our department, making the total in my small department five. The four of us have been trying our best to train up our new colleague, but she seems incapable of following both verbal or written instruction. This woman can’t even follow along with her own notes. The crazy part is I knew her from a past job five years ago. She even recommended the same online college she used to get her license; and yet yesterday I had to sit with her for 10 minutes explaining how to open a new tab on her internet browser. We were fully expecting to accommodate her hearing disability in the lab, but we are completely blindsided by her lack of understanding of computers. We need to use “laboratory information software” to document each step of our workflow, so there is no way around her using a computer.
She has been with as for nearly a month now and she has barely learned anything even though she has had access to written instructions at all times, as well as us walking her through each step slowly and multiple times. She has called her disability rep more than once to complain we are moving too quickly for her and she is not receiving proper accommodations. Meanwhile she is also complaining everyday about one of us to the others. She has made an otherwise laid back work environment into a stressful nightmare. I am already completely over this.
Image source: sadkitti, user11849519/magnific (not the actual photo)
#24 Coworker Resigned After Getting A Pimple
We hired a new guy last month. To work in our manufacturing line.
Job description included working with machinery in a temperature and humidity controlled space.
The machinery needed to be cleaned with ethanol.
That was the extent to which he would be involved with chemical solvents.
After training the guy for a month, he sent me a text one morning citing health issues due to using chemicals.
The health issue was that he got a pimple on his forehead. And he never grew any pimples at all. Therefore it had to be because he was exposed to chemicals during work and he couldn’t work with us any longer.
Image source: lstsmle331, zinkevych/magnific (not the actual photo)
#25 Worst Secret Santa Ever
Today at work we revealed who our secret Santa was. My secret Santa gift left me speechless.
Two weeks ago we decided to go a secret Santa exchange within our department. A total of approximately 20 people. We set the $$ limit to 25 and we were to reveal today.
It was time to give our gifts, so we did. At this point, it was time for me to receive mine. On my list I listed what I liked like fuzzy socks, pens, card games etc.
Because we work with each other majority of the time, the gifts given were either personal or something they really really like or sentimental.
My gift literally left me speechless… this man ‘hid’ small gifts BEHIND my monitors so I never knew they were there. When he revealed them to me today he ‘hid’ a fabreeze plug in refill.. just 1 out of the case… USED MISMATCHED PENS FROM HIS DESK anddddd a used Starbucks gift card with a balance of 6.87 cents.
At that time all I could do is say thanks and go back to my desk. I grabbed his ‘gifts’ and gave them back and went about my day.
Side note, yesterday we had a company wide white elephant exchange and for that he bought a charcuterie board with two linen napkins.
Image source: sammas12-, magnific (not the actual photo)
#26 Work Wife? – Don’t Force It
Last time we had a new coworker start, I was in charge of getting her up to speed. We work in different offices, so it was a lot of phone calls and walking her through things. After a few weeks and her getting more comfortable with the team. She decided she was my work wife. I never acknowledged it and still don’t 6-ish month later. I’m happily married and TBF I married up, so I’m never looking.
It’s just so weird the liberties people kind of take if you’re close co-workers. I get called; dear, sweetheart, honey. Well I couldn’t say without getting fired. It personally doesn’t bother me I set boundaries right off the bat and told my wife.
Ladies it might sound nice and sweet or endearing but it’s a bit creepy from a guys perspective.
Image source: Minja78, ansiia/magnific (not the actual photo)
#27 We Are Not A Family
I work at a small company, 6 employees including the boss. We’re all very friendly, work cohesively, and we all turn our phones off at 4. We meet up for a company event once or twice a year.
We all live in the next town over from the office. We all 5 minutes away from each other (side note: no one has ever dreamed about carpooling). The boss gave us all a good-sized stipend to buy an e-bike to commute if we want, since the current construction can stretch our drive time to an hour, for a 12-mile commute.
