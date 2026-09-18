Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won’t Stop Judging Others

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Everyone is entitled to their beliefs, but sometimes those beliefs mean being judgmental and harsh towards people who need your support, like family members. Of course, it’s pretty short sighted to throw stones if you happen to be in a glass house.

A netizen asked the internet if they were really in the wrong for revealing to their cousins that their parents, while outwardly pro life, had an abortion when they were younger. This immediately sparked a fair bit of family drama. People online discussed the story as not everyone had the same opinion.

Not all family members are there to support each other

Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others

lunamarina / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won’t Stop Judging Others

But one netizen decided they had to reveal to their cousins their parents secret

Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others

Yura Fresh / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others

Throwaway___2000

He added some more details later

Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others

Many thought he was right to tell the truth

Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others

But some thought it wasn’t his place

Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others
Person Reveals Family Secrets To Christian Cousins After They Won&#8217;t Stop Judging Others

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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