Karen Refuses To Contribute To A Gift For Sick Manager, Throws A Fit When She Doesn’t Get Credit For It

If you work in the office, you are probably very well familiar with chipping in on gifts for colleagues, from birthday to farewell presents, and get-well flowers and cards. But refusing to contribute may come at its own price.
A recent story shared on the Petty Revenge subreddit shed a light on what happens when a workplace fundraising plan goes against the plan. “One of the managers at work was going through some pretty horrific medical issues. He was well liked, so a collection was pretty inevitable,” the author shared.
And while everyone seemed keen and were happy to contribute straight away, one coworker, Linda, didn’t seem eager to chip in. “I made sure that I got everyone’s name who donated, so I could get them to sign the card later on,” the author explained, which revealed that Linda’s name would likely not be in it.
A coworker refused to chip in for the gift to a sick manager, was appalled to find out her name was not on the card
In particular situations, you shouldn’t be surprised that you are expected to chip in for workplace gifts and fundraisers
Chipping in for workplace gifts is somewhat of a controversial topic, since there are as many opinions as there are people.
According to Rachel R. Wagner, a licensed corporate etiquette and international protocol consultant, there are particular situations where you should pitch in for an event or gift at work. This includes if the person works in your department, on your team or is in another department, but you’re decently acquainted with them due to work projects.
In another instance, you should donate if there’s a fundraiser for a dire need circumstance — i.e., a house fire. Additionally, if a colleague is raising money for a charitable event, such as a fundraiser walk — i.e., for a cause like Alzheimer’s, you are also expected to contribute.
“Workplace gifts are common, but they can be awkward,” a communication expert says
“Workplace gifts are common, and most people appreciate it when they receive a gift for their birthday, or when they get married, have a baby, or leave the team,” Beth Collier, a communication, creativity, and leadership consultant, told Bored Panda via email.
“But it can also be awkward – and communication is a skill that can help you navigate these situations,” she added. If you are asking for contributions, Beth argues, it’s best to be clear what you are asking for and why. Also, be respectful of others.
“No one should be forced to contribute to a workplace gift”
“Gifts are personal, and you don’t want people to feel pressured to contribute. You can help avoid awkward feelings or pressure by passing around a large envelope or using an online collection pot where the amount people contribute can be private.”
“Declining to contribute can feel uncomfortable, but no one should be forced to contribute to a workplace gift,” Beth said and added that “It’s a gift – not an obligation.”
Moreover, Beth argues that if you’re constantly asking people to contribute, it can have a negative effect. “It’s also important to have some self-awareness: more senior employees shouldn’t expect equal contributions from junior members of staff.”
The author later shared some more information about the situation
Some believe that you shouldn’t be obligated to donate your money to work gifts or events
Jodi R.R. Smith, the owner and president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, argues that no one should feel pressured to donate for an event or a gift at work. Smith argues that “No matter where you are on the company org-chart, what you do with your paycheck is your own business. When someone asks, do not feel pressured into an automatic response.”
Some people believe that if you are on a tight budget and/or on a savings plan, you should also not be expected to pitch in.
If you decide not to chip in, an expert suggests “depersonalizing the matter”
Rob Walker, an author and careers expert, argues that if you decide not to contribute to a work gift, the most important point is “to depersonalize the matter: It’s not about your feelings toward or judgment of the person receiving the gift, it’s a side effect of a strict personal policy.”
“You might even suggest that the company revisit the way it handles such matters, to avoid precisely this sort of needless conflict between personal choices and office mores.”
Other people shared their own experiences, stories, and pieces of advice