We all took him up on it. The day I got my bike, I was drunk on excitement. Literally out of my mind. I suggested to the entire office that we meet up on the bike path one morning to ride into the office together. My boss said “Nah, that sounds too chummy.” I’ve never been so delighted to be shot down so thoroughly by an authority figure. I don’t want to be friends with my coworkers and they don’t want to be friends with me. What a peaceful existence.
Image source: SpencerMcNab, magnific (not the actual photo)
#28 Came Across A Clearance Sale & Decided To Gift My Coworkers. Big Mistake!!!
We have seasonal people who work January through June. They come and go but some come back every year. I’m a full timer and work year round. There’s only 20 of us full timers and we’re all close. Unbeknownst to me, the day I brought in the gift bags a seasonal worker just happened to be there. She walked right up to me and asked “where’s mine” I apologized & explained the sale was over & I couldn’t replicate the gift. Then she said “I’ll wait for you to find something else”. I was flabbergasted, no, I did not gift her and in fact I’ll never do that again.
Btw, we’re all women so in the gift bags we’re girly things. Clear nail polish, perfume samples, hair ties, lip gloss, hand sanitizer, lotion, etc, etc. Each bag was maybe $5.00 but there was a lot of stuff in the bags.
Image source: kathysef, magnific (not the actual photo)
#29 Coworker Called Out For A Week, But Stopped By To Pick Up Her Birthday Cake
My coworker called out for 5 days due to a “muscle spasm” in her arm. She said she was in pain to the point she was unable to perform her job duties which include sitting at a desk and answering the phone. She conveniently called out on her birthday week.
My other coworkers & I planned a birthday celebration for her on the Monday she called out. We got her flowers, cake, and a gift card. I asked if we could FaceTime to sing happy birthday and she said yes, but she didn’t pick up the phone. I ended up just sending her a picture of the gifts we got her to bring her some joy and let her know we were thinking of her.
Despite her muscle spasm, she decided to stop by to pick up her cake and flowers and then dipped for the rest of the week. She ended up getting written up.
Image source: flirtybirdie888, azerbaijan_stockers/magnific (not the actual photo)
#30 “I Have $100,000 Of Coverage So I’m Just Going To Use Some Of That Money To Buy A Nice Car With Cash”
I have a coworker who got into a car accident last week. She was road raging and rear ended another driver, totaling her car and severely damaging the other car.
She doesn’t believe the police report, insisting she can’t be at fault because the other driver “made her mad” so she had no choice but to tailgate them. That was delusional enough, but today she reached a whole new level.
She was using a shared computer to look at new cars while at work today. So it was pretty easy to see what she was doing. I noticed she was looking at cars that are waaaaay more expensive than the car she totaled (2019 Kia Soul) and so I asked her if those were what she was looking to buy. She said yes. So naturally I asked “oh cool, so you must have a pretty decent amount for a down payment? Those are all upwards of $50K so you must have some cash to put down. That’s great you can upgrade!” She looked at me like I was stupid and responded “no, I’m going to use my insurance payout to pay cash.” My turn to look at her like she’s dumb. “But you just said you don’t have cash to put down. How will you pay cash for a BMW or Tesla if you only have the payout from your Kia?” To which she replied with this gem, while rolling her eyes at me. “Ummm, I have $100,000 of coverage so I’m just going to use some of that money to buy a nice car with cash.” I questioned her more about that amount and she eventually told me she signed up for $100K of coverage for body damage.
That’s right. She thinks she’s going to get a check for $100,000 on a totaled 5 year old Kia. Because her BODILY INJURY limit is $100K. She thinks Bodily Injury means the car’s body. And that her insurance company is just going to cut a check for the limit and call it a day. Apparently several people in the office have told her that isn’t what’s going to happen but she doesn’t believe anyone.
I wish I could say she’s young and naive. But she’s over 40.
