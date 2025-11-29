Person Doesn’t Joke Around With His $1.8K Office Chair, Loses Job Over It

Starting a new job is always exciting, and it’s fun to make your workspace feel like your own. Maybe it’s a small plant, a quirky pen holder, or even new paper clips. But what happens when someone swipes your personal belongings, especially something pricey?
One new employee shared how they brought in an expensive chair for their cubicle, only for a senior coworker to keep taking it. Things escalated quickly when the police got involved, leading to complete chaos. Keep reading to see how it all went down.
Office chairs can often be uncomfortable, leading to back pain and frustration during work
One person shared how a coworker repeatedly stole their expensive chair and refused to return it, eventually forcing them to call the police
The author went on to share more details about the situation, including how they ended up getting a new job afterward
Office etiquette keeps the workplace running smoothly and makes life easier for everyone
In 2025, Statista reported that roughly 3.6 billion people were clocking in for work across the globe. And here’s the funny thing: no matter where you show up, whether it’s a quiet office cubicle, a hectic government department, or a short-term gig keeping the lights on, every workplace comes with its own unspoken rulebook. Don’t hog the printer, refill the coffee if you finish it, and please don’t start a turf war over desk supplies. Office etiquette isn’t always exciting, but it’s the invisible glue that keeps the workday running a little smoother for everyone.
Dressing for work can feel like a mystery, no one hands out an official fashion rulebook when you start. Yet every workplace has its own unwritten dress code everyone silently follows. Some professions make the expectations obvious: lawyers in sharp suits, doctors in scrubs, scientists in lab coats. Others are more relaxed, but still have standards that people naturally stick to. When you’re unsure, the safest move is to look around and match the general vibe. You never want to stand out in a way that distracts from your work. Blending in shows respect for the environment and the people in it.
Daniel Post Senning of The Emily Post Institute told Business Insider that being intentional about your professional image is always a smart start. He says that setting your own personal standards, and sticking to them, goes a long way in shaping how people perceive you. First impressions speak loudly, sometimes even louder than your first conversation. People notice effort, whether you realize it or not. Putting thought into your appearance shows care and professionalism. It also helps you feel more confident and put together. And confidence is a powerful tool in the workplace.
Shared spaces are just that, shared, and everyone using them deserves a clean, functional environment. Whether it’s the break room, the office kitchen, or the communal printer station, leaving a mess makes more work for the next person. No one wants to deal with dirty mugs, crumbs on the counter, or abandoned papers. Taking five seconds to throw away trash or wipe a spill keeps things pleasant for everyone. It’s a small courtesy that makes a big difference in daily office life. Respect for common areas shows respect for the people you work with. And it keeps unnecessary workplace tension from building up.
Work events can be fun: good food, friendly conversation, and a chance to relax outside the office walls. But even when the atmosphere feels social, it’s still a professional environment. How you behave can impact future opportunities more than you realize. Networking is usually the main purpose, even if it looks like a party on the surface. Having a good time is great, but keeping things in moderation is even better. People remember how others carry themselves in these situations. Staying composed helps you stand out for the right reasons.
Respecting your coworkers’ personal space is key to a comfortable and productive work environment
Noise levels can easily become a major source of workplace conflict without anyone meaning harm. Offices are busy spaces, but everyone still needs the ability to concentrate. Loud speakerphone calls, conversations shouted over cubicle walls, or blasting music can disrupt an entire section. Using headphones, lowering your voice, and being mindful of shared spaces makes the environment more comfortable. It shows awareness and courtesy toward coworkers. Little choices like these make the workday smoother for everyone. And a less distracting office means better productivity all around.
Scent sensitivity is often overlooked, yet strong smells can make shared spaces uncomfortable fast. Heavy perfume, cologne, or strongly scented food travels farther than most people think. What smells great to one person might trigger headaches or allergies in someone nearby. If you notice a scent as soon as you apply it, chances are the people down the hall will too. Light, neutral, or unscented options are usually safest. It’s a small adjustment that makes a big difference in shared environments.
Respecting personal space and belongings is one of the simplest but most important workplace courtesies. Borrowing things without asking, digging through someone’s desk, or standing too close can make coworkers feel uncomfortable or disrespected. Even in a shared office, boundaries matter. Asking before touching or borrowing something shows basic professionalism. It also helps build trust between coworkers.
While these workplace etiquettes might seem obvious, not everyone follows them, or even notices them. In this case, the author’s coworker clearly didn’t care that the chair was a personal belonging, repeatedly taking it without permission. The boss brushed off the complaint, adding to the frustration. Sometimes it feels like the rules only exist on paper. When personal property is involved, emotions run high, and tempers can flare. Calling the cops was one way to handle it, but perhaps there were other options too. It’s a tricky balance between standing up for yourself and keeping the peace. “Office etiquette fail or fair play? Tell us what you think below!
Many people online suggested that the author consider taking legal action against the company
