SIL Steals Woman’s Favorite Baby Name, Is Livid When She Still Gives Her Baby The Same Name

Apparently there are a lot of songs called “Say My Name”, starting with world-famous hits from Destiny’s Child and Bebe Rexha, but the truth is that sometimes even parents themselves can’t pronounce the name they give their baby.
The story we’re going to tell you today is unique in its own way, and for several reasons at once. First, it’s not often that you can actually find a family where three people at once bear the same first name, and two of them were born two months apart. Second, let’s move on to the story itself first.
The author’s husband is Irish and bears the beautiful name Oisín, so the woman always wanted her son to be named after dad
Recently the woman got pregnant and everyone in the family knew the boy’s first name would be Oisín
However, the author’s SIL got pregnant too, and her son who was born 2 months earlier received the name Oisín Miguel
This, however, didn’t force the mom-to-be to change her plans and soon little Oisín Daniel was born
This caused a big family drama since the author’s SIL demanded the OP rename her son as her baby was older
So, the Original Poster (OP) is a woman whose husband is an ethnic Irishman, and bears the proud name Oisín. A very popular name, which, according to Irish folklore, was borne by the greatest poet from national legends.
Our heroine always liked this name, and she had long ago agreed with her spouse that if they had a son, he would be named exactly the same. And all their relatives knew about it, too. In particular, the author’s brother and his wife.
Time passed, and both the author and her SIL got pregnant – and our heroine’s nephew was supposed to be born a couple of months before her son. And now imagine the OP’s indignation when she found out that her brother and wife were planning to name their child Oisín too!
If you think that the OP’s family also has Irish roots, then you are mistaken on about the same level as people who pronounce the name Oisín as ‘Oizin’ or even ‘Ossian.’ Firstly, our heroine and her family are Hispanic. Secondly, according to the pronunciation rules of the Irish language, the name Oisín should be pronounced more like ‘U-sheen.’
But what can you do? No one owns the copyright to their own name, so the OP just had to come to terms with the fact that little Oisín Miguel was recently born. Yes, that’s right. But if the new mom expected that by doing so she would force her SIL to abandon her plan, she was wrong.
So now meet Oisín Daniel.
What do we have as a result? Two cousins with the same name, their mothers offended by each other, and relatives divided into two camps. Those who support the OP, and those who mostly agree with her SIL – since her son was born earlier, then Oisín Daniel should either be renamed or called by his middle name. But our heroine, of course, doesn’t agree with this in any way.
And now the most interesting part. I do suspect that we have already seen this story – however, before the birth of both kids, and performed by the husband of the original poster. That very Irish guy. And if this is true, then the parents of Oisín Miguel de facto cannot even pronounce their child’s name correctly.
However, this is not surprising, because the name Oisín has often been the subject of various curious stories in the past. For example, one of the most famous literary hoaxes is associated with it. Remember, at the beginning of the post, I talked about the legendary Irish bard? Well, in the middle of the 18th century, the world was pretty much sure that this poet actually existed.
In 1758, the Scottish poet James Macpherson began publishing his own “translations” of the supposedly found poems of the mythical bard. Under the title ‘Ossian Cycle’ (English version of the pronunciation of the name Oisín), they became incredibly popular, and Macpherson became quite rich. Over time, of course, the hoax was revealed, but that’s a completely different story…
And now let’s return to the comments to the original post. Most responders sided with the author, claiming that no one should tell her how she names her baby. “I love that you didn’t let it faze you, and named your child as intended,” one of the commenters reasonably wrote.
“She’ll continue to flip out, and you can just continue to repeat ‘You knew what we were going to name our child. You chose to use the same name, so you knew this in advance. Your decision is not my problem.'” And some people even praise the author’s endurance. “You didn’t play the role your SIL planned. You were supposed to be really angry and choose a different name for your child,” another person added. So do you, our dear readers, also agree with this viewpoint?