Image source: HeWasBearFood, DC Studio/magnific (not the actual photo)
#31 Secret Santa
I’ve been at my new job a few months and for secret Santa, I got one of the women who trained me. During orientation, everyone filled out a sheet of their favorite things in case anyone wanted to get them a gift so I went off that. Hers said she liked fuzzy socks and the color lemon green. I also noticed she always had her nails done so I slyly asked where she gets them done. We had a 25$ budget so I got her a 25$ gift card to her preferred salon. I also bought her fuzzy socks in her favorite color. After she received her gift, I asked her if she liked it and she said no. At this point she had no idea that I was the one who bought it. I asked why and she said,”who buys someone socks as a gift?” I asked if she had seen the gift card in the bag so she checked the bag again. She didn’t seem embarrassed at all about saying it was a bad gift-just asked how much was on the card. I then asked again if she liked it and she half heartedly said yes before asking again why I bought her socks. I said she put it on her gift paper during orientation and all she said was “oh, okay.” I was annoyed at this point so I ended the conversation. I really liked this girl but the whole situation left a bad taste in my mouth. Was I wrong to get her socks? She literally said it would be a gift she would like!
Image source: Dry_Satisfaction_164
#32 Coworker Started Lecturing Me Because I Didn’t Want To Do Her Job For Her
A coworker came into my office to ask me to write info on some invoices. I told her I sent her all this information by email. She said she needs help with it.
I did the same action she was supposed to do: did a search in the email. I wrote the info on a few invoices, but left the last one to go over with her to understand why she had difficulties to find it herself.
When I came to her office and told her I wanted to go over it with her she said “never mind. Leave it”.
After 15 minutes or so I received a call from her in which she started to scold me for not doing this action for her. She stated saying things like “nothing would have happened to you if you wrote it” and “if someone asks for your help you should help just like I always reply if you have any questions”.
I told her that nothing would have happened to her too if she she wrote it, and that I never ask her for things I can do myself. That every thing I ever asked her was directly related to her responsibilities at work. Never was a thing I was supposed to do myself and just decided to ask her, or anyone else, to do for me.
I’m sure nothing of this penetrated her thick skull.
I’m still pissed off at her audacity and her feeling of entitlement.
Image source: Blackcat2332
#33 Coworker I Had To Train Meows At Me And Can’t Do The Job
Before you assume anything, just know that my degree is in social justice.
This girl gets hired and has one year to learn the job (technically). At first things are fine, but I quickly learn that she likes to meow to communicate and then suddenly “forgets” how to do the job every we get assigned a task together.
Our supervisors are at a loss because she performs the tasks fine in front of them but with me she stares at me like a deer in headlights. It’s embarrassing and I’ve had to take on the tasks so we are not doing them for hours on end.
It’s gotten to the point that I’ve been called into my boss’ office three times now for having “a difference of personalities” with the girl. I’m like “the meowing is immature and embarrassing for the department but I haven’t mentioned it to her, and she pretends not to remember how to do her job; it’s not fair.” And they say they believe me but I have doubts. Thankfully, I don’t have to train her for the time being, but eventually I’m expected to work with her most days during the week as equal partners.
I’m at my wits-end. I’m job hunting but if I don’t get something soon I’m gonna have a breakdown. The stress of this drama has taken me out of work for days now. I’m at a total loss.
Image source: Mother_Ad1889
#34 Coworker Hates Me Because “She Works My Weekends”
Before she was hired, I worked 7 days a week
I told my manager I needed a day I was off from both jobs, once we got some help
Manager hired in new lady and according to new lady, she was hired in with weekends off
She did for a bit, then the manager switched it so we each work one day on the weekend
Now new lady constantly complains how she’s tired of working my weekends, how she lost her weekend job because she has to come here (and has some excuse as to why she can’t do it on her other off day). She’s constantly making up things and telling the manager lies about my job duties (saying I told her to do something a specific way that’s incorrect).
Anyway, my manager sees her everyday but I haven’t seen her in 6 months because we have different schedules
But anyway it’s a cycle
She makes something up. Manager believes her and doesn’t ask me about it. Manager builds up resentment and sends me a rude text every now and then
Any advice?
I personally feel like my manager should stop having a skeleton crew and one worker scheduled at a time.
Image source: Thellie11
#35 Boss Forgot The New Hire
Once upon a time I was working in IT corporate. The team was fully remote but not officially. The boss just moved 3 hours away during the COVID times and never came back. We were supposed to be hybrid but somehow it shrinked to one on site meeting every 3-4 months.
We got a new hire. Usually that meant a day or two in advance the boss would call me or other coworker living nearby to came to the office and greet them and then 3 months period when somebody needs to be in the office on daily basis to train them. But somehow the boss totally forgot about this person.
The guy came first day on the while company new hires meeting, when they pumped him up how awesome and groundbreaking we are. Next day he came to our office and it was empty. So was the day after. After a week or so he just gave up and stopped coming back. Nobody knew, nobody noticed.
We had rotating nightshifts. Once per month or so you would have to take phone calls and solve the issues on the application. There was some automated excel file which would assign coworkers for this shifts. Each newbie had a half year grace period to learn the ropes without these night shifts. So on one random meeting the guy currently on them is asking, who is the person he should switch it with as he never saw this name before.
It turned out that the newbie tried to call to boss couple times, went directly to the spam call folder and was never contacted back. He was been collecting the wages for 7 months and working for half a year in different company already. No regrets from his side and he is still my hero till today!
Image source: omnihash-cz
#36 My Coworker Gave Everyone Influenza. Again
In December 2022, my coworker came to work sick, refusing to wear a face mask or to go home. They were bragging the whole time about not being one of “those people” who call out just for being sick. After work, they went to Urgent Care and tested positive for Influenza A. You can guess just how many others came down with Influenza A right after, myself included, missed Christmas with my family.
This winter, the same coworker came to work sick, couldn’t even talk well. Again they refused to wear a mask or go home, and bragged about not calling out. They went to Urgent Care, tested positive for Inluenza B. Now we have 2 others currently out with it, hopefully no more. Then they kept saying the others obviously didn’t catch it from them, this coworker didn’t come to work sick. (After bragging about working while sick?!) So I pointed out that they absolutely were sick at work and they got mad at me.
Image source: KrissyGoesMoo
#37 I Got A New Coworker Fired Today
This new hire was fresh out of college and very green with behaving professionally. If any of us tried to correct his behavior he would brush it off. He would give misinformation to customers and again brush off corrections. For context I’ve worked in my department for 4 yrs and he has been in his for 1 month. There is crossing of departments so I was around him briefly on several occasions. Today in the break room he used the R word casually around me. I’m autistic so I take offense to it but I let the first one slide. He did it again a minute later so I let him know that it was offensive. He said only I was offended by that term others aren’t. So I went to his direct supervisor and told them that he needed to be educated in what was and was not appropriate. I was around one of his direct colleagues later in the evening and she said he makes remarks about skin color too. Like comparing girls who are African American to characters that have negative undertones. My final straw was when he loudly told a group of us oh that customer is just speaking Arabic. The customer was Indian… the younger coworkers didn’t want to make a stir but I have zero issue with reporting this. His direct supervisor told me he’s being let go tomorrow.
Image source: step-vet367
#38 Slack Rats On Coworker Who Secretly Lived In China, Ends Wfh For Everybody
Full disclosure, this is my old company who I still have a connections with.
The owner despised work from home and only did it because of COVID. They ended up keeping the policy due to larger hiring pool, but still had a strict policy that people must be in a certain city. Additionally many clients have a strict policy against working with certain countries and if it came out we had employees from those countries it could terminate contracts and turn into a costly fiasco.
Anyway, we hired a dude who said he lived in our city, and his IP showed it on logging in. But literally within maybe two weeks people on his team started complaining non stop how hard it was to reach him. He was doing tasks but rarely responded during work days and pretty much only in the middle of the night. Then one day somebody noticed his Slack showing his time in China, people did further digging and then it was discovered he was living in China. One of the issues was he forgot to turn on his IP showing his real location.
He was terminated immediately and the owner used that as an excuse to end WFH. So now everybody has to return to office three days a week.
Image source: BeachStrandBiker
#39 New Coworker Who Slid Right In And Acts Like She’s Been Here For Years
Anyone ever had a new employee join the team and start acting like they are a seasoned, even jaded, employee in the first couple weeks?!
It’s wild. On her second week, she started with joining in the fray of complaining about our systems and volatile forecasts like she’s been toiling at it for years.
On her second week we had a dinner with a big supplier, and she was in all the kool-aid, telling the supplier grizzled vet stories and improvements we need to do. That week before (her first week), we had an unexpected shout out of our product on a very popular podcast. The supplier rep had seen it and brought it up. New employee exclaimed “we were all so shocked, it was crazy!”. It’s just over the top.
I get wanting to fit in, but it’s pretty extreme.
She definitely has main character syndrome and is dramatic, so we’ll see how it goes. She displayed none of this during interviews. Our boss, who is chill and enjoys chill people, just said something like “her reveal of what she’s really like was so quick and unexpected”.
Anyone have this person join their team?
Edit to ADD: I wasn’t looking for advice from all the experts, see the sentence with the question mark? Just looking for stories and have some laughs at the goofiness of our coworkers.
Image source: CursivePower
#40 We Were Told We Needed To Be More Mature And The Response From A Coworker Was Amazing
In a meeting (about 10 of us) where we (as a bunch of professionals in our 20s) we’re told by the manager we needed to be more mature
A co-worker (who was older than all of us, manager included) went ‘it means nothing to me…ooh Vienna!’
Paused for a second and then ‘sorry I misheard you and thought you wanted me to be Midge Ure’
We cracked up in what was supposed to be a telling off- the manager called the meeting to an end
It’s one of my favourite work memories.
Image source: anon
#41 Every Year Coworkers Are Mad About My Pto
I have had it up to here with the same story every year. My coworkers are mad/jealous that I “get” July off. The nature of my job is that I am on call every waking hour of every day to get emergency coverage for folks who need it. I cannot take off Aug-May because we are too busy. The jealous folks can take their time off during this period meaning they can get travel deals and go places in the off season. I would love that. I also have to work through lunch every day. Being off in July isn’t great. It is the most expensive time for travel and it is too hot to do anything where I live. I have worked at my job for 15 years but this might be the thing that breaks me. I am thinking about not taking July off this year. I don’t even care about having it off.
Image source: SorryHunTryAgain
#42 Coworker Wanted To Fill All Her Water Bottles
Long time ago but another story made me think of this. I worked in a fairly large call center, about 80-100 agents/management. The company had a water dispenser and most people had a refillable bottle for their desk. One day, after clocking out, a coworker rolled a small cart up to the dispenser and started filling up six 1-gallon jugs. I asked her what she was doing and said getting her water before she heads home. Told her she couldn’t do that. She said why? Isn’t it for everyone? Told her yes, for consumption while in the job and even if she wants to fill her personal bottle for her trip home but NOT to supply her whole household! She rolled her eyes, packed up what she had filled and headed home. A new reminder note was added to the dispenser the next day.
Image source: Family_is_life_702
#43 Fired For Lunch Fraud
I worked at a top-tier consulting firm with a generous expense policy. Best summed up as “We work hard, we pay hard” (pun intended)
Typical week was travel Mon-Thurs. Business class flights, a room at the Ritz Carlton, and non-stop work from sunrise to midnight with the omnipresent threat of an “up or out” culture hanging over your head like the sword of Damocles. At the end of the year you’d either get a fat bonus (mine was $43k my last full year) or you’d get fired.
We had some really smart people working for us, but as anyone who’s been around the sun a few times can tell you, smart people can do really dumb things.
Any meal expense below $50 was automatically approved. Some clever individual bought one of those Square card readers, set up his own business, and started swiping his corporate card to pay himself. He was embezzling $40 to $45 a day for “lunch” while eating PB&J sandwiches.
A typical project had us in one city for 6-8 weeks. Where this guy failed was he kept running his scam in multiple cities. This was pre-covid, machine learning was still somewhat new, but it was capable enough to detect patterns indicating fraudulent activity. Weeks of daily sub-$50 transactions at a random merchant in City A that nobody else ever visited (teams often ate lunch together) would raise a single red flag. Continuing the pattern when you’re in City B and City C raised more red flags than 1930s Germany.
The guy threw away his career for a few thousand bucks, which they almost certainly clawed back from his final paycheck.
Image source: MSK165
#44 Coworker Claimed I Didn’t Bring The Food I Brought For The Thanksgiving Potluck
Just found this thread and it reminded me of the time I brought pasta salad for a thanksgiving potluck. I was trying my best to assimilate to the environment and thought I’d make pasta salad in a Pyrex dish. I left it out so people could dig into it as I went about my work. I came back for lunch and not only did I find I was the only one who brought in a dish but that coworker A was raving about the pasta and telling everyone supervisor B made it.
I was so shocked. I asked coworker A what made her think supervisor B made it and she was like “well it’s pasta and she cooks a lot so yea she probably made it.”
Baffled I told her I made it. But she ended up laughing and saying no way I made it. I told her “why would I claim I made it if I didn’t? That would be so weird for me to do. And supervisor B didn’t even say she made it.”
She took a long look at me before realizing she failed with the completely wrong assumption.
Looking back, maybe it was a subconscious racial stereotype she was projecting because the majority of the workforce was white and I was one of the few Asians there.
I never again brought another dish to share I ended up leaving the state entirely because I felt like despite my efforts I didn’t fit in.
ETA: I dealt with a boat load of microagressions before making the decision to return back to my parent state earlier than planned. Many of the microagressions I didn’t even identify until now because many of my friends at the time told me to just shake it off.
Image source: Ok-Meaning1181
#45 5:30 Means 5:30, Not When You’re Ready
When my boss had more employees, I would leave at 5:30 and another employee was supposed to arrive at 5:15 for handover. However, no matter what time she got there she would go to the back and have a chatfest with the other employees. I would wait for her to come up so I could leave, but I found she wouldn’t come up until I went to find her to say I’m leaving.
I got tired of this and just left at 5:30. Phone ringing, people in the waiting room, emergencies? Not my problem. Issues that are better explained in person? Left with me in my head. She complained to me and our boss about it and I told her it’s not my business where she is in the building when her shift starts. The next day she was at the desk before I left, grumpy as hell.
Image source: WilmaDykfyt
#46 Coworker Sent To My House By Management
For context, I work overnights, so I sleep during the day.
I was woken about an hour ago to a coworker at my door asking if I’d be willing to come in to work today because a different coworker didn’t show.
I immediately told him that showing up at my house is NOT okay and to never do it again. “I will discuss working extra hours with them tomorrow, but tonight is my night off. I’m not coming in.” He told me that it was my manager and assistant manager that insisted he show up at my house to ask me in person since I wasn’t responding to texts or calls. (I was, surprise surprise, sleeping!) Eight phone calls, two voicemails, and four texts.
My coworkers know where I live because I’m a two-minute drive down the road and they have been kind enough to drop me off after a shift due to my car breaking down(blown head gasket, it’s a lost cause). So, thankfully they didn’t search up my address in the database and give it out, but still. Highly inappropriate.
I gotta wonder, is it even legal for coworkers/employers to do that?
Either way, it’s back to sleep for me. (Sure would be funny if either of my two coworkers that I know use Reddit saw this. One of which is the assistant that sent my coworker to my house.)
Image source: SecretLinkWave
#47 My Co-Worker Fired Because Of His Smell
Hi everyone, I just wanted to share an experience I had while working in Dubai.
About three months ago, our company hired a new Creative Director for the marketing team. He was responsible for leading all creative decisions, from brainstorming ideas to overseeing everything.
Genuinely a nice guy. He had only arrived in the UAE about two months earlier to look for work. We reviewed his portfolio before he joined, and everyone was impressed by the quality of his work. During the hiring process, my boss only met him through Zoom for two interviews, both of which went very well, so she decided to hire him.
When he started his first week, everything seemed normal. My boss is very particular about the office environment. She pays close attention to the scent, ambiance, and overall presentation of the workspace. Everything in our office is thoughtfully designed and personalized.
However, when the new Creative Director arrived, he had a very strong body odor. It was noticeable enough that my boss quietly left the office and asked the receptionist to spray air freshener throughout the room. Even then, the smell lingered much longer than anyone expected.
She never said anything directly, but those of us who knew her well could tell she was uncomfortable. Personally, I had encountered similar odors before, especially on crowded metro rides during the summer, so I chose not to say anything because I didn’t want to embarrass him.
After about four days, HR privately spoke with him about the issue and respectfully asked if he could do something about it. He agreed, went home to shower and change his clothes, then returned. Unfortunately, he came back wearing an extremely strong perfume. It was so overpowering that it made me feel dizzy.
Not long after, HR had to speak with him again because someone had complained about the perfume. For the rest of the day, they moved him into an enclosed office so he could continue working without affecting the rest of the team.
The following Monday, he came in without the odor, and everyone was relieved. Things went back to normal.
But only three days later, the same strong smell returned. My boss happened to be working in the office that day. She quietly stood up, left the room again, and asked the receptionist to spray air freshener throughout the office.
This time, HR issued him a formal written warning.
By then, I genuinely felt bad for him. He had only just started the job and hadn’t really had the chance to show what he could contribute. You could tell he felt embarrassed and ashamed. He went home once again to shower and change, then returned after lunch to continue working.
Unfortunately, this cycle repeated itself three times.
Eventually, my boss made the difficult decision to terminate his contract. She explained that she couldn’t work effectively when the office constantly had a strong odor, especially since the air conditioning circulated it throughout the workspace. On top of that, several employees had also filed complaints with HR.
It was honestly an unfortunate situation.
I truly wish him the best in his next role, and I hope he’s able to resolve whatever caused the issue. Job hunting isn’t easy these days, especially in the creative industry, and it would be a shame for something like this to overshadow his talent.
Image source: Chuluchillchill
#48 Coworker Cried About Staying Late
Okay so the place I work allows half the staff (two of the 7 people have to stay) to leave early the day before a holiday. So about 6 times a year this happens and we keep a list of who stays so we know whose turn it is. So yesterday we got the call to half staff and two people had to stay. One person volunteered right away cause she knew it was her turn. So it came down to who was the second person to stay. It was between me and someone else. I pointed out I have already stayed twice this year and the other person has only stayed once. This person started crying saying it wasn’t fair and that she always stayed when it was Christmas Eve. I looked at the list and yes, she stayed last Christmas but that date fell on Friday, December 22 (not exactly Christmas Eve) but she didn’t stay on Christmas Eve in 2022, 2021, 2020 or 2019. I also pointed out that next week when they do half staff that I have to stay because on that day I have to prepare my work for following work day. (My job duties outline this and everyone knows it). Everyone agreed with me except her.
THEN she said that I should stay because she has kids and I don’t. She also left early the day before AND took off the day after Christmas AND she took 3 days off the week prior.
I’m so mad that she cried and tried to garnish sympathy and force me to stay when it was clearly her turn. She never volunteered during the year and I do. I have no problems staying when it’s my turn but why should I stay more than she does? We get paid the same. End rant.
Image source: JennaBeanthebitch
#49 My Coworkers Put Me In The ER Today
I am extremely immune compromised with lungs that do not work at full capacity- this is NOT a secret, as I wear a mask anytime I’m out of my house and I’ve had some sporadic breathing issues at work before.
2 coworkers have had really bad colds and have refused to stay home (yes, we all have access to PTO before you ask), refuse to mask or medicate, refuse to sanitize or wipe down surfaces… and one won’t even cover her mouth when she coughs and sneezes! (Ages 40 and 60, if that was going to be anyone else’s question- MORE than old enough to know how to act in a public workplace)
So despite my efforts on my end, there’s only so much I can do and I ended up needing oxygen, a nebulizer, and steroids rx today to keep breathing.
I know it’s not anyone else’s responsibility to take care of ME, but am I overreacting in being seriously pissed about this? I feel like BASIC hygiene and even a little bit of common sense or consideration is not a lot to ask?
Image source: IheartCart00ns
#50 Coworker Threw My Fresh Coffee In Trash So I Threw Out Their Soda
I just found this sub and I have so many stories.
I worked in a kitchen and we had a shelf for us line cooks to have access to our drinks. We’d generally write our names or initials on it so our drinks don’t get tossed to make room.
Well I had a large latte with my name very clearly written on it, plus it was still hot to the touch.. SOMEONE decided since there was no more room, they could throw my coffee in the trash and replace it with their fountain soda from work….
By the time I walked over for a sip, my coffee was still on top of the trash so I took it out (it’s expensive and I was fuming). Looked at whose mf drink was in my spot and it was the newer person! Double checked with my other coworkers that they didn’t toss my drink, and dumped that soda right down the sink.
They didn’t pay for it, they can freely grab another. Even if you’re new, what are you even doing lmao. Petty yes but excuseeeee youuuuu.
Edit: I didn’t check with said coworker because they were on the opposite side of the kitchen while the rest of the herd was close enough to ask real quick. We became buddies in the end.
Image source: Pray-For-Plagues
#51 “I Thought Someone Else Was Taking Notes. I Was Just Taking The Minutes”
Had a board meeting today for a small community nonprofit I joined this year. A board member volunteered to take minutes but it went long so she had to leave a little early. When she did she said we were at 1 hour 45 mins and turned off a timer on her phone.
That seemed odd to me so later I asked if she could share the minutes so I could add what happened after she left. She replied that she left at 1 hour 45 mins.
I asked if she had notes. She said, “I thought someone else was taking notes. I was just taking the minutes.”
Image source: Songz416
#52 First Day For New Coworker… Two Hours Late
I’m still in shock. I work at a commerial gym (front desk) and we just hired a new guy for morning shifts. That means being at the gym at 4:45am to set everything up for 5am opening.I’m normally there at that time anyways to work out on my off days so I was there today expecting to see him. I walk up, it’s 5:01, see a bunch of members still waiting, the gym is pitch black.I text my boss like hey nobody’s here setting up (he was supposed to be here too helping him out but he just got promoted so he doesn’t care really). So neither of them show up, and of course I’m left with opening the gym. The new guy doesn’t show up until almost 8am. When he entered he Looked at me like “was I supposed to work today” Then I’m like yea dude today’s your first official shift (he was on training). He has the balls to ask me to help him wright a text to our boss. Im just like straight up, hell no dude this is your responsibility to tell him. Then he has the audacity to also ask me not to tell our floor manager that he was late. I’m like I already told our gm, so in turn she’s probably gonna find out. And I don’t really care because the last girl that quit had the same issue coming in late and lying about it, and everybody kind of new she was, this time hell no I don’t care. Anyways this is more of a vent than anything.
Image source: Select-Tank9693
#53 Visited My Coworker At Her Home Who I’ve Been Getting Close With At Work
I 24M have been talking to my coworker F late 20s all the time for about two weeks now, We’re both attracted to each other but don’t meet outside of work. Our conversations are like how we need cuddle so bad and she missed me. I asked her how I can spend more time with her, she told me I can visit her at her home anytime. We agreed to meet this evening and as I go up to the door she was out smoking and started talking to me about work. I joined the conversation and then her 5yo son walks up to me and ask why im here, I deal with him and we go in. There was 5 kids (3 of hers and 2 neighbors, she is a single mom,and her mom was there!! I live alone and by myself I hate being around people I do not know and I’ve never been around kids. I go in and she talks to me and does the chores, the house was a mess with cereals and toys all over the floor and whatnots. She almost does’nt say anything to me, her mother is on her phone playing games and doesn’t care that I’m there. 30 mins like that, one of ther kids a 2yo likes me and wants me to hold her. I have never felt so unwelcome ever. Why in the hell would she tell me I can see her at her home if this is how it is? What was I doing there for 30 mins around kids running, screaming spillling milk everywhere, it was chaos omg!!
Image source: IndependentPrice3514
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